Arizona's Trevor Werbylo fulfills childhood dream, punches ticket to PGA TOUR

When Trevor Werbylo was a youngster, he played a junior golf event at PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He stayed on property and played the golf course a few times. It was a cool course and a cool place. He loved it.

Despite competing at a high level in baseball at the same time, he found himself at baseball practice dreaming of the golf course. That was the moment he knew it was time to get more serious about the path he was going to take with his life.

And thanks to a wonderful start to this Korn Ferry Tour season, he has ensured himself of PGA TOUR membership for the 2022-23 season.

With a T18 finish at last week’s Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, Werbylo has crossed the fail-safe threshold (875 points) to secure his first TOUR card via The 25 upon the conclusion of the Regular Season-ending Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna in August.

Werbylo, who was a celebrated collegiate golfer at the University of Arizona, has three top-10 finishes so far this season, including a victory at the Lake Charles Championship in late March, in which he defeated Seonghyeon Kim in a playoff that included a mind-bending birdie after a shot over a grandstand.