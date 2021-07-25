×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Streaks » Best YTD streak w/o a 3-Putt

Best YTD streak w/o a 3-Putt

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 73

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME BEST STREAK CURRENT STREAK
1 1 Bobby Bai 317 16
2 2 Peter Uihlein 267 198
3 3 Jonathan Randolph 259 27
4 4 Ben Martin 232 4
5 5 Nick Hardy 228 1
6 6 Paul Barjon 220 0
7 7 Mito Pereira 218 8
8 T61 Brandon Wu 211 0
T9 T8 Joey Garber 206 12
T9 T8 Curtis Luck 206 31
11 10 Brandon Harkins 204 14
12 11 Stuart Macdonald 200 31
13 12 Brett Drewitt 192 68
T14 T32 James Nicholas 190 19
T14 13 Brett Stegmaier 190 9
T16 T14 Brady Schnell 189 54
T16 T14 Augusto Núñez 189 57
T18 T16 Stephan Jaeger 188 25
T18 T16 Max McGreevy 188 55
20 18 Kevin Dougherty 182 7
T21 T19 Brett Coletta 181 19
T21 T19 Paul Haley II 181 157
23 21 Brian Richey 178 30
24 31 Wade Binfield 176 20
25 22 Davis Riley 174 32
T26 23 Taylor Pendrith 172 44
T26 T89 Steven Alker 172 19
28 24 Chase Johnson 171 2
29 25 Whee Kim 170 29
30 26 Roberto Díaz 167 84
31 27 Trevor Cone 166 19
32 28 Joshua Creel 164 0
33 29 Chad Ramey 163 154
34 30 Braden Thornberry 162 5
35 T41 Grant Hirschman 160 160
36 T32 Alex Chiarella 159 18
T37 T34 Seth Reeves 155 12
T37 T34 Harry Hall 155 74
39 36 Anders Albertson 154 25
T40 T37 T.J. Vogel 153 37
T40 T37 Kris Ventura 153 12
T40 T37 Tommy Gainey 153 66
T40 T37 Erik Barnes 153 6
T44 T41 Aaron Baddeley 151 30
T44 T41 Andrew Novak 151 35
46 44 Justin Lower 149 51
47 45 Richard Johnson 148 1
48 46 John VanDerLaan 147 6
T49 T47 Matt Ryan 146 12
T49 T47 Billy Kennerly 146 102
T51 T49 Jake Knapp 145 41
T51 T49 Lee Hodges 145 2
T53 T51 Justin Hueber 144 2
T53 T51 KK Limbhasut 144 30
T53 T51 Scott Langley 144 72
T56 T54 Steve Lewton 142 5
T56 T54 David Skinns 142 24
T56 T54 Alex Cejka 142 1
T56 T54 Dawson Armstrong 142 84
T56 T54 Chip McDaniel 142 20
T61 T59 Michael Miller 141 74
T61 T59 Charlie Saxon 141 109
63 T61 Brad Hopfinger 140 13
64 63 Zach Wright 139 73
65 64 Tag Ridings 137 48
66 65 Curtis Thompson 136 26
T67 66 Brian Campbell 135 30
T67 T121 Chandler Phillips 135 135
69 67 Greyson Sigg 134 15
T70 T160 Will Cannon 133 8
T70 T191 Chase Wright 133 133
T72 T68 Adam Svensson 132 27
T72 T68 Ollie Schniederjans 132 16
T72 T68 Max Greyserman 132 59
75 71 Theo Humphrey 131 18
T76 T72 Rico Hoey 129 1
T76 T72 George Cunningham 129 7
T76 T72 Taylor Montgomery 129 109
T76 T72 Dan McCarthy 129 44
