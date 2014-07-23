×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » All-Time Records » Fewest Putts (9 Holes)

Fewest Putts (9 Holes)

Print
Putts Player Tournament Round Course Front/Back
6 Andrew Johnson 2005 The Rex Hospital Open 1 TPC Wakefield Plantation Back Nine
6 Keoke Cotner 2004 Rheem Classic 1 Hardscrabble CC Back Nine
7 Andres Gonzales 2014 Hotel Fitness Championship 1 Sycamore Hills GC Back Nine
7 Tom Gillis 2006 Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health 2 Hillcrest CC Front Nine
7 Brian Guetz 2005 Xerox Classic 2 Irondequoit CC Back Nine
7 Grover Justice 2005 Xerox Classic 2 Irondequoit CC Back Nine
7 Gary Hallberg 2005 The Rex Hospital Open 2 TPC Wakefield Plantation Back Nine
7 Gabriel Hjertstedt 2005 The Rex Hospital Open 3 TPC Wakefield Plantation Back Nine
7 Keith Huber 2005 The Rex Hospital Open 1 TPC Wakefield Plantation Back Nine
7 Michael Bradley 2005 Virginia Beach Open Pres'd by ACS Sys & Eng. 1 TPC Virginia Beach Front Nine
7 Andy Morse 2004 The Reese's Cup Classic 2 CC of Hershey (East) Back Nine
7 Mike Springer 2004 LaSalle Bank Open 2 The Glen Club Back Nine
7 Mike Brisky 2003 Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open 1 Crestview CC Front Nine
7 Patrick Burke 2000 BUY.COM Dayton Open 2 The Links at Yankee Trace Front Nine