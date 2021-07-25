×
Consecutive Greens in Regulation

Consecutive Greens in Regulation

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 13

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME STREAK CURRENT STREAK ROUND HOLE YEAR/TOURN#
1 1 Austin Smotherman 44 2 1 1 2020050
2 2 Austen Truslow 40 0 1 6 2020281
3 3 Will Zalatoris 38 16 4 3 2020220
4 4 Greyson Sigg 37 1 2 13 2020050
T5 T5 Shad Tuten 34 11 2 11 2020420
T5 T5 Brett Coletta 34 0 2 1 2020185
T7 T7 Kevin Yu 32 0 1 12 2020520
T7 T7 Jimmy Stanger 32 12 1 2 2020520
9 9 Taylor Pendrith 31 2 2 18 2020450
10 T12 Taylor Moore 30 30 3 7 2020570
T11 T10 Callum Tarren 29 5 4 13 2020220
T11 T10 Ryan McCormick 29 1 4 16 2020185
T11 T78 Brandon Crick 29 4 4 4 2020560
T14 T12 Michael Miller 28 14 1 7 2020286
T14 T12 Mito Pereira 28 14 2 1 2020460
T14 T12 Stephan Jaeger 28 3 2 18 2020190
T14 T12 Ben Kohles 28 3 3 10 2020560
T18 T17 Chad Ramey 27 0 4 9 2020284
T18 T17 Adam Svensson 27 7 1 3 2020510
T18 T41 Dawie van der Walt 27 27 3 10 2020570
T18 T17 Anders Albertson 27 0 2 18 2020281
T18 T17 Cooper Musselman 27 1 2 12 2020480
T23 T21 Lee Hodges 26 4 1 3 2020050
T23 T21 David Kocher 26 4 4 1 2020520
T23 T21 Curtis Thompson 26 5 1 18 2020510
T23 T21 Justin Lower 26 5 1 13 2020510
T23 T21 Seth Reeves 26 2 2 2 2020480
T23 T21 Kyle Jones 26 2 2 13 2020510
T23 T21 Nicholas Lindheim 26 0 1 1 2020280
T30 28 Chris Baker 25 4 1 10 2020190
T30 T41 Dylan Wu 25 4 3 7 2020570
T32 T29 Nicolas Echavarria 24 8 2 4 2020050
T32 T29 Alex Prugh 24 1 1 16 2020200
T32 T29 Mark Baldwin 24 2 2 5 2020050
T32 T29 Nelson Ledesma 24 0 2 1 2020215
T36 T33 Brett Drewitt 23 5 1 10 2020420
T36 T33 Chase Wright 23 0 2 5 2020490
T36 T33 Brad Hopfinger 23 0 2 12 2020260
T36 T147 Stuart Macdonald 23 13 1 18 2020570
T36 T33 Drew Weaver 23 2 1 6 2020450
T36 T33 José de Jesús Rodríguez 23 2 4 7 2020280
T36 T33 John VanDerLaan 23 3 3 5 2020510
T36 T33 Andrew Novak 23 0 2 7 2020460
T36 T33 Cameron Young 23 1 2 10 2020460
T45 T41 Brandon Wu 22 5 4 6 2020480
T45 T41 Mickey DeMorat 22 1 1 14 2020190
T45 T41 Jamie Arnold 22 1 2 11 2020200
T45 T171 Steven Alker 22 2 4 11 2020560
T45 T41 Jason Millard 22 6 2 18 2020480
T45 T41 Matt Atkins 22 0 1 11 2020260
T45 T268 Alex Kang 22 6 1 12 2020570
T45 T41 Curtis Luck 22 3 1 11 2020286
T45 T41 Paul Barjon 22 10 1 9 2020450
T45 T41 Augusto Núñez 22 5 3 13 2020230
T45 T41 Brandon Harkins 22 6 1 16 2020280
T45 T41 J.T. Griffin 22 0 1 14 2020190
T57 T53 David Lipsky 21 4 4 4 2020286
T57 T53 Leandro Marelli 21 0 2 7 2020240