T80 T76 Shad Tuten 128 32
T80 T76 Taylor Dickson 128 61
T82 T78 Ryan McCormick 126 1
T82 T78 Martin Piller 126 0
T82 T78 Dawie van der Walt 126 4
T85 T81 Mark Hensby 125 15
T85 T81 Mark Blakefield 125 52
T87 T83 Jamie Arnold 124 74
T87 T83 Nicolas Echavarria 124 31
T87 T83 Hayden Buckley 124 17
T90 T86 Sebastián Vázquez 123 14
T90 T86 Julián Etulain 123 2
T92 88 Zecheng Dou 122 50
T92 T113 Cameron Young 122 2
T94 T89 Stephen Franken 121 82
T94 T89 Lorens Chan 121 32
T94 T89 Erik Compton 121 26
T97 93 Sangmoon Bae 120 13
T97 T121 Corbin Mills 120 23
99 94 Brandon Crick 119 14
100 95 Vince India 118 106
101 96 Trey Mullinax 117 29
T102 T97 Kevin Roy 116 41
T102 T97 Alex Prugh 116 4
T104 T99 Daniel Miernicki 115 6
T104 T99 Ben Kohles 115 16
T106 T101 Kevin Lucas 114 7
T106 T101 Jack Maguire 114 25
T106 T101 Patrick Fishburn 114 0
T106 T101 Andy Pope 114 25
T110 T105 John Chin 113 47
T110 T105 Scott Gutschewski 113 19
T110 T105 Brad Brunner 113 1
T113 T108 Ben Silverman 112 8
T113 T108 Ryan Ruffels 112 6
T113 T108 Steve LeBrun 112 88
T116 T111 Rodrigo Lee 111 17
T116 T111 Austen Truslow 111 0
T118 T113 Tom Whitney 110 46
T118 T113 Chandler Blanchet 110 15
T118 T113 Scott Stevens 110 7
T121 T117 Dominic Bozzelli 109 11
T121 T117 Rick Lamb 109 53
T121 T117 Greg Yates 109 66
T121 T117 David Kocher 109 37
125 T121 David Lingmerth 108 1
T126 T196 Alex Kang 106 106
T126 124 Eric Cole 106 24
128 125 Andres Gonzales 105 3
T129 T126 Steven Bowditch 104 104
T129 T126 Nick Voke 104 94
T131 T128 Harrison Endycott 103 4
T131 T128 David Lipsky 103 9
T131 T128 Robert Allenby 103 25
T131 T128 Derek Lamely 103 1
T135 T132 Marcelo Rozo 102 28
T135 T132 Dylan Wu 102 35
137 134 Luke Guthrie 101 82
T138 T135 Taylor Moore 100 58
T138 T135 Charlie Wi 100 23
T138 T135 Kyle Reifers 100 2
T138 T135 José de Jesús Rodríguez 100 0
T138 T135 Jonathan Hodge 100 53
T143 T140 Tyson Alexander 99 28
T143 T140 Jim Knous 99 10
T145 T142 Evan Harmeling 98 14
T145 T142 Will Wilcox 98 2
T145 T142 Kevin Yu 98 70
T145 T142 Will Zalatoris 98 0
T145 T142 Zack Sucher 98 2
T145 T183 Nicholas Thompson 98 17
T151 T147 Danny Guise 97 3
T151 T147 Patrick Flavin 97 7
T151 T147 Luke Kwon 97 22
T151 T147 Garett Reband 97 1
T151 T147 Wes Roach 97 69
T151 155 J.T. Griffin 97 97
T151 T147 Andre Metzger 97 57
T158 T153 Nicholas Lindheim 95 25
T158 T153 Carl Yuan 95 3
T160 T156 Blayne Barber 93 6
T160 T156 Ryan Brehm 93 10
T160 T156 Robby Ormand 93 6
T160 T156 Chris Kirk 93 9
T164 T160 Conrad Shindler 92 27
T164 T160 Max Rottluff 92 1
T166 T163 Callum Tarren 91 43
