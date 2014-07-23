×
Low Score in 72-Hole Event

Low Score in 72-Hole Event

Score Player Tournament Round Scores RTP Score Finish Position
250 Stephan Jaeger 2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae 58-65-64-63 -30 1
255 Steve Wheatcroft 2011 Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour 66-60-65-64 -29 1
256 Martin Piller 2015 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco 61-63-65-67 -28 1
257 Taylor Moore 2020 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 66-66-60-65 -27 1
257 Trevor Cone 2018 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae 64-63-66-64 -23 1
257 Michael Arnaud 2018 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation 69-60-65-63 -27 1
257 Rhein Gibson 2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae 62-66-67-62 -23 2
258 Mito Pereira 2020 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation 65-63-66-64 -27 1
258 J.J. Spaun 2016 News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot 66-62-64-66 -26 1
258 Martin Piller 2015 Digital Ally Open 65-62-66-65 -26 1
258 Tony Finau 2014 Stonebrae Classic 67-62-63-66 -22 1
258 James Nitties 2011 Midwest Classic Presented by Time Warner Cable 65-63-65-65 -26 1
258 Daniel Chopra 2004 Henrico County Open 65-63-65-65 -30 1
258 Chris Smith 1997 NIKE Omaha Classic 63-65-64-66 -26 1