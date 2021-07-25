×
Front 9 Round 3 Scoring Average

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 34.93

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Justin Hueber 56 33.13 265 8
2 2 Will Zalatoris 64 33.56 537 16
3 3 Erik Barnes 116 33.64 841 25
4 4 Tommy Gainey 97 33.65 572 17
T5 12 Brett Drewitt 119 33.95 679 20
T5 5 Taylor Montgomery 106 33.95 679 20
7 T6 Callum Tarren 122 34.04 851 25
T8 T8 John Chin 110 34.05 647 19
T8 T8 David Lipsky 95 34.05 681 20
10 10 Charlie Saxon 110 34.11 614 18
T11 11 Nick Hardy 134 34.13 1,058 31
T11 19 Jake Knapp 98 34.13 512 15
T13 17 Lee Hodges 128 34.17 1,025 30
T13 13 Chandler Blanchet 90 34.17 410 12
T15 T14 Ben Silverman 82 34.18 376 11
T15 T14 Ben Kohles 128 34.18 957 28
17 16 Seth Reeves 114 34.19 718 21
18 T6 Davis Riley 115 34.20 855 25
19 24 Taylor Moore 124 34.23 890 26
20 18 Trey Mullinax 88 34.25 548 16
21 20 Andrew Novak 112 34.32 652 19
T22 21 Whee Kim 105 34.33 515 15
T22 T25 Chase Johnson 78 34.33 309 9
T24 T25 Ryan Ruffels 89 34.38 447 13
T24 T25 Robby Ormand 62 34.38 275 8
T24 T29 David Skinns 94 34.38 550 16
27 28 Mito Pereira 110 34.39 791 23
T28 T29 Austen Truslow 59 34.40 344 10
T28 T29 Nicolas Echavarria 118 34.40 688 20
T28 T29 George Cunningham 109 34.40 516 15
31 33 Scott Gutschewski 108 34.43 723 21
32 T36 Taylor Pendrith 126 34.45 999 29
33 T34 Peter Uihlein 58 34.46 448 13
T34 T36 Brandon Harkins 123 34.48 862 25
T34 T22 Billy Kennerly 110 34.48 724 21
T36 T36 Sebastián Vázquez 55 34.50 138 4
T36 T34 Chase Wright 104 34.50 483 14
T36 T36 Andres Gonzales 88 34.50 414 12
T36 48 Dylan Wu 126 34.50 828 24
T36 T22 Hayden Buckley 96 34.50 621 18
41 58 Austin Smotherman 114 34.52 725 21
42 41 Bobby Bai 86 34.54 449 13
43 40 Brent Grant 96 34.56 553 16
T44 49 Taylor Dickson 92 34.57 484 14
T44 T42 Adam Svensson 134 34.57 1,037 30
T44 44 Harry Hall 78 34.57 484 14
T44 T42 Grant Hirschman 118 34.57 726 21
T48 T46 Alex Prugh 96 34.60 519 15
T48 T46 Paul Barjon 104 34.60 692 20
50 50 T.J. Vogel 110 34.63 658 19
51 45 Curtis Thompson 134 34.64 970 28
52 T52 Justin Lower 108 34.65 693 20
53 51 Cyril Bouniol 54 34.67 208 6
54 T52 Kevin Roy 132 34.68 867 25
T55 T55 Matt Atkins 98 34.69 451 13
T55 T55 Cameron Young 74 34.69 451 13
T57 T52 Chad Ramey 146 34.71 1,215 35
T57 T55 Mark Blakefield 93 34.71 486 14
59 60 Augusto Núñez 128 34.74 799 23
T60 T61 Lorens Chan 56 34.75 278 8
T60 T61 Sangmoon Bae 71 34.75 417 12
T60 59 Shad Tuten 98 34.75 556 16
63 63 Vince India 124 34.76 869 25
64 T81 Joshua Creel 119 34.80 870 25
T65 T65 Greg Yates 96 34.82 383 11
T65 T65 Brandon Crick 120 34.82 766 22
67 64 Max McGreevy 110 34.84 662 19
T68 68 Stuart Macdonald 99 34.85 697 20
T68 67 Mickey DeMorat 98 34.85 453 13
T70 69 Joey Garber 114 34.86 732 21
T70 T78 Roberto Díaz 114 34.86 732 21
72 T70 Zecheng Dou 110 34.87 802 23
T73 T72 Daniel Miernicki 75 34.88 279 8
T73 T70 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 34.88 558 16
T73 T72 Jared Wolfe 120 34.88 837 24
T73 T72 Ollie Schniederjans 94 34.88 593 17
T73 T81 Greyson Sigg 114 34.88 907 26
78 T87 Dawie van der Walt 134 34.89 942 27
