-
-
TOUR BOUND
Five Things to Know: Marty Dou
-
July 07, 2022
By Kevin Prise , PGATOUR.COM
- July 07, 2022
- China's Marty Dou won The Ascendant presented by Blue to punch a return ticket to the PGA TOUR. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)
Marty Dou cemented his spot inside The 25 with a victory at last week’s The Ascendant presented by Blue, carding a four-round total of 17 under at TPC Colorado for a one-stroke victory over countryman Carl Yuan.
The victory moved Dou from No. 19 to No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, comfortably crossing the fail-safe threshold of 875 points to secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2022-23 season. He now holds 1,207 points this season, trailing only Yuan on the season-long race.
Dou first earned his PGA TOUR card via the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour; at the time of crossing the fail-safe threshold, he became the first Chinese player to earn a TOUR card. (Xinjun Zhang followed suit later in the same season and also earned his card in 2019.)
As he prepares for a second trip to the TOUR, Dou is confident in his improved abilities as he aims to build on a 2017-18 season where he made just four cuts in 23 starts and finished No. 227 on the FedExCup.
“My game is every bit more solid than before,” said Dou after his victory in Colorado. “Hitting it longer; irons are better. I just feel more comfortable in every situation, leading or a couple behind. I know I can play good.”
Here’s Five Things to Know about Marty Dou, 25, who is set for a PGA TOUR return in 2022-23 …
-
-
Interviews
Zecheng Dou interview after winning the The Ascendant presented by Blue
1. He’s now a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner.
As a rookie in 2017, Dou commanded quick respect on the Korn Ferry Tour for his immense firepower. The question was when he would put it all together. That happened mid-season at the AdventHealth Championship, where he carded a four-round total of 25 under for a three-stroke victory, carding 61-66 across a 36-hole Sunday necessitated by torrential rains earlier in the week. Dou celebrated the victory with a trip down a waterslide.
Celebration of the year? 🎉— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) October 19, 2017
Marty Dou won @DigitalAllyOpen in style. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5Uzhl6NdJI
After losing his TOUR card in 2018, Dou wasted no time in earning a second Korn Ferry Tour title at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic in January 2019. His 40-foot birdie to close the final round, punctuated with a Tiger-esque fist pump on the 72nd hole at Sandals Emerald Bay GC, became instant stuff of Korn Ferry Tour legend.
Finishing in style. 🏆— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) January 16, 2019
Marty Dou, 21, secures his second career #WebTour title at the @BahamasWebTour Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay!#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/6KT15YenHu
He has made 78 Korn Ferry Tour starts across the last four years, but after his victory at TPC Colorado, he has assured that next year’s tee times will take place on the PGA TOUR.
2. He was PGA TOUR China Player of the Year at age 19.
Simply put, Dou was a phenom in his early stages as a professional golfer. After turning pro in 2014 as a 17-year-old, he caught PGA TOUR China by storm with seven top-10s in 12 starts in 2015. The next season, he accelerated to another level, winning four times in 13 starts en route to the No. 1 spot on the Order of Merit. This earned him full status on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour, and he has alternated between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR ever since.
Happy birthday, Zecheng Dou. The big 2-0 today, leaving those teenage years behind. Live it up in the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/tCvRbFJGQa— PGA TOUR Series-China (@PGATOURChina) January 23, 2017
3. He has eclectic interests outside golf.
Dou has described himself as a one-time “professional level” video gamer, and although his form has slightly dipped as he has devoted more energy to professional golf, he remains a “scratch player” in his estimation. He also enjoys karaoke and singing – “listening to my own voice, it feels like a conversation with myself” – as well as cooking; he has a particular affinity for stir fry. He enjoys the action-fiction series Naruto, which he has watched since he was in elementary school. “There’s a lot you can learn about life from watching it,” Dou said of the show.
Team Dou ❤️— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) July 4, 2022
Marty Dou shares a special moment with girlfriend Muyu. pic.twitter.com/Q8XiyFyfMK
4. He’s a deep thinker.
During interviews, Dou has demonstrated a propensity for viewing golf- and non-golf topics through a second-layer lens. The adopted Dallas-area resident explains that “the place you live determines the quality of life.” He refers to his prodigious success as a teenager with the context, “No matter how great I was in the past, it is the past … You want to go back to the old days, but you are not that person anymore, physically or mentally.” Regarding the challenges of adulthood, he has opined, “As time goes by, I realize that the older I get, the more problems I have.” He explains the folly in trying to rediscover old form, “Current issues require updated solutions.” Dou may be just 25, but his quotes are akin to those of a veteran philosopher.
3rd career #KornFerryTour win for Dou and a spot on the @PGATOUR next year!— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) July 3, 2022
The celebration started on the green! pic.twitter.com/76vahFsbsp
5. His fans are known as the Dou Bois.
Dou’s fan club, unofficially chaired by Will Knights of The Fried Egg, is sure to only grow in numbers next season on the PGA TOUR.
HUGE development today! Dou Boi has given the fan club the thumbs up. Expect a great showing in Panama this week 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/70tTqC10O4— Will Knights (@willknightsTFE) February 5, 2019
Dou Boi extra #FRESH today pic.twitter.com/G964SPXqC8— Will Knights (@willknightsTFE) February 27, 2019
Dou will rise again— Will Knights (@willknightsTFE) January 26, 2022
Celebrating Dou Boi. Cheers to all pic.twitter.com/JBfzH2cz6C— Will Knights (@willknightsTFE) July 3, 2022
-
-