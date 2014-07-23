×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » All-Time Records » Longest Birdie Streak to Win

Longest Birdie Streak to Win

Print
Streak Player Tournament Holes
3 Tommy Gainey 2020 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay last 3 holes
3 Zecheng Dou 2019 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay last 3 holes
3 Sam Burns 2018 Savannah Golf Championship last 3 holes
3 Peter Malnati 2015 Brasil Champions presented by HSBC last 3 holes
3 Hudson Swafford 2012 Stadion Classic at UGA last 3 holes
3 Steve Friesen 2011 Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper last 3 holes
3 Peter Tomasulo 2010 Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung last 3 holes
3 Nick Flanagan 2007 BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Cliffs last 3 holes
3 Daniel Chopra 2004 First Tee Arkansas Classic last 3 holes