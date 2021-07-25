×
First Tee Early Scoring Average

First Tee Early Scoring Average

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 70.35

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL 1ST TEE EARLY RNDS.
1 1 Will Zalatoris 64 67.64 744 11
2 2 David Lipsky 95 68.45 1,985 29
3 3 Erik Barnes 116 68.65 2,334 34
4 4 Brandon Harkins 123 68.76 2,338 34
5 7 Kevin Roy 132 68.82 2,684 39
6 8 Kyle Reifers 108 68.83 2,409 35
7 5 Brandon Wu 82 68.84 1,721 25
8 6 Greyson Sigg 114 68.90 2,136 31
9 9 Harry Hall 78 68.92 1,792 26
10 10 Andrew Novak 112 68.94 2,413 35
11 T21 James Nicholas 88 68.96 1,793 26
12 11 Tommy Gainey 97 69.00 1,863 27
13 13 Austen Truslow 59 69.07 967 14
14 12 Davis Riley 115 69.08 2,625 38
15 14 Ollie Schniederjans 94 69.10 2,073 30
T16 18 Callum Tarren 122 69.11 2,488 36
T16 15 Roberto Díaz 114 69.11 2,557 37
18 16 Chad Ramey 146 69.12 2,903 42
19 17 Zecheng Dou 110 69.14 2,489 36
20 23 Stephan Jaeger 112 69.18 2,283 33
21 25 Dylan Wu 126 69.21 2,630 38
T22 19 Lee Hodges 128 69.24 2,562 37
T22 20 Stuart Macdonald 99 69.24 1,454 21
T24 24 Grant Hirschman 118 69.25 2,216 32
T24 T21 Taylor Dickson 92 69.25 1,939 28
26 27 John VanDerLaan 128 69.33 2,773 40
27 28 Augusto Núñez 128 69.35 2,774 40
T28 30 Chandler Blanchet 90 69.45 2,014 29
T28 29 Shad Tuten 98 69.45 2,292 33
T28 26 Scott Gutschewski 108 69.45 2,292 33
31 48 David Skinns 94 69.46 1,945 28
32 31 Mito Pereira 110 69.47 2,223 32
33 33 Paul Haley II 106 69.48 2,154 31
34 32 Stephen Franken 116 69.55 2,156 31
35 34 Dan McCarthy 122 69.58 2,505 36
T36 T41 Eric Cole 88 69.61 2,158 31
T36 T43 Justin Lower 108 69.61 2,506 36
38 35 Taylor Moore 124 69.63 2,228 32
39 37 Jonathan Randolph 112 69.66 2,020 29
40 36 Patrick Fishburn 114 69.68 2,648 38
41 T39 Austin Smotherman 114 69.71 1,952 28
T42 T39 Max Greyserman 107 69.72 1,743 25
T42 T54 Jake Knapp 98 69.72 2,022 29
44 T41 Taylor Montgomery 106 69.73 2,092 30
T45 T43 Nick Hardy 134 69.76 3,209 46
T45 T43 Trevor Cone 94 69.76 1,186 17
T47 47 Braden Thornberry 122 69.80 2,443 35
T47 T43 Paul Barjon 104 69.80 2,443 35
T49 50 David Lingmerth 48 69.85 908 13
T49 38 Ryan McCormick 112 69.85 2,794 40
T51 T51 Peter Uihlein 58 69.86 978 14
T51 T51 Sangmoon Bae 71 69.86 1,956 28
53 53 Carl Yuan 106 69.87 2,725 39
54 T54 Harrison Endycott 99 69.89 1,957 28
T55 60 Joshua Creel 119 69.95 2,868 41
T55 57 Curtis Luck 73 69.95 1,539 22
57 65 Dawie van der Walt 134 69.96 3,358 48
T58 T69 Adam Svensson 134 69.97 2,519 36
T58 64 David Kocher 128 69.97 2,659 38
T58 59 KK Limbhasut 108 69.97 2,309 33
T61 78 Brent Grant 96 70.00 2,030 29
T61 T61 Justin Hueber 56 70.00 1,050 15
T61 66 Rick Lamb 84 70.00 1,820 26
T61 T61 Brandon Crick 120 70.00 2,590 37
T61 49 J.T. Griffin 104 70.00 2,730 39
T66 63 Andy Pope 113 70.03 2,801 40
T66 T67 Tom Whitney 104 70.03 2,031 29
68 T72 Will Cannon 88 70.04 1,751 25
69 56 Derek Ernst 86 70.05 1,541 22
70 71 Taylor Pendrith 126 70.06 2,522 36
71 T69 Chase Wright 104 70.07 1,962 28
72 58 Trey Mullinax 88 70.10 2,033 29
73 T67 Anders Albertson 99 70.11 1,332 19
T74 T72 Max McGreevy 110 70.13 2,104 30
T74 77 Whee Kim 105 70.13 2,104 30
T76 T87 Ben Silverman 82 70.17 1,614 23
T76 T97 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 70.17 1,614 23
T76 T72 George Cunningham 109 70.17 1,684 24
79 76 Brad Hopfinger 105 70.22 2,528 36
