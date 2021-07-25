×
Final Round Performance

Final Round Performance

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 53.18

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS %
1 1 Shane Smith 29 100.00
2 2 Nick Voke 28 91.67
3 3 Steve Marino 17 87.50
4 T6 Greyson Sigg 31 80.77
5 8 Peter Uihlein 16 76.92
T6 11 David Skinns 31 75.00
T6 4 John Oda 31 75.00
T6 9 Will Zalatoris 16 75.00
9 10 Andrew Novak 37 73.68
T10 17 Ryan McCormick 35 71.43
T10 12 Nicholas Lindheim 31 71.43
T10 5 Nicholas Thompson 32 71.43
T13 T13 J.T. Griffin 35 70.59
T13 T13 Jimmy Stanger 37 70.59
T13 T13 Tom Whitney 35 70.59
16 T18 Justin Lower 34 70.00
17 20 Taylor Moore 36 69.23
T18 T23 Shad Tuten 35 68.75
T18 T23 Tyson Alexander 36 68.75
20 21 Nick Hardy 36 67.74
T21 T23 Brad Brunner 24 66.67
T21 T13 Brandon Wu 23 66.67
T21 T23 Jared Wolfe 36 66.67
T21 T23 Brett Coletta 29 66.67
T21 T6 Kevin Lucas 26 66.67
T21 T23 Harrison Endycott 33 66.67
T21 T23 Yuwa Kosaihira 19 66.67
T21 T35 Paul Haley II 32 66.67
T21 34 Stephan Jaeger 32 66.67
T21 T23 Marcelo Rozo 37 66.67
T21 T23 George Cunningham 40 66.67
T21 T23 John Somers 19 66.67
33 22 Chad Ramey 38 65.71
34 T18 Brett Drewitt 40 65.00
35 44 Taylor Dickson 32 64.29
36 37 Blayne Barber 31 63.64
T37 T23 Max McGreevy 36 63.16
T37 38 T.J. Vogel 36 63.16
T39 T39 Ollie Schniederjans 32 62.50
T39 T39 Daniel Miernicki 30 62.50
T41 43 Scott Gutschewski 33 61.90
T41 T35 Grant Hirschman 38 61.90
43 47 Mito Pereira 32 60.87
T44 T48 Brian Campbell 33 60.00
T44 T39 Joshua Creel 35 60.00
T44 T48 Zach Cabra 23 60.00
T44 T55 Davis Riley 33 60.00
T44 T48 Nicolas Echavarria 39 60.00
T44 T48 Whee Kim 38 60.00
T50 T39 Tommy Gainey 32 58.82
T50 T66 Zach Wright 36 58.82
52 T58 Taylor Pendrith 34 58.62
T53 T72 Brady Schnell 37 58.33
T53 T55 Chandler Blanchet 33 58.33
T55 T45 Jonathan Randolph 37 57.89
T55 T45 Michael Miller 38 57.89
T57 T58 Max Greyserman 33 57.14
T57 T58 David Lingmerth 17 57.14
T57 T88 Luke Guthrie 36 57.14
T57 T58 Harry Hall 25 57.14
T61 T64 Augusto Núñez 41 56.52
T61 T64 Braden Thornberry 38 56.52
T63 T48 Brent Grant 32 56.25
T63 T66 Jack Maguire 38 56.25
T65 T55 Callum Tarren 36 56.00
T65 68 Kevin Roy 41 56.00
67 T69 Curtis Luck 28 55.56
T68 T48 Derek Ernst 33 54.55
T68 T48 Brian Richey 22 54.55
T68 T72 Ben Silverman 30 54.55
T68 T72 Alex Chiarella 35 54.55
T68 T72 Carl Yuan 31 54.55
73 T86 Dylan Wu 39 54.17
T74 T78 Bobby Bai 30 53.85
T74 T78 Rick Lamb 29 53.85
76 T69 Curtis Thompson 39 53.57
T77 T58 Brett Stegmaier 32 53.33
T77 82 Wade Binfield 36 53.33
T77 T58 Jake Knapp 34 53.33
