Statistics » Putting » Putting Average

Putting Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 1.771

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG GIR PUTTS GREENS HIT BIRDIE CONVERSION GIR RANK
1 1 Peter Uihlein 58 1.692 1,193 705 37.50
2 3 Taylor Montgomery 106 1.701 1,839 1,081 37.14
3 2 Ollie Schniederjans 94 1.702 1,712 1,006 37.95
4 4 Stephan Jaeger 112 1.707 2,115 1,239 36.70
5 5 Max Greyserman 107 1.714 2,124 1,239 36.19
6 6 Nicolas Echavarria 118 1.728 2,127 1,231 34.91
T7 7 Lee Hodges 128 1.729 2,533 1,465 34.82
T7 T8 David Skinns 94 1.729 1,760 1,018 33.89
T9 T8 Joey Garber 114 1.730 2,114 1,222 34.45
T9 T8 Harry Hall 78 1.730 1,647 952 34.74
11 T11 Brandon Harkins 123 1.731 2,425 1,401 34.36
12 14 Stuart Macdonald 99 1.734 2,015 1,162 34.22
T13 T16 Rick Lamb 84 1.735 1,622 935 33.87
T13 15 Max McGreevy 110 1.735 2,162 1,246 32.98
15 T11 Curtis Luck 73 1.737 1,308 753 32.85
T16 18 Chad Ramey 146 1.738 3,022 1,739 33.66
T16 T20 Davis Riley 115 1.738 2,150 1,237 35.04
18 T20 Roberto Díaz 114 1.739 2,102 1,209 32.53
T19 13 Erik Compton 85 1.741 1,537 883 33.60
T19 T25 Brady Schnell 98 1.741 1,748 1,004 31.74
T19 T16 Anders Albertson 99 1.741 2,072 1,190 33.28
T19 19 Alex Chiarella 89 1.741 1,623 932 35.74
T23 T27 Greyson Sigg 114 1.743 2,180 1,251 33.01
T23 T27 Taylor Pendrith 126 1.743 2,446 1,403 35.95
T23 T20 Robby Ormand 62 1.743 1,196 686 32.26
26 T32 Taylor Dickson 92 1.744 1,657 950 34.46
27 T25 Andrew Novak 112 1.745 2,174 1,246 34.14
T28 T32 Brian Campbell 106 1.746 2,197 1,258 32.70
T28 T20 Erik Barnes 116 1.746 2,328 1,333 33.08
T28 T34 Dawson Armstrong 114 1.746 2,038 1,167 33.08
T31 T41 James Nicholas 88 1.747 1,855 1,062 33.24
T31 T27 Jimmy Stanger 108 1.747 1,957 1,120 34.86
T31 T36 Shad Tuten 98 1.747 1,838 1,052 33.56
T34 T30 Whee Kim 105 1.748 1,931 1,105 30.48
T34 T39 Paul Haley II 106 1.748 2,199 1,258 32.46
36 T49 Brian Richey 66 1.749 1,170 669 31.59
37 T30 Chandler Blanchet 90 1.750 1,934 1,105 32.85
T38 T45 Tommy Gainey 97 1.751 2,000 1,142 30.61
T38 T39 Braden Thornberry 122 1.751 2,259 1,290 33.64
T38 T41 Trey Mullinax 88 1.751 1,698 970 34.64
T38 T36 Adam Svensson 134 1.751 2,721 1,554 32.65
T38 T34 Joshua Creel 119 1.751 2,238 1,278 32.29
43 T36 Billy Kennerly 110 1.752 2,104 1,201 31.83
T44 T45 David Lingmerth 48 1.753 880 502 31.27
T44 T45 Jonathan Randolph 112 1.753 2,259 1,289 34.01
T44 T49 Ryan McCormick 112 1.753 2,428 1,385 33.70
T44 T45 Mito Pereira 110 1.753 2,255 1,286 32.53
T48 T41 Jared Wolfe 120 1.754 2,265 1,291 34.87
T48 T55 Justin Lower 108 1.754 2,185 1,246 32.72
T48 T49 Nick Hardy 134 1.754 2,775 1,582 32.93
T48 T41 Ben Kohles 128 1.754 2,613 1,490 31.70
T48 T49 David Lipsky 95 1.754 1,928 1,099 33.85
