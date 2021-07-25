×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Streaks » Best YTD 1-Putt or Better Streak

Best YTD 1-Putt or Better Streak

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 5

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME VALUE
T1 T1 Curtis Luck 13
T1 T1 Justin Hueber 13
T3 T3 Joshua Creel 12
T3 T3 Paul Haley II 12
T5 T5 Joey Garber 11
T5 T5 Peter Uihlein 11
T5 T5 Erik Barnes 11
T5 T5 Dawson Armstrong 11
T9 T9 Alex Chiarella 10
T9 T9 David Skinns 10
T9 T9 Jack Maguire 10
T9 T9 John Oda 10
T9 T9 David Lipsky 10
T9 T9 Kevin Roy 10
T9 T9 Chase Wright 10
T9 T9 Whee Kim 10
T9 T9 Augusto Núñez 10
T18 T18 Stephan Jaeger 9
T18 T18 Zecheng Dou 9
T18 T18 Ryan Ruffels 9
T18 T18 Wes Roach 9
T18 T18 Vince India 9
T18 T18 Matt Atkins 9
T18 T18 Jake Knapp 9
T18 T18 Eric Cole 9
T18 T18 Derek Lamely 9
T18 T18 Andy Pope 9
T18 T18 Martin Piller 9
T18 T18 Shawn Stefani 9
T18 T18 Jamie Arnold 9
T18 T18 Robby Ormand 9
T18 T18 Dan McCarthy 9
T18 T18 Brady Schnell 9
T18 T18 Davis Riley 9
T18 T18 Charlie Saxon 9
T18 T18 Mickey DeMorat 9
T18 T18 Taylor Montgomery 9
T18 T18 Andrew Novak 9
T18 T18 Braden Thornberry 9
T18 T18 Greyson Sigg 9
T18 T18 Stephen Franken 9
T42 T42 Cameron Young 8
T42 T42 Chandler Phillips 8
T42 T42 Harry Hall 8
T42 T42 James Nicholas 8
T42 T42 Taisuke Ono 8
T42 T42 Nick Voke 8
T42 T42 Patrick Fishburn 8
T42 T42 Carson Young 8
T42 T42 Dylan Wu 8
T42 T42 David Kocher 8
T42 T42 Chandler Blanchet 8
T42 T42 Anders Albertson 8
T42 T42 Shad Tuten 8
T42 T42 Callum Tarren 8
T42 T42 Hank Lebioda 8
T42 T42 Zach Wright 8
T42 T42 Will Cannon 8
T42 T42 Jimmy Stanger 8
T42 T42 Julián Etulain 8
T42 T42 Mark Blakefield 8
T42 T42 Zack Sucher 8
T42 T42 David Lingmerth 8
T42 T42 Mike Weir 8
T42 T42 Erik Compton 8
T42 T42 Scott Gutschewski 8
T42 T42 Harrison Endycott 8
T42 T42 Seth Reeves 8
T42 T42 Chad Ramey 8
T42 T42 Matt Ryan 8
T42 T42 Adam Svensson 8
T42 T42 T.J. Vogel 8
T42 T42 Brett Coletta 8
T42 T42 Stuart Macdonald 8
T42 T42 Brian Campbell 8
T42 T42 Ollie Schniederjans 8
T42 T42 Kevin Lucas 8
T42 T42 Brett Drewitt 8
T42 T42 Roberto Díaz 8
T42 T42 Brandon Harkins 8
T42 T42 J.T. Griffin 8
T42 T42 Billy Kennerly 8
T42 T42 Ben Silverman 8
T42 T42 Nicholas Lindheim 8
T42 T42 Evan Harmeling 8
T42 T42 Paul Peterson 8
T42 T42 Ben Kohles 8
T88 T88 Marcelo Rozo 7
T88 T88 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 7
T88 T88 Derek Ernst 7
T88 T88 Rodrigo Lee 7
T88 T88 Brad Hopfinger 7
T88 T88 Luke Guthrie 7
T88 T88 Brian Richey 7
T88 T88 Trey Mullinax 7
T88 T88 Rick Lamb 7
T88 T88 Seth Fair 7
