Thriving through fear: Augusto Núñez' path to the PGA TOUR

Núñez’ path began in the town of Yerba Buena as a family affair, choosing to follow in his father’s footsteps, just like his brothers had before him, and becoming a caddie at the Jockey Club de Tucuman.

“I was 14 or 15 years old when I went to the club for the first time to caddie,” Núñez said. “I saw the North Open and it lit something in me. I caddied for about four or five years before a friend took me to Buenos Aires in 2012. By that time, I was all-in, and I turned pro shortly thereafter when I started playing on the Argentine Tour.”

His PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut came in 2013, where he not only made the cut in three of his four starts but also notched two top-25s, in addition to two top-10s on the Argentine Tour. A year after that, he earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, and he finished No. 17 on the 2015 Order of Merit.

The patience he cherished and long hours on the range continued showing their results, earning him not only his first win in 2016, but Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2017.

“It keeps you on your toes,” Núñez said. “Being a part of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica gives you the chance to compete all the time against great players, which readies you for the Korn Ferry Tour, and by the time you get here you continue competing and learning and just getting better to make it to the PGA TOUR.”