T48 T55 Kyle Reifers 108 1.754 2,287 1,304 32.90
T48 T62 Dawie van der Walt 134 1.754 2,714 1,547 32.71
T55 T59 KK Limbhasut 108 1.755 2,130 1,214 30.42
T55 T49 Patrick Fishburn 114 1.755 2,211 1,260 33.47
T57 66 Grant Hirschman 118 1.756 2,190 1,247 31.11
T57 T57 Brandon Wu 82 1.756 1,916 1,091 31.92
T57 T59 Charlie Saxon 110 1.756 2,211 1,259 33.44
T57 T49 John VanDerLaan 128 1.756 2,356 1,342 32.88
61 T57 George Cunningham 109 1.757 2,066 1,176 30.68
T62 T64 Cameron Young 74 1.758 1,621 922 34.24
T62 T62 Austen Truslow 59 1.758 1,201 683 30.40
T64 72 Tom Whitney 104 1.759 2,026 1,152 31.82
T64 T64 Zecheng Dou 110 1.759 2,275 1,293 34.11
66 T59 Steve Lewton 68 1.760 1,262 717 29.97
T67 T67 Martin Piller 108 1.761 1,830 1,039 31.05
T67 T67 Vince India 124 1.761 2,481 1,409 31.27
T67 T75 Eric Cole 88 1.761 1,770 1,005 32.30
T67 69 Seth Reeves 114 1.761 2,154 1,223 33.80
T71 T70 Brad Hopfinger 105 1.762 2,116 1,201 30.86
T71 T73 Taylor Moore 124 1.762 2,613 1,483 33.15
T73 T95 Nick Voke 80 1.763 1,691 959 32.04
T73 T70 Justin Hueber 56 1.763 1,058 600 32.33
T75 T73 Wade Binfield 102 1.765 1,904 1,079 30.64
T75 T77 Tyson Alexander 103 1.765 2,038 1,155 34.00
T77 T75 Dan McCarthy 122 1.766 2,396 1,357 30.09
T77 T77 Evan Harmeling 94 1.766 1,720 974 32.75
T77 T83 Dylan Wu 126 1.766 2,381 1,348 32.91
T77 T80 Brent Grant 96 1.766 1,740 985 35.34
81 79 Mickey DeMorat 98 1.769 1,728 977 31.83
T82 T83 Callum Tarren 122 1.770 2,540 1,435 32.61
T82 T90 T.J. Vogel 110 1.770 2,202 1,244 31.88
T82 T95 Michael Miller 113 1.770 2,280 1,288 30.58
T82 T80 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 1.770 756 427 33.80
T82 T88 Julián Etulain 111 1.770 2,051 1,159 31.46
87 T80 Kevin Dougherty 106 1.771 2,189 1,236 32.52
T88 T83 Will Zalatoris 64 1.772 1,242 701 34.66
T88 T83 Nicholas Lindheim 101 1.772 2,199 1,241 29.40
T88 T83 Stephen Franken 116 1.772 2,351 1,327 33.18
T91 T90 Blayne Barber 84 1.773 1,750 987 32.76
T91 T90 Kevin Roy 132 1.773 2,636 1,487 32.10
T93 T90 Andy Pope 113 1.774 2,166 1,221 30.41
T93 T90 Sangmoon Bae 71 1.774 1,361 767 32.02
T95 T88 Scott Gutschewski 108 1.775 2,205 1,242 30.88
T95 T100 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 1.775 1,755 989 31.28
T97 T105 Jake Knapp 98 1.776 1,833 1,032 31.45
T97 T95 Jack Maguire 107 1.776 1,925 1,084 32.04
T97 T100 David Kocher 128 1.776 2,460 1,385 30.14
T100 T109 Austin Smotherman 114 1.777 2,315 1,303 32.21
T100 T100 Max Rottluff 56 1.777 1,169 658 30.84
T100 T100 Chase Johnson 78 1.777 1,649 928 31.50
T103 104 Carl Yuan 106 1.778 2,123 1,194 33.59
T103 T109 Ben Silverman 82 1.778 1,575 886 29.60
T103 107 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 1.778 2,135 1,201 30.88
