Statistics » Scoring » 25+ Final Round Performance

25+ Final Round Performance

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 59.3

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS # TIMES IMPROVED # OPPORTUNITIES
T1 T1 Luke Guthrie 36 100.0 3
T1 T1 Will Zalatoris 16 100.0 2
T1 T1 Shane Smith 29 100.0 2
T1 T1 Nick Voke 28 100.0 8
T5 6 Greyson Sigg 31 90.9 10
T5 5 Zecheng Dou 32 90.9 10
T7 T9 Paul Haley II 32 88.9 8
T7 T7 Max Greyserman 33 88.9 8
T7 T7 Taylor Moore 36 88.9 8
10 T9 Steve Marino 17 87.5 7
11 11 Nicholas Lindheim 31 84.6 11
12 T12 Peter Uihlein 16 83.3 5
T13 15 Andrew Novak 37 81.8 9
T13 T16 Justin Lower 34 81.8 9
T15 T16 Ollie Schniederjans 32 80.0 4
T15 T16 Harrison Endycott 33 80.0 8
T15 T16 Nicholas Thompson 32 80.0 4
T15 T16 Dawie van der Walt 41 80.0 12
T15 T24 David Skinns 31 80.0 8
T15 T16 Marcelo Rozo 37 80.0 8
T15 T16 George Cunningham 40 80.0 4
T22 T24 J.T. Griffin 35 77.8 7
T22 T24 Anders Albertson 32 77.8 7
T24 T27 Callum Tarren 36 76.9 10
T24 T27 T.J. Vogel 36 76.9 10
T26 T29 Rick Lamb 29 75.0 6
T26 T29 Nick Hardy 36 75.0 12
T26 T29 Zach Cabra 23 75.0 3
T26 T29 Augusto Núñez 41 75.0 9
T26 T29 Tommy Gainey 32 75.0 6
T26 T29 Theo Humphrey 37 75.0 3
T32 T37 Grant Hirschman 38 73.3 11
T32 T37 Jared Wolfe 36 73.3 11
T34 T39 Jimmy Stanger 37 72.7 8
T34 T39 Tom Whitney 35 72.7 8
T34 T49 Shad Tuten 35 72.7 8
T34 T39 Brett Stegmaier 32 72.7 8
T34 T16 Brandon Wu 23 72.7 8
39 42 Chad Ramey 38 72.2 13
T40 T43 Brad Brunner 24 71.4 5
T40 T43 Braden Thornberry 38 71.4 10
T40 T43 Scott Gutschewski 33 71.4 10
T40 T12 Derek Ernst 33 71.4 5
T40 T12 John Oda 31 71.4 5
T40 T43 Jonathan Randolph 37 71.4 10
T40 T43 Brandon Harkins 37 71.4 10
T47 T49 Blayne Barber 31 70.0 7
T47 T52 Stephan Jaeger 32 70.0 7
T47 T49 Chase Wright 38 70.0 7
T50 T52 Curtis Luck 28 66.7 4
T50 T52 Ryan Ruffels 32 66.7 4
T50 T52 Brett Drewitt 40 66.7 6
T50 T52 Yuwa Kosaihira 19 66.7 4
T50 T52 Daniel Miernicki 30 66.7 4
T50 T52 Robert Garrigus 20 66.7 2
T50 T29 Lee Hodges 34 66.7 6
T50 T52 Alex Chiarella 35 66.7 4
T50 T71 Will Cannon 28 66.7 8
T50 T52 Max McGreevy 36 66.7 6
T50 T52 Nicolas Echavarria 39 66.7 8
T50 T52 Brent Grant 32 66.7 6
T50 T52 Brett Coletta 29 66.7 2
T50 T71 Ryan McCormick 35 66.7 8
T50 T52 Wade Binfield 36 66.7 8
T50 T71 Adam Svensson 37 66.7 8
T50 T52 Chandler Blanchet 33 66.7 4
T50 T52 Taylor Montgomery 33 66.7 4
T50 T52 John Somers 19 66.7 2
69 70 Joshua Creel 35 64.7 11
T70 T71 Jack Maguire 38 63.6 7
T70 T82 Erik Barnes 33 63.6 7
T72 T52 Michael Miller 38 62.5 10
T72 T75 Mito Pereira 32 62.5 5
T72 T52 John VanDerLaan 39 62.5 10
T72 T75 Harry Hall 25 62.5 5
T72 T43 Chip McDaniel 38 62.5 5
T77 T78 Jake Knapp 34 61.5 8
T77 T89 Taylor Pendrith 34 61.5 8
T77 T78 David Kocher 39 61.5 8
