Statistics » Scoring » Early Par 3 Scoring Average

Early Par 3 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 3.07

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Greyson Sigg 114 2.90 672 232
T2 2 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 2.95 731 248
T2 3 Erik Barnes 116 2.95 653 221
T4 T4 David Lipsky 95 2.97 549 185
T4 T4 Tommy Gainey 97 2.97 620 209
T4 8 David Kocher 128 2.97 794 267
T4 T4 Max Greyserman 107 2.97 597 201
T4 T4 Dylan Wu 126 2.97 752 253
T9 T9 Grant Hirschman 118 2.99 747 250
T9 T15 Kevin Roy 132 2.99 823 275
T9 T9 Ollie Schniederjans 94 2.99 577 193
T9 T9 Eric Cole 88 2.99 601 201
T9 T9 Kyle Reifers 108 2.99 706 236
T9 T9 Billy Kennerly 110 2.99 693 232
T15 T15 Vince India 124 3.00 762 254
T15 T15 Nicholas Lindheim 101 3.00 698 233
T15 T21 Brandon Harkins 123 3.00 769 256
T15 T15 Julián Etulain 111 3.00 665 222
T15 T15 Will Zalatoris 64 3.00 294 98
T15 T15 Chad Ramey 146 3.00 803 268
T15 T9 Anders Albertson 99 3.00 573 191
T22 T21 Taylor Moore 124 3.01 696 231
T22 T21 Nick Hardy 134 3.01 887 295
T22 T21 Dawson Armstrong 114 3.01 747 248
T22 T29 Taylor Dickson 92 3.01 602 200
T22 T21 Stuart Macdonald 99 3.01 547 182
T22 T29 Brett Coletta 74 3.01 464 154
T22 T41 Dawie van der Walt 134 3.01 934 310
T22 T21 J.T. Griffin 104 3.01 702 233
T22 T21 Paul Haley II 106 3.01 644 214
T31 T29 Jonathan Randolph 112 3.02 742 246
T31 T29 David Lingmerth 48 3.02 314 104
T31 T41 Steven Alker 80 3.02 531 176
T31 T29 Scott Gutschewski 108 3.02 781 259
T31 T56 Taylor Pendrith 126 3.02 768 254
T31 T41 Derek Ernst 86 3.02 552 183
T31 T29 Harrison Endycott 99 3.02 628 208
T31 T29 Lee Hodges 128 3.02 735 243
T31 T29 Chandler Blanchet 90 3.02 614 203
T40 T41 KK Limbhasut 108 3.03 705 233
T40 T29 Andrew Novak 112 3.03 672 222
T40 T41 Braden Thornberry 122 3.03 818 270
T40 T21 Brandon Wu 82 3.03 512 169
T40 T56 Austin Smotherman 114 3.03 652 215
T40 T70 Kevin Lucas 62 3.03 437 144
T40 T41 Justin Lower 108 3.03 690 228
T40 T41 Peter Uihlein 58 3.03 321 106
T40 T41 Nicholas Thompson 78 3.03 484 160
T40 T41 Andy Pope 113 3.03 752 248
T40 T41 Will Wilcox 58 3.03 379 125
T40 T41 John Chin 110 3.03 716 236
T40 T56 Roberto Díaz 114 3.03 740 244
T40 T41 Stephan Jaeger 112 3.03 687 227
T40 T41 Zecheng Dou 110 3.03 721 238
T40 T29 Paul Barjon 104 3.03 675 223
T40 T29 Curtis Luck 73 3.03 481 159
T57 T41 Alex Prugh 96 3.04 633 208
T57 T29 Drew Weaver 102 3.04 686 226
T57 T56 Sangmoon Bae 71 3.04 510 168
T57 T70 Steve LeBrun 98 3.04 687 226
T57 T56 Adam Svensson 134 3.04 827 272
T57 T56 Jared Wolfe 120 3.04 803 264
T57 T56 Joshua Creel 119 3.04 837 275
T57 T56 Joey Garber 114 3.04 732 241
T57 T56 Mito Pereira 110 3.04 678 223
T57 T70 Shad Tuten 98 3.04 669 220
T57 T70 Davis Riley 115 3.04 746 245
T57 T70 Jake Knapp 98 3.04 684 225
T57 T56 Patrick Fishburn 114 3.04 784 258
T57 T56 George Cunningham 109 3.04 641 211
T57 T41 John VanDerLaan 128 3.04 803 264
T57 T70 Stephen Franken 116 3.04 718 236
T73 T70 Cameron Young 74 3.05 433 142
T73 T70 Harry Hall 78 3.05 509 167
T73 T56 Taylor Montgomery 106 3.05 617 202
T73 T70 Max McGreevy 110 3.05 680 223
T73 T70 Callum Tarren 122 3.05 759 249
T73 T81 Seth Reeves 114 3.05 672 220
T73 T70 Brad Hopfinger 105 3.05 704 231
T73 T56 Dan McCarthy 122 3.05 781 256
