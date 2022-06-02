Byeong Hun An digs his PGA TOUR return from the dirt

It’s after 9 p.m. when Byeong Hun An answers the phone. It was his wife Jamie’s birthday and then their 2-year-old, Sunwoo Stanley, had to be put to bed.

Now he could talk.

An, who has reached as high as 24th on the Official World Golf Ranking and played on the International Team in the 2019 Presidents Cup, has had quite the year. He’s #TOURBound, now, but his effort in 2022 comes on the back of lots of hard work – arguably, An says, the most work he has ever put in.

“It was probably my lowest point of my career,” admits An, on losing his TOUR card last year.

“In my head I was like, ‘I have to put more work in.’”