80 79 Steve LeBrun 98 70.26 2,459 35
81 T80 Vince India 124 70.27 2,319 33
82 83 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 70.29 984 14
T83 T101 Brett Drewitt 119 70.31 2,531 36
T83 T80 Billy Kennerly 110 70.31 2,461 35
T83 T89 Nicolas Echavarria 118 70.31 2,461 35
86 T87 Max Rottluff 56 70.32 1,336 19
T87 107 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 70.33 2,813 40
T87 T85 Scott Langley 94 70.33 1,899 27
89 T89 Curtis Thompson 134 70.35 3,025 43
T90 75 Ben Kohles 128 70.37 2,111 30
T90 T85 Kevin Dougherty 106 70.37 1,900 27
T92 T94 Brett Stegmaier 93 70.38 2,393 34
T92 T91 Lorens Chan 56 70.38 1,478 21
T94 T80 Steve Lewton 68 70.39 1,619 23
T94 T94 Brian Campbell 106 70.39 2,675 38
T96 T99 Tag Ridings 103 70.40 2,112 30
T96 T97 Nicholas Lindheim 101 70.40 2,464 35
98 84 Drew Weaver 102 70.41 2,253 32
99 T99 Mickey DeMorat 98 70.43 1,972 28
T100 103 Steve Marino 47 70.47 1,339 19
T100 T94 Charlie Saxon 110 70.47 2,255 32
T102 T104 Matt Ryan 56 70.50 1,128 16
T102 T101 Jared Wolfe 120 70.50 2,820 40
T102 T104 Ryan Ruffels 89 70.50 1,833 26
T102 T108 Chip McDaniel 104 70.50 2,115 30
106 110 Cameron Young 74 70.53 1,340 19
107 T108 Hayden Buckley 96 70.57 2,470 35
108 111 Seth Reeves 114 70.58 1,694 24
T109 112 T.J. Vogel 110 70.59 2,612 37
T109 T104 Jack Maguire 107 70.59 1,906 27
111 116 Tyson Alexander 103 70.60 2,118 30
112 113 Wade Binfield 102 70.63 2,119 30
113 114 Cyril Bouniol 54 70.64 777 11
114 115 Will Wilcox 58 70.65 1,201 17
115 117 Rico Hoey 84 70.70 1,626 23
116 118 Theo Humphrey 98 70.72 1,768 25
117 119 Joey Garber 114 70.76 2,335 33
118 T121 Conrad Shindler 92 70.77 2,194 31
119 120 Dawson Armstrong 114 70.79 2,336 33
120 T121 John Chin 110 70.80 2,478 35
121 T129 Brian Richey 66 70.82 1,558 22
T122 T125 Mark Baldwin 96 70.83 2,125 30
T122 124 Brad Brunner 66 70.83 1,629 23
T122 T129 Alex Chiarella 89 70.83 1,700 24
125 123 Evan Harmeling 94 70.91 2,340 33
T126 T129 Martin Piller 108 70.97 2,413 34
T126 127 Jimmy Stanger 108 70.97 2,200 31
128 128 Michael Miller 113 70.98 2,839 40
129 T129 Matt Atkins 98 71.00 1,775 25
T130 133 Brett Coletta 74 71.06 1,279 18
T130 138 Jamie Arnold 108 71.06 2,345 33
132 134 Chase Johnson 78 71.09 1,564 22
133 T125 Kevin Lucas 62 71.10 1,493 21
T134 T136 Greg Yates 96 71.11 1,991 28
T134 140 Nick Voke 80 71.11 1,991 28
T134 T136 Alex Prugh 96 71.11 1,920 27
137 135 Bobby Bai 86 71.14 1,565 22
138 139 Nicholas Thompson 78 71.19 1,495 21
139 144 Brady Schnell 98 71.21 2,065 29
140 141 Steven Alker 80 71.25 1,425 20
T141 T142 Sebastián Vázquez 55 71.35 1,213 17
T141 146 Zach Wright 106 71.35 2,212 31
143 T142 Erik Compton 85 71.54 2,504 35
144 149 Mark Blakefield 93 71.61 2,005 28
145 145 Robby Ormand 62 71.64 1,576 22
146 148 Blayne Barber 84 71.68 2,007 28
T147 153 Luke Guthrie 86 71.73 1,578 22
T147 150 Kyle Jones 80 71.73 1,578 22
149 151 Marcelo Rozo 98 71.74 2,439 34
150 152 Michael Arnaud 68 71.83 1,652 23
151 155 Julián Etulain 111 72.00 1,656 23
152 158 Daniel Miernicki 75 72.08 1,802 25
T153 156 Andres Gonzales 88 72.10 1,514 21
T153 154 Zach Cabra 56 72.10 1,514 21
155 157 Robert Garrigus 50 72.16 1,371 19
156 159 John Somers 44 72.93 1,021 14
157 161 John Oda 74 73.29 1,539 21
158 162 Shane Smith 60 73.47 1,249 17

The actual scoring average when teeing off early from the first tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (209)