Most Strokes Under Par in 72-Hole Event

Most Strokes Under Par in 72-Hole Event

RTP Score Player Tournament Score Finish Position
-30 Stephan Jaeger 2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae 250 1
-30 Daniel Chopra 2004 Henrico County Open 258 1
-29 Steve Wheatcroft 2011 Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour 255 1
-28 Martin Piller 2015 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco 256 1
-27 Dylan Wu 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper 261 1
-27 Taylor Moore 2020 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 257 1
-27 Mito Pereira 2020 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation 258 1
-27 Michael Arnaud 2018 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation 257 1
-27 Mark Anderson 2013 BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation 259 1
-27 Tommy Gainey 2010 Chiquita Classic 261 1
-27 Doug LaBelle II 2006 Price Cutter Charity Championship 261 1