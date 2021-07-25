×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Front 9 Round 2 Scoring Average

Front 9 Round 2 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 35.23

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 T2 Taylor Pendrith 33.91 1,153 34
2 1 Brandon Wu 34.00 782 23
T3 T4 Will Zalatoris 34.06 545 16
T3 T2 Brandon Harkins 34.06 1,226 36
5 T4 Adam Svensson 34.08 1,261 37
6 9 Greyson Sigg 34.26 1,062 31
T7 7 Mito Pereira 34.28 1,097 32
T7 8 Ben Kohles 34.28 1,234 36
T9 T10 Chad Ramey 34.29 1,303 38
T9 6 Brad Brunner 34.29 823 24
11 17 Stuart Macdonald 34.31 995 29
12 T10 Stephan Jaeger 34.34 1,099 32
13 T10 David Lingmerth 34.35 584 17
14 14 Anders Albertson 34.39 1,066 31
15 15 Joey Garber 34.42 1,239 36
T16 18 Roberto Díaz 34.44 1,240 36
T16 16 Harry Hall 34.44 861 25
18 13 Lee Hodges 34.47 1,172 34
19 19 Erik Barnes 34.55 1,140 33
T20 T20 Zecheng Dou 34.56 1,106 32
T20 T20 Rico Hoey 34.56 933 27
22 24 Harrison Endycott 34.58 1,072 31
T23 T26 Davis Riley 34.59 1,107 32
T23 25 David Lipsky 34.59 934 27
25 T20 Kyle Reifers 34.61 1,142 33
26 T26 Paul Haley II 34.63 1,108 32
27 T20 Andrew Novak 34.65 1,282 37
28 30 Braden Thornberry 34.66 1,317 38
T29 39 John VanDerLaan 34.67 1,352 39
T29 T28 Taylor Montgomery 34.67 1,144 33
T31 T28 Max McGreevy 34.72 1,250 36
T31 T32 Nick Hardy 34.72 1,250 36
T31 T40 Paul Barjon 34.72 1,111 32
T31 31 Andres Gonzales 34.72 1,111 32
35 T32 Brad Hopfinger 34.73 1,146 33
T36 T34 David Kocher 34.74 1,355 39
T36 T34 Carl Yuan 34.74 1,077 31
T38 T42 James Nicholas 34.75 973 28
T38 T42 Nicholas Lindheim 34.75 973 28
T40 T34 Dan McCarthy 34.78 1,252 36
T40 47 Austin Smotherman 34.78 1,252 36
42 T37 Scott Gutschewski 34.79 1,148 33
43 45 Augusto Núñez 34.80 1,427 41
44 T40 Jared Wolfe 34.81 1,253 36
45 44 Brandon Crick 34.84 1,324 38
46 48 Erik Compton 34.85 941 27
47 46 Joshua Creel 34.88 1,186 34
T48 T49 Austen Truslow 34.89 663 19
T48 T49 Kyle Jones 34.89 977 28
50 T49 Dawie van der Walt 34.90 1,361 39
T51 56 Julián Etulain 34.92 1,327 38
T51 T52 Seth Reeves 34.92 1,257 36
T53 T52 Chandler Blanchet 34.94 1,153 33
T53 T52 Jamie Arnold 34.94 1,258 36
T55 T58 Vince India 34.97 1,294 37
T55 57 Max Greyserman 34.97 1,119 32
T55 T52 Taylor Moore 34.97 1,259 36
T55 73 Brent Grant 34.97 1,119 32
T55 T58 Ollie Schniederjans 34.97 1,049 30
T60 T74 Rick Lamb 35.00 1,015 29
T60 69 Tommy Gainey 35.00 1,085 31
T62 T63 Tag Ridings 35.03 1,156 33
T62 T74 Callum Tarren 35.03 1,261 36
T62 T63 Hayden Buckley 35.03 1,051 30
T65 T74 Nick Voke 35.04 981 28
T65 T77 Steve Lewton 35.04 841 24
T67 T67 Billy Kennerly 35.06 1,192 34
T67 T71 Justin Lower 35.06 1,192 34
T67 T61 Ryan McCormick 35.06 1,227 35
70 T58 Ben Silverman 35.07 1,052 30
71 T61 Martin Piller 35.08 1,333 38
T72 T63 Kevin Dougherty 35.09 1,193 34
T72 T71 Max Rottluff 35.09 772 22
T74 T79 José de Jesús Rodríguez 35.10 1,053 30
T74 83 Daniel Miernicki 35.10 1,018 29
T76 T63 Trevor Cone 35.11 1,264 36
T76 T67 Wade Binfield 35.11 1,264 36
