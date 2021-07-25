×
Statistics » Putting » One-Putt Percentage

One-Putt Percentage

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 34.04

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % # OF 1 PUTTS # OF HOLES
1 1 Peter Uihlein 58 43.20 451 1,044
2 2 Robby Ormand 62 42.56 475 1,116
3 3 Harry Hall 78 41.81 587 1,404
4 4 Brian Campbell 106 41.04 783 1,908
5 6 Max Rottluff 56 40.58 409 1,008
6 7 Ryan McCormick 112 40.28 812 2,016
7 8 Taylor Montgomery 106 39.94 762 1,908
8 10 Eric Cole 88 39.71 629 1,584
9 9 Chandler Blanchet 90 39.51 640 1,620
10 11 James Nicholas 88 39.39 624 1,584
11 12 Cameron Young 74 39.04 520 1,332
12 14 Max Greyserman 107 38.84 748 1,926
13 13 Anders Albertson 99 38.83 692 1,782
14 16 KK Limbhasut 108 38.53 749 1,944
15 15 Ollie Schniederjans 94 38.48 651 1,692
16 20 Nick Voke 80 38.13 549 1,440
17 17 Chase Johnson 78 38.03 534 1,404
18 18 Curtis Luck 73 37.82 497 1,314
19 19 Jonathan Randolph 112 37.60 758 2,016
20 21 Trey Mullinax 88 37.56 595 1,584
21 22 Erik Compton 85 37.32 571 1,530
22 23 Stephan Jaeger 112 37.20 750 2,016
23 24 David Lipsky 95 36.84 630 1,710
24 25 Joey Garber 114 36.79 755 2,052
25 26 Andrew Novak 112 36.61 738 2,016
26 27 Billy Kennerly 110 36.46 722 1,980
27 28 Brett Coletta 74 36.41 485 1,332
28 32 Shad Tuten 98 36.34 641 1,764
29 31 Blayne Barber 84 36.24 548 1,512
30 33 Brady Schnell 98 36.22 639 1,764
31 29 Stuart Macdonald 99 36.20 645 1,782
T32 30 Kevin Lucas 62 36.11 403 1,116
T32 35 David Skinns 94 36.11 611 1,692
34 39 Lee Hodges 128 36.02 830 2,304
35 34 Dawson Armstrong 114 35.96 738 2,052
36 38 Rick Lamb 84 35.91 543 1,512
37 36 David Lingmerth 48 35.88 310 864
38 40 Jake Knapp 98 35.83 632 1,764
39 44 Chad Ramey 146 35.81 941 2,628
40 37 Brandon Harkins 123 35.73 791 2,214
41 42 Evan Harmeling 94 35.70 604 1,692
42 45 Paul Haley II 106 35.64 680 1,908
43 48 Max McGreevy 110 35.61 705 1,980
44 43 Tommy Gainey 97 35.57 621 1,746
45 41 Jimmy Stanger 108 35.44 689 1,944
46 47 Nicolas Echavarria 118 35.40 752 2,124
47 51 Tyson Alexander 103 35.33 655 1,854
48 49 Justin Hueber 56 35.32 356 1,008
49 50 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 35.25 571 1,620
50 46 Brandon Wu 82 35.23 520 1,476
51 54 Joshua Creel 119 34.97 749 2,142
52 52 Harrison Endycott 99 34.90 622 1,782
53 70 Brian Richey 66 34.76 413 1,188
54 53 Patrick Fishburn 114 34.75 713 2,052
55 76 Luke Guthrie 86 34.69 537 1,548
56 T59 Julián Etulain 111 34.68 693 1,998
57 T55 Kyle Reifers 108 34.67 674 1,944
58 61 Taylor Pendrith 126 34.66 786 2,268
59 T55 Hayden Buckley 96 34.61 598 1,728
60 57 Erik Barnes 116 34.53 721 2,088
61 68 T.J. Vogel 110 34.49 683 1,980
62 62 Andy Pope 113 34.46 701 2,034
63 58 Kevin Dougherty 106 34.43 657 1,908
64 T65 Taylor Moore 124 34.41 768 2,232
65 63 Zecheng Dou 110 34.39 681 1,980
66 T59 Adam Svensson 134 34.37 829 2,412
T67 75 Ben Silverman 82 34.35 507 1,476
T67 T65 Sangmoon Bae 71 34.35 439 1,278
69 67 Mito Pereira 110 34.34 680 1,980
70 78 Alex Chiarella 89 34.33 550 1,602
71 64 Jared Wolfe 120 34.31 741 2,160
72 73 Jack Maguire 107 34.22 659 1,926
73 77 Martin Piller 108 34.21 665 1,944
74 71 Rico Hoey 84 34.19 517 1,512
75 72 Brad Hopfinger 105 34.18 646 1,890
76 79 Steven Alker 80 34.17 492 1,440
77 69 Greg Yates 96 34.14 590 1,728
78 74 Scott Langley 94 33.98 575 1,692
