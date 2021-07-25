3-Putt Avoidance

×
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 3.17

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL 3 PUTTS TOTAL HOLES (OVERALL)
1 2 Nick Hardy 134 1.78 43 2,412
2 1 Lorens Chan 56 1.79 18 1,008
3 T4 Peter Uihlein 58 1.82 19 1,044
4 T4 Brian Richey 66 1.85 22 1,188
5 3 Braden Thornberry 122 1.91 42 2,196
6 6 Justin Hueber 56 1.98 20 1,008
7 7 Ollie Schniederjans 94 2.01 34 1,692
8 9 Dawson Armstrong 114 2.14 44 2,052
9 T11 Vince India 124 2.20 49 2,232
T10 10 Curtis Luck 73 2.21 29 1,314
T10 14 Brady Schnell 98 2.21 39 1,764
T10 8 Steve Lewton 68 2.21 27 1,224
13 T11 Max McGreevy 110 2.22 44 1,980
T14 T15 Taylor Dickson 92 2.23 37 1,656
T14 13 Andrew Novak 112 2.23 45 2,016
16 T15 Greyson Sigg 114 2.24 46 2,052
17 18 Steve LeBrun 98 2.27 40 1,764
T18 23 Paul Haley II 106 2.31 44 1,908
T18 17 Nicolas Echavarria 118 2.31 49 2,124
T18 T19 Taylor Montgomery 106 2.31 44 1,908
T21 T19 Davis Riley 115 2.32 48 2,070
T21 22 Chad Ramey 146 2.32 61 2,628
T23 T24 KK Limbhasut 108 2.42 47 1,944
T23 27 David Skinns 94 2.42 41 1,692
25 T24 Brett Drewitt 119 2.43 52 2,142
T26 T28 Dawie van der Walt 134 2.45 59 2,412
T26 32 Grant Hirschman 118 2.45 52 2,124
28 T24 Lee Hodges 128 2.47 57 2,304
T29 T33 Max Greyserman 107 2.49 48 1,926
T29 31 Joey Garber 114 2.49 51 2,052
T29 T28 Jake Knapp 98 2.49 44 1,764
T29 21 Erik Barnes 116 2.49 52 2,088
33 T33 Austen Truslow 59 2.54 27 1,062
34 T38 Brandon Wu 82 2.57 38 1,476
35 36 George Cunningham 109 2.60 51 1,962
36 37 Wade Binfield 102 2.61 48 1,836
37 T43 Charlie Saxon 110 2.63 52 1,980
38 45 Dan McCarthy 122 2.64 58 2,196
T39 T38 Whee Kim 105 2.65 50 1,890
T39 T28 Brad Hopfinger 105 2.65 50 1,890
T39 35 Trey Mullinax 88 2.65 42 1,584
42 T48 Roberto Díaz 114 2.68 55 2,052
T43 T38 Brandon Crick 120 2.69 58 2,160
T43 T38 John VanDerLaan 128 2.69 62 2,304
T45 T46 Brandon Harkins 123 2.71 60 2,214
T45 T38 Derek Ernst 86 2.71 42 1,548
T45 T48 Rick Lamb 84 2.71 41 1,512
48 T43 Stephan Jaeger 112 2.73 55 2,016
T49 T62 Billy Kennerly 110 2.78 55 1,980
T49 T48 Will Zalatoris 64 2.78 32 1,152
T49 T48 Mito Pereira 110 2.78 55 1,980
52 T59 Stuart Macdonald 99 2.81 50 1,782
T53 T59 Taylor Pendrith 126 2.82 64 2,268
T53 T59 Taylor Moore 124 2.82 63 2,232
T55 T55 Seth Reeves 114 2.83 58 2,052
T55 T71 Jamie Arnold 108 2.83 55 1,944
T57 65 Scott Langley 94 2.84 48 1,692
T57 T48 Alex Prugh 96 2.84 49 1,728
T57 77 Luke Guthrie 86 2.84 44 1,548
T57 T46 Bobby Bai 86 2.84 44 1,548
T57 T48 Chandler Blanchet 90 2.84 46 1,620
T62 T57 Harry Hall 78 2.85 40 1,404
T62 T57 Andy Pope 113 2.85 58 2,034
64 T66 Kevin Roy 132 2.86 68 2,376
T65 T55 Martin Piller 108 2.88 56 1,944
T65 T71 Chip McDaniel 104 2.88 54 1,872
67 64 David Lingmerth 48 2.89 25 864
68 T75 Tag Ridings 103 2.91 54 1,854
69 T69 Tommy Gainey 97 2.92 51 1,746
70 T69 Ryan Ruffels 89 2.93 47 1,602
T71 T66 Adam Svensson 134 2.94 71 2,412
T71 T62 Kevin Dougherty 106 2.94 56 1,908
73 T73 Robby Ormand 62 2.96 33 1,116
T74 T75 Nicholas Lindheim 101 2.97 54 1,818
T74 T83 James Nicholas 88 2.97 47 1,584
76 78 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 3.00 27 900
77 79 Erik Compton 85 3.01 46 1,530
78 T80 Patrick Fishburn 114 3.02 62 2,052
