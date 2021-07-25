×
Statistics » Scoring » Par 5 Eagle Leaders

Par 5 Eagle Leaders

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 6

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS TOTAL TOTAL PAR 5 HOLES TOTAL HOLE OUTS
T1 1 Jared Wolfe 120 25 423 3
T1 2 Seth Reeves 114 25 385 3
T3 6 Brent Grant 96 22 337 2
T3 3 Erik Barnes 116 22 391 2
T5 T4 Adam Svensson 134 21 467 1
T5 T4 Carl Yuan 106 21 361 0
T7 T7 Taylor Montgomery 106 18 381 4
T7 T9 Cameron Young 74 18 258 1
T7 T7 Jake Knapp 98 18 331 1
T7 T9 Jack Maguire 107 18 369 3
T7 T9 Lee Hodges 128 18 449 4
12 T12 Brandon Harkins 123 17 436 1
T13 T12 Max Greyserman 107 16 366 1
T13 T12 Nick Hardy 134 16 469 1
T13 T18 Trey Mullinax 88 16 301 1
T13 T12 Kevin Dougherty 106 16 369 0
T13 T12 Ryan McCormick 112 16 386 3
T13 T12 Stephen Franken 116 16 393 0
T13 T18 John VanDerLaan 128 16 441 2
T20 T18 Brad Hopfinger 105 15 356 2
T20 T21 Davis Riley 115 15 409 3
T20 T21 Taylor Moore 124 15 431 2
T20 T34 Patrick Fishburn 114 15 383 1
T20 T21 Max McGreevy 110 15 385 1
T20 T21 Paul Barjon 104 15 367 1
T26 T21 Zecheng Dou 110 14 390 0
T26 T21 Brett Drewitt 119 14 405 2
T26 T21 Curtis Thompson 134 14 467 0
T26 T21 Dawie van der Walt 134 14 473 0
T26 T21 Greyson Sigg 114 14 409 1
T26 T21 David Kocher 128 14 453 1
T26 T21 Zach Wright 106 14 367 2
T26 T21 Callum Tarren 122 14 419 1
T26 T21 Mito Pereira 110 14 381 1
T35 T34 Will Zalatoris 64 13 227 0
T35 T34 Harrison Endycott 99 13 331 2
T35 T38 Nicolas Echavarria 118 13 411 3
T35 T38 Jimmy Stanger 108 13 371 1
T35 T38 Alex Chiarella 89 13 314 1
T35 T38 David Skinns 94 13 331 2
T35 T38 Tommy Gainey 97 13 337 4
T35 T59 Brady Schnell 98 13 341 1
T35 T38 Brandon Crick 120 13 409 0
T35 T34 Vince India 124 13 427 1
T45 T59 Jonathan Randolph 112 12 393 1
T45 T38 Ryan Ruffels 89 12 315 1
T45 T38 Kevin Roy 132 12 453 0
T45 T52 Marcelo Rozo 98 12 337 0
T45 T38 Stephan Jaeger 112 12 399 0
T45 T52 Dan McCarthy 122 12 421 1
T45 T38 Will Cannon 88 12 302 1
T45 T52 Andrew Novak 112 12 395 1
T45 T52 Brandon Wu 82 12 280 2
T45 T38 Austin Smotherman 114 12 405 0
T45 T38 Charlie Saxon 110 12 385 0
T45 T38 Joey Garber 114 12 399 0
T45 T59 Chad Ramey 146 12 507 1
T45 T38 Dylan Wu 126 12 449 1
T59 T59 Mickey DeMorat 98 11 329 1
T59 T59 Chip McDaniel 104 11 365 3
T59 T52 Ollie Schniederjans 94 11 329 1
T59 T59 Trevor Cone 94 11 329 2
T59 T52 Rico Hoey 84 11 284 1
T59 T52 Scott Gutschewski 108 11 379 2
T59 T59 Nicholas Lindheim 101 11 342 2
T59 T74 J.T. Griffin 104 11 363 0
T67 T59 David Lipsky 95 10 335 0
T67 T59 Tag Ridings 103 10 351 2
T67 T59 Peter Uihlein 58 10 210 1
T67 T59 Alex Prugh 96 10 323 1
T67 T59 Grant Hirschman 118 10 403 0
T67 T82 Eric Cole 88 10 311 1
T67 T59 T.J. Vogel 110 10 378 1
T67 T59 Justin Lower 108 10 375 1
T67 T82 Stuart Macdonald 99 10 326 0
T67 T59 Harry Hall 78 10 254 1
