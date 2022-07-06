  • TOUR BOUND

    Jordan Spieth videos, competitive zest propel Davis Thompson to PGA TOUR card

  • University of Georgia alum Davis Thompson finished No. 2 on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking in 2021. (Design by Elise Tallent)University of Georgia alum Davis Thompson finished No. 2 on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking in 2021. (Design by Elise Tallent)