Paul Haley's PGA TOUR return a decade in the making

Haley’s win in Springfield, Illinois, came after he missed the cut at The Ascendant presented by Blue, and while he was thrilled to have found the winner’s circle (“I was more excited to finally win a tournament. It had been so long”), some more of the thrill came after he, mentally, felt just fine after having an early exit the week prior. This maturity is going to pay dividends when he returns to the TOUR, he said.

In years past, after a missed cut, he may have ripped home and gone straight to the driving range to work and tinker. Instead, he relaxed, rested up for the next event and chalked up his result as “just a bad week.” That kind of over-par output, he knows now, likely won’t happen two weeks in a row.

It didn’t, of course.

“I’m a much more polished player now,” Haley said. “I know exactly what I can and can’t do on the golf course. When you’re more mature and you’ve been around longer, and you know what it takes (to play well), you understand over the course of a week that even when you win, it didn’t go all perfectly.

“Maybe if you were younger, you stress out about really small things and when you play bad, it seems like the world is coming to an end.

“When you’re younger you don’t realize, because it’s a long year and it’s hard and everybody is really good … You’re not going to have your best stuff every week. You’re going to miss the cut. You’re going to shoot over par. But just taking that step back and realizing everything is still pretty good. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”

Haley carries a sense of modesty, but his ability to fight all the way back to the highest level should not go unnoticed. Chesson Hadley, his college teammate at Georgia Tech, described Haley's accomplishment of going from the TOUR to mini-tours and back to the TOUR as "1-in-500."

"One thing I've always admired about him is that his mental game is exceptional," Hadley said. "I think he's always poised. He's never totally panicked or worried about his game disappearing or whatnot, and I think you can see that over the last nine years.

"He's always been so mentally strong and stable; I bet it's 1-in-500 that are able to do what he has done. That's unbelievable. I'm sure he's really proud of himself. I'm certainly really proud."