T77 T96 Brett Coletta 74 9 271 0
T77 T74 Tom Whitney 104 9 361 0
T77 T96 Drew Weaver 102 9 355 1
T77 T82 Martin Piller 108 9 367 1
T77 T74 Andres Gonzales 88 9 291 0
T77 T74 Julián Etulain 111 9 385 0
T77 T74 Sangmoon Bae 71 9 255 2
T77 T74 Erik Compton 85 9 295 2
T77 T74 Augusto Núñez 128 9 435 0
T77 T74 Evan Harmeling 94 9 323 1
T87 T96 Ben Silverman 82 8 291 0
T87 T82 Conrad Shindler 92 8 315 0
T87 T82 Billy Kennerly 110 8 382 1
T87 T82 John Chin 110 8 383 1
T87 T112 Nicholas Thompson 78 8 265 1
T87 T96 Kyle Reifers 108 8 357 1
T87 T82 Tyson Alexander 103 8 354 0
T87 T82 Mark Baldwin 96 8 328 1
T87 T96 Brad Brunner 66 8 225 1
T87 T82 Dawson Armstrong 114 8 395 0
T87 T96 Nick Voke 80 8 273 2
T87 T82 Zach Cabra 56 8 185 0
T87 T122 Taylor Dickson 92 8 305 2
T87 T96 Michael Miller 113 8 386 0
T87 T82 Joshua Creel 119 8 407 1
T87 T82 Rick Lamb 84 8 283 1
T87 T96 James Nicholas 88 8 286 3
T87 T82 George Cunningham 109 8 366 2
T105 T96 Theo Humphrey 98 7 337 0
T105 T96 Bobby Bai 86 7 277 0
T105 T96 Justin Hueber 56 7 191 0
T105 T96 Braden Thornberry 122 7 417 0
T105 T112 Shad Tuten 98 7 337 0
T105 T96 Anders Albertson 99 7 337 0
T105 T96 Kyle Jones 80 7 283 1
T105 T112 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 7 371 0
T105 T112 Steve LeBrun 98 7 335 1
T105 T122 Blayne Barber 84 7 298 0
T105 T96 Whee Kim 105 7 360 2
T116 T122 Derek Ernst 86 6 299 1
T116 T112 Roberto Díaz 114 6 393 0
T116 T112 Paul Haley II 106 6 361 1
T116 T112 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 6 330 1
T116 T135 Mark Blakefield 93 6 313 0
T116 T112 Michael Arnaud 68 6 227 0
T116 T135 Jamie Arnold 108 6 379 0
T116 T122 Taylor Pendrith 126 6 435 1
T116 T112 Matt Atkins 98 6 327 0
T116 T112 John Somers 44 6 143 0
T126 T135 Kevin Lucas 62 5 208 0
T126 T122 Shane Smith 60 5 205 2
T126 T122 Greg Yates 96 5 333 0
T126 T122 Matt Ryan 56 5 185 0
T126 T122 Cyril Bouniol 54 5 177 0
T126 T122 Austen Truslow 59 5 207 1
T126 T122 Wade Binfield 102 5 345 0
T126 T122 Andy Pope 113 5 391 0
T126 T146 Steven Alker 80 5 279 0
T126 T122 John Oda 74 5 270 0
T126 T122 Sebastián Vázquez 55 5 193 1
T126 T135 Steve Lewton 68 5 225 3
T138 T135 Luke Guthrie 86 4 299 0
T138 T146 Brian Richey 66 4 223 0
T138 T135 Ben Kohles 128 4 443 0
T138 T135 Brett Stegmaier 93 4 314 0
T138 T135 Will Wilcox 58 4 201 1
T138 T135 Brian Campbell 106 4 368 0
T138 T135 Max Rottluff 56 4 188 1
T138 T135 KK Limbhasut 108 4 369 0
T146 T155 Daniel Miernicki 75 3 263 0
T146 T146 Scott Langley 94 3 315 0
T146 T146 Robby Ormand 62 3 206 2
T146 T146 Chase Wright 104 3 357 0
T146 T146 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 3 175 0
T146 T146 Chandler Blanchet 90 3 316 0
T146 T146 Chase Johnson 78 3 266 1
T146 T146 Hayden Buckley 96 3 334 0
T154 T155 Curtis Luck 73 2 264 0
T154 T155 Robert Garrigus 50 2 186 0
T156 T159 Steve Marino 47 1 155 1
T156 T159 David Lingmerth 48 1 178 0

The total eagles made playing par 5's. (448)