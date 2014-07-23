Most Strokes Under Par in 72-Hole Event

|-30
|
Stephan Jaeger
|2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae
|250
|1
|-30
|
Daniel Chopra
|2004 Henrico County Open
|258
|1
|-29
|
Steve Wheatcroft
|2011 Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour
|255
|1
|-28
|
Martin Piller
|2015 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco
|256
|1
|-27
|
Dylan Wu
|2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
|261
|1
|-27
|
Taylor Moore
|2020 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|257
|1
|-27
|
Mito Pereira
|2020 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
|258
|1
|-27
|
Michael Arnaud
|2018 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
|257
|1
|-27
|
Mark Anderson
|2013 BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation
|259
|1
|-27
|
Tommy Gainey
|2010 Chiquita Classic
|261
|1
|-27
|
Doug LaBelle II
|2006 Price Cutter Charity Championship
|261
|1