T88 T88 Austen Truslow 7
T88 T88 Michael Miller 7
T88 T88 Jordan Niebrugge 7
T88 T88 Ryan McCormick 7
T88 T88 Wade Binfield 7
T88 T88 Chris Naegel 7
T88 T88 Bobby Bai 7
T88 T88 Dominic Bozzelli 7
T88 T88 Taylor Pendrith 7
T88 T88 Jared Wolfe 7
T88 T88 Nick Hardy 7
T88 T88 Greg Yates 7
T88 T88 Shuai Ming Wong 7
T88 T88 Kevin Dougherty 7
T88 T88 Mito Pereira 7
T88 T88 Shane Smith 7
T88 T88 Steven Bowditch 7
T88 T88 Tag Ridings 7
T88 T88 Robert Allenby 7
T88 T88 David Duval 7
T88 T88 Aaron Baddeley 7
T88 T88 Steve LeBrun 7
T88 T88 Dawie van der Walt 7
T88 T88 Steve Marino 7
T88 T88 Sangmoon Bae 7
T88 T88 Nicholas Thompson 7
T88 T88 Jonathan Randolph 7
T88 T88 Scott Langley 7
T88 T88 Daniel Miernicki 7
T88 T88 John Chin 7
T88 T88 Brandon Crick 7
T88 T88 Lorens Chan 7
T88 T88 Chris Baker 7
T88 T88 Tyson Alexander 7
T88 T88 Xinjun Zhang 7
T88 T88 Brett Stegmaier 7
T88 T88 Garrett Osborn 7
T88 T88 Steve Lewton 7
T88 T88 José de Jesús Rodríguez 7
T88 T88 Ross Miller 7
T88 T88 Rico Hoey 7
T88 T88 Taylor Moore 7
T88 T88 Nicolas Echavarria 7
T88 T88 KK Limbhasut 7
T88 T88 Kramer Hickok 7
T88 T88 Tom Whitney 7
T88 T88 Chase Johnson 7
T88 T88 George Cunningham 7
T88 T88 Patrick Flavin 7
T88 T88 Lee Hodges 7
T88 T88 Chip McDaniel 7
T88 T88 Carl Yuan 7
T88 T88 Grant Hirschman 7
T88 T88 Luke Kwon 7
T88 T88 Matthew Campbell 7
T88 T88 Brandon Wu 7
T88 T88 Max McGreevy 7
T88 T88 Zach Cabra 7
T88 T88 Danny Walker 7
T88 T88 Vincent Whaley 7
T88 T88 Matt Hutchins 7
T88 T88 Nick Dunlap 7
T88 T88 George Kneiser 7
T88 T88 Chandler Eaton 7
T162 T162 Austin Eckroat 6
T162 T162 Billy Tom Sargent 6
T162 T162 Daniel Sutton 6
T162 T162 Garett Reband 6
T162 T162 Luke Schniederjans 6
T162 T162 Matt Oshrine 6
T162 T162 Max Greyserman 6
T162 T162 John VanDerLaan 6
T162 T162 Alex Schaake 6
T162 T162 Hayden Buckley 6
T162 T162 Theo Humphrey 6
T162 T162 Brad Brunner 6
T162 T162 Charles Wang 6
T162 T162 Chase Koepka 6
T162 T162 Trevor Cone 6
T162 T162 Brent Grant 6
T162 T162 Justin Suh 6
T162 T162 Taylor Dickson 6
T162 T162 Zach Zaback 6
T162 T162 Nick Arman 6
T162 T162 Oscar Fraustro 6
T162 T162 Tommy Gainey 6
T162 T162 James Hahn 6
T162 T162 Chris Kirk 6
T162 T162 Alex Prugh 6
T162 T162 Andres Gonzales 6
T162 T162 Kyle Reifers 6
T162 T162 Ben Martin 6
T162 T162 Robert Streb 6
T162 T162 Sam Saunders 6
T162 T162 Ryan Brehm 6
T162 T162 Tyrone Van Aswegen 6
T162 T162 Kris Blanks 6
T162 T162 Spencer Levin 6
T162 T162 Brian Smock 6
T162 T162 Johnson Wagner 6
T162 T162 Steven Alker 6
T162 T162 Curtis Thompson 6
T162 T162 Charlie Wi 6
T162 T162 Mark Hensby 6
T162 T162 J.J. Henry 6
T162 T162 Sean O'Hair 6
T162 T162 Max Rottluff 6
