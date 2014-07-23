×
Statistics » All-Time Records » Most Top-10s in a Career (All-Time)

Top-10s Player
54 Darron Stiles
46 Tom Scherrer
45 Jeff Gove
42 Steve Haskins
42 Paul Claxton
41 Scott Gutschewski
40 R.W. Eaks
39 Franklin Langham
36 Kyle Thompson
35 Skip Kendall
35 Kevin Johnson
35 Craig Bowden
34 Jeff Gallagher
34 Chris Tidland
33 Matt Peterson
32 Pat Bates
32 Hunter Haas
31 Ben Bates
31 Mathew Goggin
31 Jason Gore
31 Jon Mills
30 Esteban Toledo
30 Shane Bertsch
29 Emlyn Aubrey
29 Don Reese
29 Chris Smith
29 Marco Dawson
29 Tommy Tolles
29 Craig Kanada
29 Glen Hnatiuk
29 Deane Pappas
29 Cliff Kresge
29 Joe Daley
29 Cameron Percy
29 Scott Gardiner
28 Olin Browne
28 Tim Loustalot
28 Sean Murphy
28 Ryan Armour
28 Mark Hensby
28 Chad Collins