Scoring Average Final Round

Scoring Average Final Round

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 70.13

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Shane Smith 65.50 131 2
2 2 Nick Voke 67.75 813 12
3 3 Ollie Schniederjans 68.38 1,094 16
4 4 Max McGreevy 68.42 1,300 19
5 5 Steve Marino 68.50 548 8
6 6 Andrew Novak 68.58 1,303 19
T7 13 Taylor Moore 68.62 1,784 26
T7 12 Paul Haley II 68.62 1,441 21
9 9 Chad Ramey 68.63 2,402 35
10 T7 Tyson Alexander 68.69 1,099 16
11 T14 David Skinns 68.75 1,100 16
12 10 George Cunningham 68.80 1,032 15
13 11 Jimmy Stanger 68.82 1,170 17
14 T30 Taylor Dickson 68.93 965 14
15 T14 Max Greyserman 69.00 1,449 21
16 T14 Jonathan Randolph 69.05 1,312 19
T17 T17 Harrison Endycott 69.06 1,243 18
T17 T17 Will Zalatoris 69.06 1,105 16
19 20 Whee Kim 69.07 1,036 15
20 22 Scott Gutschewski 69.10 1,451 21
21 23 Brett Coletta 69.11 622 9
22 21 Greyson Sigg 69.12 1,797 26
23 39 Justin Lower 69.15 1,383 20
24 T7 Kevin Lucas 69.17 415 6
T25 T27 Shad Tuten 69.19 1,107 16
T25 T35 Kyle Reifers 69.19 1,453 21
27 T17 Brandon Wu 69.22 1,246 18
28 24 Nick Hardy 69.23 2,146 31
29 25 Nicholas Lindheim 69.24 1,454 21
30 32 Brett Drewitt 69.25 1,385 20
31 T27 Carl Yuan 69.27 1,524 22
32 26 Seth Reeves 69.29 1,455 21
T33 38 Taylor Pendrith 69.31 2,010 29
T33 T30 Peter Uihlein 69.31 901 13
T35 T40 Brett Stegmaier 69.33 1,040 15
T35 T33 Yuwa Kosaihira 69.33 416 6
T35 29 Patrick Fishburn 69.33 1,456 21
T35 44 Dylan Wu 69.33 1,664 24
39 T35 Tom Whitney 69.35 1,179 17
T40 T33 Davis Riley 69.36 1,734 25
T40 37 Alex Chiarella 69.36 763 11
42 43 Stuart Macdonald 69.40 1,388 20
T43 T40 Mito Pereira 69.43 1,597 23
T43 42 Ryan McCormick 69.43 1,458 21
45 45 Brad Hopfinger 69.53 1,321 19
T46 53 Tyrone Van Aswegen 69.56 1,113 16
T46 T68 James Nicholas 69.56 1,113 16
48 46 Chandler Blanchet 69.58 835 12
49 47 Zecheng Dou 69.61 1,601 23
50 48 Andy Pope 69.63 1,323 19
51 T49 J.T. Griffin 69.65 1,184 17
T52 58 KK Limbhasut 69.68 1,324 19
T52 T55 Callum Tarren 69.68 1,742 25
54 52 Kevin Roy 69.72 1,743 25
T55 T55 Brian Campbell 69.75 1,395 20
T55 T55 Sebastián Vázquez 69.75 279 4
T55 54 Curtis Thompson 69.75 1,953 28
58 T49 Grant Hirschman 69.76 1,465 21
T59 T59 Harry Hall 69.79 977 14
T59 T59 T.J. Vogel 69.79 1,326 19
61 61 Austen Truslow 69.80 698 10
T62 62 Braden Thornberry 69.83 1,606 23
T62 66 Stephan Jaeger 69.83 1,676 24
64 51 John VanDerLaan 69.84 1,746 25
65 63 David Lipsky 69.85 1,397 20
66 64 Jared Wolfe 69.88 1,677 24
67 67 Michael Miller 69.89 1,328 19
68 65 Lee Hodges 69.90 2,097 30
T69 T71 Will Cannon 70.00 1,120 16
T69 T68 Rick Lamb 70.00 910 13
T69 T79 Jake Knapp 70.00 1,050 15
T69 70 Tommy Gainey 70.00 1,190 17
T69 106 Brady Schnell 70.00 840 12
T74 T71 Ben Kohles 70.07 1,962 28
T74 T79 Adam Svensson 70.07 2,102 30
T76 T74 Taylor Montgomery 70.10 1,402 20
T76 T74 Stephen Franken 70.10 1,472 21
T78 T76 Anders Albertson 70.11 1,262 18
