Jordan Spieth videos, competitive zest propel Davis Thompson to PGA TOUR card

Davis Thompson doesn’t wake up and naturally exude excellence, but on the golf course, it may seem that way.

When he’s not quoting Will Ferrell or devouring any superhero movie he can find away from the golf course – the “Batman” series is his favorite – the 6-foot-4 former Georgia Bulldog sometimes looks like a superhero on it. According to his longtime buddy and fellow Korn Ferry Tour member Spencer Ralston, Thompson’s 330-yard drives rarely find anything but the short grass. The legend builds from there.

“You kind of know when someone has that ‘it’ factor of like, ‘Wow, that was really impressive,’ and you see that every single day you play with Davis,” said Ralston, who currently shares living arrangements with his former Bulldog teammate in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Before Thompson had even graduated college, he had already held a lead at the U.S. Open, going 4-under through his first 12 holes at Winged Foot in 2020. The stories are numerous of TOUR pros at Sea Island getting everything they could handle from the young kid who shot a course-record 59 at Sea Pines. TOUR winner Keith Mitchell, who describes Thompson as “unbelievably good,” can only chuckle about a round in Sea Island when he made seven birdies and still lost, 4 and 3, to Thompson’s 61.

“You kind of figured it’s only a matter of time until he makes it out there on the PGA TOUR, and when he does, he’ll be out there for a really, really long time,” Ralston said.