Back 9 Round 2 Scoring Average

Back 9 Round 2 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 35.21

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Peter Uihlein 58 33.88 542 16
2 2 Lee Hodges 128 33.94 1,154 34
3 3 Mito Pereira 110 34.16 1,093 32
T4 T5 Will Zalatoris 64 34.25 548 16
T4 T5 Zecheng Dou 110 34.25 1,096 32
6 4 Nicholas Lindheim 101 34.32 961 28
7 9 Chad Ramey 146 34.34 1,305 38
T8 8 Brandon Wu 82 34.39 791 23
T8 7 Scott Gutschewski 108 34.39 1,135 33
10 10 Curtis Thompson 134 34.41 1,342 39
11 11 Ollie Schniederjans 94 34.47 1,034 30
T12 T12 Ryan McCormick 112 34.49 1,207 35
T12 T12 Kevin Roy 132 34.49 1,414 41
T14 19 Max McGreevy 110 34.50 1,242 36
T14 T12 Nick Hardy 134 34.50 1,242 36
T16 15 Vince India 124 34.51 1,277 37
T16 T21 Dylan Wu 126 34.51 1,346 39
18 17 Braden Thornberry 122 34.53 1,312 38
19 18 Harry Hall 78 34.56 864 25
20 25 Ben Kohles 128 34.58 1,245 36
21 16 Erik Barnes 116 34.61 1,142 33
22 T21 Stuart Macdonald 99 34.62 1,004 29
T23 T21 Davis Riley 115 34.63 1,108 32
T23 T26 Paul Haley II 106 34.63 1,108 32
T25 T21 Justin Lower 108 34.65 1,178 34
T25 T26 Carl Yuan 106 34.65 1,074 31
T27 T29 Shad Tuten 98 34.66 1,109 32
T27 20 J.T. Griffin 104 34.66 1,213 35
T29 28 Brett Drewitt 119 34.67 1,352 39
T29 T31 John VanDerLaan 128 34.67 1,352 39
T29 T33 Cameron Young 74 34.67 832 24
32 T29 Matt Ryan 56 34.68 659 19
T33 T43 Taylor Moore 124 34.69 1,249 36
T33 T31 Austin Smotherman 114 34.69 1,249 36
35 T35 Brandon Crick 120 34.71 1,319 38
36 T33 Stephan Jaeger 112 34.72 1,111 32
T37 T37 Roberto Díaz 114 34.75 1,251 36
T37 T37 Dan McCarthy 122 34.75 1,251 36
39 T43 Jonathan Randolph 112 34.76 1,286 37
T40 41 David Lipsky 95 34.78 939 27
T40 T37 Erik Compton 85 34.78 939 27
T42 T35 Dawie van der Walt 134 34.79 1,357 39
T42 47 Taylor Pendrith 126 34.79 1,183 34
44 42 Brian Campbell 106 34.82 1,149 33
45 T43 Sangmoon Bae 71 34.83 801 23
T46 T48 Adam Svensson 134 34.84 1,289 37
T46 T48 Jack Maguire 107 34.84 1,289 37
T46 T48 Stephen Franken 116 34.84 1,289 37
49 54 Steven Alker 80 34.85 941 27
T50 T56 Mark Blakefield 93 34.88 1,116 32
T50 52 Billy Kennerly 110 34.88 1,186 34
T52 T59 Brandon Harkins 123 34.89 1,256 36
T52 T59 Patrick Fishburn 114 34.89 1,256 36
54 T37 Anders Albertson 99 34.90 1,082 31
T55 T59 Joshua Creel 119 34.91 1,187 34
T55 46 Taylor Montgomery 106 34.91 1,152 33
57 T48 Andrew Novak 112 34.92 1,292 37
T58 55 Greyson Sigg 114 34.94 1,083 31
T58 T56 Callum Tarren 122 34.94 1,258 36
T60 T74 T.J. Vogel 110 34.97 1,259 36
T60 T77 David Skinns 94 34.97 1,084 31
T62 T63 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 35.00 1,295 37
T62 T63 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 35.00 1,050 30
T62 53 Paul Barjon 104 35.00 1,120 32
T62 T63 Austen Truslow 59 35.00 665 19
T62 T77 Trey Mullinax 88 35.00 980 28
T62 T59 Taylor Dickson 92 35.00 1,120 32
T68 T63 Jimmy Stanger 108 35.03 1,296 37
T68 86 Brent Grant 96 35.03 1,121 32
T68 T70 Max Greyserman 107 35.03 1,121 32
T68 T74 Michael Miller 113 35.03 1,296 37
T68 T77 Blayne Barber 84 35.03 1,086 31
T73 T72 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 35.05 666 19
T73 83 Brian Richey 66 35.05 771 22
T73 T72 Justin Hueber 56 35.05 701 20
T76 84 Seth Reeves 114 35.06 1,262 36
T76 T70 Kyle Reifers 108 35.06 1,157 33