T57 T123 Joshua Creel 21 1 2 14 2020570
T57 T53 Joey Garber 21 0 1 16 2020200
T57 T53 Erik Compton 21 0 1 1 2020480
T57 T53 Jonathan Hodge 21 6 2 15 2020520
T57 T53 Andres Gonzales 21 10 1 11 2020281
T57 T78 Brett Stegmaier 21 6 2 17 2020570
T57 T53 Theo Humphrey 21 6 1 17 2020270
T57 T53 Hayden Buckley 21 0 1 18 2020450
T57 T53 Max McGreevy 21 0 2 4 2020560
T57 T53 Tom Whitney 21 0 3 12 2020500
T57 T53 Stephen Franken 21 3 2 15 2020280
T70 T64 Billy Tom Sargent 20 0 3 4 2020281
T70 T64 Charlie Saxon 20 6 2 9 2020490
T70 T64 Chandler Blanchet 20 2 2 8 2020285
T70 T64 Braden Thornberry 20 0 4 16 2020190
T70 T64 Scott Langley 20 17 4 11 2020510
T70 T64 David Lingmerth 20 3 2 5 2020490
T70 T64 Andy Pope 20 3 3 14 2020230
T70 T95 Nicholas Thompson 20 1 3 8 2020570
T70 T64 Josh Teater 20 0 2 11 2020200
T70 T64 Jared Wolfe 20 7 1 13 2020190
T70 T64 Cyril Bouniol 20 1 2 8 2020210
T70 T64 Conrad Shindler 20 2 2 4 2020510
T70 T64 Ryan Ruffels 20 0 2 1 2020185
T70 T64 Zecheng Dou 20 2 2 1 2020281
T70 T64 Vince India 20 3 4 4 2020280
T85 T95 Billy Kennerly 19 1 4 4 2020560
T85 T78 Byron Meth 19 3 1 11 2020281
T85 T78 Brian Richey 19 2 4 8 2020500
T85 T78 Ben Silverman 19 1 3 3 2020420
T85 T171 Jake Knapp 19 2 3 8 2020570
T85 T78 Sean O'Hair 19 0 2 11 2020440
T85 T78 Scott Gutschewski 19 0 1 15 2020260
T85 T78 Kyle Reifers 19 11 3 8 2020520
T85 T78 Dan Woltman 19 0 1 17 2020190
T85 T78 Max Greyserman 19 0 1 7 2020450
T85 T78 Dawson Armstrong 19 0 1 13 2020230
T85 T78 George Cunningham 19 3 3 2 2020286
T85 T78 Zach Wright 19 2 1 7 2020281
T85 T78 Will Cannon 19 5 1 10 2020460
T85 T78 KK Limbhasut 19 2 1 12 2020420
T85 T78 Chandler Phillips 19 3 2 8 2020450
T85 T78 Harry Hall 19 0 3 10 2020560
T102 T123 James Nicholas 18 3 3 15 2020570
T102 T95 Scott Stevens 18 0 1 12 2020480
T102 T171 Brent Grant 18 0 3 10 2020570
T102 T95 Sahith Theegala 18 0 1 3 2020540
T102 T95 Zach Cabra 18 1 1 1 2020185
T102 T95 Hank Lebioda 18 4 2 5 2020190
T102 T95 Carl Yuan 18 0 4 2 2020420
T102 T95 John Somers 18 8 1 13 2020490
T102 T95 Nick Voke 18 0 4 11 2020540
T102 T95 Patrick Flavin 18 11 4 10 2020500
T102 T95 Tommy Gainey 18 2 1 10 2020260
T102 T95 Shawn Stefani 18 5 2 17 2020050
T102 T95 Will Wilcox 18 0 2 14 2020480
T102 T95 Daniel Miernicki 18 3 2 3 2020230
T102 T95 John Chin 18 0 2 10 2020200
T102 T95 Grayson Murray 18 8 1 18 2020510
T102 T95 Robert Garrigus 18 0 2 3 2020050
T102 T95 J.J. Henry 18 2 1 12 2020215
T102 T95 Spencer Levin 18 3 2 12 2020281
T102 T95 Steve LeBrun 18 1 1 14 2020430
T102 T95 Daniel Summerhays 18 0 2 15 2020550
T102 T95 Tyrone Van Aswegen 18 5 1 4 2020520
T102 T95 Rick Lamb 18 2 1 13 2020420