T80 T83 Brad Hopfinger 34 52.63
T80 T83 John Chin 36 52.63
82 T86 Zecheng Dou 32 52.17
T83 T76 Brandon Harkins 37 52.00
T83 T76 John VanDerLaan 39 52.00
T85 T88 Theo Humphrey 37 50.00
T85 T111 James Nicholas 28 50.00
T85 T78 Chip McDaniel 38 50.00
T85 T88 Taylor Montgomery 33 50.00
T85 T78 Chase Wright 38 50.00
T85 T88 Paul Barjon 32 50.00
T85 T88 Ben Kohles 36 50.00
T85 T88 Mark Baldwin 37 50.00
T85 T88 Robby Ormand 23 50.00
T85 T88 Austen Truslow 20 50.00
T85 T88 Justin Hueber 20 50.00
T85 T83 Stuart Macdonald 30 50.00
T85 T88 Trey Mullinax 28 50.00
T85 T88 Anders Albertson 32 50.00
T85 T88 Max Rottluff 22 50.00
T85 T111 Will Cannon 28 50.00
101 T88 Dawie van der Walt 41 48.15
T102 T88 Dan McCarthy 36 48.00
T102 119 Erik Barnes 33 48.00
T104 T88 Billy Kennerly 34 47.62
T104 T121 Kyle Reifers 33 47.62
T104 T121 Austin Smotherman 36 47.62
T104 T106 Joey Garber 36 47.62
T104 T88 Seth Reeves 36 47.62
T104 T106 Stephen Franken 37 47.62
T110 T88 KK Limbhasut 35 47.37
T110 108 Andy Pope 38 47.37
T112 T129 Drew Weaver 36 46.67
T112 T111 Steve LeBrun 34 46.67
T112 T124 Adam Svensson 37 46.67
T115 T114 Matt Atkins 36 46.15
T115 T114 Evan Harmeling 34 46.15
T115 T114 Ryan Ruffels 32 46.15
T115 T114 Cameron Young 24 46.15
119 120 Trevor Cone 36 45.45
T120 T109 Tag Ridings 34 44.44
T120 T109 Jamie Arnold 36 44.44
T122 T127 Vince India 37 44.00
T122 T127 David Kocher 39 44.00
124 T136 Tyrone Van Aswegen 37 43.75
125 T124 Lee Hodges 34 43.33
T126 T136 Patrick Fishburn 36 42.86
T126 T129 Erik Compton 30 42.86
T126 T114 Mark Blakefield 33 42.86
T126 T121 Roberto Díaz 36 42.86
T126 T129 Will Wilcox 24 42.86
131 133 Dawson Armstrong 38 42.11
T132 T129 Eric Cole 29 40.00
T132 T136 David Lipsky 28 40.00
T132 126 Steve Lewton 24 40.00
T132 T136 Robert Garrigus 20 40.00
136 135 Hayden Buckley 30 38.89
137 134 Steven Alker 27 38.46
T138 T140 Martin Piller 38 37.50
T138 T140 Lorens Chan 20 37.50
T138 T140 Michael Arnaud 26 37.50
141 143 Kevin Dougherty 34 36.84
T142 T144 Kyle Jones 29 36.36
T142 T144 Brandon Crick 38 36.36
144 146 Julián Etulain 40 35.29
T145 152 José de Jesús Rodríguez 30 33.33
T145 T147 Sangmoon Bae 24 33.33
T145 T147 Andres Gonzales 32 33.33
T145 T147 Charlie Saxon 37 33.33
T149 T147 Conrad Shindler 33 30.77
T149 T147 Mickey DeMorat 36 30.77
151 153 Greg Yates 37 27.27
T152 T154 Rico Hoey 27 26.67
T152 T154 Alex Prugh 33 26.67
154 T156 Sebastián Vázquez 24 25.00
155 158 Scott Langley 34 23.08
156 T156 Chase Johnson 30 22.22
157 160 Cyril Bouniol 21 16.67
158 T161 Matt Ryan 21 .00

The percent of time a player's finish position improves or remains unchanged in the final round. (219)