78 T77 Hayden Buckley 96 35.07 1,052 30
79 T56 Charlie Saxon 110 35.08 1,298 37
T80 T88 KK Limbhasut 108 35.09 1,228 35
T80 T63 Brad Hopfinger 105 35.09 1,158 33
T80 85 Steve LeBrun 98 35.09 1,193 34
T80 T63 Mark Baldwin 96 35.09 1,228 35
T84 T74 Tag Ridings 103 35.12 1,159 33
T84 T63 Chandler Blanchet 90 35.12 1,159 33
86 T77 Daniel Miernicki 75 35.14 1,019 29
87 T88 Augusto Núñez 128 35.15 1,441 41
T88 T94 Whee Kim 105 35.16 1,301 37
T88 87 John Somers 44 35.16 668 19
90 T90 Nick Voke 80 35.18 985 28
T91 T90 Joey Garber 114 35.19 1,267 36
T91 T94 Andy Pope 113 35.19 1,302 37
93 T92 Tyson Alexander 103 35.20 1,232 35
94 98 Kevin Dougherty 106 35.21 1,197 34
T95 T92 Jake Knapp 98 35.24 1,198 34
T95 99 Brady Schnell 98 35.24 1,304 37
T95 T102 Chase Wright 104 35.24 1,339 38
T98 T96 Will Wilcox 58 35.25 705 20
T98 T96 Kyle Jones 80 35.25 987 28
100 T110 Zach Cabra 56 35.30 812 23
101 105 Mickey DeMorat 98 35.31 1,271 36
T102 T114 James Nicholas 88 35.32 989 28
T102 T102 Julián Etulain 111 35.32 1,342 38
T104 T100 Matt Atkins 98 35.33 1,272 36
T104 T100 Jared Wolfe 120 35.33 1,272 36
106 106 Chip McDaniel 104 35.37 1,344 38
107 T121 David Kocher 128 35.38 1,380 39
108 T118 John Chin 110 35.39 1,274 36
109 T110 Chase Johnson 78 35.40 1,062 30
110 T118 Curtis Luck 73 35.41 956 27
111 112 Harrison Endycott 99 35.42 1,098 31
T112 T116 Ben Silverman 82 35.43 1,063 30
T112 T114 Will Cannon 88 35.43 992 28
T114 T131 Nicolas Echavarria 118 35.44 1,382 39
T114 T123 Scott Langley 94 35.44 1,205 34
T116 T102 Lorens Chan 56 35.45 709 20
T116 T116 Max Rottluff 56 35.45 780 22
T116 T107 Eric Cole 88 35.45 1,028 29
T116 T128 Dawson Armstrong 114 35.45 1,347 38
T120 T107 Brad Brunner 66 35.46 851 24
T120 T118 Michael Arnaud 68 35.46 922 26
T122 113 Wade Binfield 102 35.47 1,277 36
T122 T128 Grant Hirschman 118 35.47 1,348 38
124 T121 Tom Whitney 104 35.51 1,243 35
125 130 Rico Hoey 84 35.52 959 27
T126 T123 Bobby Bai 86 35.53 1,066 30
T126 T131 Robert Garrigus 50 35.53 675 19
T126 T131 David Lingmerth 48 35.53 604 17
129 T107 Rick Lamb 84 35.55 1,031 29
T130 144 Brett Coletta 74 35.56 960 27
T130 138 Drew Weaver 102 35.56 1,280 36
T132 141 Kevin Lucas 62 35.58 854 24
T132 T134 Trevor Cone 94 35.58 1,281 36
134 140 Steve Marino 47 35.60 534 15
135 127 Alex Prugh 96 35.61 1,175 33
136 T123 Evan Harmeling 94 35.62 1,211 34
T137 126 Martin Piller 108 35.63 1,354 38
T137 T134 Shane Smith 60 35.63 962 27
T139 T146 Tommy Gainey 97 35.65 1,105 31
T139 143 Marcelo Rozo 98 35.65 1,319 37
T141 139 Greg Yates 96 35.68 1,320 37
T141 145 Theo Humphrey 98 35.68 1,320 37
T143 150 Conrad Shindler 92 35.70 1,178 33
T143 136 Robby Ormand 62 35.70 821 23
145 T146 Nicholas Thompson 78 35.71 1,107 31
T146 149 Derek Ernst 86 35.72 1,143 32
T146 155 Luke Guthrie 86 35.72 1,286 36
148 T151 Brett Stegmaier 93 35.74 1,108 31
149 T151 Zach Wright 106 35.75 1,287 36
150 T153 Andres Gonzales 88 35.81 1,146 32
151 T156 George Cunningham 109 35.82 1,397 39
T152 T158 Steve Lewton 68 35.83 860 24
T152 T158 Jamie Arnold 108 35.83 1,290 36
154 T153 Alex Chiarella 89 35.85 1,183 33
155 T156 Ryan Ruffels 89 35.87 1,112 31
156 T158 Sebastián Vázquez 55 35.91 826 23
157 161 Cyril Bouniol 54 36.10 758 21
158 162 John Oda 74 36.11 1,011 28

The actual scoring average on the back 9 when playing in round 2. (254)