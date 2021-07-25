×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Early Par 5 Scoring Average

Early Par 5 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4.64

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Will Zalatoris 64 4.38 368 84
2 T2 Brandon Harkins 123 4.48 941 210
T3 T7 Erik Barnes 116 4.49 800 178
T3 T2 Harrison Endycott 99 4.49 741 165
T5 T4 Ollie Schniederjans 94 4.50 725 161
T5 T19 David Skinns 94 4.50 734 163
T5 T4 Carl Yuan 106 4.50 842 187
T5 T11 Cameron Young 74 4.50 522 116
T9 T7 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 4.51 365 81
T9 T7 Nick Hardy 134 4.51 1,123 249
T9 T11 Taylor Moore 124 4.51 848 188
T9 T7 Austin Smotherman 114 4.51 803 178
T9 T4 Brandon Wu 82 4.51 600 133
T14 T19 Chad Ramey 146 4.52 994 220
T14 T11 Augusto Núñez 128 4.52 962 213
T14 T11 Sangmoon Bae 71 4.52 638 141
T17 T22 Curtis Thompson 134 4.53 1,120 247
T17 T19 Kevin Dougherty 106 4.53 816 180
T17 T11 Trey Mullinax 88 4.53 643 142
T17 T22 Justin Lower 108 4.53 856 189
T17 T26 Brent Grant 96 4.53 747 165
T17 T26 James Nicholas 88 4.53 657 145
T23 T22 Callum Tarren 122 4.54 935 206
T23 T11 Lee Hodges 128 4.54 908 200
T23 T31 Nicholas Lindheim 101 4.54 868 191
T26 T26 Zecheng Dou 110 4.55 905 199
T26 T31 Will Cannon 88 4.55 769 169
T26 T26 Davis Riley 115 4.55 937 206
T26 T22 Brad Hopfinger 105 4.55 873 192
T26 T11 Ryan McCormick 112 4.55 909 200
T26 T26 Mito Pereira 110 4.55 832 183
T26 T31 Taylor Montgomery 106 4.55 787 173
T33 T31 Harry Hall 78 4.56 574 126
T33 T31 Rico Hoey 84 4.56 698 153
T33 T31 David Lipsky 95 4.56 697 153
T33 T43 Dan McCarthy 122 4.56 949 208
T37 T38 John Chin 110 4.57 900 197
T37 T38 Dylan Wu 126 4.57 982 215
T37 T43 Seth Reeves 114 4.57 836 183
T37 T38 Taylor Dickson 92 4.57 731 160
T37 T43 Stephen Franken 116 4.57 873 191
T37 T31 Theo Humphrey 98 4.57 726 159
T43 T47 Patrick Fishburn 114 4.58 957 209
T43 T43 Dawie van der Walt 134 4.58 1,192 260
T45 T38 Kyle Reifers 108 4.59 867 189
T45 T47 Jonathan Randolph 112 4.59 946 206
T45 T38 Shad Tuten 98 4.59 817 178
T45 T51 Jake Knapp 98 4.59 845 184
T45 T51 Wade Binfield 102 4.59 826 180
T45 T58 John VanDerLaan 128 4.59 995 217
T51 T51 John Somers 44 4.60 331 72
T51 T51 Adam Svensson 134 4.60 1,025 223
T51 T47 Kevin Roy 132 4.60 1,021 222
T51 T51 T.J. Vogel 110 4.60 901 196
T51 T47 Greyson Sigg 114 4.60 907 197
T51 T58 Max Greyserman 107 4.60 746 162
T51 T58 Andrew Novak 112 4.60 855 186
T51 T51 Vince India 124 4.60 952 207
T51 T58 Peter Uihlein 58 4.60 419 91
T60 T58 Brett Drewitt 119 4.61 917 199
T60 T58 Brandon Crick 120 4.61 1,037 225
T60 T58 Evan Harmeling 94 4.61 789 171
T60 T69 Conrad Shindler 92 4.61 839 182
T60 T69 David Kocher 128 4.61 1,032 224
T60 T58 Max Rottluff 56 4.61 470 102
T60 T76 Eric Cole 88 4.61 766 166
T60 T58 Kyle Jones 80 4.61 576 125
T68 T58 Jared Wolfe 120 4.62 1,039 225
T68 T76 Dawson Armstrong 114 4.62 934 202
T68 T51 Jimmy Stanger 108 4.62 836 181
T68 T83 Alex Chiarella 89 4.62 693 150
T68 T58 Max McGreevy 110 4.62 840 182
T68 T76 Ben Silverman 82 4.62 684 148
T68 T69 Roberto Díaz 114 4.62 914 198
T68 T69 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 4.62 948 205
T76 T69 Steve LeBrun 98 4.63 842 182
T76 T69 Scott Gutschewski 108 4.63 1,009 218