T73 T56 Ben Kohles 128 3.05 759 249
T82 T81 Whee Kim 105 3.06 698 228
T82 T87 Brett Drewitt 119 3.06 756 247
T82 T87 David Skinns 94 3.06 597 195
T82 T81 Brady Schnell 98 3.06 660 216
T82 T87 Kevin Dougherty 106 3.06 664 217
T82 T87 Brian Campbell 106 3.06 762 249
T82 T87 Ryan McCormick 112 3.06 752 246
T82 T81 Trevor Cone 94 3.06 628 205
T90 T87 Brad Brunner 66 3.07 430 140
T90 T97 Alex Chiarella 89 3.07 559 182
T90 T87 Will Cannon 88 3.07 614 200
T90 T87 Trey Mullinax 88 3.07 552 180
T90 T87 Justin Hueber 56 3.07 344 112
T90 T81 Brandon Crick 120 3.07 816 266
T90 T87 Tyson Alexander 103 3.07 731 238
T97 T97 Luke Guthrie 86 3.08 554 180
T97 T103 Augusto Núñez 128 3.08 808 262
T97 T103 Jamie Arnold 108 3.08 693 225
T97 T97 Steve Lewton 68 3.08 440 143
T97 T103 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 3.08 539 175
T97 T97 Robert Garrigus 50 3.08 330 107
T97 T114 Nick Voke 80 3.08 564 183
T97 T97 Max Rottluff 56 3.08 382 124
T105 T103 Charlie Saxon 110 3.09 674 218
T105 T103 Matt Ryan 56 3.09 377 122
T105 T103 Austen Truslow 59 3.09 318 103
T105 T103 Conrad Shindler 92 3.09 673 218
T105 T103 Rick Lamb 84 3.09 565 183
T105 T114 Mark Blakefield 93 3.09 633 205
T105 T97 Robby Ormand 62 3.09 435 141
T105 T103 Evan Harmeling 94 3.09 665 215
T105 T103 Daniel Miernicki 75 3.09 504 163
T114 T114 Ryan Ruffels 89 3.10 539 174
T114 T114 Chase Wright 104 3.10 703 227
T114 T114 Michael Arnaud 68 3.10 431 139
T114 T122 Tag Ridings 103 3.10 716 231
T114 T114 Curtis Thompson 134 3.10 926 299
T114 T103 Brett Stegmaier 93 3.10 685 221
T114 T114 Cyril Bouniol 54 3.10 357 115
T114 T122 Tom Whitney 104 3.10 607 196
T114 T122 Zach Cabra 56 3.10 391 126
T114 T122 Hayden Buckley 96 3.10 672 217
T114 T114 Theo Humphrey 98 3.10 598 193
T125 T122 Jack Maguire 107 3.11 700 225
T125 T122 Nicolas Echavarria 118 3.11 818 263
T125 T135 Zach Wright 106 3.11 713 229
T125 T131 T.J. Vogel 110 3.11 736 237
T125 T122 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 3.11 292 94
T130 T122 Blayne Barber 84 3.12 639 205
T130 T135 Brian Richey 66 3.12 406 130
T130 T135 Lorens Chan 56 3.12 381 122
T130 T135 Mark Baldwin 96 3.12 621 199
T130 T131 Michael Miller 113 3.12 802 257
T130 T122 Wade Binfield 102 3.12 705 226
T130 T131 Rico Hoey 84 3.12 605 194
T130 T135 Mickey DeMorat 98 3.12 634 203
T138 T135 Carl Yuan 106 3.13 733 234
T138 T144 Matt Atkins 98 3.13 623 199
T138 T135 Bobby Bai 86 3.13 570 182
T138 T135 Ben Silverman 82 3.13 566 181
T142 T147 Andres Gonzales 88 3.14 543 173
T142 T131 Erik Compton 85 3.14 647 206
T142 T147 Jimmy Stanger 108 3.14 701 223
T142 T144 Kyle Jones 80 3.14 481 153
T146 T144 Greg Yates 96 3.15 607 193
T146 T147 Steve Marino 47 3.15 375 119
T146 T147 Scott Langley 94 3.15 629 200
T146 T147 Martin Piller 108 3.15 791 251
T146 T152 Chip McDaniel 104 3.15 674 214
T146 T152 Chase Johnson 78 3.15 492 156
T152 155 James Nicholas 88 3.16 600 190
T152 154 Brent Grant 96 3.16 625 198
154 156 Sebastián Vázquez 55 3.19 383 120
155 157 Marcelo Rozo 98 3.21 674 210
156 158 John Somers 44 3.24 288 89
157 162 John Oda 74 3.25 549 169
158 T160 Shane Smith 60 3.28 407 124

The par 3 scoring average when teeing off early. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups to tee off for a given round). (223)