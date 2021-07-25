×
Statistics » Scoring » Late Round 1 Scoring Average

Late Round 1 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 70.96

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Taylor Pendrith 67.94 1,155 17
2 2 Ben Kohles 68.29 956 14
3 3 Peter Uihlein 68.63 549 8
4 4 Max Greyserman 68.85 1,377 20
5 T6 Adam Svensson 68.89 1,309 19
6 5 Callum Tarren 68.93 965 14
7 T6 Charlie Saxon 68.94 1,172 17
8 T8 Greyson Sigg 69.06 1,105 16
T9 13 Chad Ramey 69.15 1,383 20
T9 10 Stephan Jaeger 69.15 899 13
11 T8 Brian Richey 69.17 830 12
12 12 Will Zalatoris 69.20 692 10
13 14 Cameron Young 69.27 762 11
T14 21 Billy Kennerly 69.29 1,178 17
T14 15 Vince India 69.29 1,455 21
16 16 Hayden Buckley 69.33 832 12
17 17 Joey Garber 69.39 1,249 18
18 18 Nick Hardy 69.44 1,250 18
19 20 Julián Etulain 69.48 1,459 21
20 24 Steven Alker 69.50 834 12
21 19 Jared Wolfe 69.56 1,113 16
22 22 Brandon Wu 69.67 836 12
T23 T28 Kyle Reifers 69.71 1,185 17
T23 23 Erik Barnes 69.71 1,185 17
25 25 Harry Hall 69.75 1,116 16
26 26 Taylor Moore 69.79 1,326 19
27 27 John Chin 69.82 1,187 17
28 T31 Lee Hodges 69.83 1,257 18
29 T35 Curtis Thompson 69.89 1,328 19
30 40 Dan McCarthy 69.94 1,119 16
31 30 Kevin Roy 69.95 1,329 19
T32 T31 Austen Truslow 70.00 770 11
T32 T31 Taylor Montgomery 70.00 1,120 16
T32 T31 Carl Yuan 70.00 980 14
35 T35 Davis Riley 70.06 1,191 17
36 38 Brad Brunner 70.08 911 13
37 42 Patrick Fishburn 70.11 1,262 18
38 T28 Brian Campbell 70.12 1,192 17
39 41 Rico Hoey 70.14 982 14
40 39 Lorens Chan 70.18 772 11
41 43 Steve Marino 70.20 702 10
42 44 Stephen Franken 70.21 1,334 19
T43 45 Brandon Harkins 70.22 1,264 18
T43 57 Joshua Creel 70.22 1,264 18
45 46 Zecheng Dou 70.25 1,124 16
T46 T35 T.J. Vogel 70.26 1,335 19
T46 47 Andrew Novak 70.26 1,335 19
48 66 Brett Stegmaier 70.27 1,054 15
49 49 Paul Barjon 70.31 1,125 16
50 50 Eric Cole 70.33 1,055 15
T51 T51 Conrad Shindler 70.35 1,196 17
T51 T51 Alex Prugh 70.35 1,196 17
T53 54 Mark Blakefield 70.38 1,126 16
T53 67 Jamie Arnold 70.38 1,478 21
55 T55 James Nicholas 70.40 1,056 15
56 79 J.T. Griffin 70.41 1,197 17
57 T55 Andy Pope 70.43 1,479 21
58 T58 Jake Knapp 70.44 1,268 18
59 53 David Kocher 70.45 1,409 20
T60 T60 Rick Lamb 70.46 916 13
T60 T60 Ollie Schniederjans 70.46 916 13
T62 69 Justin Lower 70.47 1,057 15
T62 T62 Wade Binfield 70.47 1,198 17
T62 T62 Will Cannon 70.47 1,057 15
T62 T62 Tyson Alexander 70.47 1,057 15
T62 T58 George Cunningham 70.47 1,339 19
67 65 Paul Haley II 70.53 1,058 15
68 T82 Stuart Macdonald 70.57 988 14
T69 T89 Max McGreevy 70.58 1,341 19
T69 101 Derek Ernst 70.58 847 12
T71 68 Brandon Crick 70.63 1,342 19
T71 100 Roberto Díaz 70.63 1,130 16
T71 48 Tom Whitney 70.63 1,342 19
T74 T70 Zach Wright 70.67 1,272 18
T74 T70 David Lipsky 70.67 848 12
T76 72 Jimmy Stanger 70.74 1,344 19
T76 75 John VanDerLaan 70.74 1,344 19
78 T73 Chase Wright 70.76 1,486 21
T79 T76 Nicholas Lindheim 70.79 991 14
