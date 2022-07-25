Five Things to Know: Robby Shelton

Robby Shelton is rolling back to the PGA TOUR.

The University of Alabama alum finished runner-up at last week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper, crossing the Korn Ferry Tour’s fail-safe threshold of 875 points to secure his spot in The 25 upon the conclusion of next month’s Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.

Shelton, 26, earned his first TOUR card via the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour, finishing No. 2 on The 25. He finished No. 66 on the 2020 FedExCup standings as a TOUR rookie, but he finished No. 167 the following season to necessitate a return to the Korn Ferry Tour.

With seven top-25 finishes this season, including a victory at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in June, Shelton has moved to No. 9 on the Points List and cemented a return to the PGA TOUR.

Here are five things to know about Robby Shelton.

1. He’s the King of the ‘Ville

Shelton has demonstrated a knack for winning in locales that include a ‘Ville. His first Korn Ferry Tour title came at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation in 2019, carding 15-under in Nashville and defeating Scottie Scheffler in a playoff. Two weeks later, he won the Visit Knoxville Open with a 15-under total, one stroke clear of Mark Anderson, then joking while donning the event’s signature orange jacket that Alabama Crimson Tide iconic football coach Bear Bryant was likely rolling over in his grave.

This year, he won in his third ‘Ville at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in Greenville, South Carolina, carding 22-under and besting Ben Griffin in a playoff.

2. He wasn’t immune to swing tinkering

Shelton’s game was enough to get him to the PGA TOUR. Then he wanted more.

Earlier this season, the Alabama native admitted going down a rabbit hole of trying to get better after a strong rookie campaign on the PGA TOUR, making more than half his cuts and finishing T3 at the 2020 3M Open. Then he began searching for an extra edge, changing his ball flight from a slight draw to a slight cut.

“I felt like I had this monkey on my back telling me to hit a cut shot and I have never done that in my life,” Shelton told Alabama Golf News. “I’ve always hit a baby draw, baby draw, baby draw. If I miss, it’s going to hang out to the right. I went after (the cut shot) and the clubface didn’t match what my mind wanted it to.”

Last season on TOUR, Shelton made just 11 cuts in 32 starts and was without a top-10 finish.

Working with teaching pro Matt Mitchell in Tampa, though, Shelton returned to the self-described swing from when he was 16 years old. Now he’s back to the game that has served him well throughout his golfing life.

3. He was a No. 1-ranked junior player

When Shelton arrived at the University of Alabama as a freshman in 2013, much was expected of the soft-spoken junior phenom. He was ranked No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Rankings and first in the Polo Junior Golf Rankings, also a winner of the Junior PGA Championship and Junior PLAYERS Championship.

He maintained the form as a member of the Crimson Tide, earning the Phil Mickelson Award in 2013 as national freshman of the year, following Justin Thomas as Alabama players to win the award. He was named a Ping All-American for three consecutive seasons at Alabama before turning pro following his junior season in Tuscaloosa.

4. He’s an outdoorsman

If he’s not on the golf course, Shelton can likely be found exploring nature. He’s an avid hunter and fisherman, and notes in his PGATOUR.COM profile that he spends his offseason outdoors.

Shelton enjoys traveling with his fishing gear between events, and he has been known to take his fishing rod and explore on-course lakes and ponds in the twilight hours of Tuesdays and Wednesdays, between practice holes.

5. He has a majestic dog named Riggs

When Shelton is competing at a Korn Ferry Tour event, odds are his trusty pup Riggs is along for the ride. Riggs, a golden retriever, has demonstrated a propensity for standing tall on his back legs to provide congratulations for a birdie or low round, and Shelton appreciates.