Fewest Putts (9 Holes)

|6
|
Andrew Johnson
|2005 The Rex Hospital Open
|1
|TPC Wakefield Plantation
|Back Nine
|6
|
Keoke Cotner
|2004 Rheem Classic
|1
|Hardscrabble CC
|Back Nine
|7
|
Andres Gonzales
|2014 Hotel Fitness Championship
|1
|Sycamore Hills GC
|Back Nine
|7
|
Tom Gillis
|2006 Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health
|2
|Hillcrest CC
|Front Nine
|7
|
Brian Guetz
|2005 Xerox Classic
|2
|Irondequoit CC
|Back Nine
|7
|
Grover Justice
|2005 Xerox Classic
|2
|Irondequoit CC
|Back Nine
|7
|
Gary Hallberg
|2005 The Rex Hospital Open
|2
|TPC Wakefield Plantation
|Back Nine
|7
|
Gabriel Hjertstedt
|2005 The Rex Hospital Open
|3
|TPC Wakefield Plantation
|Back Nine
|7
|
Keith Huber
|2005 The Rex Hospital Open
|1
|TPC Wakefield Plantation
|Back Nine
|7
|
Michael Bradley
|2005 Virginia Beach Open Pres'd by ACS Sys & Eng.
|1
|TPC Virginia Beach
|Front Nine
|7
|
Andy Morse
|2004 The Reese's Cup Classic
|2
|CC of Hershey (East)
|Back Nine
|7
|
Mike Springer
|2004 LaSalle Bank Open
|2
|The Glen Club
|Back Nine
|7
|
Mike Brisky
|2003 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open
|1
|Crestview CC
|Front Nine
|7
|
Patrick Burke
|2000 BUY.COM Dayton Open
|2
|The Links at Yankee Trace
|Front Nine