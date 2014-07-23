×
Statistics » All-Time Records » Lowest 9-Hole Score

Lowest 9-Hole Score

Score Player Tournament Course Course Par Front/Back RTP Score
27 Peter Malnati 2018 Web.com Tour Championship Atlantic Beach Country Club 35 Front Nine -8
27 Alex Prugh 2018 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae TPC Stonebrae 35 Back Nine -8
27 Michael Arnaud 2018 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation Thornblade Club 35 Front Nine -8
27 Albin Choi 2016 BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation Thornblade Club 35 Front Nine -8
27 Chad Collins 2013 Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission Willow Creek CC 36 Back Nine -9
27 Chesson Hadley 2013 BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation Thornblade Club 35 Front Nine -8
27 Doug Dunakey 1998 NIKE Miami Valley Open Heatherwoode GC 35 Front Nine -8
27 Notah Begay III 1998 NIKE Dominion Open The Dominion Club 36 Front Nine -9