T102 T95 Max Rottluff 18 3 2 18 2020460
T102 T95 Nick Hardy 18 0 3 4 2020490
T102 T95 Kevin Roy 18 4 1 3 2020480
T102 T95 Derek Ernst 18 4 2 9 2020540
T102 T95 Luke Guthrie 18 2 3 5 2020050
T130 T123 Roberto Díaz 17 0 2 9 2020286
T130 T123 Paul Haley II 17 3 1 2 2020570
T130 T123 Kris Ventura 17 5 2 14 2020270
T130 T123 Blayne Barber 17 4 2 17 2020480
T130 T123 Whee Kim 17 9 1 1 2020570
T130 T123 Kevin Dougherty 17 2 3 7 2020530
T130 T123 Kevin Lucas 17 1 4 13 2020490
T130 T123 Eric Cole 17 2 2 6 2020286
T130 T123 Brian Campbell 17 2 4 18 2020510
T130 T123 Ryan Brehm 17 0 2 13 2020050
T130 T123 Martin Flores 17 5 1 3 2020420
T130 T123 Eric Axley 17 3 4 7 2020480
T130 T123 Jonathan Randolph 17 4 2 1 2020210
T130 T147 Brady Schnell 17 1 1 5 2020570
T130 T123 Julián Etulain 17 0 3 4 2020490
T130 T123 Peter Uihlein 17 0 3 5 2020050
T130 T123 Dan McCarthy 17 2 1 7 2020510
T130 T123 Sam Saunders 17 0 1 7 2020460
T130 T123 Jamie Lovemark 17 0 4 18 2020440
T130 T123 Rafael Campos 17 5 2 17 2020400
T130 T123 Grant Hirschman 17 2 4 17 2020190
T130 T424 Hayden Springer 17 14 1 5 2020570
T130 T123 Brad Brunner 17 3 1 9 2020450
T130 T123 Rico Hoey 17 9 1 15 2020230
T154 T188 Taylor Dickson 16 10 3 10 2020570
T154 T147 Sean Kelly 16 1 4 16 2020230
T154 T147 Trevor Cone 16 0 1 2 2020260
T154 T147 Chase Johnson 16 1 3 2 2020570
T154 T147 Luke Kwon 16 1 1 16 2020560
T154 T147 Taylor Montgomery 16 0 1 4 2020520
T154 T147 Patrick Fishburn 16 2 2 15 2020215
T154 T147 Rhein Gibson 16 0 1 3 2020490
T154 T147 Erik Barnes 16 5 2 1 2020560
T154 T147 Michael Arnaud 16 1 2 15 2020285
T154 T147 Tyson Alexander 16 2 2 17 2020570
T154 T147 Ben Martin 16 14 1 1 2020185
T154 T171 Tag Ridings 16 5 2 5 2020570
T154 T188 Charlie Wi 16 0 4 8 2020560
T154 T147 Fabián Gómez 16 1 4 2 2020281
T154 T147 David Skinns 16 4 2 4 2020550
T154 T147 Steve Marino 16 2 4 1 2020200
T154 T147 Camilo Villegas 16 1 3 8 2020280
T154 T147 Ollie Schniederjans 16 0 4 2 2020280
T154 T147 Wade Binfield 16 1 2 8 2020450
T154 T147 Shane Smith 16 3 1 17 2020200
T154 T147 Ethan Tracy 16 1 2 11 2020281
T154 T147 Trey Mullinax 16 2 3 13 2020281
T154 T147 Davis Riley 16 3 2 17 2020280
T154 T147 Rodrigo Lee 16 3 3 13 2020230
T179 T171 Charlie Holland 15 15 2 4 2020450
T179 T171 Evan Harmeling 15 0 1 2 2020520
T179 T171 Andre Metzger 15 0 4 9 2020500
T179 T171 Greg Yates 15 0 1 1 2020280
T179 T171 Andrew Dorn 15 2 1 10 2020285
T179 T171 Chris Naegel 15 0 4 11 2020200
T179 T171 Joseph Bramlett 15 7 2 18 2020185
T179 T171 Chip McDaniel 15 5 1 15 2020450
T179 T171 Bryson Nimmer 15 1 2 1 2020480
T179 T171 Michael Gellerman 15 0 1 5 2020490
