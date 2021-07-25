×
Money per Event Leaders

Money per Event Leaders

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average $4,364

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS MONEY PER EVENT TOTAL MONEY
1 1 Luke List 1 $108,000 108,000
2 2 Joseph Bramlett 2 $38,250 76,500
3 3 Chris Kirk 3 $37,333 112,000
4 4 Will Zalatoris 16 $25,249 403,978
5 5 Stephan Jaeger 32 $19,209 614,678
6 6 Mito Pereira 32 $18,340 586,885
7 7 Brandon Wu 23 $17,576 404,250
8 8 Cameron Young 24 $16,460 395,028
9 9 Peter Uihlein 16 $15,507 248,119
10 11 Kris Ventura 4 $15,102 60,409
11 12 Greyson Sigg 31 $14,269 442,335
12 10 Kevin Yu 6 $13,363 80,178
13 14 David Lipsky 28 $13,122 367,425
14 13 Davis Riley 33 $12,898 425,643
15 15 Chad Ramey 38 $12,890 489,813
16 19 Taylor Moore 36 $12,737 458,516
17 16 Taylor Pendrith 34 $12,097 411,293
18 17 Lee Hodges 34 $11,860 403,227
19 18 Austin Eckroat 3 $11,749 35,248
20 20 Paul Barjon 32 $11,186 357,964
21 21 Kevin Chappell 1 $10,463 10,463
22 22 Daniel Summerhays 5 $10,222 51,108
23 23 Adam Svensson 37 $9,948 368,091
24 25 Max McGreevy 36 $9,774 351,848
25 24 Jared Wolfe 36 $9,679 348,446
26 27 Nick Hardy 36 $9,402 338,458
27 29 Seth Reeves 36 $9,151 329,449
28 55 Dylan Wu 39 $9,032 352,250
29 28 Andrew Novak 37 $9,023 333,845
30 Hayden Springer 2 $8,940 17,880
31 26 Jamie Lovemark 11 $8,765 96,417
32 33 Paul Haley II 32 $8,668 277,378
33 31 Harry Hall 25 $8,613 215,319
34 30 Ben Kohles 36 $8,451 304,226
35 32 Roberto Díaz 36 $8,333 299,983
36 35 Ben Martin 8 $8,226 65,809
37 34 Justin Lower 34 $8,191 278,506
38 36 Carl Yuan 31 $8,153 252,736
39 37 Aaron Baddeley 4 $8,062 32,246
40 46 Austin Smotherman 36 $7,878 283,591
41 40 Brett Drewitt 40 $7,821 312,828
42 38 Curtis Thompson 39 $7,813 304,692
43 41 Erik Barnes 33 $7,677 253,330
44 39 Taylor Montgomery 33 $7,625 251,617
45 42 Curtis Luck 28 $7,514 210,397
46 45 Camilo Villegas 6 $7,435 44,608
47 43 Hayden Buckley 30 $7,406 222,185
48 44 Dan McCarthy 36 $7,383 265,788
49 47 Ollie Schniederjans 32 $7,305 233,748
50 48 Josh Hart 2 $7,115 14,230
51 50 Jeremy Gandon 2 $6,751 13,501
52 49 Trey Mullinax 28 $6,677 186,964
53 51 Tommy Gainey 32 $6,669 213,410
54 52 Rafael Campos 3 $6,600 19,801
55 53 Wes Roach 12 $6,562 78,740
56 57 Zecheng Dou 32 $6,375 204,012
57 54 David Kocher 39 $6,329 246,815
58 56 Tyson Alexander 36 $6,290 226,437
59 58 Vince India 37 $6,274 232,145
60 60 Brandon Harkins 37 $5,975 221,081
61 59 Max Greyserman 33 $5,897 194,607
62 61 Luke Schniederjans 2 $5,835 11,670
63 63 Austen Truslow 20 $5,777 115,549
64 64 Daniel Sutton 7 $5,721 40,050
65 62 Billy Kennerly 34 $5,704 193,944
66 68 Stuart Macdonald 30 $5,686 170,581
67 67 Callum Tarren 36 $5,611 201,981
68 T65 Kyle Jones 29 $5,595 162,267
69 72 David Skinns 31 $5,592 173,366
70 69 Mark Anderson 3 $5,536 16,608
71 T65 Jimmy Stanger 37 $5,444 201,414
72 70 Brad Hopfinger 34 $5,346 181,750
73 74 OJ Farrell 1 $5,329 5,329
74 71 Nicholas Lindheim 31 $5,320 164,935
75 73 Scott Gutschewski 33 $5,187 171,159
