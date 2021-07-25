×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Top 10 Final Round Performance

Top 10 Final Round Performance

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 46.8

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS # TIMES IMPROVED # OPPORTUNITIES
T1 T1 Sean O'Hair 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Spencer Levin 14 100.0 1
T1 T1 Camilo Villegas 6 100.0 1
T1 T1 Luke List 1 100.0 1
T1 T1 Jamie Lovemark 11 100.0 1
T1 T1 Chris Kirk 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Tyson Alexander 36 100.0 3
T1 T1 Joseph Bramlett 2 100.0 1
T1 T1 J.T. Griffin 35 100.0 1
T1 T1 John Chin 36 100.0 2
T1 T1 John Oda 31 100.0 1
T1 T1 Curtis Luck 28 100.0 1
T1 T1 Evan Harmeling 34 100.0 1
T1 T1 Whee Kim 38 100.0 2
T1 T1 Jim Knous 15 100.0 1
T1 T1 Kevin Yu 6 100.0 2
T1 T1 Kevin Lucas 26 100.0 1
T1 T1 Harrison Endycott 33 100.0 2
T1 T1 Matt Atkins 36 100.0 1
T1 T1 Eric Cole 29 100.0 1
T1 T1 Zach Wright 36 100.0 1
T1 T1 Jimmy Stanger 37 100.0 2
T1 T1 Taylor Dickson 32 100.0 2
T1 T1 Chandler Phillips 13 100.0 1
T1 T1 Daniel Sutton 7 100.0 1
26 27 Stephan Jaeger 32 88.9 8
27 28 Mito Pereira 32 87.5 7
28 29 Paul Barjon 32 83.3 5
T29 T30 Paul Haley II 32 80.0 4
T29 T30 Brett Drewitt 40 80.0 4
T29 T30 Max McGreevy 36 80.0 4
T32 T33 Will Zalatoris 16 75.0 6
T32 T33 Justin Lower 34 75.0 3
T32 T33 Billy Kennerly 34 75.0 3
T32 T33 Peter Uihlein 16 75.0 3
T36 T37 David Skinns 31 66.7 2
T36 T37 Kris Ventura 4 66.7 2
T36 T37 Tommy Gainey 32 66.7 2
T36 T37 Taylor Pendrith 34 66.7 6
T36 T37 Jared Wolfe 36 66.7 4
T36 T37 Nick Hardy 36 66.7 6
T36 T37 Greyson Sigg 31 66.7 4
T36 T37 Shad Tuten 35 66.7 2
T36 T37 Harry Hall 25 66.7 2
T36 T37 Carl Yuan 31 66.7 2
T46 47 Chad Ramey 38 62.5 5
T46 T52 Taylor Moore 36 62.5 5
T48 T48 Max Greyserman 33 60.0 3
T48 T48 Joey Garber 36 60.0 3
T48 T48 Curtis Thompson 39 60.0 3
T51 T52 Dan McCarthy 36 57.1 4
T51 T54 Dylan Wu 39 57.1 4
T53 T54 George Cunningham 40 50.0 1
T53 T54 Dawson Armstrong 38 50.0 1
T53 T54 Patrick Flavin 11 50.0 1
T53 T54 Andrew Novak 37 50.0 3
T53 T54 Brandon Wu 23 50.0 3
T53 T54 Jack Maguire 38 50.0 1
T53 T54 Tom Whitney 35 50.0 2
T53 T79 Austin Smotherman 36 50.0 3
T53 T54 Nicolas Echavarria 39 50.0 1
T53 T54 Ryan McCormick 35 50.0 1
T53 T54 Stuart Macdonald 30 50.0 2
T53 T54 Brett Coletta 29 50.0 2
T53 T54 Bobby Bai 30 50.0 1
T53 T54 Adam Svensson 37 50.0 4
T53 T54 Kyle Jones 29 50.0 1
T53 T54 Ben Martin 8 50.0 1
T53 T54 José de Jesús Rodríguez 30 50.0 2
T53 T1 Nicholas Thompson 32 50.0 1
T53 T48 Roberto Díaz 36 50.0 3
T53 T54 Wes Roach 12 50.0 1
T53 T54 Derek Ernst 33 50.0 1
T53 T54 Kevin Roy 41 50.0 1
T53 T105 Alex Kang 11 50.0 1
76 75 Lee Hodges 34 45.5 5
