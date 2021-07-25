×
Total Driving

Total Driving

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 159

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS TOTAL DISTANCE RANK ACCURACY RANK
1 1 Brett Coletta 29 43 37 6
2 5 Taylor Moore 36 63 51 12
3 3 Will Zalatoris 16 64 14 50
4 2 Hayden Buckley 30 66 43 23
T5 6 Brent Grant 32 74 1 73
T5 4 Rico Hoey 27 74 30 44
7 8 Austin Smotherman 36 80 69 11
8 7 Nick Hardy 36 81 44 37
9 9 Mito Pereira 32 88 55 33
10 T11 Stephen Franken 37 89 5 84
T11 10 Austen Truslow 20 91 67 24
T11 T11 Brandon Crick 38 91 72 19
T13 T11 Brandon Wu 23 97 66 31
T13 14 Lee Hodges 34 97 71 26
15 T15 Tom Whitney 35 99 81 18
16 T17 John Chin 36 101 32 69
17 T15 Charlie Saxon 37 103 24 79
18 T17 Adam Svensson 37 106 100 6
19 T20 Jared Wolfe 36 108 22 86
20 19 Zecheng Dou 32 110 59 51
21 T20 Davis Riley 33 112 22 90
22 T20 Chase Johnson 30 113 7 106
23 23 Vince India 37 114 31 83
24 T24 Blayne Barber 31 115 106 9
25 T24 Taylor Pendrith 34 117 2 115
26 T27 Andrew Novak 37 118 77 41
27 T33 Chip McDaniel 38 120 86 34
T28 T27 T.J. Vogel 36 122 69 53
T28 T33 Brad Hopfinger 34 122 47 75
T28 T24 Dawie van der Walt 41 122 74 48
31 30 Erik Barnes 33 123 18 105
T32 T31 Ben Kohles 36 126 116 10
T32 29 Greyson Sigg 31 126 91 35
34 T33 David Lipsky 28 127 105 22
T35 36 Kevin Dougherty 34 128 3 125
T35 T37 Chad Ramey 38 128 126 2
T37 T43 Derek Ernst 33 129 32 97
T37 T31 Nicholas Lindheim 31 129 109 20
39 T37 Paul Barjon 32 130 50 80
40 T41 Joshua Creel 35 131 117 14
T41 40 Brett Stegmaier 32 132 86 46
T41 T54 Taylor Dickson 32 132 32 100
43 T45 Kevin Roy 41 133 39 94
T44 39 Wade Binfield 36 134 121 13
T44 T43 Callum Tarren 36 134 11 123
46 T41 Tag Ridings 34 136 49 87
47 T52 Jake Knapp 34 137 6 131
48 T45 Curtis Thompson 39 138 9 129
T49 T52 Paul Haley II 32 142 134 8
T49 T50 Trey Mullinax 28 142 7 135
T49 48 Max Greyserman 33 142 12 130
T49 49 Dylan Wu 39 142 112 30
T53 63 Trevor Cone 36 143 40 103
T53 T54 Ryan Ruffels 32 143 21 122
T53 T64 Conrad Shindler 33 143 98 45
T56 T54 Augusto Núñez 41 144 42 102
T56 58 Scott Gutschewski 33 144 85 59
T58 47 Michael Arnaud 26 145 75 70
T58 T59 Brett Drewitt 40 145 117 28
T58 T59 Matt Ryan 21 145 53 92
T61 T50 Dan McCarthy 36 146 131 15
T61 T59 Kyle Reifers 33 146 93 53
T63 79 Zach Wright 36 150 17 133
T63 70 Max McGreevy 36 150 133 17
65 T68 Nicholas Thompson 32 151 148 3
66 T64 Tommy Gainey 32 153 111 42
T67 T83 Daniel Miernicki 30 154 138 16
T67 T66 J.T. Griffin 35 154 93 61
T67 T72 Braden Thornberry 38 154 62 92
T70 71 Will Cannon 28 155 90 65
T70 T76 Steven Alker 27 155 154 1
T72 T80 Jimmy Stanger 37 156 44 112
T72 T76 David Kocher 39 156 124 32
T74 T66 Bobby Bai 30 157 18 139
T74 62 Theo Humphrey 37 157 16 141
T74 T72 Brandon Harkins 37 157 57 100
T77 T87 Brad Brunner 24 160 83 77
T77 T80 Carl Yuan 31 160 12 148
T79 T83 Justin Hueber 20 161 15 146
T79 78 José de Jesús Rodríguez 30 161 121 40
