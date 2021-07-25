×
All-Around Ranking

All-Around Ranking

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 633

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS TOTAL
1 1 Will Zalatoris 16 207
2 2 Greyson Sigg 31 239
3 3 Erik Barnes 33 262
4 4 Lee Hodges 34 266
5 8 Taylor Moore 36 269
6 5 Nick Hardy 36 271
7 6 Adam Svensson 37 281
8 T10 Davis Riley 33 301
9 9 Stephan Jaeger 32 307
10 7 Brandon Wu 23 317
11 14 Chad Ramey 38 320
12 T10 Andrew Novak 37 321
13 13 Mito Pereira 32 324
14 15 Brandon Harkins 37 335
15 12 Jared Wolfe 36 342
16 17 Taylor Pendrith 34 343
17 16 Max Greyserman 33 354
18 18 Peter Uihlein 16 360
19 20 Callum Tarren 36 361
20 19 Carl Yuan 31 367
21 29 Brent Grant 32 377
22 23 Paul Haley II 32 389
23 26 Max McGreevy 36 395
24 21 Harry Hall 25 409
25 22 Ollie Schniederjans 32 412
26 30 Justin Lower 34 417
27 32 Kyle Reifers 33 418
28 33 Dawie van der Walt 41 423
29 28 Stephen Franken 37 428
T30 35 Cameron Young 24 430
T30 37 David Skinns 31 430
32 27 Ben Kohles 36 432
T33 31 David Lipsky 28 437
T33 34 Zecheng Dou 32 437
35 25 Charlie Saxon 37 441
36 24 Scott Gutschewski 33 442
37 44 Austin Smotherman 36 453
38 36 Vince India 37 458
39 38 Curtis Thompson 39 463
40 48 Stuart Macdonald 30 469
41 45 Seth Reeves 36 471
42 42 Ryan McCormick 35 478
43 39 Jimmy Stanger 37 485
44 43 Kevin Roy 41 493
45 T52 Dylan Wu 39 496
46 41 Kevin Dougherty 34 500
47 54 Roberto Díaz 36 508
48 47 Joey Garber 36 510
49 51 Paul Barjon 32 518
50 50 Taylor Montgomery 33 520
51 49 Rico Hoey 27 522
52 T52 Austen Truslow 20 528
53 46 Anders Albertson 32 538
54 58 Brad Hopfinger 34 539
55 62 Trey Mullinax 28 555
T56 T60 John VanDerLaan 39 558
T56 59 Hayden Buckley 30 558
58 57 Billy Kennerly 34 559
59 71 Tommy Gainey 32 562
T60 63 T.J. Vogel 36 563
T60 56 Alex Chiarella 35 563
62 T60 Nicholas Lindheim 31 566
63 55 Harrison Endycott 33 569
64 64 Tyson Alexander 36 571
65 69 Nicolas Echavarria 39 578
66 66 Braden Thornberry 38 579
T67 65 Patrick Fishburn 36 580
T67 T73 Brett Drewitt 40 580
69 T67 Dan McCarthy 36 581
70 T88 Taylor Dickson 32 589
71 T67 Tom Whitney 35 593
72 T73 Brett Coletta 29 599
73 70 Sangmoon Bae 24 604
74 T85 Jonathan Randolph 37 609
T75 75 Blayne Barber 31 617
T75 72 Rick Lamb 29 617
77 T78 Tyrone Van Aswegen 37 624
78 84 James Nicholas 28 630
79 80 Brandon Crick 38 635
80 T76 Joshua Creel 35 646
81 82 Zach Wright 36 650
82 T76 Will Cannon 28 651
83 T78 Dawson Armstrong 38 653
84 87 Shad Tuten 35 658
85 90 John Chin 36 664
86 83 Tag Ridings 34 666
87 T85 David Kocher 39 676
88 81 Erik Compton 30 679
89 T93 J.T. Griffin 35 683
90 113 Nick Voke 28 686
T91 101 Jake Knapp 34 687
T91 91 George Cunningham 40 687
93 T93 Grant Hirschman 38 691
94 92 Whee Kim 38 704
95 109 Eric Cole 29 707
96 112 Brady Schnell 37 711
97 T98 Derek Ernst 33 712
98 103 Drew Weaver 36 714
99 96 David Lingmerth 17 717
100 T88 Chandler Blanchet 33 720
101 95 Augusto Núñez 41 724
102 105 José de Jesús Rodríguez 30 729
103 102 Andy Pope 38 730
104 110 Ben Silverman 30 732
105 97 Jack Maguire 38 735
106 T98 Brad Brunner 24 740
107 106 Ryan Ruffels 32 741
108 107 Brett Stegmaier 32 742
109 104 Justin Hueber 20 747
T110 108 Wade Binfield 36 751
T110 119 Brian Richey 22 751
112 117 Mickey DeMorat 36 752
113 130 Nicholas Thompson 32 761
114 125 Steve Lewton 24 766
115 100 Bobby Bai 30 767
116 111 Evan Harmeling 34 776
117 116 Brian Campbell 33 777
T118 122 Michael Miller 38 778
T118 T120 KK Limbhasut 35 778
120 118 Julián Etulain 40 782
121 114 Curtis Luck 28 783
122 115 Kyle Jones 29 788
123 T120 Zach Cabra 23 789
T124 T127 Trevor Cone 36 804
T124 131 Chip McDaniel 38 804
126 129 Jamie Arnold 36 812
T127 T127 Daniel Miernicki 30 815
T127 T123 Max Rottluff 22 815
129 T123 Yuwa Kosaihira 19 822
130 126 Theo Humphrey 37 823
131 132 Mark Blakefield 33 835
132 135 Conrad Shindler 33 851
133 133 Martin Piller 38 861
134 143 Steven Alker 27 868
135 136 John Somers 19 873
136 140 Chase Johnson 30 875
137 138 Greg Yates 37 890
138 134 Alex Prugh 33 894
139 142 Mark Baldwin 37 897
140 148 Chase Wright 38 899
141 141 Matt Atkins 36 903
142 139 Andres Gonzales 32 906
143 145 Scott Langley 34 914
144 147 Matt Ryan 21 929
145 T149 Cyril Bouniol 21 930
146 146 Will Wilcox 24 932
T147 144 Robby Ormand 23 937
T147 152 Marcelo Rozo 37 937
149 T149 Michael Arnaud 26 944
150 151 Sebastián Vázquez 24 947
151 153 Steve Marino 17 974
152 154 Steve LeBrun 34 984
153 T158 Lorens Chan 20 1,011
154 157 John Oda 31 1,014
155 156 Shane Smith 29 1,026
156 162 Luke Guthrie 36 1,035
157 160 Robert Garrigus 20 1,036
158 161 Kevin Lucas 26 1,049

The All Around statistic is computed by totalling a player's rank in each of the following statistics: Scoring Leaders, Putting Leaders, Eagle Leaders, Birdie Leaders, Sand Saves, Greens in Regulation, Driving Distance and Driving Accuracy. (127)