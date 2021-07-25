×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Early Par 4 Scoring Average

Early Par 4 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 4.01

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Will Zalatoris 64 3.85 962 250
2 T2 Brandon Wu 82 3.90 1,630 418
3 T2 Andrew Novak 112 3.91 2,133 546
4 4 Mito Pereira 110 3.92 2,076 530
T5 T6 Stuart Macdonald 99 3.93 1,837 467
T5 5 Lee Hodges 128 3.93 2,290 583
T5 T13 Kyle Reifers 108 3.93 2,364 601
T8 T6 Peter Uihlein 58 3.94 996 253
T8 T6 Tommy Gainey 97 3.94 1,988 504
T8 T6 David Lipsky 95 3.94 1,719 436
T8 T6 Austen Truslow 59 3.94 1,024 260
T8 T6 Chad Ramey 146 3.94 2,615 664
T8 T6 Davis Riley 115 3.94 2,334 593
T14 T20 Adam Svensson 134 3.95 2,666 675
T14 T13 Taylor Pendrith 126 3.95 2,435 617
T14 T20 Dylan Wu 126 3.95 2,420 612
T14 T13 Greyson Sigg 114 3.95 2,217 561
T14 T20 Paul Haley II 106 3.95 2,103 532
T14 T13 Ben Kohles 128 3.95 2,432 616
T14 T13 Zecheng Dou 110 3.95 2,254 571
T14 T13 Joshua Creel 119 3.95 2,712 687
T14 T20 John VanDerLaan 128 3.95 2,581 653
T14 T13 Harry Hall 78 3.95 1,617 409
T24 T30 James Nicholas 88 3.96 1,883 475
T24 T20 Kevin Roy 132 3.96 2,665 673
T24 T30 Stephan Jaeger 112 3.96 2,191 553
T24 T20 Dan McCarthy 122 3.96 2,438 616
T24 T30 Dawie van der Walt 134 3.96 3,021 762
T24 T30 Erik Barnes 116 3.96 2,129 537
T24 T20 Anders Albertson 99 3.96 1,911 482
T24 T20 Chandler Blanchet 90 3.96 2,007 507
T24 T20 Max Greyserman 107 3.96 1,985 501
T24 T20 Rick Lamb 84 3.96 1,822 460
T34 T30 Ollie Schniederjans 94 3.97 1,884 474
T34 T30 Patrick Fishburn 114 3.97 2,578 649
T34 T30 Braden Thornberry 122 3.97 2,629 662
T34 T30 Callum Tarren 122 3.97 2,410 607
T34 T30 Charlie Saxon 110 3.97 2,111 532
T34 T30 Max McGreevy 110 3.97 2,179 549
T34 T30 Scott Gutschewski 108 3.97 2,538 639
T34 T30 Augusto Núñez 128 3.97 2,614 659
T34 T30 Taylor Montgomery 106 3.97 1,942 489
T43 T43 Carl Yuan 106 3.98 2,338 587
T43 T43 Roberto Díaz 114 3.98 2,465 620
T43 T43 Ryan Ruffels 89 3.98 1,653 415
T43 T55 Ben Silverman 82 3.98 1,773 445
T43 T55 Tag Ridings 103 3.98 2,342 588
T43 T43 Brandon Crick 120 3.98 2,632 661
T43 T43 Brent Grant 96 3.98 1,922 483
T43 T43 Austin Smotherman 114 3.98 2,088 525
T43 T43 Justin Hueber 56 3.98 1,121 282
T43 T43 T.J. Vogel 110 3.98 2,361 593
T43 T43 Nick Hardy 134 3.98 2,848 716
T54 T55 Tom Whitney 104 3.99 1,933 485
T54 T43 Trey Mullinax 88 3.99 1,804 452
T54 T55 Eric Cole 88 3.99 1,983 497
T54 T71 Justin Lower 108 3.99 2,288 573
T54 T55 Whee Kim 105 3.99 2,298 576
T54 T55 Joey Garber 114 3.99 2,395 601
T54 T55 Taylor Moore 124 3.99 2,280 571
T54 T43 Taylor Dickson 92 3.99 2,082 522
T54 T55 Jonathan Randolph 112 3.99 2,433 610
T54 T71 Tyson Alexander 103 3.99 2,421 607
T54 T87 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 3.99 1,708 428
T54 T55 Curtis Thompson 134 3.99 2,848 714
T54 T55 Steve Marino 47 3.99 1,164 292
T54 T43 Brad Hopfinger 105 3.99 2,333 585
T54 T55 Brandon Harkins 123 3.99 2,520 632
T54 T55 Vince India 124 3.99 2,467 619
T54 T71 Brian Richey 66 3.99 1,346 337
T54 T55 Hayden Buckley 96 3.99 2,149 538
T54 T55 Stephen Franken 116 3.99 2,316 581
T73 T55 J.T. Griffin 104 4.00 2,321 580
T73 T71 Billy Kennerly 110 4.00 2,324 581
T73 T87 Brett Drewitt 119 4.00 2,392 598
T73 T87 Paul Barjon 104 4.00 2,118 529
T73 T87 Brett Stegmaier 93 4.00 2,229 557
T73 T71 Martin Piller 108 4.00 2,549 638