T162 T162 Kyle Jones 6
T162 T162 Kevin Yu 6
T162 T162 Justin Lower 6
T162 T162 Blayne Barber 6
T162 T162 Yuwa Kosaihira 6
T162 T162 Nelson Ledesma 6
T162 T162 Alex Kang 6
T162 T162 Conrad Shindler 6
T162 T162 Bhavik Patel 6
T162 T162 Andre Metzger 6
T162 T162 Paul Barjon 6
T216 T216 Jim Knous 5
T216 T216 Alejandro Tosti 5
T216 T216 Chris Gilman 5
T216 T216 Charlie Holland 5
T216 T216 Cyril Bouniol 5
T216 T216 Andrés Echavarría 5
T216 T216 Byron Meth 5
T216 T216 Albin Choi 5
T216 T216 Jason Millard 5
T216 T216 Tyler McCumber 5
T216 T216 Will Grimmer 5
T216 T216 Logan McCracken 5
T216 T216 Mikel Martinson 5
T216 T216 MJ Maguire 5
T216 T216 Will Zalatoris 5
T216 T216 Brandon Hagy 5
T216 T216 D.A. Points 5
T216 T216 Daniel Summerhays 5
T216 T216 Arjun Atwal 5
T216 T216 Rod Pampling 5
T216 T216 Kevin Stadler 5
T216 T216 David Hearn 5
T216 T216 Josh Teater 5
T216 T216 Matt Every 5
T216 T216 Fabián Gómez 5
T216 T216 Sean Dale 5
T216 T216 Josh Hart 5
T216 T216 Will Wilcox 5
T216 T216 Matt Nagy 5
T216 T216 Gregor Main 5
T216 T216 Michael Arnaud 5
T216 T216 Mark Anderson 5
T216 T216 Gunner Wiebe 5
T216 T216 Ryan Blaum 5
T216 T216 Andrew Svoboda 5
T216 T216 Jamie Lovemark 5
T216 T216 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 5
T216 T216 Mark Baldwin 5
T216 T216 Drew Weaver 5
T216 T216 Jonathan Hodge 5
T216 T216 Toni Hakula 5
T216 T216 Rafael Campos 5
T216 T216 Alistair Docherty 5
T216 T216 Nicolo Galletti 5
T216 T216 Eric Lilleboe 5
T216 T216 Hayden Springer 5
T216 T216 Matt Gilchrest 5
T216 T216 Colin Monagle 5
T216 T216 Drew Czuchry 5
T216 T216 Danny Guise 5
T216 T216 Austin Smotherman 5
T216 T216 Joseph Winslow 5
T216 T216 Cody Blick 5
T216 T216 Michael Gellerman 5
T216 T216 Ben Taylor 5
T216 T216 Trey Valentine 5
T216 T216 Christopher Petefish 5
T216 T216 Alex Springer 5
T216 T216 Broc Everett 5
T216 T216 Derek Oland 5
T216 T216 Doug Ghim 5
T216 T216 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 5
T216 T216 Motin Yeung 5
T216 T216 Peyton White 5
T216 T216 Thomas Forster 5
T216 T216 OJ Farrell 5
T216 T216 Quade Cummins 5
T216 T216 Luke Gannon 5
T216 T216 Cole Ponich 5
T216 Khavish Varadan5
T216 T216 Greg Odom 5
T216 T216 Zach Caldwell 5
T216 T216 Daniel Wetterich 5
T216 T216 Noah Norton 5
T216 T216 Jordan Hahn 5
T216 T216 Ben Lanting 5
T216 T216 Alex Scott 5
T216 T216 Myles Creighton 5
T216 T216 Ethan Marcus 5
T295 T294 Isaiah Salinda 4
T295 T294 John Somers 4
T295 T294 Bryson Nimmer 4
T295 T294 Scott Stevens 4
T295 T294 Derek Ackerman 4
T295 T294 Winton Munch 4
T295 T294 Cameron Tankersley 4
T295 T294 Kamaiu Johnson 4
T295 T294 Morgan DeNeen 4
T295 T294 Charlie Hillier 4
T295 T294 Kolton Lapa 4