79 82 Tom Whitney 104 33.97 636 1,872
T80 80 Callum Tarren 122 33.79 742 2,196
T80 T84 George Cunningham 109 33.79 663 1,962
82 T84 Trevor Cone 94 33.75 571 1,692
83 86 Stephen Franken 116 33.72 704 2,088
84 81 Will Cannon 88 33.65 533 1,584
85 92 Grant Hirschman 118 33.62 714 2,124
T86 T93 Seth Reeves 114 33.58 689 2,052
T86 91 Roberto Díaz 114 33.58 689 2,052
88 87 Braden Thornberry 122 33.56 737 2,196
T89 83 Whee Kim 105 33.54 634 1,890
T89 T95 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 33.54 640 1,908
91 88 Kevin Roy 132 33.46 795 2,376
92 89 Matt Atkins 98 33.45 590 1,764
93 90 Nicholas Lindheim 101 33.39 607 1,818
T94 T95 Scott Gutschewski 108 33.33 648 1,944
T94 99 John VanDerLaan 128 33.33 768 2,304
96 102 Taylor Dickson 92 33.27 551 1,656
97 T93 John Oda 74 33.26 443 1,332
98 T97 Ben Kohles 128 33.25 766 2,304
99 100 Michael Miller 113 33.19 675 2,034
100 T97 Curtis Thompson 134 33.13 799 2,412
T101 108 Mickey DeMorat 98 33.11 584 1,764
T101 103 Dylan Wu 126 33.11 751 2,268
103 101 Justin Lower 108 33.08 643 1,944
104 106 Paul Barjon 104 32.91 616 1,872
105 107 Charlie Saxon 110 32.78 649 1,980
106 105 Carl Yuan 106 32.76 625 1,908
107 104 John Chin 110 32.73 648 1,980
108 109 Dan McCarthy 122 32.56 715 2,196
109 T121 Davis Riley 115 32.51 673 2,070
110 T115 Steve LeBrun 98 32.48 573 1,764
111 118 Brett Drewitt 119 32.45 695 2,142
112 114 Zach Wright 106 32.39 618 1,908
113 110 Nick Hardy 134 32.38 781 2,412
T114 T111 Ryan Ruffels 89 32.27 517 1,602
T114 T111 Steve Marino 47 32.27 273 846
116 T115 Marcelo Rozo 98 32.26 569 1,764
117 113 Jamie Arnold 108 32.20 626 1,944
118 123 Greyson Sigg 114 32.16 660 2,052
119 119 David Kocher 128 32.12 740 2,304
120 T115 Derek Ernst 86 32.11 497 1,548
121 120 Chip McDaniel 104 32.10 601 1,872
122 T121 Kyle Jones 80 32.08 462 1,440
123 125 Dawie van der Walt 134 32.01 772 2,412
124 127 Brent Grant 96 31.94 552 1,728
125 124 Vince India 124 31.90 712 2,232
126 T128 Bobby Bai 86 31.72 491 1,548
T127 T128 Shane Smith 60 31.67 342 1,080
T127 126 Brandon Crick 120 31.67 684 2,160
129 130 Wade Binfield 102 31.54 579 1,836
130 131 Zach Cabra 56 31.45 317 1,008
131 135 Steve Lewton 68 31.29 383 1,224
132 137 J.T. Griffin 104 31.14 583 1,872
133 136 Brett Stegmaier 93 31.12 521 1,674
134 132 Brad Brunner 66 31.06 369 1,188
135 134 Daniel Miernicki 75 31.04 419 1,350
136 133 Andres Gonzales 88 31.00 491 1,584
137 T140 Austin Smotherman 114 30.99 636 2,052
138 138 Mark Blakefield 93 30.82 516 1,674
139 139 Robert Garrigus 50 30.67 276 900
140 T140 Drew Weaver 102 30.50 560 1,836
T141 T140 Augusto Núñez 128 30.47 702 2,304
T141 144 Tag Ridings 103 30.47 565 1,854
143 143 Lorens Chan 56 30.36 306 1,008
144 145 Austen Truslow 59 30.04 319 1,062
145 147 Mark Baldwin 96 30.03 519 1,728
146 146 Chase Wright 104 29.97 561 1,872
147 148 Conrad Shindler 92 29.89 495 1,656
148 149 Nicholas Thompson 78 29.63 416 1,404
149 150 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 29.22 263 900
150 151 Theo Humphrey 98 29.20 515 1,764
151 152 Michael Arnaud 68 28.10 344 1,224
152 154 Alex Prugh 96 28.01 484 1,728
153 153 Matt Ryan 56 27.98 282 1,008
154 155 Cyril Bouniol 54 27.88 271 972
155 156 Sebastián Vázquez 55 27.68 274 990
156 158 Will Zalatoris 64 26.22 302 1,152
157 159 Will Wilcox 58 25.48 266 1,044
158 161 John Somers 44 23.74 188 792

The percent of time a player 1-putts (total 1-putts / total holes played). (413)