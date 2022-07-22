-
TOUR BOUND
Paul Haley's PGA TOUR return a decade in the making
July 22, 2022
By Adam Stanley , PGATOUR.COM
- Georgia Tech alum Paul Haley won last week's Memorial Health Championship to secure his first TOUR card since 2013. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)
Paul Haley II never doubted he had the ability to do this again.
“This,” of course, is earning his way back to the PGA TOUR. “Playing with the big boys,” he said. Achieving a dream. Competing on the biggest stage in the sport. It’s all happened before.
And now it’s happening again. Haley is #TOURBound.
Haley, 34, crossed the fail-safe number of Regular Season Points thanks to his victory at last week’s Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS. It was his fifth top-11 finish in his last six starts.
“The main goal is to get to the PGA TOUR, so I’m just extremely excited to get back out there,” he said. “I can’t wait.”
"Couldn't be more grateful." - @PaulHaleyGolf
A winner's selfie over a decade in the making.
Haley did his fair share of waiting between TOUR starts. When he tees it up next season, it’ll be a decade, basically, since the last time he had status on TOUR. He finished tied for 29th at the 2013 Wyndham Championship, his last TOUR start – also his best TOUR result.
After missing out on re-earning his TOUR card for 2014, he bounced around mini-tours and kept trying to get back to the kind of high-level effort that saw him winning the Texas State Amateur and winning the ACC Championship while at Georgia Tech before he turned pro in 2011.
But a year turned into five. He played a handful of Korn Ferry Tour events in 2015 but didn’t get full status again until 2019.
“It was more just the time and knowing that it wasn’t going to happen overnight, which is frustrating,” admits Haley of his stretch through the mid-2010s.
During the COVID-impacted season, however, he said he started to play some of the best golf he ever had. It kept building from there. In 2021, he thinks – and the math checks out – he would have earned his TOUR card had things been ‘normal.’ But the combined season kept him just outside The 25.
“I played really well and barely missing (getting a TOUR card) was disappointing, yes, but not as disappointing as some might think because my golf was really good and I was heading in the right direction,” Haley said. “This year, it’s just got a little better. I’ve been better in putting myself in contention. Last year, I was in that 10-20th range and was making cuts and got a few nice finishes. This year I’m having a chance to win.”
Then ➡️ Now @PaulHaleyGolf
Haley’s win in Springfield, Illinois, came after he missed the cut at The Ascendant presented by Blue, and while he was thrilled to have found the winner’s circle (“I was more excited to finally win a tournament. It had been so long”), some more of the thrill came after he, mentally, felt just fine after having an early exit the week prior. This maturity is going to pay dividends when he returns to the TOUR, he said.
In years past, after a missed cut, he may have ripped home and gone straight to the driving range to work and tinker. Instead, he relaxed, rested up for the next event and chalked up his result as “just a bad week.” That kind of over-par output, he knows now, likely won’t happen two weeks in a row.
It didn’t, of course.
“I’m a much more polished player now,” Haley said. “I know exactly what I can and can’t do on the golf course. When you’re more mature and you’ve been around longer, and you know what it takes (to play well), you understand over the course of a week that even when you win, it didn’t go all perfectly.
“Maybe if you were younger, you stress out about really small things and when you play bad, it seems like the world is coming to an end.
“When you’re younger you don’t realize, because it’s a long year and it’s hard and everybody is really good … You’re not going to have your best stuff every week. You’re going to miss the cut. You’re going to shoot over par. But just taking that step back and realizing everything is still pretty good. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel.”
Haley carries a sense of modesty, but his ability to fight all the way back to the highest level should not go unnoticed. Chesson Hadley, his college teammate at Georgia Tech, described Haley's accomplishment of going from the TOUR to mini-tours and back to the TOUR as "1-in-500."
"One thing I've always admired about him is that his mental game is exceptional," Hadley said. "I think he's always poised. He's never totally panicked or worried about his game disappearing or whatnot, and I think you can see that over the last nine years.
"He's always been so mentally strong and stable; I bet it's 1-in-500 that are able to do what he has done. That's unbelievable. I'm sure he's really proud of himself. I'm certainly really proud."He's always been so mentally strong and stable. I bet it's 1-in-500 that are able to do what he has done.
Haley admits when he first earned his way onto the PGA TOUR he wasn’t mentally prepared for the stage. He wasn’t ready to deal with everything that happened inside the ropes.
“Those guys are killers,” said Haley. “I got down on myself pretty easily the first go-around and was very cautious. How I think now and how I respond to bad results … that’s going to help me a lot going forward.”
Haley is getting married this winter, too, and said his support system has been instrumental in getting him to this position. His fiancée, Katie, didn’t know anything about golf when they first got together, he said with a laugh. She was the first one to tell him that if he had a bad round, it really wasn’t that bad. He still made a few putts. Things were fine. He counts Randy Smith, his swing coach, and his father as his two best friends. They’ve never changed their belief in Haley from when he was struggling to now – on the cusp of returning to the PGA TOUR.
“Even when it got really bad and I didn’t believe them, they didn’t really give me a choice,” he said. “I put my head down the last couple years. Not that I put in more time on the range or practice area; I’ve just been constantly trying to convince myself in my belief that I’m capable of doing really good things.”
No doubt about it.
Spanish lessons with @AugustoNGolf.@PaulHaleyGolf learns some new golf terms from Augusto and his caddie.
Núñez needs to finish solo-54th or higher and Haley II needs solo-14th or higher come Sunday's finish @MHChampionship to become #TOURBound. pic.twitter.com/9rzHA84YCb
