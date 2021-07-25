×
Statistics » Scoring » Back 9 Round 4 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 35.06

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Ollie Schniederjans 94 33.13 530 16
2 2 Nick Voke 80 33.17 398 12
3 4 Shane Smith 60 33.50 67 2
4 3 Kevin Lucas 62 33.67 202 6
T5 8 Taylor Moore 124 33.88 881 26
T5 5 Steve Marino 47 33.88 271 8
7 6 Paul Haley II 106 34.00 714 21
8 9 Alex Chiarella 89 34.09 375 11
9 10 Andrew Novak 112 34.16 649 19
10 11 Brett Coletta 74 34.22 308 9
T11 23 David Skinns 94 34.25 548 16
T11 7 Tyson Alexander 103 34.25 548 16
13 12 Max McGreevy 110 34.26 651 19
14 13 Max Greyserman 107 34.29 720 21
15 14 Carl Yuan 106 34.32 755 22
16 22 Callum Tarren 122 34.36 859 25
17 16 Will Zalatoris 64 34.38 550 16
T18 T17 Austen Truslow 59 34.40 344 10
T18 T17 David Lipsky 95 34.40 688 20
20 20 Tom Whitney 104 34.41 585 17
21 21 Jonathan Randolph 112 34.42 654 19
22 T17 Ryan McCormick 112 34.43 723 21
23 24 Scott Gutschewski 108 34.48 724 21
24 15 Nicholas Thompson 78 34.57 242 7
25 26 Mark Baldwin 96 34.58 415 12
26 27 Jimmy Stanger 108 34.59 588 17
T27 35 Brett Stegmaier 93 34.60 519 15
T27 T33 Brett Drewitt 119 34.60 692 20
T27 28 George Cunningham 109 34.60 519 15
30 29 Harrison Endycott 99 34.61 623 18
31 30 T.J. Vogel 110 34.63 658 19
32 T31 Brandon Wu 82 34.67 624 18
33 T33 Dawson Armstrong 114 34.68 659 19
T34 36 Shad Tuten 98 34.69 555 16
T34 T31 Chad Ramey 146 34.69 1,214 35
T36 T50 Justin Lower 108 34.70 694 20
T36 T45 Stuart Macdonald 99 34.70 694 20
T38 T38 Seth Reeves 114 34.71 729 21
T38 T64 Taylor Dickson 92 34.71 486 14
T38 T53 Kyle Reifers 108 34.71 729 21
41 37 Zecheng Dou 110 34.74 799 23
T42 T38 Robby Ormand 62 34.75 278 8
T42 T43 Dylan Wu 126 34.75 834 24
T42 T38 Trey Mullinax 88 34.75 556 16
T45 T41 Nick Hardy 134 34.77 1,078 31
T45 T41 Peter Uihlein 58 34.77 452 13
T47 T43 Braden Thornberry 122 34.78 800 23
T47 25 Chase Johnson 78 34.78 313 9
49 57 Will Cannon 88 34.81 557 16
T50 T47 Ben Silverman 82 34.82 383 11
T50 T47 J.T. Griffin 104 34.82 592 17
52 49 Mito Pereira 110 34.83 801 23
T53 T50 Kevin Roy 132 34.84 871 25
T53 T50 Andy Pope 113 34.84 662 19
T55 T53 Curtis Thompson 134 34.86 976 28
T55 56 Will Wilcox 58 34.86 244 7
T57 T64 Stephan Jaeger 112 34.88 837 24
T57 T64 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 34.88 558 16
T59 T59 Brian Campbell 106 34.90 698 20
T59 T53 Patrick Fishburn 114 34.90 733 21
61 61 Greg Yates 96 34.91 384 11
T62 T64 Greyson Sigg 114 34.92 908 26
T62 58 Davis Riley 115 34.92 873 25
T64 T45 Jake Knapp 98 34.93 524 15
T64 63 Whee Kim 105 34.93 524 15
66 T64 Zach Wright 106 34.94 594 17
T67 T64 Trevor Cone 94 35.00 385 11
T67 T64 Chandler Blanchet 90 35.00 420 12
T67 T64 Rick Lamb 84 35.00 455 13
T67 77 Taylor Pendrith 126 35.00 1,015 29
T67 T59 Brian Richey 66 35.00 385 11
T67 T64 Nicholas Lindheim 101 35.00 735 21
T67 T64 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 35.00 210 6
T67 T64 Sebastián Vázquez 55 35.00 140 4
T67 T94 Tommy Gainey 97 35.00 595 17
T67 T78 Chip McDaniel 104 35.00 490 14
77 84 Lee Hodges 128 35.03 1,051 30
T78 T64 Brandon Harkins 123 35.04 876 25