T295 T294 Joey Lane 4
T295 T294 Landon Lyons 4
T295 T294 Ryan Siegler 4
T295 T294 Norman Xiong 4
T295 T294 Brax McCarthy 4
T295 T294 Casey Flenniken 4
T295 T294 Dylan Meyer 4
T295 T294 Lukas Euler 4
T295 T294 Mason Overstreet 4
T295 T294 Michael Colgate 4
T295 T294 Tony Romo 4
T295 T294 Jonathan Garrick 4
T295 T294 Preston Stanley 4
T295 T294 Brad Dalke 4
T295 T294 Philip Barbaree 4
T295 T294 Sean Kelly 4
T295 T294 Josh McCarthy 4
T295 T294 Santiago Gomez 4
T295 T294 Trevor Sluman 4
T295 T294 Willie Mack III 4
T295 T294 Frederick Wedel 4
T295 T294 Jared du Toit 4
T295 T294 Ryan Schmitz 4
T295 T294 Sahith Theegala 4
T295 T294 Michael Thompson 4
T295 T294 Michael Gligic 4
T295 T294 Dan Woltman 4
T295 T294 Rhein Gibson 4
T295 T294 Ted Smith 4
T295 T294 Brad Fritsch 4
T295 T294 Sean Jacklin 4
T295 T294 Nick Mason 4
T295 T294 Grayson Murray 4
T295 T294 Joseph Bramlett 4
T295 T294 Matt Hill 4
T295 T294 Bo Hoag 4
T295 T294 Nathan Stamey 4
T295 T294 Sebastian Cappelen 4
T295 T294 Jon Curran 4
T295 T294 Hudson Swafford 4
T295 T294 Seung-Yul Noh 4
T295 T294 Seamus Power 4
T295 T294 D.H. Lee 4
T295 T294 Camilo Villegas 4
T295 T294 Jonas Blixt 4
T295 T294 Martin Laird 4
T295 T294 Rob Oppenheim 4
T295 T294 John Senden 4
T295 T294 Cameron Percy 4
T295 T294 Eric Axley 4
T295 T294 Alex Cejka 4
T295 T294 Jonathan Kaye 4
T295 T294 Chris Thompson 4
T295 T294 Richard Johnson 4
T295 T294 Tim Wilkinson 4
T295 T294 Robert Garrigus 4
T295 T294 James Driscoll 4
T295 T294 Richy Werenski 4
T295 T294 Ethan Tracy 4
T295 T294 Zach Bauchou 4
T295 T294 Wesley Bryan 4
T295 T294 Conner Godsey 4
T295 T294 Jimmy Gunn 4
T295 T294 Erik Flores 4
T295 T294 JD Fernandez 4
T295 T294 Andy Zhang 4
T295 T294 Corbin Mills 4
T295 T294 Kris Ventura 4
T295 T294 Kent Bulle 4
T295 T294 Sebastián Vázquez 4
T295 Rob Hudson 4
T295 T294 Zack Fischer 4
T295 T294 Ryan Sullivan 4
T379 T377 Jared Kobren 3
T379 T377 Brad Miller 3
T379 T377 Dru Love 3
T379 T377 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 3
T379 T377 Alvaro Ortiz 3
T379 T377 Leandro Marelli 3
T379 T377 Andrew Loupe 3
T379 T377 Connor Arendell 3
T379 T377 Kelly Kraft 3
T379 T377 Derek Chang 3
T379 T377 Chase Seiffert 3
T379 T377 Brant Peaper 3
T379 T377 Alex Smalley 3
T379 T377 Andrew Dorn 3
T379 T377 Jeremy Gandon 3
T379 T377 Garrett Rank 3
T379 T377 Jon Trasamar 3
T379 T377 Zachary Edmondson 3
T379 T377 D.J. Trahan 3
T379 T377 Jason Bohn 3
T379 T377 Y.E. Yang 3
T379 T377 Brad Schneider 3
T379 T377 Timothy O'Neal 3
T379 T377 Kyle Thompson 3
T379 T377 Jay McLuen 3
T379 T377 Luke List 3
T379 T377 Justin Harding 3
T379 T377 Albert Pistorius 3
T379 T377 Martin Flores 3
T379 T377 Shawn Warren 3
