  • TOUR BOUND

    Five Things to Know: Robby Shelton

  • University of Alabama alum, Robby Shelton, finished runner-up at last week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR) University of Alabama alum, Robby Shelton, finished runner-up at last week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)