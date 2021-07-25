×
Statistics » Scoring » 11-25 Final Round Performance

11-25 Final Round Performance

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 41.3

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS # TIMES IMPROVED # OPPORTUNITIES
T1 T1 Tag Ridings 34 100.0 1
T1 T1 Brady Schnell 37 100.0 1
T1 T1 David Lingmerth 17 100.0 2
T1 T1 Brian Richey 22 100.0 1
T1 T1 Brett Coletta 29 100.0 2
T1 T1 Max Rottluff 22 100.0 1
T1 T1 Tom Whitney 35 100.0 2
T1 T1 Brad Brunner 24 100.0 1
T1 T1 Zach Wright 36 100.0 2
T1 T1 Alex Chiarella 35 100.0 2
T1 T1 Taylor Dickson 32 100.0 2
T1 T1 Andrew Novak 37 100.0 2
T1 T1 Brandon Wu 23 100.0 1
T1 T1 Stephen Franken 37 100.0 1
T15 T17 Davis Riley 33 85.7 6
T15 T17 Ryan McCormick 35 85.7 6
17 19 Brian Campbell 33 83.3 5
18 20 Greyson Sigg 31 77.8 7
T19 T21 Nick Voke 28 75.0 3
T19 T21 Trey Mullinax 28 75.0 3
T19 T21 Kyle Reifers 33 75.0 3
T19 T21 Julián Etulain 40 75.0 3
T23 T25 Peter Uihlein 16 66.7 2
T23 T25 David Skinns 31 66.7 2
T23 T25 Mark Baldwin 37 66.7 2
T23 T25 Drew Weaver 36 66.7 2
T23 T25 Ollie Schniederjans 32 66.7 4
T23 T25 Austen Truslow 20 66.7 2
T23 T25 Justin Hueber 20 66.7 2
T23 T25 Will Zalatoris 16 66.7 4
T23 T25 Chandler Blanchet 33 66.7 2
T23 T25 Chip McDaniel 38 66.7 2
T23 T25 Hayden Buckley 30 66.7 2
34 T37 George Cunningham 40 62.5 5
T35 T39 Carl Yuan 31 60.0 3
T35 T39 John VanDerLaan 39 60.0 3
T35 T39 Joey Garber 36 60.0 3
T35 T39 Scott Gutschewski 33 60.0 3
T35 T39 Ben Silverman 30 60.0 3
T40 T45 Nicholas Lindheim 31 57.1 4
T40 T45 J.T. Griffin 35 57.1 4
T42 T37 Chad Ramey 38 55.6 5
T42 48 Taylor Moore 36 55.6 5
44 49 Kevin Roy 41 54.5 6
T45 T45 Joshua Creel 35 50.0 4
T45 T50 T.J. Vogel 36 50.0 2
T45 T50 Whee Kim 38 50.0 2
T45 T39 Brett Drewitt 40 50.0 3
T45 T50 Roberto Díaz 36 50.0 2
T45 T50 Ben Kohles 36 50.0 2
T45 T50 Curtis Thompson 39 50.0 1
T45 T50 Steve Lewton 24 50.0 1
T45 T50 Daniel Miernicki 30 50.0 1
T45 T50 Jimmy Stanger 37 50.0 2
T45 T50 Nicolas Echavarria 39 50.0 3
T45 T1 Brent Grant 32 50.0 1
T45 T50 Theo Humphrey 37 50.0 2
T45 T25 Grant Hirschman 38 50.0 2
T45 T50 Nick Hardy 36 50.0 3
T45 T50 Seth Reeves 36 50.0 2
T45 T50 Shad Tuten 35 50.0 1
T45 T50 Trevor Cone 36 50.0 2
T45 T50 Michael Miller 38 50.0 1
T45 T50 Cameron Young 24 50.0 1
T65 T67 Taylor Montgomery 33 44.4 4
T65 T67 Austin Smotherman 36 44.4 4
T67 T69 Braden Thornberry 38 42.9 3
T67 T69 Dylan Wu 39 42.9 3
T67 T69 Taylor Pendrith 34 42.9 3
T67 T69 David Lipsky 28 42.9 3
T71 T73 Billy Kennerly 34 40.0 2