T166 T163 Derek Ernst 91 4
T166 T163 Joseph Bramlett 91 91
T169 T166 Camilo Villegas 90 13
T169 T166 James Driscoll 90 3
T169 T166 Eric Axley 90 7
T169 T166 Zach Cabra 90 12
T169 T166 Ryan Siegler 90 4
174 171 Rhein Gibson 89 89
T175 T172 Grayson Murray 88 19
T175 T172 Johnson Wagner 88 24
T175 T172 Spencer Levin 88 7
T175 T172 Kris Blanks 88 8
T179 T185 Jason Millard 86 7
T179 176 Austin Smotherman 86 9
T181 T177 Fabián Gómez 85 1
T181 T177 D.A. Points 85 33
T181 T177 Oscar Fraustro 85 5
T184 T180 Tyrone Van Aswegen 84 17
T184 T180 Steve Marino 84 0
T184 T180 John Oda 84 11
187 T183 Jimmy Stanger 83 18
T188 T185 George Kneiser 82 13
T188 T185 Yuwa Kosaihira 82 8
T188 T185 Mark Baldwin 82 33
T188 T185 Blake Trimble 82 82
T188 T185 Michael Arnaud 82 7
T193 T191 Andrew Svoboda 81 55
T193 T191 Tim Wilkinson 81 34
T193 T191 Cyril Bouniol 81 40
T193 T191 Mickey DeMorat 81 12
197 T196 Andy Spencer 79 3
198 198 Willie Mack III 78 78
T199 T199 Jared Wolfe 77 2
T199 T199 Ross Miller 77 73
T199 T199 Paul Peterson 77 3
T199 T199 Chris Baker 77 2
T203 T203 John Somers 76 36
T203 T203 Chandler Eaton 76 35
T203 T203 Billy Tom Sargent 76 28
T206 T206 Lukas Euler 75 30
T206 T206 Sean O'Hair 75 64
T206 T206 Rob Oppenheim 75 7
T209 T209 Sahith Theegala 74 21
T209 T209 Daniel Sutton 74 6
T211 T211 Kyle Jones 73 28
T211 T211 Kramer Hickok 73 12
T211 T211 Noah Norton 73 18
T211 T211 Drew Weaver 73 12
T215 T215 Sebastian Cappelen 72 6
T215 T215 Seamus Power 72 0
T215 T215 Preston Stanley 72 72
T215 T215 Jonathan Garrick 72 72
T215 T215 Alex Springer 72 72
T215 T215 Quade Cummins 72 72
T215 T215 Kelly Kraft 72 72
T222 T222 Matt Atkins 71 6
T222 T222 Trevor Sluman 71 20
224 224 Daniel Summerhays 70 1
T225 T225 Robert Streb 69 27
T225 T225 Hayden Foster 69 2
T225 T225 Luke Schniederjans 69 69
T228 T228 Richy Werenski 68 0
T228 T228 Austin Eckroat 68 4
T228 T228 Jamie Lovemark 68 31
T231 T231 Josh Teater 67 67
T231 T231 Shane Smith 67 16
T231 T231 Ben Taylor 67 6
T231 T231 Brent Grant 67 12
T235 T235 Danny Walker 66 6
T235 T235 Shawn Stefani 66 0
T237 T237 Ted Smith 65 34
T237 T237 Robert Garrigus 65 12
T237 T237 Alex Scott 65 6
T240 T240 Chris Naegel 64 14
T240 T240 Luke List 64 7
T242 T242 Josh Hart 63 1
T242 T242 Matthew Campbell 63 0
T244 T244 Garrett Osborn 62 5
T244 T244 Kevin Stadler 62 11
T244 T244 Jonas Blixt 62 9
T244 T244 J.J. Henry 62 1
T244 T244 Chris Thompson 62 6
T244 T244 Albin Choi 62 2
T244 T244 Ethan Tracy 62 2
T244 T244 Thomas Forster 62 18
252 252 Justin Suh 61 7
T253 T253 Nelson Ledesma 60 29
