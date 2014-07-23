Low Score in 72-Hole Event

|250
|
Stephan Jaeger
|2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae
|58-65-64-63
|-30
|1
|255
|
Steve Wheatcroft
|2011 Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour
|66-60-65-64
|-29
|1
|256
|
Martin Piller
|2015 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco
|61-63-65-67
|-28
|1
|257
|
Taylor Moore
|2020 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|66-66-60-65
|-27
|1
|257
|
Trevor Cone
|2018 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae
|64-63-66-64
|-23
|1
|257
|
Michael Arnaud
|2018 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
|69-60-65-63
|-27
|1
|257
|
Rhein Gibson
|2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae
|62-66-67-62
|-23
|2
|258
|
Mito Pereira
|2020 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
|65-63-66-64
|-27
|1
|258
|
J.J. Spaun
|2016 News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot
|66-62-64-66
|-26
|1
|258
|
Martin Piller
|2015 Digital Ally Open
|65-62-66-65
|-26
|1
|258
|
Tony Finau
|2014 Stonebrae Classic
|67-62-63-66
|-22
|1
|258
|
James Nitties
|2011 Midwest Classic Presented by Time Warner Cable
|65-63-65-65
|-26
|1
|258
|
Daniel Chopra
|2004 Henrico County Open
|65-63-65-65
|-30
|1
|258
|
Chris Smith
|1997 NIKE Omaha Classic
|63-65-64-66
|-26
|1