T71 T73 Justin Lower 34 40.0 2
T71 T73 Brandon Crick 38 40.0 2
T71 T50 Max McGreevy 36 40.0 2
75 79 Augusto Núñez 41 37.5 3
T76 T80 Luke Guthrie 36 33.3 1
T76 T80 Brad Hopfinger 34 33.3 1
T76 T73 Jamie Arnold 36 33.3 2
T76 T80 Scott Langley 34 33.3 1
T76 T80 Martin Piller 38 33.3 1
T76 T80 Sangmoon Bae 24 33.3 1
T76 T73 Tommy Gainey 32 33.3 2
T76 T80 Jack Maguire 38 33.3 1
T76 T80 KK Limbhasut 35 33.3 1
T76 T80 Dawson Armstrong 38 33.3 2
T76 T80 Jared Wolfe 36 33.3 1
T76 T80 Harrison Endycott 33 33.3 2
T76 T80 Charlie Saxon 37 33.3 2
T76 T73 Callum Tarren 36 33.3 2
T76 T80 Anders Albertson 32 33.3 1
T76 T80 Harry Hall 25 33.3 1
T92 T97 Mito Pereira 32 28.6 2
T92 T97 Patrick Fishburn 36 28.6 2
T92 T97 Erik Barnes 33 28.6 2
T92 T97 Zecheng Dou 32 28.6 2
T92 T97 Vince India 37 28.6 2
T92 T97 Paul Haley II 32 28.6 2
T98 T80 Brandon Harkins 37 25.0 1
T98 T103 Ryan Ruffels 32 25.0 1
T98 T103 Mark Blakefield 33 25.0 1
T98 T80 Jonathan Randolph 37 25.0 1
T98 T80 Eric Cole 29 25.0 1
T98 T103 Rick Lamb 29 25.0 1
T98 T80 Stuart Macdonald 30 25.0 1
T98 T103 James Nicholas 28 25.0 1
T106 T109 Lee Hodges 34 20.0 2
T106 T103 Chase Johnson 30 20.0 1
T106 T103 Mickey DeMorat 36 20.0 1
T106 T109 John Chin 36 20.0 1
T106 T109 Dan McCarthy 36 20.0 1
T106 T109 Adam Svensson 37 20.0 2
T106 T109 Stephan Jaeger 32 20.0 1
T113 T114 Max Greyserman 33 14.3 1
T113 T114 David Kocher 39 14.3 1
T115 T116 Will Cannon 28 .0 0
T115 T116 Zach Cabra 23 .0 0
T115 T116 Rico Hoey 27 .0 0
T115 T116 Matt Atkins 36 .0 0
T115 T116 Jake Knapp 34 .0 0
T115 T116 Matt Ryan 21 .0 0
T115 T116 Wade Binfield 36 .0 0
T115 T116 Kevin Dougherty 34 .0 0
T115 T116 Greg Yates 37 .0 0
T115 T116 Kyle Jones 29 .0 0
T115 T116 Marcelo Rozo 37 .0 0
T115 T116 Paul Barjon 32 .0 0
T115 T116 Derek Ernst 33 .0 0
T115 T116 Bobby Bai 30 .0 0
T115 T116 Cyril Bouniol 21 .0 0
T115 T116 Conrad Shindler 33 .0 0
T115 T116 Chase Wright 38 .0 0
T115 T116 Curtis Luck 28 .0 0
T115 T116 Evan Harmeling 34 .0 0
T115 T116 Andres Gonzales 32 .0 0
T115 T116 Brett Stegmaier 32 .0 0
T115 T116 Steven Alker 27 .0 0
T115 T116 Robert Garrigus 20 .0 0
T115 T116 Erik Compton 30 .0 0
T115 T116 Steve LeBrun 34 .0 0
T115 T116 Dawie van der Walt 41 .0 0
T115 T116 Tyrone Van Aswegen 37 .0 0
T115 T116 Will Wilcox 24 .0 0
T115 T116 Michael Arnaud 26 .0 0
T115 T116 Andy Pope 38 .0 0
T115 T116 Alex Prugh 33 .0 0
T115 T116 José de Jesús Rodríguez 30 .0 0

The percent of time a player's finish position improves or remains unchanged in the final round when starting between 11th and 25th position in that round. (310)