76 76 Sean O'Hair 8 $5,182 41,454
77 78 Dawie van der Walt 41 $5,120 209,906
78 75 Theo Humphrey 37 $5,062 187,293
79 77 John Chin 36 $5,023 180,823
80 T80 Tag Ridings 34 $4,957 168,542
81 79 Anders Albertson 32 $4,945 158,229
82 T80 Charlie Saxon 37 $4,898 181,231
83 83 Sahith Theegala 7 $4,879 34,153
84 82 Evan Harmeling 34 $4,738 161,085
85 84 Ryan McCormick 35 $4,676 163,657
86 86 Garrett Osborn 1 $4,660 4,660
87 85 José de Jesús Rodríguez 30 $4,635 139,045
88 89 Kyler Dunkle 1 $4,565 4,565
89 87 Dawson Armstrong 38 $4,536 172,356
90 88 John VanDerLaan 39 $4,524 176,420
91 93 Albin Choi 2 $4,517 9,033
92 94 Myles Creighton 2 $4,506 9,013
93 101 Brent Grant 32 $4,497 143,890
94 90 Kevin Roy 41 $4,438 181,964
95 96 Vincent Whaley 3 $4,426 13,278
96 92 Braden Thornberry 38 $4,405 167,407
97 91 Tom Whitney 35 $4,399 153,960
98 97 Austin Squires 1 $4,391 4,391
99 121 Taylor Dickson 32 $4,352 139,269
100 99 Josh McCarthy 2 $4,350 8,700
101 100 Isidro Benitez 1 $4,341 4,341
102 98 Joshua Creel 35 $4,334 151,693
103 95 Stephen Franken 37 $4,318 159,781
104 T105 Kyle Reifers 33 $4,258 140,527
105 103 Joey Garber 36 $4,254 153,143
106 104 Kramer Hickok 2 $4,235 8,470
107 102 George Cunningham 40 $4,217 168,689
108 107 Thomas Forster 3 $4,161 12,484
109 108 Seung-Yul Noh 1 $4,149 4,149
110 T105 Shad Tuten 35 $4,143 145,019
111 109 Cameron Percy 1 $4,066 4,066
112 110 Patrick Flavin 11 $4,020 44,218
113 111 Harrison Endycott 33 $3,915 129,181
114 112 Kevin Dougherty 34 $3,851 130,930
115 124 Nick Voke 28 $3,810 106,693
116 114 Bryson Nimmer 3 $3,774 11,323
117 113 Brett Coletta 29 $3,650 105,842
118 228 Alex Kang 11 $3,631 39,943
119 115 Grant Hirschman 38 $3,590 136,403
120 118 Juan Carlos Benitez 1 $3,556 3,556
121 119 Josh Teater 6 $3,516 21,097
122 116 Augusto Núñez 41 $3,507 143,805
123 117 J.T. Griffin 35 $3,482 121,867
124 120 Patrick Fishburn 36 $3,419 123,087
125 122 Zack Sucher 9 $3,311 29,801
126 126 Michael Gellerman 6 $3,264 19,583
127 127 Scott Stevens 5 $3,240 16,202
128 123 Nicolas Echavarria 39 $3,219 125,545
129 128 Peyton White 5 $3,214 16,070
130 125 Brian Campbell 33 $3,181 104,967
131 129 Paul Peterson 6 $3,171 19,027
132 130 Preston Stanley 1 $3,165 3,165
133 142 KK Limbhasut 35 $3,136 109,775
134 132 Sangmoon Bae 24 $3,114 74,731
135 135 Dru Love 1 $3,039 3,039
136 131 Alex Chiarella 35 $3,034 106,203
137 140 Eric Cole 29 $3,015 87,433
138 133 Whee Kim 38 $2,997 113,885
139 137 Andrew Dorn 2 $2,970 5,940
140 134 Chandler Blanchet 33 $2,965 97,846
141 136 Brandon Crick 38 $2,930 111,332
142 138 Zach Wright 36 $2,928 105,422
143 139 Ryan Ruffels 32 $2,910 93,109
144 141 Xinjun Zhang 2 $2,886 5,773
145 144 Arjun Atwal 1 $2,792 2,792
146 143 T.J. Vogel 36 $2,761 99,379
147 146 David Vanegas 1 $2,751 2,751
148 147 Chase Johnson 30 $2,746 82,395
149 150 Jonathan Randolph 37 $2,734 101,140
150 148 Hank Lebioda 2 $2,729 5,459
151 149 Robert Streb 2 $2,717 5,435
152 183 James Nicholas 28 $2,694 75,446
153 151 Joseph Winslow 5 $2,678 13,391
154 152 Steve Lewton 24 $2,654 63,696
155 153 Seth Fair 1 $2,625 2,625