T77 T76 Davis Riley 33 42.9 3
T77 T76 Erik Barnes 33 42.9 3
T77 T76 Cameron Young 24 42.9 3
T80 T79 Taylor Montgomery 33 40.0 2
T80 T79 David Lipsky 28 40.0 2
T80 T79 Ollie Schniederjans 32 40.0 2
T80 T79 David Kocher 39 40.0 2
T80 T79 Brent Grant 32 40.0 2
85 86 Ben Kohles 36 36.4 4
T86 T87 Austen Truslow 20 33.3 1
T86 T87 Kevin Dougherty 34 33.3 1
T86 T79 Seth Reeves 36 33.3 2
T86 T87 Greg Yates 37 33.3 1
T86 T87 Trey Mullinax 28 33.3 1
T86 T54 KK Limbhasut 35 33.3 1
T86 T87 Callum Tarren 36 33.3 2
T86 T87 Charlie Saxon 37 33.3 2
T86 T87 Chandler Blanchet 33 33.3 1
T86 T87 Augusto Núñez 41 33.3 1
T86 T87 Brad Hopfinger 34 33.3 1
T86 T87 Ryan Ruffels 32 33.3 1
T86 T87 Vince India 37 33.3 2
T86 T87 Tag Ridings 34 33.3 1
T86 T87 Stephen Franken 37 33.3 2
101 100 Brandon Harkins 37 28.6 2
T102 T101 Theo Humphrey 37 25.0 1
T102 T101 Hayden Buckley 30 25.0 1
104 103 Dawie van der Walt 41 20.0 1
105 104 Anders Albertson 32 16.7 1
T106 T105 Brad Brunner 24 .0 0
T106 T105 Trevor Cone 36 .0 0
T106 T105 Rico Hoey 27 .0 0
T106 T105 Alex Chiarella 35 .0 0
T106 T105 Mickey DeMorat 36 .0 0
T106 T105 Chip McDaniel 38 .0 0
T106 T105 Grant Hirschman 38 .0 0
T106 T105 Patrick Fishburn 36 .0 0
T106 T105 Braden Thornberry 38 .0 0
T106 T105 Rick Lamb 29 .0 0
T106 T105 Jeremy Gandon 2 .0 0
T106 T105 Ethan Tracy 11 .0 0
T106 Jake Knapp 34 .0 0
T106 T105 Michael Miller 38 .0 0
T106 T105 Brian Campbell 33 .0 0
T106 T105 Justin Hueber 20 .0 0
T106 T105 Seamus Power 5 .0 0
T106 T105 Sangmoon Bae 24 .0 0
T106 T105 Kyle Reifers 33 .0 0
T106 T105 Steven Alker 27 .0 0
T106 T105 Robert Garrigus 20 .0 0
T106 T105 Scott Gutschewski 33 .0 0
T106 T105 Rob Oppenheim 3 .0 0
T106 T105 Ryan Blaum 7 .0 0
T106 T105 Jonathan Hodge 15 .0 0
T106 T105 Josh Hart 2 .0 0
T106 T105 Lorens Chan 20 .0 0
T106 T105 Michael Arnaud 26 .0 0
T106 T105 Mark Anderson 3 .0 0
T106 T105 Shawn Stefani 11 .0 0
T106 T105 Jamie Arnold 36 .0 0
T106 T105 Andres Gonzales 32 .0 0
T106 T105 Julián Etulain 40 .0 0
T106 T105 Brett Stegmaier 32 .0 0
T106 T105 Drew Weaver 36 .0 0
T106 T105 Robby Ormand 23 .0 0
T106 T105 Garrett Osborn 1 .0 0
T106 T105 Sebastián Vázquez 24 .0 0
T106 T105 Luke Guthrie 36 .0 0
T106 T105 Blayne Barber 31 .0 0
T106 T105 Brady Schnell 37 .0 0
T106 T105 Scott Langley 34 .0 0
T106 T105 Will Wilcox 24 .0 0
T106 T105 Brandon Crick 38 .0 0
T106 T105 Jonathan Randolph 37 .0 0
T106 T105 T.J. Vogel 36 .0 0
T106 T105 Chris Naegel 5 .0 0
T106 T105 Brian Richey 22 .0 0
T106 T105 Nicholas Lindheim 31 .0 0
T106 T105 Zecheng Dou 32 .0 0
T106 T105 Chase Wright 38 .0 0
T106 T105 Scott Stevens 5 .0 0
T106 T105 John VanDerLaan 39 .0 0

The percent of time a player's finish position improves or remains unchanged in the final round when starting in the top 10 in that round. (220)