T379 T377 Blake Trimble 3
T379 T377 Michael Johnson 3
T379 T377 Eddie Olson 3
T379 T377 Seath Lauer 3
T379 T377 Jim Renner 3
T379 T377 William McGirt 3
T379 T377 Kevin Chappell 3
T379 T377 Grant Bennett 3
T379 T377 Kyle Weldon 3
T379 T377 Joe Zawaski 3
T379 T377 Taylor Funk 3
T379 T377 Michael Kartrude 3
T379 T377 Jake Marriott 3
T379 T377 Chris Wiatr 3
T379 T377 Brandon Matthews 3
T379 T377 Carson Jacobs 3
T379 T377 Matthew Short 3
T379 T377 Austin Bautista 3
T379 T377 Grady Brame 3
T379 T377 Dalton Ward 3
T379 Carr Vernon 3
T379 T377 Jace McCarron 3
T379 T377 Shintaro Ban 3
T379 T377 Jacob Bergeron 3
T379 T377 Cooper Musselman 3
T379 T377 Pontus Nyholm 3
T379 T377 Patrick Cover 3
T379 T377 Joshua Seiple 3
T379 T377 Chris Korte 3
T379 T377 Hayden Shieh 3
T379 T377 Kyler Dunkle 3
T379 T377 Zachary Burry 3
T379 T377 Travis Trace 3
T379 T377 Jordan Gumberg 3
T379 T377 Kyle Westmoreland 3
T379 T377 Eric Ricard 3
T379 T377 Daniel Stringfellow 3
T379 T377 Cory Churchman 3
T379 T377 Jonathan Brightwell 3
T379 T377 Spencer Soosman 3
T379 Caleb Proveaux3
T379 T377 Jamie Wilson 3
T379 T377 Mulbe Dillard, IV 3
T379 T377 Connor Howe 3
T379 T377 Brooks Thomas 3
T379 T377 Aman Gupta 3
T379 Charles Kim3
T379 T377 Christian Castillo 3
T379 T377 Samuel Anderson 3
T379 T377 Tommy Gibson 3
T379 T377 Jonathan Griz 3
T379 T377 Andrew Alligood 3
T379 T377 Sasha Lobel 3
T379 T377 Hoke Carlton 3
T379 T377 Mitchell Schow 3
T379 T377 Chad Hambright 3
T379 T377 Hayden Foster 3
T379 T377 Andy Spencer 3
T379 T377 Jonathan Hardee 3
T379 T377 Preston Summerhays 3
T379 T377 John Augenstein 3
T379 Davis Thompson 3
T471 T465 Hayden Wood 2
T471 T465 Keenan Huskey 2
T471 T465 Brandon Pierce 2
T471 T465 Spencer Reed 2
T471 T465 Caleb Manuel 2
T471 T465 Reed Lotter 2
T471 T465 Zander Winston 2
T471 T465 Peter Knade 2
T471 T465 Bogle LaRue 2
T471 T465 Christopher Gotterup 2
T471 T465 Linus Lilliedahl 2
T471 Ben Griffin 2
T471 T465 Stephen Stallings Jr. 2
T471 T465 Andrew McCain 2
T471 T465 Sam Stevens 2
T471 T465 Philip Knowles 2
T471 T465 Osten Waite 2
T471 T465 David Holmes 2
T471 T465 Jonathan Byrd 2
T471 T465 Peter Creighton 2
T471 T465 David Pastore 2
T471 T465 Carson Schaake 2
T471 T465 Matthew Picanso 2
T471 T465 Lee McCoy 2
T471 T465 T.J. Mitchell 2
T471 T465 Zahkai Brown 2
T471 T465 Brinson Paolini 2
T471 T465 David Perritt 2
T471 Bobby Hudson 2
T471 T465 Carter Jenkins 2
T471 T465 Aaron Terrazas 2
T502 T494 Michael Buttacavoli 1
T502 T494 Michael Schoolcraft 1
T502 T494 Ted Potter, Jr. 1
T502 T494 Daniel Venezio 1
T502 T494 Thomas Bass 1

The highest number of consecutive 1-Putts or hole outs a player has had YTD. (295)