T78 T76 Kevin Dougherty 70.11 1,332 19
80 78 Jack Maguire 70.13 1,122 16
81 82 Nicholas Thompson 70.14 491 7
82 81 Bobby Bai 70.15 912 13
T83 T84 Paul Barjon 70.20 1,404 20
T83 73 Brandon Harkins 70.20 1,755 25
85 T86 Dawson Armstrong 70.21 1,334 19
86 T86 Joshua Creel 70.24 1,756 25
87 89 Blayne Barber 70.27 773 11
88 83 Hayden Buckley 70.28 1,265 18
89 T84 Roberto Díaz 70.29 1,476 21
T90 91 Dawie van der Walt 70.33 1,899 27
T90 T98 Eric Cole 70.33 1,055 15
T92 90 Billy Kennerly 70.38 1,478 21
T92 92 Evan Harmeling 70.38 915 13
94 93 Charlie Saxon 70.39 1,267 18
95 94 Vince India 70.40 1,760 25
96 97 Chip McDaniel 70.43 986 14
97 88 Chase Johnson 70.44 634 9
T98 T95 Brandon Crick 70.45 1,550 22
T98 T95 Ben Silverman 70.45 775 11
100 105 Erik Barnes 70.48 1,762 25
T101 T98 Mark Baldwin 70.50 846 12
T101 T98 Lorens Chan 70.50 564 8
T101 T98 Max Rottluff 70.50 423 6
T101 T98 Justin Hueber 70.50 564 8
105 104 Joey Garber 70.52 1,481 21
106 114 Brent Grant 70.56 1,129 16
107 107 Will Wilcox 70.57 494 7
108 108 David Kocher 70.60 1,765 25
109 109 Trey Mullinax 70.63 1,130 16
T110 110 Trevor Cone 70.64 777 11
T110 T98 Derek Ernst 70.64 777 11
112 111 Brad Brunner 70.67 636 9
113 112 John Chin 70.68 1,343 19
T114 T126 Luke Guthrie 70.71 495 7
T114 120 Zach Wright 70.71 1,202 17
116 115 Augusto Núñez 70.74 1,627 23
T117 T116 Marcelo Rozo 70.75 849 12
T117 T116 Daniel Miernicki 70.75 566 8
119 118 Cameron Young 70.77 920 13
120 119 Nicolas Echavarria 70.80 1,416 20
121 T123 Conrad Shindler 70.85 921 13
122 T121 Curtis Luck 70.89 638 9
123 113 Brian Richey 70.91 780 11
T124 T123 Matt Atkins 70.92 922 13
T124 T123 Theo Humphrey 70.92 851 12
T126 T126 Julián Etulain 71.00 1,207 17
T126 130 Dan McCarthy 71.00 1,775 25
T126 T126 Steve LeBrun 71.00 1,065 15
129 T133 Mickey DeMorat 71.08 924 13
130 T121 Steve Lewton 71.10 711 10
131 132 Robby Ormand 71.13 569 8
T132 131 Mark Blakefield 71.14 996 14
T132 137 Austin Smotherman 71.14 1,494 21
134 T133 Andres Gonzales 71.17 854 12
T135 T126 Jamie Arnold 71.33 1,284 18
T135 136 Drew Weaver 71.33 1,070 15
T135 138 John Somers 71.33 214 3
T138 143 Chase Wright 71.36 999 14
T138 139 Kyle Jones 71.36 785 11
140 141 Steven Alker 71.38 928 13
141 140 Erik Compton 71.50 1,001 14
142 142 Wade Binfield 71.60 1,074 15
143 145 Tag Ridings 71.72 1,291 18
144 144 Sangmoon Bae 71.75 861 12
T145 153 José de Jesús Rodríguez 71.80 1,077 15
T145 146 Zach Cabra 71.80 359 5
147 148 Ryan Ruffels 71.92 935 13
T148 T149 Alex Prugh 71.93 1,079 15
T148 T149 Rico Hoey 71.93 1,079 15
150 151 Michael Arnaud 72.00 576 8
151 152 Greg Yates 72.09 793 11
T152 T154 Matt Ryan 72.25 578 8
T152 T154 Martin Piller 72.25 1,156 16
T152 147 John Oda 72.25 578 8
155 156 David Lingmerth 72.29 506 7
156 157 Scott Langley 72.38 941 13
157 159 Cyril Bouniol 72.67 436 6
158 161 Robert Garrigus 73.00 365 5

Scoring Avg Final Rnd is the average number of strokes for the final round of each tournament played. (118)