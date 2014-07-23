Lowest 9-Hole Score

|Score
|Player
|Tournament
|Course
|Course Par
|Front/Back
|RTP Score
|27
|Peter Malnati
|2018 Web.com Tour Championship
|Atlantic Beach Country Club
|35
|Front Nine
|-8
|27
|Alex Prugh
|2018 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae
|TPC Stonebrae
|35
|Back Nine
|-8
|27
|Michael Arnaud
|2018 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
|Thornblade Club
|35
|Front Nine
|-8
|27
|Albin Choi
|2016 BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation
|Thornblade Club
|35
|Front Nine
|-8
|27
|Chad Collins
|2013 Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission
|Willow Creek CC
|36
|Back Nine
|-9
|27
|Chesson Hadley
|2013 BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation
|Thornblade Club
|35
|Front Nine
|-8
|27
|Doug Dunakey
|1998 NIKE Miami Valley Open
|Heatherwoode GC
|35
|Front Nine
|-8
|27
|Notah Begay III
|1998 NIKE Dominion Open
|The Dominion Club
|36
|Front Nine
|-9