T253 T253 Erik Flores 60 11
T253 T253 Alistair Docherty 60 5
T253 T253 Broc Everett 60 3
T257 T257 Michael Gligic 58 13
T257 T257 Dan Woltman 58 32
T257 T257 Mark Anderson 58 13
T257 T257 Peyton White 58 2
T261 T261 Matt Every 57 2
T261 T261 Sam Saunders 57 1
T261 T261 Andrew Loupe 57 14
T264 T264 Mikel Martinson 56 5
T264 T264 Matt Hutchins 56 7
T264 T264 Zach Caldwell 56 56
267 267 Seth Fair 55 4
T268 T268 Xinjun Zhang 54 12
T268 T268 Zachary Edmondson 54 0
T268 T268 Sean Kelly 54 39
T271 T271 Ryan Blaum 53 27
T271 T271 Brian Smock 53 18
T271 T271 Kent Bulle 53 53
T271 T271 Matt Gilchrest 53 1
T271 Davis Thompson 53 18
T271 T271 Cameron Tankersley 53 13
T277 T276 Timothy O'Neal 52 8
T277 T276 Vincent Whaley 52 33
T279 T278 Byron Meth 51 17
T279 T278 Matt Oshrine 51 13
T279 T278 Joey Lane 51 36
T282 T281 Seung-Yul Noh 50 10
T282 T281 Zach Bauchou 50 11
T284 T283 Jonathan Kaye 49 2
T284 T283 Jordan Niebrugge 49 41
T284 T283 Wesley Bryan 49 49
T284 T283 Josh McCarthy 49 49
T288 T287 Bo Hoag 48 4
T288 T287 Hank Lebioda 48 6
T288 T287 Pontus Nyholm 48 0
T288 T287 Bryson Nimmer 48 30
T292 T291 Jon Curran 46 19
T292 T291 Brad Fritsch 46 46
294 T482 Hayden Springer 45 35
T295 T293 Martin Flores 44 32
T295 T293 Joseph Winslow 44 1
T295 T293 Jared du Toit 44 41
298 296 Jacob Bergeron 43 0
299 297 D.H. Lee 42 34
T300 T298 Cameron Percy 41 30
T300 T298 Alvaro Ortiz 41 30
T302 T300 Chase Seiffert 40 40
T302 T300 Chase Koepka 40 13
T302 T300 Zach Zaback 40 30
T302 T300 Daniel Wetterich 40 2
T306 T304 Connor Arendell 39 25
T306 T304 Jeremy Gandon 39 11
T306 T304 Hayden Shieh 39 0
T309 T307 Hudson Swafford 38 38
T309 T307 Gregor Main 38 33
T309 T307 Jimmy Gunn 38 15
T309 T307 Cooper Musselman 38 38
T309 T307 Myles Creighton 38 37
T309 T307 OJ Farrell 38 38
T315 T313 Rafael Campos 37 21
T315 T313 Ryan Sullivan 37 6
T315 T313 Frederick Wedel 37 9
T318 T316 Carter Jenkins 36 36
T318 T316 Leandro Marelli 36 36
T318 T316 Rod Pampling 36 36
T318 T316 David Holmes 36 36
T318 T316 Jason Bohn 36 36
T318 T316 Derek Chang 36 36
T318 T316 Brant Peaper 36 36
T318 T316 Andrew Dorn 36 36
T318 T316 Thomas Bass 36 36
T318 T316 Santiago Gomez 36 36
T318 T316 Nicolo Galletti 36 36
T318 T316 Taylor Funk 36 36
T318 T316 Casey Flenniken 36 36
T318 T316 Norman Xiong 36 36
T318 T316 Stephen Stallings Jr. 36 36
T318 Carr Vernon 36 36
T318 T316 Alex Schaake 36 9
T318 T316 Chris Korte 36 36
T318 T316 Kyler Dunkle 36 36
T318 T316 Hayden Wood 36 36
T318 T316 Ethan Marcus 36 1
T318 T316 Jordan Hahn 36 2
T318 T316 Sasha Lobel 36 36
