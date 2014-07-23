Longest Birdie Streak to Win

|
|Streak
|Player
|Tournament
|Holes
|3
|Tommy Gainey
|2020 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
|last 3 holes
|3
|Zecheng Dou
|2019 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
|last 3 holes
|3
|Sam Burns
|2018 Savannah Golf Championship
|last 3 holes
|3
|Peter Malnati
|2015 Brasil Champions presented by HSBC
|last 3 holes
|3
|Hudson Swafford
|2012 Stadion Classic at UGA
|last 3 holes
|3
|Steve Friesen
|2011 Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper
|last 3 holes
|3
|Peter Tomasulo
|2010 Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung
|last 3 holes
|3
|Nick Flanagan
|2007 BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Cliffs
|last 3 holes
|3
|Daniel Chopra
|2004 First Tee Arkansas Classic
|last 3 holes