106 T98 Harrison Endycott 99 1.779 1,902 1,069 30.86
107 T98 Will Cannon 88 1.780 1,794 1,008 30.72
108 T112 Zach Wright 106 1.781 2,041 1,146 32.34
T109 108 Matt Atkins 98 1.782 1,855 1,041 32.50
T109 128 Luke Guthrie 86 1.782 1,370 769 29.99
T109 T109 Paul Barjon 104 1.782 2,071 1,162 32.07
T112 T105 Derek Ernst 86 1.783 1,583 888 31.00
T112 T112 Ryan Ruffels 89 1.783 1,630 914 31.33
114 T112 Lorens Chan 56 1.784 933 523 27.92
T115 T122 Brett Drewitt 119 1.785 2,417 1,354 27.61
T115 T117 Chip McDaniel 104 1.785 1,985 1,112 29.42
T117 T112 John Oda 74 1.786 1,134 635 28.39
T117 T117 Kyle Jones 80 1.786 1,520 851 30.71
T119 T112 Bobby Bai 86 1.787 1,644 920 29.66
T119 T120 Brett Coletta 74 1.787 1,596 893 31.84
T119 T122 Jamie Arnold 108 1.787 2,121 1,187 29.85
T119 T122 Tag Ridings 103 1.787 2,091 1,170 29.93
T119 119 Robert Garrigus 50 1.787 804 450 30.51
T124 T130 Steven Alker 80 1.790 1,536 858 27.84
T124 T126 John Chin 110 1.790 2,152 1,202 30.63
T124 T120 Brandon Crick 120 1.790 2,397 1,339 29.22
T127 T130 Curtis Thompson 134 1.794 2,855 1,591 31.80
T127 129 Greg Yates 96 1.794 1,762 982 30.37
T129 T126 Kevin Lucas 62 1.795 1,106 616 29.11
T129 T122 Brad Brunner 66 1.795 1,276 711 29.80
T129 132 Brett Stegmaier 93 1.795 1,951 1,087 28.18
T129 133 J.T. Griffin 104 1.795 2,125 1,184 29.78
133 T135 Marcelo Rozo 98 1.799 1,731 962 30.59
134 T137 Scott Langley 94 1.801 1,729 960 27.08
135 T137 Hayden Buckley 96 1.803 2,294 1,272 29.82
T136 134 Daniel Miernicki 75 1.804 1,416 785 28.95
T136 T135 Zach Cabra 56 1.804 976 541 30.98
138 139 Steve LeBrun 98 1.805 1,949 1,080 25.51
T139 T141 Mark Blakefield 93 1.806 1,689 935 28.34
T139 140 Trevor Cone 94 1.806 1,898 1,051 30.37
T141 148 Chase Wright 104 1.808 1,916 1,060 31.25
T141 T143 Theo Humphrey 98 1.808 1,897 1,049 29.65
143 T143 Steve Marino 47 1.809 908 502 28.14
T144 T141 Augusto Núñez 128 1.810 2,423 1,339 30.04
T144 145 Sebastián Vázquez 55 1.810 954 527 28.00
146 T146 Alex Prugh 96 1.811 1,831 1,011 26.59
147 T146 Andres Gonzales 88 1.812 1,703 940 27.19
148 150 Matt Ryan 56 1.816 1,028 566 26.95
149 151 Will Wilcox 58 1.818 978 538 27.56
150 149 Shane Smith 60 1.819 1,033 568 28.62
151 T154 Conrad Shindler 92 1.825 1,728 947 26.72
152 152 Cyril Bouniol 54 1.829 856 468 28.85
153 153 Michael Arnaud 68 1.830 1,202 657 27.70
154 T154 Rico Hoey 84 1.832 1,925 1,051 28.50
155 159 Mark Baldwin 96 1.835 1,910 1,041 27.98
156 157 Drew Weaver 102 1.837 2,111 1,149 27.46
157 161 John Somers 44 1.856 776 418 27.40
158 162 Nicholas Thompson 78 1.858 1,652 889 25.79

The average number of putts per green in regulation. By using greens hit in regulation, we are able to eliminate the effects of chipping close and one-putting in the computation. (104)