T318 T316 Derek Ackerman 36 36
T318 T316 Spencer Soosman 36 36
T318 T316 Kamaiu Johnson 36 36
T318 T316 Reed Lotter 36 36
T318 Charles Kim36 36
T346 T342 Mike Weir 35 1
T346 T342 Michael Buttacavoli 35 0
T346 T342 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 35 22
T346 T342 Colin Monagle 35 35
T346 T342 Linus Lilliedahl 35 35
T346 T482 Tony Romo 35 8
T346 T342 Christopher Gotterup 35 35
T346 T342 Luke Gannon 35 27
354 349 William McGirt 34 33
T355 T350 Jon Trasamar 33 33
T355 T350 Christian Castillo 33 6
T357 T352 James Hahn 32 10
T357 T352 David Hearn 32 3
T357 T352 Nick Arman 32 32
T357 T352 Eric Ricard 32 32
T361 T356 Nick Mason 31 16
T361 T356 JD Fernandez 31 4
T361 T356 Charlie Holland 31 31
T361 T356 Brandon Hagy 31 4
T361 T356 Carson Young 31 1
T366 T361 Eddie Olson 30 30
T366 T361 Michael Thompson 30 30
T366 T361 Tyler McCumber 30 30
T366 T361 Carson Jacobs 30 2
T366 T361 Kyle Weldon 30 1
T366 T361 Grant Bennett 30 5
T366 T361 Jordan Gumberg 30 4
T366 T361 Doug Ghim 30 20
T366 T361 Zander Winston 30 30
T366 T361 Charlie Hillier 30 5
T376 T371 Jay McLuen 29 29
T376 T371 Martin Laird 29 10
T376 T371 Andrés Echavarría 29 27
T376 T371 Garrett Rank 29 3
T376 T371 Joe Zawaski 29 29
T376 T371 Travis Trace 29 29
T376 T371 Andrew Alligood 29 29
T376 Khavish Varadan29 29
T384 T378 Sean Dale 28 10
T384 T378 Andy Zhang 28 28
T384 T378 Brad Schneider 28 28
T384 T378 Kevin Chappell 28 23
T384 T378 Toni Hakula 28 2
T384 T378 Chris Gilman 28 3
T384 T378 Conner Godsey 28 17
T384 T428 Dalton Ward 28 28
T384 T378 Drew Czuchry 28 28
T384 T378 Bogle LaRue 28 7
T384 T378 Samuel Anderson 28 28
T395 T388 Matt Hill 27 8
T395 T388 Zahkai Brown 27 26
T395 T388 Brad Dalke 27 27
T395 T388 Chris Wiatr 27 27
T395 T388 Motin Yeung 27 27
T395 T388 Landon Lyons 27 1
T395 T388 Shintaro Ban 27 8
T395 T388 Tommy Gibson 27 8
T395 T388 Greg Odom 27 0
T404 T397 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 26 6
T404 T460 Peter Creighton 26 12
T404 T397 Philip Barbaree 26 5
T404 T397 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 26 7
T404 T397 Michael Colgate 26 3
T404 T397 Isaiah Salinda 26 1
T410 T402 Sean Jacklin 25 10
T410 T402 Arjun Atwal 25 25
T410 T402 Y.E. Yang 25 0
T410 T402 MJ Maguire 25 25
T410 T402 Michael Gellerman 25 24
T410 T402 Philip Knowles 25 8
T410 T402 Mitchell Schow 25 2
T410 T402 Kolton Lapa 25 25
T418 T410 Dru Love 24 11
T418 T410 Carson Schaake 24 0
T418 T410 Derek Oland 24 4
T418 T410 Hoke Carlton 24 10
T418 Caleb Proveaux24 24
T418 T410 Nick Dunlap 24 24
T424 T415 Aaron Terrazas 23 7
