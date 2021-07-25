×
Statistics » Scoring » Front 9 Round 4 Scoring Average

Front 9 Round 4 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 35.07

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Shane Smith 60 32.00 64 2
2 2 Chad Ramey 146 33.94 1,188 35
3 3 Brad Hopfinger 105 34.05 647 19
4 10 James Nicholas 88 34.06 545 16
5 5 Whee Kim 105 34.13 512 15
6 6 Max McGreevy 110 34.16 649 19
7 4 Greyson Sigg 114 34.19 889 26
8 7 George Cunningham 109 34.20 513 15
9 12 Taylor Dickson 92 34.21 479 14
T10 T8 Jimmy Stanger 108 34.24 582 17
T10 T8 Nicholas Lindheim 101 34.24 719 21
12 11 Harry Hall 78 34.29 480 14
13 13 Taylor Pendrith 126 34.31 995 29
14 14 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 34.33 206 6
15 18 Andrew Novak 112 34.42 654 19
16 T20 Patrick Fishburn 114 34.43 723 21
T17 22 Davis Riley 115 34.44 861 25
T17 19 Harrison Endycott 99 34.44 620 18
T17 T26 Tyson Alexander 103 34.44 551 16
T20 T20 Nick Hardy 134 34.45 1,068 31
T20 T33 Justin Lower 108 34.45 689 20
T22 16 Michael Miller 113 34.47 655 19
T22 T30 KK Limbhasut 108 34.47 655 19
T24 15 Grant Hirschman 118 34.48 724 21
T24 T23 Kyle Reifers 108 34.48 724 21
T26 T26 David Skinns 94 34.50 552 16
T26 T54 Brady Schnell 98 34.50 414 12
T26 T23 Max Rottluff 56 34.50 207 6
T26 T26 Shad Tuten 98 34.50 552 16
30 29 Peter Uihlein 58 34.54 449 13
31 17 Brandon Wu 82 34.56 622 18
T32 T23 Seth Reeves 114 34.57 726 21
T32 32 Stephen Franken 116 34.57 726 21
T34 T65 Nick Voke 80 34.58 415 12
T34 45 Dylan Wu 126 34.58 830 24
T34 T33 Chandler Blanchet 90 34.58 415 12
37 35 Mito Pereira 110 34.61 796 23
T38 36 Scott Gutschewski 108 34.62 727 21
T38 T52 Paul Haley II 106 34.62 727 21
T40 T30 Jonathan Randolph 112 34.63 658 19
T40 T37 Steve Marino 47 34.63 277 8
42 T37 Brett Drewitt 119 34.65 693 20
T43 44 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 34.69 555 16
T43 40 Will Zalatoris 64 34.69 555 16
45 39 Stuart Macdonald 99 34.70 694 20
T46 T41 Jared Wolfe 120 34.71 833 24
T46 T41 Max Greyserman 107 34.71 729 21
T48 T52 Taylor Moore 124 34.73 903 26
T48 T41 Brett Stegmaier 93 34.73 521 15
50 46 Sebastián Vázquez 55 34.75 139 4
51 48 Brad Brunner 66 34.78 313 9
T52 T49 Ben Kohles 128 34.79 974 28
T52 T49 Andy Pope 113 34.79 661 19
T54 56 Adam Svensson 134 34.80 1,044 30
T54 T49 John VanDerLaan 128 34.80 870 25
56 T54 J.T. Griffin 104 34.82 592 17
57 57 Vince India 124 34.84 871 25
58 58 Brian Campbell 106 34.85 697 20
T59 59 Zecheng Dou 110 34.87 802 23
T59 47 Lee Hodges 128 34.87 1,046 30
61 T60 Kevin Roy 132 34.88 872 25
T62 T62 Brett Coletta 74 34.89 314 9
T62 T62 Anders Albertson 99 34.89 628 18
T62 T62 Curtis Thompson 134 34.89 977 28
T65 T72 Erik Barnes 116 34.92 873 25
T65 67 Joshua Creel 119 34.92 873 25
T67 T68 Tom Whitney 104 34.94 594 17
T67 T68 Jack Maguire 107 34.94 559 16
T69 T70 Carl Yuan 106 34.95 769 22
T69 T70 Taylor Montgomery 106 34.95 699 20
71 T65 Stephan Jaeger 112 34.96 839 24
T72 T60 Tommy Gainey 97 35.00 595 17
T72 T72 Bobby Bai 86 35.00 455 13
T72 T79 Ryan McCormick 112 35.00 735 21
T72 T72 Wade Binfield 102 35.00 525 15
T72 T72 Joey Garber 114 35.00 735 21
T72 T72 Rick Lamb 84 35.00 455 13