79 T78 Max Greyserman 107 34.90 733 21
80 80 Alex Chiarella 89 34.91 384 11
T81 T104 Nick Voke 80 34.92 419 12
T81 T81 Rick Lamb 84 34.92 454 13
T81 T81 Theo Humphrey 98 34.92 419 12
84 85 J.T. Griffin 104 34.94 594 17
85 86 Kyle Reifers 108 34.95 734 21
T86 T89 Dan McCarthy 122 34.96 874 25
T86 T87 David Kocher 128 34.96 874 25
T88 T89 Anders Albertson 99 35.00 630 18
T88 T89 Brad Hopfinger 105 35.00 665 19
T88 T89 Brett Coletta 74 35.00 315 9
T88 T75 Jonathan Randolph 112 35.00 665 19
T88 T89 Scott Langley 94 35.00 455 13
T88 T89 Dawson Armstrong 114 35.00 665 19
94 T101 Stephan Jaeger 112 35.04 841 24
T95 T96 Julián Etulain 111 35.06 596 17
T95 T96 Jimmy Stanger 108 35.06 596 17
97 107 Brett Stegmaier 93 35.07 526 15
98 T75 Steve Lewton 68 35.10 351 10
99 T109 Jamie Arnold 108 35.11 632 18
100 T89 James Nicholas 88 35.13 562 16
T101 T98 Evan Harmeling 94 35.15 457 13
T101 T98 Brian Campbell 106 35.15 703 20
T103 T101 Harrison Endycott 99 35.17 633 18
T103 T101 Braden Thornberry 122 35.17 809 23
T103 T109 Tag Ridings 103 35.17 633 18
106 T104 Trevor Cone 94 35.18 387 11
T107 T120 Patrick Fishburn 114 35.19 739 21
T107 T111 Paul Haley II 106 35.19 739 21
109 106 Rico Hoey 84 35.20 528 15
T110 114 Will Cannon 88 35.25 564 16
T110 T111 Martin Piller 108 35.25 564 16
112 108 KK Limbhasut 108 35.26 670 19
113 T115 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 35.27 529 15
T114 T115 Will Wilcox 58 35.29 247 7
T114 T98 Ryan McCormick 112 35.29 741 21
116 117 Carl Yuan 106 35.32 777 22
117 T118 Stephen Franken 116 35.33 742 21
118 122 Chip McDaniel 104 35.36 495 14
119 T118 Conrad Shindler 92 35.38 460 13
T120 T123 Kyle Jones 80 35.42 425 12
T120 T123 Andy Pope 113 35.42 673 19
T122 125 David Lingmerth 48 35.43 248 7
T122 T127 Luke Guthrie 86 35.43 248 7
124 143 Eric Cole 88 35.47 532 15
125 126 Nicholas Lindheim 101 35.48 745 21
T126 T127 Shane Smith 60 35.50 71 2
T126 T127 Jack Maguire 107 35.50 568 16
T126 T120 Brandon Wu 82 35.50 639 18
129 132 Zach Wright 106 35.53 604 17
130 T140 Steven Alker 80 35.54 462 13
131 T127 Derek Ernst 86 35.55 391 11
132 131 John VanDerLaan 128 35.56 889 25
T133 T133 Marcelo Rozo 98 35.58 427 12
T133 T133 Mark Baldwin 96 35.58 427 12
T133 T133 Kevin Dougherty 106 35.58 676 19
136 136 Tom Whitney 104 35.59 605 17
T137 T137 Wade Binfield 102 35.67 535 15
T137 T137 Steve LeBrun 98 35.67 535 15
T139 T140 Steve Marino 47 35.75 286 8
T139 145 Tyson Alexander 103 35.75 572 16
T139 139 John Oda 74 35.75 286 8
T139 T140 Matt Ryan 56 35.75 286 8
143 152 Brady Schnell 98 35.83 430 12
144 146 Drew Weaver 102 35.93 539 15
T145 T147 Erik Compton 85 36.00 504 14
T145 T147 Curtis Luck 73 36.00 324 9
T145 150 Michael Miller 113 36.00 684 19
148 153 Brian Richey 66 36.09 397 11
149 159 Nicholas Thompson 78 36.13 289 8
150 151 Max Rottluff 56 36.17 217 6
151 154 Brad Brunner 66 36.22 326 9
152 T147 Kevin Lucas 62 36.33 218 6
153 155 Michael Arnaud 68 36.38 291 8
154 156 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 36.50 219 6
155 157 Blayne Barber 84 36.55 402 11
156 158 Robert Garrigus 50 36.67 220 6
157 160 Zach Cabra 56 36.80 184 5
158 T161 John Somers 44 37.00 111 3

The actual scoring average on the front 9 when playing in round 3. (261)