T77 T78 Brad Hopfinger 34 61.5 8
T77 T78 Ben Kohles 36 61.5 8
T77 T89 Tyson Alexander 36 61.5 8
T83 T82 Andy Pope 38 60.0 9
T83 T82 Jamie Arnold 36 60.0 6
T83 T98 Brady Schnell 37 60.0 6
T83 T82 Erik Compton 30 60.0 6
T83 T82 Will Wilcox 24 60.0 3
T83 T82 Dylan Wu 39 60.0 6
T83 T82 Bobby Bai 30 60.0 6
T83 T29 Kevin Lucas 26 60.0 3
T91 T89 Stuart Macdonald 30 58.3 7
T91 T89 Vince India 37 58.3 7
T91 T89 John Chin 36 58.3 7
T91 T89 Kevin Roy 41 58.3 7
T91 T103 James Nicholas 28 58.3 7
T96 T96 Andres Gonzales 32 57.1 4
T96 T96 Robby Ormand 23 57.1 4
T98 T98 Steven Alker 27 55.6 5
T98 T75 Brian Richey 22 55.6 5
T98 T98 Whee Kim 38 55.6 5
T101 T103 Seth Reeves 36 54.5 6
T101 T108 Davis Riley 33 54.5 6
T103 T105 KK Limbhasut 35 53.8 7
T103 T108 Patrick Fishburn 36 53.8 7
T103 T105 Brian Campbell 33 53.8 7
T103 T105 Steve LeBrun 34 53.8 7
T103 T89 Dan McCarthy 36 53.8 7
108 102 Curtis Thompson 39 52.4 11
T109 T126 Kyle Reifers 33 50.0 7
T109 T126 Tyrone Van Aswegen 37 50.0 7
T109 T108 Sangmoon Bae 24 50.0 3
T109 T98 Mark Blakefield 33 50.0 5
T109 T108 Michael Arnaud 26 50.0 3
T109 T108 Ben Silverman 30 50.0 3
T109 T108 Paul Barjon 32 50.0 5
T109 T108 Austen Truslow 20 50.0 2
T109 T108 Justin Hueber 20 50.0 2
T109 T108 Matt Atkins 36 50.0 5
T109 T108 Taylor Dickson 32 50.0 5
T109 T126 Zach Wright 36 50.0 7
T109 T108 Austin Smotherman 36 50.0 3
T109 T108 Trevor Cone 36 50.0 3
T109 T108 Kyle Jones 29 50.0 3
T109 T108 Stephen Franken 37 50.0 7
T109 T108 Cameron Young 24 50.0 2
T109 T108 Carl Yuan 31 50.0 7
127 T126 Kevin Dougherty 34 46.2 6
T128 T131 Dawson Armstrong 38 45.5 5
T128 T131 Evan Harmeling 34 45.5 5
T128 T140 Drew Weaver 36 45.5 5
T131 T134 Mark Baldwin 37 44.4 4
T131 T108 Conrad Shindler 33 44.4 4
T131 T134 Trey Mullinax 28 44.4 4
T134 T136 Brandon Crick 38 42.9 6
T134 T136 Lorens Chan 20 42.9 3
T134 T126 Tag Ridings 34 42.9 6
T134 T136 Mickey DeMorat 36 42.9 3
138 T131 Billy Kennerly 34 41.7 5
T139 T140 David Lingmerth 17 40.0 2
T139 T140 Eric Cole 29 40.0 4
T139 T140 Rico Hoey 27 40.0 4
T139 T140 Max Rottluff 22 40.0 2
143 146 Martin Piller 38 38.5 5
T144 T136 Steve Lewton 24 37.5 3
T144 147 David Lipsky 28 37.5 3
T146 T148 Roberto Díaz 36 36.4 4
T146 T148 Alex Prugh 33 36.4 4
T146 T148 Joey Garber 36 36.4 4
T146 T140 Hayden Buckley 30 36.4 4
T150 T151 Greg Yates 37 33.3 2
T150 T151 Charlie Saxon 37 33.3 2
T150 T154 José de Jesús Rodríguez 30 33.3 3
T150 T151 Sebastián Vázquez 24 33.3 1
T154 T154 Julián Etulain 40 25.0 3
T154 T154 Cyril Bouniol 21 25.0 1
T154 T154 Chase Johnson 30 25.0 1
157 159 Scott Langley 34 22.2 2
158 T161 Matt Ryan 21 .0 0

The percent of time a player's finish position improves or remains unchanged in the final round when starting at 25th position or greater in that round. (311)