T79 T83 Scott Langley 34 161 157 4
T79 T89 Sebastián Vázquez 24 161 113 48
T83 T72 Alex Chiarella 35 162 35 127
T83 T80 John Somers 19 162 4 158
85 91 David Lingmerth 17 163 158 5
T86 T89 Mark Baldwin 37 164 24 140
T86 92 Patrick Fishburn 36 164 38 126
T86 T83 John VanDerLaan 39 164 96 68
89 T95 Harrison Endycott 33 165 107 58
T90 T93 Cameron Young 24 166 10 156
T90 T87 Sangmoon Bae 24 166 84 82
92 T93 David Skinns 31 167 63 104
93 107 Stuart Macdonald 30 168 79 89
94 T105 Justin Lower 34 169 113 56
T95 T98 Ryan McCormick 35 170 56 114
T95 100 Seth Reeves 36 170 27 143
T95 T98 Mark Blakefield 33 170 54 116
T95 T101 Jamie Arnold 36 170 82 88
T99 T101 Rick Lamb 29 171 80 91
T99 97 KK Limbhasut 35 171 150 21
T101 108 Tyson Alexander 36 172 28 144
T101 T95 Ben Silverman 30 172 147 25
T101 T101 Drew Weaver 36 172 145 27
104 T105 Ollie Schniederjans 32 173 20 153
105 117 Peter Uihlein 16 175 26 149
T106 T114 Michael Miller 38 176 78 98
T106 T101 Anders Albertson 32 176 104 72
108 109 Will Wilcox 24 177 138 39
109 111 Jack Maguire 38 178 28 150
T110 T112 Kyle Jones 29 179 141 38
T110 110 Mickey DeMorat 36 179 60 119
T110 118 Cyril Bouniol 21 179 58 121
T110 T112 Andres Gonzales 32 179 68 111
T114 T121 Yuwa Kosaihira 19 180 60 120
T114 T114 Matt Atkins 36 180 35 145
T116 T121 Joey Garber 36 182 130 52
T116 119 Chandler Blanchet 33 182 125 57
118 124 George Cunningham 40 183 136 47
119 120 Roberto Díaz 36 184 155 29
T120 125 Stephan Jaeger 32 187 113 74
T120 T114 Alex Prugh 33 187 91 96
T122 123 Evan Harmeling 34 189 65 124
T122 T129 Zach Cabra 23 189 52 137
124 131 Andy Pope 38 190 148 42
T125 T126 John Oda 31 191 156 35
T125 T129 Chase Wright 38 191 120 71
T125 128 Dawson Armstrong 38 191 63 128
128 T134 Nick Voke 28 194 40 154
129 T126 Harry Hall 25 195 48 147
T130 T134 Steve LeBrun 34 196 129 67
T130 132 Tyrone Van Aswegen 37 196 102 94
T130 133 Steve Marino 17 196 132 64
133 T137 Julián Etulain 40 197 89 108
T134 T137 Erik Compton 30 201 123 78
T134 T141 James Nicholas 28 201 44 157
T136 143 Jonathan Randolph 37 203 140 63
T136 T137 Billy Kennerly 34 203 143 60
138 T137 Robert Garrigus 20 204 86 118
T139 T146 Brady Schnell 37 207 152 55
T139 T144 Steve Lewton 24 207 108 99
T141 136 Marcelo Rozo 37 208 99 109
T141 T144 Greg Yates 37 208 72 136
143 T141 Max Rottluff 22 209 75 134
144 T146 Brian Richey 22 210 97 113
145 148 Grant Hirschman 38 212 127 85
146 149 Whee Kim 38 215 153 62
147 152 Brian Campbell 33 217 151 66
148 150 Shad Tuten 35 218 137 81
149 151 Nicolas Echavarria 39 219 102 117
150 153 Martin Piller 38 221 146 75
T151 156 Lorens Chan 20 237 127 110
T151 154 Curtis Luck 28 237 95 142
153 157 Shane Smith 29 241 109 132
T154 T159 Kevin Lucas 26 251 144 107
T154 158 Taylor Montgomery 33 251 100 151
156 T159 Eric Cole 29 255 117 138
157 161 Robby Ormand 23 286 134 152
158 162 Luke Guthrie 36 297 142 155

Total Driving is computed by totaling a player's rank in both driving distance and driving accuracy. (129)