T72 95 Eric Cole 88 35.00 525 15
T72 T72 Hayden Buckley 96 35.00 630 18
80 78 Braden Thornberry 122 35.04 806 23
81 T79 Kevin Dougherty 106 35.05 666 19
82 107 Jake Knapp 98 35.07 526 15
83 83 Blayne Barber 84 35.09 386 11
T84 T92 Billy Kennerly 110 35.10 737 21
T84 T79 Roberto Díaz 114 35.10 737 21
T84 T84 Paul Barjon 104 35.10 702 20
T87 T86 Curtis Luck 73 35.11 316 9
T87 T86 Charlie Saxon 110 35.11 632 18
89 T104 Brent Grant 96 35.13 562 16
90 T117 Luke Guthrie 86 35.14 246 7
T91 88 Evan Harmeling 94 35.15 457 13
T91 91 Dawie van der Walt 134 35.15 949 27
T93 82 Brandon Harkins 123 35.16 879 25
T93 T89 T.J. Vogel 110 35.16 668 19
T93 T89 David Kocher 128 35.16 879 25
96 T84 Derek Ernst 86 35.18 387 11
97 T92 Will Cannon 88 35.19 563 16
98 T92 Steve LeBrun 98 35.20 528 15
T99 T96 Brandon Crick 120 35.23 775 22
T99 T96 Cameron Young 74 35.23 458 13
T101 T98 Justin Hueber 56 35.25 282 8
T101 T98 Ollie Schniederjans 94 35.25 564 16
103 100 Augusto Núñez 128 35.26 811 23
104 101 Alex Chiarella 89 35.27 388 11
T105 103 Matt Atkins 98 35.31 459 13
T105 T104 Conrad Shindler 92 35.31 459 13
107 102 Callum Tarren 122 35.32 883 25
108 106 Nicolas Echavarria 118 35.35 707 20
109 T108 Lorens Chan 56 35.38 283 8
T110 T110 Zach Cabra 56 35.40 177 5
T110 T110 Austen Truslow 59 35.40 354 10
112 T108 Chip McDaniel 104 35.43 496 14
113 114 David Lipsky 95 35.45 709 20
114 T115 Julián Etulain 111 35.47 603 17
T115 T117 Erik Compton 85 35.50 497 14
T115 T117 Daniel Miernicki 75 35.50 284 8
T115 T110 Kevin Lucas 62 35.50 213 6
118 120 Dawson Armstrong 114 35.53 675 19
119 T115 Jamie Arnold 108 35.56 640 18
120 138 Nicholas Thompson 78 35.57 249 7
T121 T122 John Chin 110 35.58 676 19
T121 T122 Marcelo Rozo 98 35.58 427 12
T121 T122 Theo Humphrey 98 35.58 427 12
T124 125 Robert Garrigus 50 35.60 178 5
T124 121 Steve Lewton 68 35.60 356 10
126 127 Matt Ryan 56 35.63 285 8
T127 T128 Ben Silverman 82 35.64 392 11
T127 T128 Trevor Cone 94 35.64 392 11
T127 126 Mark Blakefield 93 35.64 499 14
130 T134 Chase Johnson 78 35.67 321 9
131 130 Dan McCarthy 122 35.68 892 25
132 T134 Mickey DeMorat 98 35.69 464 13
T133 T139 Chase Wright 104 35.71 500 14
T133 T131 Will Wilcox 58 35.71 250 7
T135 T131 Drew Weaver 102 35.73 536 15
T135 133 Rico Hoey 84 35.73 536 15
137 137 Zach Wright 106 35.76 608 17
T138 T143 Steven Alker 80 35.85 466 13
T138 T139 Ryan Ruffels 89 35.85 466 13
140 141 Trey Mullinax 88 35.88 574 16
141 142 Austin Smotherman 114 35.90 754 21
142 136 Brian Richey 66 35.91 395 11
T143 T143 Mark Baldwin 96 35.92 431 12
T143 T143 Scott Langley 94 35.92 467 13
T145 113 John Oda 74 36.00 288 8
T145 T146 John Somers 44 36.00 108 3
T147 T148 Andres Gonzales 88 36.08 433 12
T147 T148 Sangmoon Bae 71 36.08 433 12
149 150 Tag Ridings 103 36.17 651 18
150 151 Kyle Jones 80 36.18 398 11
151 152 Martin Piller 108 36.19 579 16
152 153 Alex Prugh 96 36.33 545 15
T153 T154 Robby Ormand 62 36.38 291 8
T153 T154 Michael Arnaud 68 36.38 291 8
155 158 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 36.60 549 15
156 157 David Lingmerth 48 36.71 257 7
157 160 Cyril Bouniol 54 37.17 223 6
158 161 Greg Yates 96 37.18 409 11

The actual scoring average on the front 9 when playing in round 4. (269)