T179 T171 Zach Zaback 15 6 1 11 2020420
T179 T171 Alistair Docherty 15 0 2 6 2020230
T179 Davis Thompson 15 0 3 10 2020570
T179 T171 Chandler Eaton 15 5 1 5 2020490
T193 T188 Andy Spencer 14 2 1 11 2020490
T193 T188 Daniel Sutton 14 1 3 10 2020230
T193 T188 Josh McCarthy 14 1 1 12 2020540
T193 T188 Joseph Winslow 14 0 2 9 2020460
T193 T188 Joey Lane 14 0 1 10 2020281
T193 T188 Matthew Campbell 14 0 3 7 2020230
T193 T188 James Hahn 14 0 1 4 2020190
T193 T188 Bo Hoag 14 1 3 11 2020190
T193 T188 Steve Lewton 14 2 2 10 2020050
T193 T188 Mark Blakefield 14 4 1 11 2020200
T193 T188 Robby Ormand 14 0 3 3 2020230
T193 T188 Mark Hensby 14 1 3 14 2020200
T193 T188 Justin Hueber 14 2 2 5 2020200
T193 T188 Chris Gilman 14 2 1 16 2020286
T193 T188 Sebastián Vázquez 14 6 1 5 2020050
T193 T188 Yuwa Kosaihira 14 0 1 10 2020230
T209 T206 Kent Bulle 13 7 2 12 2020490
T209 T206 Wes Roach 13 0 1 3 2020285
T209 T206 Kelly Kraft 13 0 3 5 2020281
T209 T206 Jim Knous 13 0 2 13 2020281
T209 T206 Marcelo Rozo 13 1 1 3 2020570
T209 T206 Matt Ryan 13 1 1 11 2020520
T209 T206 Brinson Paolini 13 7 1 15 2020510
T209 T206 Bobby Bai 13 3 1 15 2020480
T209 T206 Jack Maguire 13 3 2 14 2020050
T209 T206 Harrison Endycott 13 1 1 17 2020210
T209 T206 Derek Lamely 13 6 2 11 2020420
T209 T206 Ted Potter, Jr. 13 13 2 6 2020185
T209 T206 Seamus Power 13 4 1 1 2020215
T209 T206 Blake Trimble 13 0 4 10 2020230
T209 T206 Martin Piller 13 0 4 12 2020200
T209 T206 Matt Oshrine 13 8 2 5 2020560
T209 T206 Willie Mack III 13 4 3 2 2020520
T209 T206 Preston Stanley 13 2 3 11 2020410
T209 T206 Vincent Whaley 13 1 2 13 2020281
T209 T206 Thomas Forster 13 3 1 18 2020490
T229 Charles Kim12 0 1 13 2020570
T229 T226 Trevor Sluman 12 0 1 2 2020210
T229 T226 Alex Chiarella 12 1 1 16 2020540
T229 T242 Dalton Ward 12 1 2 5 2020570
T229 T226 Danny Walker 12 1 4 15 2020240
T229 T226 Peyton White 12 3 1 7 2020281
T229 T226 Philip Knowles 12 1 2 3 2020050
T229 T226 Lorens Chan 12 5 3 16 2020200
T229 T226 Mark Anderson 12 3 3 15 2020510
T229 T226 Rob Oppenheim 12 6 2 4 2020190
T229 T226 Ryan Blaum 12 5 1 8 2020285
T229 T226 Johnson Wagner 12 1 3 2 2020190
T229 T226 Mike Weir 12 0 3 9 2020050
T229 T226 Robert Allenby 12 1 1 2 2020215
T229 T226 T.J. Vogel 12 6 3 5 2020450
T229 T226 Alvaro Ortiz 12 3 2 18 2020510
T229 T226 Dru Love 12 0 3 5 2020050
T229 T226 Michael Buttacavoli 12 4 1 9 2020230
T247 T242 John Oda 11 4 1 8 2020420
T247 T242 Brad Miller 11 0 2 16 2020560
T247 T242 Paul Peterson 11 2 1 1 2020210
T247 T242 Chase Seiffert 11 3 2 4 2020185
T247 T242 Jordan Niebrugge 11 2 1 9 2020200
T247 T242 Jeremy Gandon 11 1 2 12 2020490
