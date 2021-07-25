×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Early Scoring Average

Early Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 70.36

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL EARLY ROUNDS
1 1 Will Zalatoris 64 67.67 1,624 24
2 2 Brandon Wu 82 68.55 2,742 40
3 3 Erik Barnes 116 68.88 3,582 52
4 T7 Chad Ramey 146 68.94 4,412 64
5 4 David Lipsky 95 68.95 2,965 43
6 T5 Mito Pereira 110 68.96 3,586 52
7 T5 Lee Hodges 128 69.00 3,933 57
8 T7 Greyson Sigg 114 69.02 3,796 55
9 9 Andrew Novak 112 69.06 3,660 53
10 10 Kyle Reifers 108 69.07 3,937 57
T11 15 Dylan Wu 126 69.23 4,154 60
T11 11 Harry Hall 78 69.23 2,700 39
T13 12 Davis Riley 115 69.26 4,017 58
T13 13 Ollie Schniederjans 94 69.26 3,186 46
15 14 Zecheng Dou 110 69.29 3,880 56
16 T19 Stuart Macdonald 99 69.32 3,050 44
17 16 Max Greyserman 107 69.33 3,328 48
18 T19 Brandon Harkins 123 69.34 4,230 61
19 17 Kevin Roy 132 69.37 4,509 65
20 18 Nick Hardy 134 69.40 4,858 70
21 T19 Tommy Gainey 97 69.41 3,401 49
22 23 Peter Uihlein 58 69.44 1,736 25
T23 22 Dan McCarthy 122 69.47 4,168 60
T23 T24 Paul Haley II 106 69.47 3,543 51
T23 T24 Austin Smotherman 114 69.47 3,543 51
T26 28 Adam Svensson 134 69.51 4,518 65
T26 T24 John VanDerLaan 128 69.51 4,379 63
28 T24 Taylor Moore 124 69.53 3,824 55
29 32 Dawie van der Walt 134 69.55 5,147 74
30 T29 Callum Tarren 122 69.56 4,104 59
31 T29 Augusto Núñez 128 69.59 4,384 63
32 33 Patrick Fishburn 114 69.66 4,319 62
33 T41 Taylor Pendrith 126 69.67 4,180 60
T34 T35 Harrison Endycott 99 69.68 3,484 50
T34 T35 Vince India 124 69.68 4,181 60
36 34 Taylor Dickson 92 69.69 3,415 49
T37 T43 Justin Lower 108 69.71 3,834 55
T37 37 Taylor Montgomery 106 69.71 3,346 48
39 31 Trey Mullinax 88 69.74 2,999 43
40 T39 Nicholas Lindheim 101 69.75 3,906 56
41 45 Stephen Franken 116 69.77 3,907 56
42 61 James Nicholas 88 69.78 3,140 45
T43 T51 Eric Cole 88 69.79 3,350 48
T43 T43 Max McGreevy 110 69.79 3,699 53
T45 T51 Stephan Jaeger 112 69.80 3,769 54
T45 T41 Chandler Blanchet 90 69.80 3,420 49
T47 T49 Roberto Díaz 114 69.81 4,119 59
T47 38 Scott Gutschewski 108 69.81 4,328 62
T47 T46 Braden Thornberry 122 69.81 4,468 64
50 T39 Brad Hopfinger 105 69.82 3,910 56
T51 T49 Joshua Creel 119 69.85 4,610 66
T51 54 Jonathan Randolph 112 69.85 4,121 59
T53 T67 David Skinns 94 69.87 3,214 46
T53 T56 David Kocher 128 69.87 4,402 63
T55 53 Carl Yuan 106 69.88 3,913 56
T55 T46 Cameron Young 74 69.88 2,306 33
57 T58 Curtis Thompson 134 69.91 4,894 70
58 T56 Austen Truslow 59 69.92 1,748 25
59 T46 Ryan McCormick 112 69.95 4,127 59
T60 63 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 69.97 4,128 59
T60 T58 Sangmoon Bae 71 69.97 2,729 39
62 55 Anders Albertson 99 69.98 3,219 46
63 T64 Shad Tuten 98 70.04 3,642 52
T64 T67 Rick Lamb 84 70.05 3,082 44
T64 T58 Ben Kohles 128 70.05 4,203 60
66 T76 Jake Knapp 98 70.07 3,784 54
67 62 Brandon Crick 120 70.08 4,485 64
T68 T73 Brett Drewitt 119 70.09 4,065 58
T68 80 Brent Grant 96 70.09 3,294 47
70 T64 Paul Barjon 104 70.10 3,645 52
T71 T64 Charlie Saxon 110 70.13 3,647 52
T71 70 Rico Hoey 84 70.13 3,226 46
T73 T76 T.J. Vogel 110 70.14 3,998 57
T73 69 Billy Kennerly 110 70.14 3,928 56
75 T71 Andy Pope 113 70.15 4,139 59
76 78 KK Limbhasut 108 70.16 3,929 56
77 T73 Grant Hirschman 118 70.17 4,210 60