T79 T76 KK Limbhasut 70.79 1,345 19
81 104 Tag Ridings 70.80 1,062 15
82 78 David Skinns 70.81 1,133 16
T83 T80 Scott Langley 70.83 1,275 18
T83 T84 Dawson Armstrong 70.83 1,275 18
T83 T80 Max Rottluff 70.83 850 12
86 T91 José de Jesús Rodríguez 70.86 992 14
T87 T87 Daniel Miernicki 70.88 1,134 16
T87 T84 Kyle Jones 70.88 1,134 16
89 T97 Dylan Wu 70.89 1,347 19
90 T73 Augusto Núñez 70.91 1,560 22
91 86 Anders Albertson 70.92 922 13
T92 T82 Brent Grant 70.93 993 14
T92 T87 Jonathan Randolph 70.93 993 14
T92 T91 Scott Gutschewski 70.93 1,064 15
T95 T91 Erik Compton 71.00 994 14
T95 T91 Steve Lewton 71.00 994 14
T95 T117 Grant Hirschman 71.00 1,207 17
T95 T91 Mito Pereira 71.00 1,065 15
T95 T91 Trey Mullinax 71.00 852 12
T95 T97 Brad Hopfinger 71.00 1,207 17
T95 T102 Mickey DeMorat 71.00 1,349 19
T102 T97 Steve LeBrun 71.06 1,208 17
T102 T89 Andres Gonzales 71.06 1,279 18
104 T105 Brett Drewitt 71.10 1,422 20
105 T113 Drew Weaver 71.13 1,138 16
106 120 Michael Miller 71.14 1,494 21
107 127 Chip McDaniel 71.15 1,423 20
108 T102 Braden Thornberry 71.16 1,352 19
109 T105 Ben Silverman 71.21 997 14
110 T107 Bobby Bai 71.24 1,211 17
111 109 Nick Voke 71.25 1,140 16
T112 110 Sebastián Vázquez 71.27 784 11
T112 T107 Theo Humphrey 71.27 1,568 22
114 112 Brett Coletta 71.29 998 14
T115 116 Nicolas Echavarria 71.33 1,070 15
T115 T113 Sangmoon Bae 71.33 856 12
117 119 Marcelo Rozo 71.37 1,356 19
118 T117 Greg Yates 71.41 1,214 17
119 115 Whee Kim 71.44 1,286 18
T120 T121 Blayne Barber 71.47 1,072 15
T120 T121 Chase Johnson 71.47 1,072 15
T122 111 Harrison Endycott 71.50 1,287 18
T122 T123 Justin Hueber 71.50 715 10
124 T123 Matt Atkins 71.52 1,502 21
125 125 Mark Baldwin 71.55 1,574 22
126 126 Brady Schnell 71.56 1,145 16
127 128 Seth Reeves 71.59 1,217 17
T128 T129 Martin Piller 71.63 1,146 16
T128 T129 Tyrone Van Aswegen 71.63 1,146 16
130 131 Matt Ryan 71.64 788 11
131 134 Robby Ormand 71.67 860 12
132 132 Chandler Blanchet 71.68 1,362 19
133 133 Kevin Dougherty 71.72 1,291 18
134 135 Dawie van der Walt 71.74 1,363 19
135 T143 Ryan McCormick 71.76 1,507 21
136 136 Shad Tuten 71.79 1,364 19
137 137 Ryan Ruffels 71.82 1,221 17
138 138 Kevin Lucas 71.83 862 12
139 T139 David Lingmerth 71.86 503 7
140 147 Austin Smotherman 71.87 1,078 15
T141 T139 Alex Chiarella 71.93 1,079 15
T141 141 Nicholas Thompson 71.93 1,079 15
143 142 John Oda 71.94 1,151 16
T144 T150 Taylor Dickson 72.00 1,368 19
T144 T143 Jack Maguire 72.00 1,440 20
T146 153 Trevor Cone 72.10 1,442 20
T146 145 Yuwa Kosaihira 72.10 721 10
148 146 Cyril Bouniol 72.17 866 12
149 148 Curtis Luck 72.29 1,012 14
T150 T150 Evan Harmeling 72.44 1,304 18
T150 T150 Tommy Gainey 72.44 1,159 16
152 154 Michael Arnaud 72.58 871 12
153 155 John Somers 72.70 727 10
154 157 Luke Guthrie 73.27 1,099 15
155 158 Will Wilcox 73.33 880 12
156 159 Robert Garrigus 73.82 812 11
157 161 Zach Cabra 74.18 816 11
158 162 Shane Smith 74.23 965 13

The actual scoring average in round 1 when teeing off late. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (248)