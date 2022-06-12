  • TOUR BOUND

    Former loan officer Ben Griffin clinches first PGA TOUR card

  • University of North Carolina alum Ben Griffin has crossed the fail-safe threshold to secure his first PGA TOUR card via The 25. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)University of North Carolina alum Ben Griffin has crossed the fail-safe threshold to secure his first PGA TOUR card via The 25. (Design by Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)