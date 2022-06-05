Erik Barnes' journey from Grocery Replenishment Specialist to 2022-23 PGA TOUR member

Erik Barnes is a family man.

Two years ago, with the Korn Ferry Tour on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barnes took a job as a Grocery Replenishment Specialist at his local Publix supermarket, stocking shelves in the mornings and keeping his golf game sharp in the afternoon.

The Indiana native received widespread admiration for working essentially two full-time jobs to support his family, but he didn’t see himself as doing anything special; he was just fulfilling his responsibilities as a husband and dad.

Barnes and his family – wife Ashleigh, sons Jaxton and Tucker – recently moved from west Florida to Birmingham, Alabama. During the Huntsville Championship earlier this spring, Barnes made the 100-mile drive each way to attend one of Jaxton’s youth baseball games – after a competition round.

Barnes didn’t see it as special. It was just what he wanted to do.