T79 T83 Andres Gonzales 88 3.03 48 1,584
T79 T80 Sebastián Vázquez 55 3.03 30 990
T79 T80 Zecheng Dou 110 3.03 60 1,980
T79 T86 T.J. Vogel 110 3.03 60 1,980
83 89 Mark Blakefield 93 3.05 51 1,674
84 85 Matt Ryan 56 3.08 31 1,008
T85 92 Eric Cole 88 3.09 49 1,584
T85 90 Dylan Wu 126 3.09 70 2,268
87 88 David Lipsky 95 3.10 53 1,710
88 T73 Mickey DeMorat 98 3.12 55 1,764
89 T93 Conrad Shindler 92 3.14 52 1,656
90 91 Will Wilcox 58 3.16 33 1,044
91 T86 Ryan McCormick 112 3.17 64 2,016
T92 100 Justin Lower 108 3.19 62 1,944
T92 T98 Callum Tarren 122 3.19 70 2,196
T92 T93 Steven Alker 80 3.19 46 1,440
95 T108 Zach Wright 106 3.25 62 1,908
T96 T93 Ben Kohles 128 3.26 75 2,304
T96 104 Stephen Franken 116 3.26 68 2,088
98 T101 Jack Maguire 107 3.27 63 1,926
99 103 Sangmoon Bae 71 3.29 42 1,278
T100 T106 Augusto Núñez 128 3.30 76 2,304
T100 T106 David Kocher 128 3.30 76 2,304
T102 105 Alex Chiarella 89 3.31 53 1,602
T102 97 Joshua Creel 119 3.31 71 2,142
T102 96 Harrison Endycott 99 3.31 59 1,782
105 T117 Michael Miller 113 3.34 68 2,034
106 T101 Julián Etulain 111 3.35 67 1,998
107 116 John Chin 110 3.38 67 1,980
108 T110 Jimmy Stanger 108 3.40 66 1,944
T109 T113 Austin Smotherman 114 3.41 70 2,052
T109 120 Brett Stegmaier 93 3.41 57 1,674
111 T113 Steve Marino 47 3.43 29 846
T112 T122 Tyson Alexander 103 3.45 64 1,854
T112 T98 John Oda 74 3.45 46 1,332
T114 T117 Marcelo Rozo 98 3.46 61 1,764
T114 112 Brian Campbell 106 3.46 66 1,908
116 115 Will Cannon 88 3.47 55 1,584
T117 T124 Shad Tuten 98 3.51 62 1,764
T117 T110 Theo Humphrey 98 3.51 62 1,764
T119 T117 Ben Silverman 82 3.52 52 1,476
T119 T124 Jonathan Randolph 112 3.52 71 2,016
121 T108 Paul Barjon 104 3.53 66 1,872
122 132 Nick Voke 80 3.54 51 1,440
123 129 J.T. Griffin 104 3.58 67 1,872
T124 128 Scott Gutschewski 108 3.60 70 1,944
T124 121 Kyle Reifers 108 3.60 70 1,944
126 127 Daniel Miernicki 75 3.63 49 1,350
127 130 Anders Albertson 99 3.65 65 1,782
128 T122 Kevin Lucas 62 3.67 41 1,116
129 T134 Tom Whitney 104 3.69 69 1,872
130 T134 Curtis Thompson 134 3.73 90 2,412
131 136 Jared Wolfe 120 3.80 82 2,160
132 138 Brent Grant 96 3.82 66 1,728
T133 141 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 3.83 62 1,620
T133 137 Cameron Young 74 3.83 51 1,332
135 133 Chase Johnson 78 3.85 54 1,404
136 140 Max Rottluff 56 3.87 39 1,008
137 142 Cyril Bouniol 54 3.91 38 972
T138 T146 Greg Yates 96 3.94 68 1,728
T138 144 Mark Baldwin 96 3.94 68 1,728
140 139 Brad Brunner 66 3.96 47 1,188
141 T150 Hayden Buckley 96 3.99 69 1,728
142 145 Michael Arnaud 68 4.00 49 1,224
143 143 Matt Atkins 98 4.02 71 1,764
144 148 John Somers 44 4.04 32 792
145 T154 Chase Wright 104 4.06 76 1,872
146 T150 Trevor Cone 94 4.08 69 1,692
147 T150 Robert Garrigus 50 4.11 37 900
148 149 Brett Coletta 74 4.13 55 1,332
149 T146 Shane Smith 60 4.17 45 1,080
150 156 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 4.19 80 1,908
151 153 Evan Harmeling 94 4.26 72 1,692
152 T154 Zach Cabra 56 4.27 43 1,008
153 157 Carl Yuan 106 4.30 82 1,908
154 158 Blayne Barber 84 4.63 70 1,512
155 159 Kyle Jones 80 4.79 69 1,440
156 160 Rico Hoey 84 4.83 73 1,512
157 161 Nicholas Thompson 78 5.34 75 1,404
158 162 Drew Weaver 102 5.83 107 1,836

The percent of time 3 or more putts were taken for a hole (total 3-putts, 4-putts, etc./ total holes played). (426)