T76 T76 Brady Schnell 98 4.63 847 183
T76 T83 Paul Haley II 106 4.63 796 172
T76 T76 Paul Barjon 104 4.63 852 184
T76 T83 Derek Ernst 86 4.63 699 151
T76 T76 Charlie Saxon 110 4.63 862 186
T83 T76 Jack Maguire 107 4.64 859 185
T83 T83 Braden Thornberry 122 4.64 1,021 220
T83 T83 Ryan Ruffels 89 4.64 692 149
T83 T83 Stephan Jaeger 112 4.64 891 192
T83 T83 Julián Etulain 111 4.64 854 184
T83 T69 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 4.64 710 153
T83 T83 Andy Pope 113 4.64 960 207
T90 T92 Martin Piller 108 4.65 972 209
T90 T83 Tag Ridings 103 4.65 879 189
T90 T92 Chandler Blanchet 90 4.65 799 172
T90 T95 Mickey DeMorat 98 4.65 739 159
T94 T98 Chip McDaniel 104 4.66 820 176
T94 T107 George Cunningham 109 4.66 765 164
T94 T98 Nick Voke 80 4.66 681 146
T94 T107 Brad Brunner 66 4.66 541 116
T94 T92 KK Limbhasut 108 4.66 876 188
T94 T98 Nicolas Echavarria 118 4.66 1,021 219
T94 T98 Stuart Macdonald 99 4.66 666 143
T94 T95 Cyril Bouniol 54 4.66 433 93
T94 T98 Michael Miller 113 4.66 965 207
T94 T107 Rick Lamb 84 4.66 695 149
T104 T119 Taylor Pendrith 126 4.67 977 209
T104 T98 Austen Truslow 59 4.67 406 87
T104 T95 Erik Compton 85 4.67 798 171
T104 T98 Steve Marino 47 4.67 434 93
T104 T107 Andres Gonzales 88 4.67 654 140
T104 T98 Billy Kennerly 110 4.67 911 195
T104 T107 Luke Guthrie 86 4.67 691 148
T111 T119 Marcelo Rozo 98 4.68 829 177
T111 T119 Brett Stegmaier 93 4.68 824 176
T111 T119 Tyson Alexander 103 4.68 932 199
T111 T107 Mark Blakefield 93 4.68 772 165
T111 T107 Brian Campbell 106 4.68 945 202
T111 T107 Trevor Cone 94 4.68 815 174
T111 T119 Chase Johnson 78 4.68 590 126
T111 T107 Grant Hirschman 118 4.68 964 206
T111 T107 Zach Cabra 56 4.68 463 99
T120 T98 Tom Whitney 104 4.69 774 165
T120 T129 Joshua Creel 119 4.69 1,061 226
T120 T119 Greg Yates 96 4.69 755 161
T120 T129 Mark Baldwin 96 4.69 788 168
T120 T129 Tommy Gainey 97 4.69 793 169
T120 T119 Jamie Arnold 108 4.69 877 187
T120 T134 Chase Wright 104 4.69 873 186
T120 T119 Hayden Buckley 96 4.69 848 181
T128 T129 Whee Kim 105 4.70 874 186
T128 T129 David Lingmerth 48 4.70 418 89
T128 T134 Drew Weaver 102 4.70 879 187
T128 T139 Steven Alker 80 4.70 682 145
T128 T119 Bobby Bai 86 4.70 667 142
T133 T134 Matt Atkins 98 4.71 739 157
T133 T134 Zach Wright 106 4.71 904 192
T133 T139 Nicholas Thompson 78 4.71 627 133
T133 T107 Alex Prugh 96 4.71 792 168
T133 T139 Blayne Barber 84 4.71 815 173
T133 T134 J.T. Griffin 104 4.71 919 195
T133 T119 Ben Kohles 128 4.71 1,012 215
T140 T139 Joey Garber 114 4.72 953 202
T140 144 Brett Coletta 74 4.72 614 130
T142 T156 Brian Richey 66 4.73 516 109
T142 T145 Curtis Luck 73 4.73 629 133
T142 T153 Steve Lewton 68 4.73 535 113
T142 T145 Lorens Chan 56 4.73 464 98
146 T145 Anders Albertson 99 4.74 735 155
T147 T145 Kevin Lucas 62 4.75 551 116
T147 T149 Robert Garrigus 50 4.75 437 92
T147 T149 Sebastián Vázquez 55 4.75 480 101
T147 T139 John Oda 74 4.75 712 150
T151 T153 Michael Arnaud 68 4.76 543 114
T151 T149 Robby Ormand 62 4.76 538 113
T151 T156 Shane Smith 60 4.76 486 102
T151 T153 Matt Ryan 56 4.76 447 94
155 159 Scott Langley 94 4.77 759 159
156 T161 Daniel Miernicki 75 4.78 674 141
157 160 Will Wilcox 58 4.79 493 103
158 T161 Justin Hueber 56 4.80 442 92

The par 5 scoring average when teeing off early. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (239)