TOUR BOUND
Jordan Spieth videos, competitive zest propel Davis Thompson to PGA TOUR card
July 06, 2022
By Nick Parker , PGATOUR.COM
- University of Georgia alum Davis Thompson finished No. 2 on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking in 2021. (Design by Elise Tallent)
Davis Thompson doesn’t wake up and naturally exude excellence, but on the golf course, it may seem that way.
When he’s not quoting Will Ferrell or devouring any superhero movie he can find away from the golf course – the “Batman” series is his favorite – the 6-foot-4 former Georgia Bulldog sometimes looks like a superhero on it. According to his longtime buddy and fellow Korn Ferry Tour member Spencer Ralston, Thompson’s 330-yard drives rarely find anything but the short grass. The legend builds from there.
“You kind of know when someone has that ‘it’ factor of like, ‘Wow, that was really impressive,’ and you see that every single day you play with Davis,” said Ralston, who currently shares living arrangements with his former Bulldog teammate in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Before Thompson had even graduated college, he had already held a lead at the U.S. Open, going 4-under through his first 12 holes at Winged Foot in 2020. The stories are numerous of TOUR pros at Sea Island getting everything they could handle from the young kid who shot a course-record 59 at Sea Pines. TOUR winner Keith Mitchell, who describes Thompson as “unbelievably good,” can only chuckle about a round in Sea Island when he made seven birdies and still lost, 4 and 3, to Thompson’s 61.
“You kind of figured it’s only a matter of time until he makes it out there on the PGA TOUR, and when he does, he’ll be out there for a really, really long time,” Ralston said.
Thompson turned pro last summer and sure enough, it didn’t take long for him to secure his decade-long dream of a PGA TOUR card, locking it up Sunday in his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T6 at The Ascendant presented by Blue, good for his fourth top-10 of the season.
“This is a huge step in the right direction,” Thompson said. “But the ultimate goal is to be one of the top players on the PGA TOUR and I’m just going to try to keep working towards that.”
It’s that competitive drive, that feeling of “if you’re not first, you’re last,” that may be his biggest advantage. Although he strolls the fairway with a stoic demeanor where nothing seems to bother him, underneath the fire is burning plenty.
“He’s very, very competitive and wants to win every single time, which I think you see out of a lot of really good players,” Ralston said. “He wants to win every single week.”
Ralston was greenside to celebrate when Thompson won the REX Hospital Open in June and loved seeing him chest-bump his caddie after the final putt dropped because he’d never seen that type of emotion out of him before.
“I try to stay even-keeled, but on the inside I’m a very competitive individual,” Thompson said. “I think it comes from just growing up playing all sports, and I’ve always tried to be the best I could in everything.
“In college, I tried to have the highest GPA on the team. I’m not one to really show it a whole lot, but on the inside, those competitive juices are flowing. I really let out some emotion after I won in Raleigh. Just kind of felt nice. But yeah, those competitive juices are always there.”
It's that competitive fire that he had to learn to rein in internally. In his first year as a professional, he felt like he struggled on the weekends and struggled to put back-to-back rounds together, like last summer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic when he held the first-round lead after opening with a 63 but faded to a T58.
“When guys get on the weekend, it’s kind of hard not to think about what place you’re in or points or money, and I think (that was the case) early in my career,” Thompson said. “I focused on that this year and told myself to keep putting myself in those positions, and I think I started hitting my stride the last couple months.”
It’s also helped that he changed putting styles two months ago, switching to a left-hand low style that he’d never putted with before. In practice rounds, he felt he was starting balls on the proper line with more consistency. His father Todd, Executive Director at The RSM Classic, putts left-hand low and helped him with it, so he made the switch. He also spent an afternoon watching Jordan Spieth putting highlights on YouTube and went on to finish T5 and first in two of his next three starts.He’s one of the best putters in the world, so I felt like if I could see some good highlights of left-hand low, that would help me
“I watched Spieth just to kind of see setup, what he does with his forward press. He’s one of the best putters in the world, so I felt like if I could see some good highlights of left-hand low, that would help me,” Thompson said. “It’s been a good change for me. Sometimes you have to have the courage to make a change like that, and it’s had some immediate success.”
Success that has led him to a TOUR card and now a new goal: No. 1 on The 25.
“I’m trying to get as high as I can on the points list, getting a lot of starts this fall and trying to play well,” Thompson said.
A rookie season win for the birthday boy ❤️@DavisT17 pic.twitter.com/EggCnm4PxK— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 5, 2022