T247 T242 MJ Maguire 11 0 2 6 2020210
T247 T242 Garrett Rank 11 11 2 17 2020282
T247 T242 Alex Cejka 11 0 1 15 2020410
T247 T242 Arjun Atwal 11 5 1 10 2020510
T247 T242 Cameron Percy 11 1 1 17 2020510
T247 T242 Aaron Baddeley 11 3 2 2 2020440
T247 T242 Tim Wilkinson 11 3 1 9 2020185
T247 T242 Jonas Blixt 11 1 1 18 2020420
T247 T242 Kris Blanks 11 0 1 6 2020410
T247 T242 D.H. Lee 11 4 4 18 2020240
T247 T242 Nick Mason 11 0 1 1 2020410
T247 T242 Xinjun Zhang 11 0 1 18 2020190
T247 Carr Vernon 11 2 1 7 2020570
T247 T242 Carson Young 11 2 3 12 2020510
T247 T242 Kramer Hickok 11 2 1 11 2020200
T247 T242 Ross Miller 11 4 2 9 2020281
T247 T242 OJ Farrell 11 0 1 6 2020520
T247 T293 Garett Reband 11 0 2 1 2020570
T247 T242 George Kneiser 11 4 4 2 2020560
T247 T242 Luke Gannon 11 3 2 5 2020281
T247 T242 Noah Norton 11 1 2 16 2020285
T274 T268 Preston Summerhays 10 0 1 9 2020200
T274 T268 Isaiah Salinda 10 4 1 12 2020215
T274 T268 Myles Creighton 10 0 4 8 2020550
T274 T268 John Augenstein 10 0 1 12 2020470
T274 T268 Kolton Lapa 10 2 2 7 2020240
T274 T268 Tommy Gibson 10 5 2 3 2020510
T274 T268 Grady Brame 10 0 2 17 2020050
T274 T268 Thomas Bass 10 1 1 3 2020460
T274 Ben Griffin 10 3 1 17 2020570
T274 T268 Broc Everett 10 0 3 17 2020240
T274 T268 Pontus Nyholm 10 10 4 18 2020510
T274 T268 Kevin Chappell 10 3 1 1 2020490
T274 T268 Toni Hakula 10 4 2 13 2020450
T274 T293 Andrew Svoboda 10 1 2 7 2020570
T274 T268 Hudson Swafford 10 4 2 9 2020185
T274 T268 Zack Sucher 10 0 4 2 2020510
T274 T268 Josh Hart 10 3 4 1 2020430
T274 T268 Sangmoon Bae 10 0 1 9 2020200
T274 T268 Matt Every 10 0 1 6 2020490
T274 T268 Richard Johnson 10 8 1 13 2020200
T274 T268 Kevin Stadler 10 1 4 7 2020500
T274 T268 Mikel Martinson 10 0 3 16 2020490
T274 T268 Richy Werenski 10 1 2 16 2020190
T274 T268 Zack Fischer 10 3 1 18 2020450
T274 T268 Corbin Mills 10 0 3 7 2020281
T274 T268 Bhavik Patel 10 1 2 10 2020050
T300 T293 Seath Lauer 9 2 1 3 2020050
T300 T293 Matthew Picanso 9 1 1 16 2020520
T300 T293 Will Grimmer 9 1 1 1 2020480
T300 T293 David Perritt 9 3 1 13 2020400
T300 T293 Timothy O'Neal 9 0 1 13 2020285
T300 T293 James Driscoll 9 0 3 10 2020470
T300 T293 D.A. Points 9 3 1 2 2020400
T300 T293 Steven Bowditch 9 1 2 3 2020050
T300 T293 John Senden 9 1 1 12 2020450
T300 T293 Chris Thompson 9 1 1 11 2020490
T300 T293 Sebastian Cappelen 9 0 2 2 2020185
T300 T293 Oscar Fraustro 9 2 2 7 2020281
T300 T293 Chris Kirk 9 4 4 11 2020190
T300 T293 Alex Springer 9 6 4 12 2020490
T300 T293 Matt Hutchins 9 1 1 12 2020050
T300 T293 Doug Ghim 9 8 2 15 2020200
T300 T293 Kyle Westmoreland 9 2 2 1 2020520