T78 T73 Kevin Dougherty 106 70.23 3,652 52
T78 T71 Derek Ernst 86 70.23 3,090 44
80 79 Jared Wolfe 120 70.25 4,426 63
T81 81 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 70.26 1,616 23
T81 82 Steve LeBrun 98 70.26 3,724 53
83 T83 Dawson Armstrong 114 70.27 4,146 59
T84 T90 Seth Reeves 114 70.30 3,726 53
T84 T83 Tag Ridings 103 70.30 3,937 56
T84 89 Ben Silverman 82 70.30 3,023 43
87 T86 Brian Campbell 106 70.32 4,149 59
T88 T86 Joey Garber 114 70.34 4,080 58
T88 T86 Ryan Ruffels 89 70.34 2,884 41
90 93 Whee Kim 105 70.36 3,870 55
91 85 J.T. Griffin 104 70.39 3,942 56
92 T99 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 70.40 2,957 42
93 96 Tyson Alexander 103 70.41 4,084 58
94 92 David Lingmerth 48 70.42 1,690 24
95 T101 Steven Alker 80 70.43 2,958 42
96 98 Will Cannon 88 70.44 3,381 48
97 94 John Chin 110 70.45 3,945 56
98 95 Steve Marino 47 70.46 1,973 28
99 T106 Nick Voke 80 70.47 3,030 43
T100 T103 Alex Chiarella 89 70.49 3,031 43
T100 T90 Trevor Cone 94 70.49 3,454 49
102 97 Max Rottluff 56 70.50 2,115 30
103 T103 Tom Whitney 104 70.51 3,314 47
104 T99 Brett Stegmaier 93 70.53 3,738 53
105 T106 Hayden Buckley 96 70.56 3,669 52
T106 T101 Theo Humphrey 98 70.57 3,246 46
T106 108 Michael Miller 113 70.57 4,305 61
T108 105 Brad Brunner 66 70.59 2,400 34
T108 109 Nicolas Echavarria 118 70.59 4,447 63
T108 T111 Steve Lewton 68 70.59 2,400 34
T111 114 Jamie Arnold 108 70.62 3,743 53
T111 113 Curtis Luck 73 70.62 2,613 37
113 T111 Justin Hueber 56 70.63 1,907 27
T114 110 Evan Harmeling 94 70.69 3,605 51
T114 117 Martin Piller 108 70.69 4,312 61
116 T119 Chip McDaniel 104 70.70 3,535 50
117 T115 Jimmy Stanger 108 70.72 3,748 53
T118 121 Mark Baldwin 96 70.73 3,395 48
T118 122 George Cunningham 109 70.73 3,607 51
120 118 Julián Etulain 111 70.74 3,749 53
121 T119 Cyril Bouniol 54 70.75 1,981 28
122 T123 Chase Wright 104 70.78 3,822 54
123 T130 Conrad Shindler 92 70.81 3,753 53
124 T115 Erik Compton 85 70.82 3,470 49
125 T123 Matt Ryan 56 70.83 2,054 29
126 T130 Mickey DeMorat 98 70.84 3,471 49
127 139 Brian Richey 66 70.88 2,268 32
128 125 Jack Maguire 107 70.89 3,828 54
129 129 Mark Blakefield 93 70.90 3,474 49
T130 128 Drew Weaver 102 70.91 3,829 54
T130 126 Bobby Bai 86 70.91 3,120 44
132 T137 Brett Coletta 74 70.92 2,553 36
T133 T137 Lorens Chan 56 70.93 2,128 30
T133 T132 Andres Gonzales 88 70.93 2,979 42
T135 T134 Blayne Barber 84 70.94 3,476 49
T135 T134 Kyle Jones 80 70.94 2,554 36
137 136 Wade Binfield 102 70.96 3,832 54
138 T145 Chase Johnson 78 71.00 2,627 37
139 142 Brady Schnell 98 71.02 3,693 52
140 140 Scott Langley 94 71.06 3,411 48
141 141 Will Wilcox 58 71.07 2,132 30
142 144 Matt Atkins 98 71.08 3,412 48
143 T132 Greg Yates 96 71.11 3,271 46
144 147 Zach Wright 106 71.18 3,915 55
145 143 Robby Ormand 62 71.26 2,423 34
146 151 Nicholas Thompson 78 71.28 2,780 39
147 T145 Alex Prugh 96 71.32 3,566 50
148 149 Marcelo Rozo 98 71.37 3,640 51
149 153 Luke Guthrie 86 71.42 3,071 43
150 150 Kevin Lucas 62 71.54 2,504 35
151 154 Sebastián Vázquez 55 71.62 2,077 29
T152 156 Daniel Miernicki 75 71.74 2,798 39
T152 155 Zach Cabra 56 71.74 2,224 31
154 157 Robert Garrigus 50 71.88 1,797 25
155 158 John Somers 44 71.91 1,582 22
156 159 Michael Arnaud 68 72.03 2,449 34
157 160 Shane Smith 60 72.53 2,176 30
158 162 John Oda 74 73.00 2,993 41

The scoring average when teeing off early. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (292)