T78 62 John VanDerLaan 128 35.04 876 25
80 76 Kevin Dougherty 106 35.05 666 19
81 T78 Andres Gonzales 88 35.08 421 12
82 T80 Paul Barjon 104 35.10 702 20
83 82 John Chin 110 35.11 667 19
84 83 Lorens Chan 56 35.13 281 8
T85 T85 Bobby Bai 86 35.15 457 13
T85 T85 Taylor Montgomery 106 35.15 703 20
T87 T89 Jared Wolfe 120 35.17 844 24
T87 T89 Marcelo Rozo 98 35.17 422 12
T89 T91 Blayne Barber 84 35.18 387 11
T89 T91 Kyle Jones 80 35.18 387 11
T91 T94 Jack Maguire 107 35.19 563 16
T91 T85 Roberto Díaz 114 35.19 739 21
T91 T85 Dawie van der Walt 134 35.19 950 27
94 112 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 35.20 528 15
95 T96 KK Limbhasut 108 35.21 669 19
96 T96 Anders Albertson 99 35.22 634 18
T97 T99 Evan Harmeling 94 35.23 458 13
T97 T99 Brandon Crick 120 35.23 775 22
99 T114 Austin Smotherman 114 35.24 740 21
T100 T101 Justin Hueber 56 35.25 282 8
T100 T101 Daniel Miernicki 75 35.25 282 8
102 108 Adam Svensson 134 35.27 1,058 30
T103 103 Charlie Saxon 110 35.28 635 18
T103 T91 Hayden Buckley 96 35.28 635 18
T105 107 Grant Hirschman 118 35.29 741 21
T105 T80 Billy Kennerly 110 35.29 741 21
T105 T104 Ben Kohles 128 35.29 988 28
T108 113 Dan McCarthy 122 35.32 883 25
T108 T104 Joshua Creel 119 35.32 883 25
T110 T104 Eric Cole 88 35.33 530 15
T110 T109 John Somers 44 35.33 106 3
T110 T109 Theo Humphrey 98 35.33 424 12
113 117 Mickey DeMorat 98 35.38 460 13
114 T132 Michael Miller 113 35.42 673 19
T115 118 David Kocher 128 35.44 886 25
T115 T114 Brent Grant 96 35.44 567 16
T117 119 Nicolas Echavarria 118 35.45 709 20
T117 T114 Derek Ernst 86 35.45 390 11
119 121 Brad Hopfinger 105 35.47 674 19
120 122 Augusto Núñez 128 35.48 816 23
T121 120 Mark Blakefield 93 35.50 497 14
T121 T144 Brady Schnell 98 35.50 426 12
T121 T109 Steve Lewton 68 35.50 355 10
T121 T123 Cyril Bouniol 54 35.50 213 6
T121 T123 Harry Hall 78 35.50 497 14
T121 T144 James Nicholas 88 35.50 568 16
T127 T126 Stephen Franken 116 35.52 746 21
T127 T126 Joey Garber 114 35.52 746 21
129 T128 Julián Etulain 111 35.53 604 17
T130 T142 Steven Alker 80 35.54 462 13
T130 136 Conrad Shindler 92 35.54 462 13
T130 T130 Cameron Young 74 35.54 462 13
T133 T132 Vince India 124 35.56 889 25
T133 T130 Erik Barnes 116 35.56 889 25
T133 141 Tag Ridings 103 35.56 640 18
T136 T134 David Lingmerth 48 35.57 249 7
T136 T123 Luke Guthrie 86 35.57 249 7
T138 T137 Alex Prugh 96 35.60 534 15
T138 T134 Drew Weaver 102 35.60 534 15
140 139 Matt Atkins 98 35.62 463 13
141 140 Michael Arnaud 68 35.63 285 8
142 147 Chase Wright 104 35.64 499 14
143 T142 Sangmoon Bae 71 35.67 428 12
T144 T128 Jamie Arnold 108 35.78 644 18
T144 148 Curtis Luck 73 35.78 322 9
146 149 Steve LeBrun 98 35.80 537 15
147 150 Brad Brunner 66 35.89 323 9
T148 T151 Max Rottluff 56 36.00 216 6
T148 T151 Erik Compton 85 36.00 504 14
150 153 Martin Piller 108 36.06 577 16
151 154 Ryan Ruffels 89 36.08 469 13
152 T155 Rico Hoey 84 36.20 543 15
153 158 John Oda 74 36.25 290 8
154 157 Zach Cabra 56 36.40 182 5
155 159 Scott Langley 94 36.46 474 13
156 160 Wade Binfield 102 36.60 549 15
157 161 Matt Ryan 56 36.63 293 8
158 162 Robert Garrigus 50 37.40 187 5

The actual scoring average on the back 9 when playing in round 4. (270)