T300 T293 Chase Koepka 9 2 4 13 2020240
T300 T293 Jonathan Garrick 9 0 1 15 2020200
T300 T293 Austin Bautista 9 2 1 8 2020284
T300 T293 Matthew Short 9 1 1 1 2020420
T300 T293 Drew Czuchry 9 0 1 1 2020510
T300 T293 Matt Gilchrest 9 3 2 8 2020230
T300 T293 Jared du Toit 9 2 2 7 2020450
T300 T293 Hayden Shieh 9 8 2 11 2020240
T300 T293 Kyler Dunkle 9 2 4 5 2020490
T300 T293 Chad Hambright 9 1 2 8 2020440
T300 T293 Austin Eckroat 9 5 2 8 2020550
T300 T293 Daniel Wetterich 9 1 1 5 2020230
T300 T293 Hayden Foster 9 2 1 13 2020480
T300 T293 Christian Castillo 9 0 4 5 2020550
T331 T326 Jordan Hahn 8 0 1 8 2020480
T331 T326 Travis Trace 8 0 1 7 2020190
T331 T326 Reed Lotter 8 0 1 3 2020420
T331 T326 Cameron Tankersley 8 0 3 11 2020470
T331 T326 Connor Howe 8 0 1 7 2020210
T331 T326 Ben Taylor 8 0 1 11 2020220
T331 T326 Cody Blick 8 3 1 1 2020230
T331 T326 Philip Barbaree 8 0 1 6 2020281
T331 T326 Justin Suh 8 0 2 8 2020440
T331 T326 Motin Yeung 8 0 2 17 2020430
T331 T326 Stephen Stallings Jr. 8 5 1 3 2020400
T331 T326 Ryan Siegler 8 7 3 14 2020230
T331 T326 Joshua Seiple 8 0 1 8 2020210
T331 T326 Brad Fritsch 8 0 3 13 2020510
T331 T326 Michael Gligic 8 2 2 2 2020281
T331 T326 Michael Thompson 8 0 1 9 2020185
T331 T326 Jim Renner 8 1 1 7 2020510
T331 T326 William McGirt 8 6 1 16 2020490
T331 T326 Jon Curran 8 0 2 9 2020281
T331 T326 Jonathan Byrd 8 4 1 15 2020190
T331 T326 Martin Laird 8 1 1 10 2020281
T331 T326 Dominic Bozzelli 8 0 2 1 2020286
T331 T326 Seth Fair 8 0 1 1 2020282
T331 T326 Zachary Edmondson 8 5 1 15 2020510
T331 T326 Wesley Bryan 8 3 1 5 2020220
T331 T326 Zach Bauchou 8 3 2 7 2020490
T331 T384 Peter Creighton 8 3 1 13 2020570
T331 T326 Michael Johnson 8 3 3 3 2020460
T331 T326 Andrés Echavarría 8 0 1 12 2020281
T331 T326 Albin Choi 8 7 1 2 2020400
T331 T326 Connor Arendell 8 0 1 7 2020050
T331 T326 Erik Flores 8 1 3 17 2020450
T331 T326 Ryan Sullivan 8 1 2 10 2020430
T364 T358 Alejandro Tosti 7 3 1 5 2020286
T364 T358 Aaron Terrazas 7 0 2 12 2020220
T364 T358 Carter Jenkins 7 1 2 11 2020285
T364 T358 Andrew Loupe 7 3 1 1 2020284
T364 T358 Logan McCracken 7 0 1 16 2020560
T364 T358 Alex Smalley 7 1 2 10 2020185
T364 T358 Zahkai Brown 7 1 2 3 2020200
T364 T358 Luke List 7 3 3 10 2020185
T364 T358 Brad Schneider 7 2 1 6 2020510
T364 T358 David Holmes 7 0 1 15 2020215
T364 T358 Robert Streb 7 1 2 6 2020185
T364 T358 Matt Hill 7 7 2 12 2020282
T364 T358 Ted Smith 7 3 2 8 2020420
T364 T358 Seung-Yul Noh 7 0 2 5 2020440
T364 T358 Shintaro Ban 7 0 1 4 2020230
T364 T358 Norman Xiong 7 7 2 12 2020281
T364 T358 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 7 0 4 7 2020500