T424 T415 Brad Miller 23 18
T424 T415 Eric Lilleboe 23 23
T427 T418 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 22 22
T427 T418 John Senden 22 0
T427 T418 Matt Nagy 22 12
T427 T418 Michael Johnson 22 22
T427 T418 Brinson Paolini 22 9
T427 T418 David Pastore 22 22
T427 T418 Ryan Schmitz 22 22
T427 T418 Osten Waite 22 7
T427 T418 Sam Stevens 22 5
T427 T418 Cole Ponich 22 22
T437 T428 Shawn Warren 21 13
T437 T428 Bhavik Patel 21 8
T437 T428 Alejandro Tosti 21 21
T437 T428 David Perritt 21 14
T437 T428 Cody Blick 21 21
T437 T428 Michael Kartrude 21 21
T437 T428 Jace McCarron 21 1
T437 T428 Brooks Thomas 21 2
T445 T437 David Duval 20 13
T445 Rob Hudson 20 20
T445 T437 Will Grimmer 20 7
T445 T437 Logan McCracken 20 5
T445 T437 Grady Brame 20 6
T445 T437 Matthew Short 20 2
T445 T437 Andrew McCain 20 4
T445 T437 Kyle Westmoreland 20 1
T445 T437 Jonathan Griz 20 6
T445 T437 Caleb Manuel 20 1
T455 T446 Jonathan Byrd 19 19
T455 T446 Gunner Wiebe 19 0
T455 T446 Matthew Picanso 19 19
T455 T446 Cory Churchman 19 3
T455 T446 John Augenstein 19 16
T455 T446 Connor Howe 19 19
T461 T452 Jim Renner 18 18
T461 T452 Kyle Thompson 18 18
T461 T452 Albert Pistorius 18 18
T461 T452 Alex Smalley 18 3
T461 T452 Lee McCoy 18 18
T461 T452 Austin Bautista 18 18
T461 T452 Christopher Petefish 18 18
T461 T452 Winton Munch 18 18
T469 T460 Trey Valentine 17 17
T469 Ben Griffin 17 16
T471 T462 Ted Potter, Jr. 16 7
T471 T462 Nathan Stamey 16 2
T471 T462 Seath Lauer 16 9
T471 Bobby Hudson 16 8
T471 T462 Patrick Cover 16 11
T471 T462 Joshua Seiple 16 9
T471 T462 Keenan Huskey 16 0
T471 T462 Ben Lanting 16 16
T471 T462 Jonathan Brightwell 16 7
T471 T462 Jamie Wilson 16 16
T471 T462 Morgan DeNeen 16 6
T482 T472 Shuai Ming Wong 15 12
T482 T472 Brandon Matthews 15 15
T482 T472 Dylan Meyer 15 15
T482 T472 Peter Knade 15 3
T486 T476 Zack Fischer 14 13
T486 T476 Jake Marriott 14 9
T486 T476 Mason Overstreet 14 14
T486 T476 Brandon Pierce 14 14
T486 T476 Preston Summerhays 14 14
T486 T476 Mulbe Dillard, IV 14 8
T492 T482 Jared Kobren 13 13
T492 T482 Charles Wang 13 8
T492 T482 Daniel Stringfellow 13 6
T492 T482 Brax McCarthy 13 13
T496 T488 T.J. Mitchell 12 12
T496 T488 Chad Hambright 12 9
T496 T488 Taisuke Ono 12 12
T496 T488 Aman Gupta 12 11
T500 T492 Daniel Venezio 11 10
T500 T492 Jonathan Hardee 11 3
T502 T494 Justin Harding 10 10
T502 T494 Zachary Burry 10 8
T502 T494 Spencer Reed 10 8
505 497 Michael Schoolcraft 9 1
506 498 D.J. Trahan 6 6

The highest number of consecutive holes without a 3-putt a player has YTD. (294)