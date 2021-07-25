×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Par 4 Eagle Leaders

Par 4 Eagle Leaders

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 2

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS TOTAL TOTAL PAR 4 HOLES TOTAL HOLE OUTS
1 1 Greg Yates 96 6 992 3
T2 T2 Nick Hardy 134 5 1,380 1
T2 T2 Zach Wright 106 5 1,098 4
T2 T10 Patrick Fishburn 114 5 1,194 2
T2 T2 Drew Weaver 102 5 1,050 0
T2 T2 Augusto Núñez 128 5 1,336 1
T2 T2 Ben Kohles 128 5 1,328 2
T2 T2 Brad Hopfinger 105 5 1,102 0
T2 T2 Jared Wolfe 120 5 1,236 3
T2 T2 Joey Garber 114 5 1,170 2
T11 T10 Ryan McCormick 112 4 1,163 2
T11 T10 Taylor Pendrith 126 4 1,303 3
T11 T10 T.J. Vogel 110 4 1,143 2
T11 T10 Paul Barjon 104 4 1,061 1
T11 T10 Tag Ridings 103 4 1,076 1
T11 T10 Curtis Thompson 134 4 1,380 3
T11 T10 Erik Barnes 116 4 1,208 2
T11 T10 Nicolas Echavarria 118 4 1,218 1
T11 T10 Max Greyserman 107 4 1,112 2
T11 T10 Tom Whitney 104 4 1,074 4
T11 T10 Will Zalatoris 64 4 661 0
T11 T10 Mito Pereira 110 4 1,130 2
T11 T10 Lee Hodges 128 4 1,312 2
T11 T10 Chandler Blanchet 90 4 929 3
T11 T10 George Cunningham 109 4 1,142 2
T11 T10 Stephen Franken 116 4 1,204 2
T27 T27 Cameron Young 74 3 755 3
T27 T27 John VanDerLaan 128 3 1,332 1
T27 T27 John Somers 44 3 470 2
T27 T27 David Kocher 128 3 1,308 2
T27 T27 Nick Voke 80 3 829 1
T27 T27 Dylan Wu 126 3 1,290 1
T27 T27 Kevin Roy 132 3 1,368 1
T27 T27 Jake Knapp 98 3 1,026 3
T27 T27 Eric Cole 88 3 906 1
T27 T27 Callum Tarren 122 3 1,264 0
T27 T27 Andrew Novak 112 3 1,148 2
T27 T27 Brent Grant 96 3 987 0
T27 T27 Dawson Armstrong 114 3 1,176 3
T27 T27 Jimmy Stanger 108 3 1,118 2
T27 T27 Alex Chiarella 89 3 909 2
T27 T27 Brett Drewitt 119 3 1,238 1
T27 T57 Roberto Díaz 114 3 1,182 1
T27 T27 J.T. Griffin 104 3 1,074 1
T27 T27 Robert Garrigus 50 3 500 1
T27 T27 Erik Compton 85 3 880 3
T27 T27 Scott Gutschewski 108 3 1,113 2
T27 T27 Dawie van der Walt 134 3 1,380 1
T27 T27 Robby Ormand 62 3 655 2
T27 T27 Brett Stegmaier 93 3 973 1
T27 T27 Joshua Creel 119 3 1,238 2
T27 T57 Chase Wright 104 3 1,080 3
T27 T27 Evan Harmeling 94 3 974 3
T27 T27 John Chin 110 3 1,134 2
T27 T27 Adam Svensson 134 3 1,381 1
T27 T27 Brett Coletta 74 3 746 1
T27 T57 Michael Miller 113 3 1,173 1
T27 T27 Stuart Macdonald 99 3 1,047 1
T27 T27 Kevin Lucas 62 3 652 1
T60 T57 Trey Mullinax 88 2 912 1
T60 T57 Ollie Schniederjans 94 2 970 0
T60 T57 Bobby Bai 86 2 914 1
T60 T57 Brian Richey 66 2 698 0
T60 T57 Luke Guthrie 86 2 888 1
T60 T57 Blayne Barber 84 2 863 1