156 155 Doug Ghim 1 $2,607 2,607
157 156 Seamus Power 5 $2,597 12,986
158 157 Justin Hueber 20 $2,595 51,902
159 158 Bo Hoag 1 $2,586 2,586
160 159 Rhein Gibson 5 $2,577 12,884
161 161 Brad Fritsch 1 $2,555 2,555
162 162 Quade Cummins 1 $2,550 2,550
163 163 Michael Miller 38 $2,547 96,774
164 165 Kelly Kraft 1 $2,514 2,514
165 166 Tim Wilkinson 2 $2,505 5,010
166 167 Michael Johnson 1 $2,502 2,502
167 169 Chris Naegel 5 $2,468 12,339
168 170 James Hahn 1 $2,466 2,466
169 172 Chip McDaniel 38 $2,457 93,382
170 171 Will Cannon 28 $2,453 68,680
171 164 Jack Maguire 38 $2,448 93,039
172 173 Ryan Sullivan 1 $2,442 2,442
173 174 Justin Suh 1 $2,436 2,436
174 175 Erik Flores 1 $2,424 2,424
175 154 Spencer Levin 14 $2,421 33,898
176 168 Julián Etulain 40 $2,419 96,752
177 176 Wesley Bryan 3 $2,408 7,225
178 177 Martin Laird 1 $2,400 2,400
179 178 MJ Daffue 1 $2,394 2,394
180 179 Gregor Main 1 $2,382 2,382
181 160 Chandler Phillips 13 $2,370 30,815
182 181 Chris Gilman 1 $2,352 2,352
183 182 Rico Hoey 27 $2,345 63,308
184 184 Mike Weir 5 $2,314 11,568
185 Davis Thompson 1 $2,310 2,310
186 180 Rick Lamb 29 $2,299 66,681
T187 T186 Nathan Stamey 1 $2,298 2,298
T187 T186 Hayden Foster 1 $2,298 2,298
189 188 Jamie Arnold 36 $2,287 82,326
190 185 Andy Pope 38 $2,251 85,549
191 189 Richy Werenski 1 $2,244 2,244
192 214 Steven Alker 27 $2,186 59,017
193 191 Nelson Ledesma 11 $2,178 23,956
194 193 Derek Ernst 33 $2,168 71,560
195 192 Shawn Stefani 11 $2,166 23,822
196 194 Rob Oppenheim 3 $2,150 6,450
197 195 Jim Knous 15 $2,149 32,233
198 196 Mark Blakefield 33 $2,139 70,584
199 206 Brett Stegmaier 32 $2,129 68,113
200 212 Jake Knapp 34 $2,124 72,229
201 198 Ryan Blaum 7 $2,117 14,821
202 190 Ben Silverman 30 $2,109 63,265
203 199 David Lingmerth 17 $2,103 35,745
204 201 Ryan Brehm 8 $2,080 16,642
205 197 Greg Yates 37 $2,061 76,249
206 T202 John Oda 31 $2,044 63,374
207 T202 Steve Marino 17 $2,036 34,608
208 204 Max Rottluff 22 $2,026 44,571
209 200 Bobby Bai 30 $2,018 60,546
210 207 Grayson Murray 5 $1,984 9,920
211 205 Martin Piller 38 $1,954 74,270
212 209 James Driscoll 5 $1,896 9,480
213 145 Corbin Mills 3 $1,857 5,570
214 211 Cooper Musselman 3 $1,841 5,522
215 239 Brady Schnell 37 $1,811 66,999
216 210 Matt Atkins 36 $1,807 65,063
217 208 Andre Metzger 14 $1,803 25,239
218 215 Hayden Shieh 2 $1,785 3,570
219 219 Brian Richey 22 $1,761 38,734
220 217 Drew Weaver 36 $1,757 63,248
221 213 Lorens Chan 20 $1,721 34,414
222 221 Blake Trimble 3 $1,711 5,133
223 216 Erik Compton 30 $1,700 50,986
224 218 Trevor Cone 36 $1,688 60,760
225 220 Alex Prugh 33 $1,671 55,145
226 224 Fabián Gómez 8 $1,662 13,296
227 222 Mark Baldwin 37 $1,648 60,959
T228 274 Nicholas Thompson 32 $1,620 51,840
T228 225 Mickey DeMorat 36 $1,620 58,337
230 231 Chase Wright 38 $1,607 61,076
231 223 Brad Brunner 24 $1,601 38,430
232 232 Jonathan Hodge 15 $1,546 23,184
233 226 Michael Arnaud 26 $1,526 39,682
234 227 Will Wilcox 24 $1,516 36,394
235 229 Chris Thompson 2 $1,499 2,998
236 235 Tyrone Van Aswegen 37 $1,498 55,437
237 230 Scott Langley 34 $1,449 49,263