T364 T358 Andrew McCain 7 0 1 1 2020500
T364 T358 Jordan Gumberg 7 1 1 1 2020230
T364 T358 Frederick Wedel 7 0 2 17 2020240
T364 T358 Danny Guise 7 4 1 10 2020560
T364 T358 Nick Arman 7 0 1 15 2020286
T364 T358 Michael Kartrude 7 0 1 15 2020500
T364 T358 Jonathan Brightwell 7 0 2 10 2020550
T364 T358 Ethan Marcus 7 0 2 1 2020440
T364 T358 Spencer Reed 7 0 2 4 2020400
T364 Khavish Varadan7 1 1 17 2020570
T391 T384 Jonathan Hardee 6 2 2 10 2020400
T391 T384 Keenan Huskey 6 2 1 1 2020510
T391 T384 Lukas Euler 6 0 3 13 2020440
T391 T384 Brandon Pierce 6 0 1 3 2020410
T391 T384 Winton Munch 6 1 2 1 2020550
T391 T384 Peter Knade 6 2 2 1 2020420
T391 T384 Quade Cummins 6 2 4 10 2020530
T391 T384 Luke Schniederjans 6 4 3 4 2020560
T391 Caleb Proveaux6 5 1 5 2020570
T391 T384 Samuel Anderson 6 4 1 15 2020500
T391 T384 Kamaiu Johnson 6 2 2 17 2020430
T391 T384 Cole Ponich 6 0 1 9 2020200
T391 T384 Zach Caldwell 6 2 4 10 2020500
T391 T384 Nick Dunlap 6 2 1 9 2020470
T391 T384 Jonathan Griz 6 0 2 12 2020420
T391 T384 Caleb Manuel 6 4 1 3 2020540
T391 T384 Nicolo Galletti 6 0 1 16 2020550
T391 T384 Eric Lilleboe 6 3 1 3 2020282
T391 T384 Taylor Funk 6 1 2 11 2020190
T391 T384 Kyle Weldon 6 0 1 4 2020560
T391 T384 Carson Jacobs 6 3 1 15 2020050
T391 T384 Jake Marriott 6 4 1 13 2020050
T391 T384 Santiago Gomez 6 1 1 5 2020282
T391 T384 Jacob Bergeron 6 3 2 3 2020460
T391 T384 Chris Korte 6 1 2 2 2020550
T391 T384 Patrick Cover 6 0 1 1 2020284
T391 T384 Sean Jacklin 6 4 1 2 2020450
T391 T384 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 6 1 2 7 2020470
T391 T384 Garrett Osborn 6 0 4 8 2020430
T391 T384 Shawn Warren 6 0 2 9 2020540
T391 T384 Brian Smock 6 4 1 6 2020410
T391 T384 Kyle Thompson 6 6 1 13 2020230
T391 T384 Jay McLuen 6 1 2 2 2020440
T391 T384 T.J. Mitchell 6 3 1 11 2020200
T391 T384 Jimmy Gunn 6 3 1 5 2020520
T391 T384 Brant Peaper 6 6 2 4 2020560
T391 T384 David Pastore 6 4 1 2 2020540
T391 T384 Eddie Olson 6 0 2 3 2020240
T391 T384 Sean Dale 6 2 1 17 2020470
T391 T384 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 6 4 2 12 2020240
T391 Rob Hudson 6 0 1 10 2020570
T432 T424 Jared Kobren 5 0 1 6 2020215
T432 Bobby Hudson 5 1 2 3 2020570
T432 T424 JD Fernandez 5 3 1 13 2020281
T432 T424 Andy Zhang 5 1 2 1 2020200
T432 T424 Shuai Ming Wong 5 0 1 11 2020215
T432 T424 Conner Godsey 5 0 2 12 2020220
T432 T424 Lee McCoy 5 3 2 13 2020540
T432 T424 Brandon Hagy 5 0 1 14 2020200
T432 T424 Tyler McCumber 5 0 1 5 2020190
T432 T424 Rod Pampling 5 2 1 8 2020430
T432 T424 Jonathan Kaye 5 0 1 2 2020550
T432 T424 Nathan Stamey 5 2 4 9 2020500
T432 T424 Gregor Main 5 0 2 2 2020530