T73 T71 Mark Baldwin 96 4.00 1,986 497
T73 T71 Steve Lewton 68 4.00 1,425 356
T73 T71 Andy Pope 113 4.00 2,427 607
T73 T71 Rico Hoey 84 4.00 1,923 481
T73 T87 KK Limbhasut 108 4.00 2,348 587
T73 T71 Nicolas Echavarria 118 4.00 2,608 652
T73 T55 Trevor Cone 94 4.00 2,011 503
T73 T87 Grant Hirschman 118 4.00 2,499 624
T73 T71 Chip McDaniel 104 4.00 2,041 510
T73 T71 Brian Campbell 106 4.00 2,442 611
T73 T87 Michael Miller 113 4.00 2,538 634
T73 T71 Ryan McCormick 112 4.00 2,466 616
T91 T87 Jared Wolfe 120 4.01 2,584 645
T91 T106 Jake Knapp 98 4.01 2,255 563
T91 T87 Harrison Endycott 99 4.01 2,115 527
T91 T106 Nick Voke 80 4.01 1,785 445
T91 T87 David Kocher 128 4.01 2,576 643
T91 T87 Brad Brunner 66 4.01 1,429 356
T91 T106 Shad Tuten 98 4.01 2,156 538
T91 T87 Jamie Arnold 108 4.01 2,173 542
T91 T71 Scott Langley 94 4.01 2,023 505
T91 T87 David Lingmerth 48 4.01 958 239
T91 T87 Erik Compton 85 4.01 2,025 505
T91 T87 Lorens Chan 56 4.01 1,283 320
T91 T87 Steven Alker 80 4.01 1,745 435
T91 T106 David Skinns 94 4.01 1,883 470
T91 T71 Nicholas Lindheim 101 4.01 2,340 584
T91 T87 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 4.01 959 239
T91 T87 Blayne Barber 84 4.01 2,022 504
T108 T106 Cyril Bouniol 54 4.02 1,191 296
T108 T71 Derek Ernst 86 4.02 1,839 458
T108 T121 Marcelo Rozo 98 4.02 2,137 531
T108 T106 Chase Wright 104 4.02 2,246 559
T108 T106 Curtis Luck 73 4.02 1,503 374
T108 T106 Steve LeBrun 98 4.02 2,195 546
T108 T121 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 4.02 2,449 609
T108 T106 Sangmoon Bae 71 4.02 1,581 393
T108 T106 Andres Gonzales 88 4.02 1,782 443
T108 T106 Jimmy Stanger 108 4.02 2,211 550
T108 T121 Alex Chiarella 89 4.02 1,779 442
T108 T128 Chase Johnson 78 4.02 1,545 384
T108 T106 Max Rottluff 56 4.02 1,263 314
T108 T106 Matt Ryan 56 4.02 1,230 306
T108 T106 Bobby Bai 86 4.02 1,883 468
T108 T87 Cameron Young 74 4.02 1,351 336
T124 T121 Kevin Dougherty 106 4.03 2,172 539
T124 T121 Seth Reeves 114 4.03 2,218 551
T124 T106 Greg Yates 96 4.03 1,909 474
T124 T128 Mickey DeMorat 98 4.03 2,098 520
T124 T121 Dawson Armstrong 114 4.03 2,465 612
T124 T121 Sebastián Vázquez 55 4.03 1,214 301
T130 T128 Evan Harmeling 94 4.04 2,151 532
T130 T128 Mark Blakefield 93 4.04 2,069 512
T130 T128 Will Wilcox 58 4.04 1,260 312
T130 T128 Theo Humphrey 98 4.04 1,922 476
T130 T138 Will Cannon 88 4.04 1,998 495
T130 T128 Zach Wright 106 4.04 2,298 569
T130 T128 Matt Atkins 98 4.04 2,050 508
T130 T128 Jack Maguire 107 4.04 2,269 562
T138 T138 Kyle Jones 80 4.05 1,497 370
T138 T138 Brett Coletta 74 4.05 1,475 364
T138 T146 George Cunningham 109 4.05 2,201 543
T138 T146 Drew Weaver 102 4.05 2,264 559
T138 T128 Robby Ormand 62 4.05 1,450 358
T138 T138 Conrad Shindler 92 4.05 2,241 554
T138 T138 John Chin 110 4.05 2,329 575
T145 T149 Daniel Miernicki 75 4.07 1,620 398
T145 T149 Julián Etulain 111 4.07 2,230 548
T145 151 Brady Schnell 98 4.07 2,186 537
T145 T146 Wade Binfield 102 4.07 2,301 566
149 T152 Nicholas Thompson 78 4.08 1,669 409
T150 T152 Alex Prugh 96 4.09 2,141 524
T150 T159 Luke Guthrie 86 4.09 1,826 446
T150 T155 Shane Smith 60 4.09 1,283 314
T153 T152 Kevin Lucas 62 4.10 1,516 370
T153 T155 Robert Garrigus 50 4.10 1,030 251
T153 T155 John Somers 44 4.10 963 235
T156 T159 Michael Arnaud 68 4.11 1,475 359
T156 T155 Zach Cabra 56 4.11 1,370 333
158 162 John Oda 74 4.13 1,732 419

The par 4 scoring average when teeing off early. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (231)