78 T81 Grant Hirschman 35.13 1,335 38
79 T88 Will Cannon 35.14 984 28
T80 T84 Kevin Roy 35.17 1,442 41
T80 T77 Cameron Young 35.17 844 24
82 T79 Dawson Armstrong 35.18 1,337 38
T83 T84 Zach Wright 35.19 1,267 36
T83 T84 Peter Uihlein 35.19 563 16
T85 T81 Nicolas Echavarria 35.21 1,373 39
T85 94 Jake Knapp 35.21 1,197 34
T87 93 Matt Atkins 35.22 1,268 36
T87 T88 Sangmoon Bae 35.22 810 23
T87 70 Stephen Franken 35.22 1,303 37
90 90 Brett Stegmaier 35.26 1,093 31
91 T95 Brian Campbell 35.27 1,164 33
T92 T84 John Chin 35.28 1,270 36
T92 T99 Mark Blakefield 35.28 1,129 32
T94 97 Jonathan Randolph 35.30 1,306 37
T94 92 Curtis Luck 35.30 953 27
96 98 Dylan Wu 35.31 1,377 39
97 91 Trey Mullinax 35.32 989 28
T98 T95 Patrick Fishburn 35.33 1,272 36
T98 T114 Alex Chiarella 35.33 1,166 33
100 T103 Mark Baldwin 35.34 1,237 35
T101 T99 Ryan Ruffels 35.35 1,096 31
T101 101 Michael Miller 35.35 1,308 37
103 T103 KK Limbhasut 35.37 1,238 35
104 T109 Curtis Thompson 35.38 1,380 39
T105 T111 David Skinns 35.39 1,097 31
T105 T106 Drew Weaver 35.39 1,274 36
107 102 Justin Hueber 35.40 708 20
T108 108 Tyrone Van Aswegen 35.41 1,310 37
T108 105 Andy Pope 35.41 1,310 37
T108 T109 George Cunningham 35.41 1,381 39
T111 T106 Blayne Barber 35.45 1,099 31
T111 T124 Brian Richey 35.45 780 22
T111 T124 Eric Cole 35.45 1,028 29
114 T120 Brady Schnell 35.46 1,312 37
T115 T114 Jack Maguire 35.49 1,313 37
T115 T111 Theo Humphrey 35.49 1,313 37
T117 131 Tom Whitney 35.51 1,243 35
T117 116 Tyson Alexander 35.51 1,243 35
T119 113 Derek Ernst 35.53 1,137 32
T119 T118 Shad Tuten 35.53 1,137 32
T121 T126 Charlie Saxon 35.54 1,315 37
T121 117 Michael Arnaud 35.54 924 26
123 T126 Marcelo Rozo 35.57 1,316 37
T124 T128 Scott Langley 35.59 1,210 34
T124 T118 Steve LeBrun 35.59 1,210 34
T124 T128 Jimmy Stanger 35.59 1,317 37
127 T133 T.J. Vogel 35.64 1,283 36
T128 137 Nicholas Thompson 35.65 1,105 31
T128 T133 Whee Kim 35.65 1,319 37
130 T120 J.T. Griffin 35.66 1,248 35
131 T141 Steven Alker 35.67 963 27
T132 T128 Robby Ormand 35.70 821 23
T132 T133 Bobby Bai 35.70 1,071 30
T132 T133 Brett Coletta 35.70 964 27
T132 132 Zach Cabra 35.70 821 23
136 T141 Chase Wright 35.71 1,357 38
137 138 Alex Prugh 35.73 1,179 33
138 T139 Brett Drewitt 35.74 1,394 39
139 T139 Yuwa Kosaihira 35.79 680 19
T140 T141 Cyril Bouniol 35.81 752 21
T140 T147 Shane Smith 35.81 967 27
T140 T150 Mickey DeMorat 35.81 1,289 36
143 145 Chase Johnson 35.83 1,075 30
144 T150 Chip McDaniel 35.84 1,362 38
T145 146 Conrad Shindler 35.85 1,183 33
T145 T147 Will Wilcox 35.85 717 20
147 149 Sebastián Vázquez 35.87 825 23
148 152 Taylor Dickson 35.88 1,148 32
149 155 John Oda 35.89 1,005 28
150 153 Evan Harmeling 35.91 1,221 34
151 T141 Greg Yates 35.92 1,329 37
152 154 Matt Ryan 35.95 683 19
153 156 Luke Guthrie 36.00 1,296 36
154 157 Steve Marino 36.07 541 15
155 161 Lorens Chan 36.35 727 20
156 160 Kevin Lucas 36.42 874 24
157 159 Robert Garrigus 36.53 694 19
158 162 John Somers 36.79 699 19

The actual scoring average on the front 9 when playing in round 2. (253)