238 234 Chris Baker 6 $1,440 8,640
239 233 Blayne Barber 31 $1,419 44,000
240 237 Kevin Lucas 26 $1,416 36,812
241 238 Conrad Shindler 33 $1,405 46,375
242 236 Willie Mack III 2 $1,404 2,807
243 240 William McGirt 3 $1,361 4,084
T244 T243 Jared du Toit 2 $1,328 2,655
T244 T243 Lukas Euler 2 $1,328 2,655
T244 T243 Chase Seiffert 2 $1,328 2,655
247 246 Johnson Wagner 4 $1,326 5,304
248 247 Ethan Tracy 11 $1,325 14,570
249 241 Robby Ormand 23 $1,300 29,904
250 250 Sam Saunders 13 $1,292 16,796
251 248 Wade Binfield 36 $1,288 46,357
252 251 Chase Koepka 5 $1,286 6,432
253 249 Steve LeBrun 34 $1,279 43,482
254 252 Danny Guise 2 $1,277 2,554
255 253 Luke Kwon 14 $1,276 17,863
256 254 Matt Oshrine 6 $1,271 7,626
T257 T255 Kevin Stadler 2 $1,251 2,502
T257 T255 Robert Garrigus 20 $1,251 25,016
T257 T255 Zach Caldwell 2 $1,251 2,502
260 258 Kent Bulle 11 $1,249 13,739
261 242 Jason Millard 14 $1,240 17,362
262 259 Bhavik Patel 4 $1,238 4,952
T263 T260 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 2 $1,233 2,466
T263 T260 George Kneiser 2 $1,233 2,466
265 262 Sebastián Vázquez 24 $1,204 28,888
266 263 Billy Tom Sargent 7 $1,198 8,387
267 264 Matt Hutchins 2 $1,197 2,394
268 266 Alvaro Ortiz 2 $1,177 2,353
269 267 Charlie Holland 2 $1,173 2,346
270 268 Yuwa Kosaihira 19 $1,170 22,227
271 269 Richard Johnson 8 $1,161 9,288
272 271 Ethan Marcus 2 $1,152 2,304
273 265 Daniel Miernicki 30 $1,146 34,394
T274 T272 Matt Gilchrest 5 $1,128 5,639
T274 T272 Nick Arman 2 $1,128 2,256
276 270 Andres Gonzales 32 $1,121 35,880
277 275 Oscar Fraustro 5 $1,073 5,367
278 276 Derek Lamely 10 $1,057 10,571
279 277 Matt Ryan 21 $1,055 22,158
280 279 Luke Guthrie 36 $1,021 36,742
281 Dalton Ward 3 $1,000 3,000
282 278 Marcelo Rozo 37 $946 35,018
283 280 Carson Young 3 $852 2,555
284 281 Cyril Bouniol 21 $835 17,539
285 282 Rodrigo Lee 16 $825 13,193
286 283 Mark Hensby 15 $823 12,349
287 284 Chandler Eaton 6 $809 4,854
288 285 Michael Gligic 3 $792 2,376
289 286 Ben Taylor 6 $785 4,710
290 287 Zach Zaback 16 $783 12,532
291 288 Sean Kelly 9 $779 7,014
292 289 Alex Cejka 10 $778 7,778
293 290 Byron Meth 8 $715 5,721
294 292 Jordan Hahn 4 $673 2,690
295 293 Ryan Siegler 8 $667 5,335
296 294 Eric Axley 10 $657 6,573
297 295 Jonathan Garrick 5 $648 3,240
298 296 Broc Everett 4 $629 2,514
299 297 John Somers 19 $614 11,671
300 299 Danny Walker 4 $594 2,376
301 300 Mikel Martinson 15 $588 8,813
302 301 Jordan Niebrugge 17 $578 9,828
303 298 Zach Cabra 23 $573 13,170
304 291 Garett Reband 6 $566 3,399
T305 302 Shane Smith 29 $552 16,018
T305 303 Matt Every 6 $552 3,310
307 304 Trevor Sluman 10 $530 5,297
308 305 Ross Miller 9 $476 4,284
309 306 Matthew Campbell 7 $475 3,326
310 307 Jonas Blixt 5 $467 2,334
311 308 Alistair Docherty 6 $419 2,514
312 310 Dan Woltman 14 $359 5,024
313 309 Andrew Svoboda 15 $354 5,304
314 311 Dominic Bozzelli 11 $347 3,814
315 312 D.H. Lee 7 $341 2,388
316 313 Martin Flores 8 $332 2,652
317 314 Charlie Wi 10 $247 2,466

The average official money a player has earned for all the official events played year-to-date. (154)