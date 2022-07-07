Five Things to Know: Marty Dou

Marty Dou cemented his spot inside The 25 with a victory at last week’s The Ascendant presented by Blue, carding a four-round total of 17 under at TPC Colorado for a one-stroke victory over countryman Carl Yuan.

The victory moved Dou from No. 19 to No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, comfortably crossing the fail-safe threshold of 875 points to secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2022-23 season. He now holds 1,207 points this season, trailing only Yuan on the season-long race.

Dou first earned his PGA TOUR card via the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour; at the time of crossing the fail-safe threshold, he became the first Chinese player to earn a TOUR card. (Xinjun Zhang followed suit later in the same season and also earned his card in 2019.)

As he prepares for a second trip to the TOUR, Dou is confident in his improved abilities as he aims to build on a 2017-18 season where he made just four cuts in 23 starts and finished No. 227 on the FedExCup.

“My game is every bit more solid than before,” said Dou after his victory in Colorado. “Hitting it longer; irons are better. I just feel more comfortable in every situation, leading or a couple behind. I know I can play good.”

Here’s Five Things to Know about Marty Dou, 25, who is set for a PGA TOUR return in 2022-23 …