T432 T424 Matt Nagy 5 0 1 3 2020185
T432 T424 Gunner Wiebe 5 2 1 10 2020540
T432 T424 Alex Schaake 5 0 3 4 2020240
T432 T424 Derek Oland 5 0 1 6 2020240
T432 T424 Sam Stevens 5 1 1 10 2020490
T432 T424 Mason Overstreet 5 0 1 5 2020530
T432 T424 Michael Colgate 5 0 1 10 2020400
T432 T424 Christopher Petefish 5 2 1 10 2020530
T432 T424 Osten Waite 5 5 2 5 2020520
T432 T424 Eric Ricard 5 5 2 14 2020230
T432 T424 Casey Flenniken 5 1 2 12 2020480
T432 T424 Linus Lilliedahl 5 5 2 5 2020510
T432 T424 Grant Bennett 5 0 1 9 2020410
T432 T424 Daniel Stringfellow 5 0 1 7 2020284
T432 T424 Brad Dalke 5 5 2 14 2020282
T432 T424 Daniel Venezio 5 5 2 5 2020540
T432 T424 Colin Monagle 5 2 2 3 2020285
T432 T424 Brooks Thomas 5 5 2 14 2020470
T432 T424 Aman Gupta 5 4 1 16 2020540
T432 T424 Taisuke Ono 5 1 1 3 2020285
T432 T424 Zander Winston 5 3 2 7 2020210
T432 T424 Christopher Gotterup 5 0 1 1 2020281
T432 T424 Mulbe Dillard, IV 5 0 2 12 2020510
T432 T424 Spencer Soosman 5 2 1 13 2020284
T432 T424 Hayden Wood 5 1 2 17 2020410
T432 T424 Alex Scott 5 3 2 18 2020480
T432 T424 Mitchell Schow 5 0 2 2 2020550
T432 T424 Charlie Hillier 5 0 1 7 2020530
T432 T424 Greg Odom 5 1 1 17 2020550
T474 T466 Derek Ackerman 4 0 1 18 2020490
T474 T466 Hoke Carlton 4 1 2 10 2020540
T474 T466 Andrew Alligood 4 0 1 10 2020185
T474 T466 Morgan DeNeen 4 3 1 9 2020400
T474 T466 Chris Wiatr 4 0 1 5 2020285
T474 T466 Ryan Schmitz 4 0 1 3 2020210
T474 T466 Brandon Matthews 4 0 2 5 2020490
T474 T466 Landon Lyons 4 1 2 1 2020284
T474 T466 Tony Romo 4 0 1 9 2020450
T474 T466 Dylan Meyer 4 1 1 6 2020430
T474 T466 Brax McCarthy 4 0 2 7 2020460
T474 T466 D.J. Trahan 4 2 1 3 2020190
T474 T466 Y.E. Yang 4 1 2 13 2020470
T474 T466 Justin Harding 4 0 1 2 2020282
T474 T466 Albert Pistorius 4 1 2 2 2020480
T474 T466 Carson Schaake 4 3 2 14 2020240
T474 T466 Michael Schoolcraft 4 0 1 7 2020440
T474 T466 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 4 1 2 13 2020450
T492 T484 Jon Trasamar 3 3 2 7 2020240
T492 T484 Derek Chang 3 0 2 3 2020530
T492 T484 David Hearn 3 1 2 5 2020185
T492 T484 Jason Bohn 3 3 2 16 2020480
T492 T484 David Duval 3 0 2 14 2020550
T492 T484 Cory Churchman 3 0 2 5 2020410
T492 T484 Jace McCarron 3 0 1 4 2020540
T492 T484 Joe Zawaski 3 0 1 13 2020500
T492 T484 Trey Valentine 3 0 2 12 2020420
T492 T484 Charles Wang 3 0 2 10 2020500
T492 T484 Bogle LaRue 3 0 2 14 2020480
T492 T484 Jamie Wilson 3 1 1 9 2020500
T492 T484 Sasha Lobel 3 0 1 15 2020050
T492 T484 Ben Lanting 3 0 2 1 2020210
T492 T484 Zachary Burry 3 0 2 13 2020230

The highest number of consecutive greens in regulation a player has hit YTD. (298)