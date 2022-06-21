  • TOUR BOUND

    Arizona's Trevor Werbylo fulfills childhood dream, punches ticket to PGA TOUR

  Trevor Werbylo has crossed the fail-safe points threshold to secure his first PGA TOUR card via The 25. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)