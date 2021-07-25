Scrambling

×
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 58.80

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % PAR OR BETTER MISSED GIR
T1 2 Billy Kennerly 110 66.79 352 527
T1 1 Andrew Novak 112 66.79 370 554
3 3 Chad Ramey 146 66.39 399 601
4 4 Taylor Moore 124 65.85 351 533
5 T9 Steven Alker 80 65.67 264 402
6 7 Ben Kohles 128 65.51 321 490
7 8 Stephan Jaeger 112 65.44 320 489
8 5 Greyson Sigg 114 65.31 288 441
9 11 Taylor Pendrith 126 65.25 353 541
10 6 Harrison Endycott 99 64.99 323 497
11 T9 Taylor Montgomery 106 64.52 371 575
12 13 Peter Uihlein 58 64.01 217 339
13 14 David Lipsky 95 63.81 298 467
14 16 Adam Svensson 134 63.68 363 570
15 15 Carl Yuan 106 63.64 294 462
16 17 Brett Drewitt 119 63.43 340 536
17 18 Paul Haley II 106 63.40 298 470
18 26 Joshua Creel 119 63.37 365 576
19 20 Max McGreevy 110 63.32 328 518
20 19 Will Zalatoris 64 63.19 103 163
21 27 Lee Hodges 128 63.03 370 587
22 T22 David Lingmerth 48 62.99 160 254
23 25 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 62.97 284 451
24 24 Dawson Armstrong 114 62.65 374 597
25 T22 Scott Langley 94 62.60 323 516
26 41 KK Limbhasut 108 62.54 389 622
27 21 Dan McCarthy 122 62.52 322 515
28 29 Dylan Wu 126 62.50 350 560
29 28 Kevin Roy 132 62.23 374 601
30 33 Justin Lower 108 62.11 277 446
31 35 Derek Ernst 86 62.01 253 408
32 T44 Jake Knapp 98 61.96 342 552
33 31 Shad Tuten 98 61.90 307 496
34 T38 Brian Campbell 106 61.89 380 614
T35 T42 Conrad Shindler 92 61.76 260 421
T35 40 Joey Garber 114 61.76 357 578
T37 37 Brandon Crick 120 61.73 329 533
T37 52 Scott Gutschewski 108 61.73 300 486
T37 T42 Harry Hall 78 61.73 279 452
40 34 Julián Etulain 111 61.71 340 551
41 32 Trey Mullinax 88 61.70 290 470
42 36 Andy Pope 113 61.68 346 561
43 T44 Jimmy Stanger 108 61.57 330 536
44 T38 David Kocher 128 61.51 366 595
T45 49 Grant Hirschman 118 61.48 340 553
T45 51 Ollie Schniederjans 94 61.48 300 488
47 53 Nick Hardy 134 61.44 333 542
48 54 Max Rottluff 56 61.43 215 350
T49 48 Braden Thornberry 122 61.34 357 582
T49 50 Eric Cole 88 61.34 311 507
51 47 Nicholas Lindheim 101 61.20 265 433
52 56 Rico Hoey 84 61.18 260 425
53 60 David Skinns 94 61.14 280 458
54 58 Steve Marino 47 61.02 144 236
55 T44 Andres Gonzales 88 60.98 261 428
56 57 Callum Tarren 122 60.92 332 545
57 55 Brian Richey 66 60.77 206 339
58 59 Mito Pereira 110 60.67 290 478
59 T68 Luke Guthrie 86 60.49 297 491
60 T66 Brady Schnell 98 60.48 329 544
61 65 Erik Compton 85 60.39 282 467
62 63 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 60.18 133 221
63 62 Curtis Thompson 134 60.17 364 605
64 64 Zecheng Dou 110 60.16 305 507
65 T66 Erik Barnes 116 60.11 324 539
66 61 Jonathan Randolph 112 60.03 350 583
67 72 Steve LeBrun 98 59.92 302 504
68 73 Mark Blakefield 93 59.87 270 451
69 74 Augusto Núñez 128 59.83 362 605
70 75 Anders Albertson 99 59.81 311 520
71 T68 T.J. Vogel 110 59.71 332 556
72 71 Ryan McCormick 112 59.59 376 631
73 86 George Cunningham 109 59.55 318 534
74 76 John Chin 110 59.51 313 526
T75 82 Lorens Chan 56 59.48 160 269
T75 79 Max Greyserman 107 59.48 323 543
77 77 Stuart Macdonald 99 59.45 283 476
78 80 Brandon Harkins 123 59.36 333 561