T60 T57 Marcelo Rozo 98 2 1,020 0
T60 T57 Stephan Jaeger 112 2 1,144 0
T60 T57 Whee Kim 105 2 1,094 2
T60 T57 Nicholas Lindheim 101 2 1,054 1
T60 T57 Zecheng Dou 110 2 1,125 2
T60 T57 Andres Gonzales 88 2 932 1
T60 T57 Julián Etulain 111 2 1,148 2
T60 T57 Tommy Gainey 97 2 998 1
T60 T57 Mark Baldwin 96 2 1,003 0
T60 T57 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 2 912 0
T60 T57 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 2 1,092 0
T60 T57 Sangmoon Bae 71 2 719 2
T60 T57 Billy Kennerly 110 2 1,133 0
T60 T57 Vince India 124 2 1,284 1
T60 T57 Brandon Harkins 123 2 1,261 2
T60 T57 Steven Alker 80 2 824 1
T60 T57 Martin Piller 108 2 1,130 1
T60 T57 Tyson Alexander 103 2 1,075 1
T60 T57 Taylor Dickson 92 2 974 2
T60 T57 Rico Hoey 84 2 875 1
T60 T57 Greyson Sigg 114 2 1,164 0
T60 T57 Austin Smotherman 114 2 1,162 1
T60 T57 Trevor Cone 94 2 970 1
T60 T57 Charlie Saxon 110 2 1,132 0
T60 T57 Braden Thornberry 122 2 1,266 0
T60 T57 Anders Albertson 99 2 1,028 2
T60 T57 Brad Brunner 66 2 692 1
T60 T57 Kyle Jones 80 2 818 0
T60 T57 Davis Riley 115 2 1,176 1
T60 T57 Jack Maguire 107 2 1,108 0
T60 T57 Max Rottluff 56 2 589 1
T60 T57 Kevin Dougherty 106 2 1,093 1
T60 T57 Seth Reeves 114 2 1,192 0
T60 T57 Carl Yuan 106 2 1,098 1
T60 T57 Hayden Buckley 96 2 989 1
T60 T57 Taylor Montgomery 106 2 1,076 0
T60 T57 Harry Hall 78 2 819 1
T60 T57 James Nicholas 88 2 931 2
T104 T105 Grant Hirschman 118 1 1,230 0
T104 T105 Mickey DeMorat 98 1 1,032 0
T104 T105 Chip McDaniel 104 1 1,068 1
T104 T105 Chase Johnson 78 1 811 0
T104 T105 Chad Ramey 146 1 1,506 0
T104 T105 Shane Smith 60 1 627 0
T104 T105 Shad Tuten 98 1 1,013 0
T104 T105 Brandon Wu 82 1 849 0
T104 T105 KK Limbhasut 108 1 1,126 0
T104 T105 Taylor Moore 124 1 1,284 0
T104 T105 Zach Cabra 56 1 596 1
T104 T105 Andy Pope 113 1 1,168 1
T104 T105 Scott Langley 94 1 986 0
T104 T105 Will Wilcox 58 1 600 0
T104 T105 Daniel Miernicki 75 1 775 0
T104 T105 Lorens Chan 56 1 594 0
T104 T105 Michael Arnaud 68 1 718 0
T104 T105 Sebastián Vázquez 55 1 569 0
T104 T105 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 1 521 0
T104 T105 John Oda 74 1 756 0
T104 T105 Kyle Reifers 108 1 1,140 1
T104 T105 David Skinns 94 1 968 0
T104 T105 Steve LeBrun 98 1 1,012 1
T104 T105 Mark Blakefield 93 1 974 0
T104 T105 Ben Silverman 82 1 840 0
T104 T105 Conrad Shindler 92 1 962 0
T104 T105 Justin Lower 108 1 1,116 1
T104 T105 Matt Ryan 56 1 590 0
T104 T105 Wade Binfield 102 1 1,062 1
T104 T105 Rick Lamb 84 1 880 1
T104 T105 Harrison Endycott 99 1 1,034 1
T104 T105 Matt Atkins 98 1 1,034 0

The total eagles made playing par 4's. (447)