79 81 Roberto Díaz 114 59.34 308 519
80 99 Seth Reeves 114 59.33 321 541
81 T83 Paul Barjon 104 59.31 293 494
82 70 Ben Silverman 82 59.27 243 410
83 87 Chip McDaniel 104 59.25 301 508
84 89 Stephen Franken 116 59.08 322 545
T85 98 Daniel Miernicki 75 59.03 206 349
T85 101 Will Cannon 88 59.03 255 432
87 90 Justin Hueber 56 59.00 177 300
88 78 Brad Hopfinger 105 58.94 300 509
89 T83 Brad Brunner 66 58.92 175 297
90 93 Vince India 124 58.88 315 535
T91 95 Sangmoon Bae 71 58.86 216 367
T91 103 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 58.86 289 491
93 94 John VanDerLaan 128 58.80 354 602
94 88 Cameron Young 74 58.78 241 410
95 100 Tyson Alexander 103 58.77 305 519
T96 91 Kyle Reifers 108 58.70 270 460
T96 T83 Brandon Wu 82 58.70 226 385
98 96 Hayden Buckley 96 58.55 267 456
99 102 Martin Piller 108 58.52 340 581
100 T108 Brett Stegmaier 93 58.48 238 407
101 92 Robby Ormand 62 58.37 251 430
102 104 Curtis Luck 73 58.27 243 417
103 110 Zach Wright 106 58.24 297 510
104 97 Evan Harmeling 94 58.17 292 502
105 T108 Davis Riley 115 58.15 296 509
106 111 Tommy Gainey 97 58.06 288 496
107 112 James Nicholas 88 58.05 303 522
108 106 Jared Wolfe 120 58.00 337 581
109 105 Whee Kim 105 57.97 309 533
110 T116 Drew Weaver 102 57.75 272 471
111 107 Jamie Arnold 108 57.49 311 541
112 115 Chandler Blanchet 90 57.48 296 515
113 114 Trevor Cone 94 57.34 285 497
114 113 Patrick Fishburn 114 57.29 330 576
T115 120 Taylor Dickson 92 57.05 259 454
T115 128 Austin Smotherman 114 57.05 263 461
117 T116 Marcelo Rozo 98 57.00 293 514
118 119 Kevin Dougherty 106 56.82 300 528
119 125 Zach Cabra 56 56.79 163 287
120 122 Cyril Bouniol 54 56.75 143 252
121 118 Brett Coletta 74 56.62 218 385
122 123 Blayne Barber 84 56.59 236 417
123 121 Greg Yates 96 56.42 299 530
124 126 John Oda 74 56.23 230 409
125 124 Kevin Lucas 62 56.12 220 392
126 129 Jack Maguire 107 56.10 331 590
127 136 Steve Lewton 68 55.96 183 327
128 127 Nicolas Echavarria 118 55.87 338 605
129 132 Nick Voke 80 55.73 248 445
130 131 Tag Ridings 103 55.56 260 468
131 135 Kyle Jones 80 55.50 207 373
132 130 Rick Lamb 84 55.43 240 433
133 140 Mickey DeMorat 98 55.31 276 499
134 141 Nicholas Thompson 78 55.26 205 371
135 134 J.T. Griffin 104 55.08 260 472
136 137 Sebastián Vázquez 55 55.06 136 247
137 138 Ryan Ruffels 89 55.05 240 436
138 133 Tom Whitney 104 54.96 277 504
139 139 Dawie van der Walt 134 54.77 316 577
140 144 Brent Grant 96 54.73 249 455
141 142 Alex Chiarella 89 54.63 248 454
142 145 Michael Miller 113 54.24 307 566
143 T149 Chase Wright 104 54.10 264 488
144 143 Mark Baldwin 96 54.08 245 453
145 147 Chase Johnson 78 53.99 257 476
146 146 Matt Atkins 98 53.65 272 507
147 153 Theo Humphrey 98 53.63 229 427
148 151 Austen Truslow 59 53.62 126 235
149 152 Matt Ryan 56 53.44 140 262
150 148 Alex Prugh 96 53.15 228 429
151 T149 Wade Binfield 102 53.09 249 469
152 156 Michael Arnaud 68 52.70 166 315
153 154 Charlie Saxon 110 52.67 266 505
154 157 Shane Smith 60 52.11 173 332
155 158 Bobby Bai 86 51.34 230 448
156 160 Robert Garrigus 50 48.15 130 270
157 161 John Somers 44 47.94 93 194
158 162 Will Wilcox 58 47.24 120 254

The percent of time a player misses the green in regulation, but still makes par or better. (130)