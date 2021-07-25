×
% of Potential Pts won - Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season

% of Potential Pts won - Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME % POINTS WONR POTENTIAL PTS # OF WINS # OF TOP 10S
1 1 Luke List 100.00 500.000 500.000 1 1
2 2 Joseph Bramlett 40.75 407.500 1000.000 0 2
3 3 Chris Kirk 40.48 506.000 1250.000 1 1
4 4 Daniel Summerhays 24.83 248.300 1000.000 0 1
5 5 Cameron Young 24.33 1642.338 6750.000 2 5
6 7 Will Zalatoris 22.07 1875.790 8500.000 1 10
7 6 Stephan Jaeger 21.51 2677.621 12450.000 2 10
8 8 Mito Pereira 21.30 2555.770 12000.000 3 9
9 10 Brandon Wu 18.31 1730.486 9450.000 1 7
10 11 Peter Uihlein 18.24 1203.771 6600.000 1 4
11 13 Paul Barjon 17.21 1729.394 10050.000 1 6
12 Hayden Springer 17.20 86.000 500.000 0 1
13 19 Taylor Moore 17.14 2270.627 13250.000 1 11
14 14 David Lipsky 17.13 1782.030 10400.000 1 6
15 12 Max McGreevy 17.10 1667.178 9750.000 1 6
16 9 Kevin Yu 16.79 419.762 2500.000 0 2
17 15 Andrew Novak 16.62 1611.689 9700.000 1 9
18 17 Curtis Luck 16.05 738.463 4600.000 1 1
19 16 Greyson Sigg 15.65 2104.800 13450.000 1 9
20 18 Davis Riley 15.06 1949.897 12950.000 2 7
21 20 Mark Anderson 15.00 75.000 500.000 0 1
22 22 Harry Hall 14.49 1014.580 7000.000 1 4
23 21 Brett Drewitt 14.21 1442.820 10150.000 1 7
T24 24 Seth Reeves 14.16 1550.918 10950.000 1 4
T24 25 Theo Humphrey 14.16 863.702 6100.000 0 3
26 23 Taylor Pendrith 14.06 2109.607 15000.000 0 8
27 26 Josh Hart 14.00 70.000 500.000 0 1
28 56 Dylan Wu 13.85 1675.293 12100.000 1 6
29 27 Jamie Lovemark 13.70 479.350 3500.000 0 2
30 28 Roberto Díaz 13.24 1403.859 10600.000 1 5
31 30 Jared Wolfe 13.14 1609.802 12250.000 2 6
32 29 Chad Ramey 13.12 2348.661 17900.000 1 9
33 33 Ollie Schniederjans 12.95 1088.158 8400.000 0 7
34 39 Austin Smotherman 12.93 1376.545 10650.000 1 5
35 34 Seamus Power 12.88 64.375 500.000 0 1
36 35 Kris Ventura 12.71 267.000 2100.000 0 2
37 36 Kyle Jones 12.67 728.369 5750.000 1 1
38 32 Justin Lower 12.63 1325.907 10500.000 0 3
39 38 Paul Haley II 12.62 1349.808 10700.000 0 6
40 37 Thomas Forster 12.43 62.143 500.000 0 1
41 31 Tyson Alexander 12.35 1043.376 8450.000 1 4
42 41 Brett Coletta 12.17 547.525 4500.000 0 2
43 43 Taylor Montgomery 12.02 1213.534 10100.000 0 4
44 40 Lee Hodges 11.94 1851.315 15500.000 1 8
45 42 Adam Svensson 11.83 1821.394 15400.000 1 7
46 44 Luke Schniederjans 11.74 58.714 500.000 0 0
47 46 Tommy Gainey 11.20 991.236 8850.000 1 2
48 45 Hayden Buckley 11.11 1016.379 9150.000 1 2
49 47 Trey Mullinax 11.04 883.230 8000.000 1 3
50 48 Evan Harmeling 10.62 717.114 6750.000 1 1
T51 T49 George Cunningham 10.49 813.299 7750.000 0 6
T51 T49 Ben Kohles 10.49 1489.632 14200.000 0 6
53 51 Austen Truslow 10.42 562.776 5400.000 0 3
54 52 David Skinns 10.38 872.022 8400.000 0 4
55 53 Michael Gellerman 10.32 103.167 1000.000 0 0
56 54 Carl Yuan 10.31 1185.444 11500.000 0 6
57 58 Jimmy Stanger 10.02 871.650 8700.000 0 6
58 55 Curtis Thompson 10.01 1451.556 14500.000 1 4
59 59 Kevin Chappell 10.00 50.000 500.000 0 0
60 61 Nick Hardy 9.90 1578.929 15950.000 0 10
T61 T62 Albin Choi 9.80 49.000 500.000 0 0
T61 T62 Myles Creighton 9.80 49.000 500.000 0 0
63 64 Austin Eckroat 9.79 146.817 1500.000 0 1
64 60 Erik Barnes 9.67 1256.814 13000.000 0 4
65 65 Josh McCarthy 9.60 48.000 500.000 0 0
66 66 Ben Martin 9.56 320.313 3350.000 0 2
67 68 Kramer Hickok 9.40 47.000 500.000 0 0
68 57 Chase Johnson 9.21 414.475 4500.000 0 1
69 70 Shane Smith 9.10 91.000 1000.000 0 0
70 109 Taylor Dickson 9.00 647.661 7200.000 0 3
71 72 Peyton White 8.97 89.714 1000.000 0 0
72 73 Max Greyserman 8.89 968.721 10900.000 0 6
73 69 Shad Tuten 8.85 716.465 8100.000 0 3
74 76 Charlie Saxon 8.78 812.603 9250.000 0 5
75 77 John Chin 8.73 869.067 9950.000 0 3
76 78 Rafael Campos 8.69 86.900 1000.000 0 1
77 71 Billy Kennerly 8.63 932.527 10800.000 0 4
78 92 Nick Voke 8.60 516.216 6000.000 0 4
79 74 Dan McCarthy 8.59 1116.868 13000.000 0 6
T80 75 Brandon Harkins 8.53 1095.917 12850.000 0 4
T80 79 Dawson Armstrong 8.53 832.053 9750.000 0 4
82 80 Brent Grant 8.52 694.348 8150.000 0 4
83 67 Patrick Flavin 8.42 210.514 2500.000 0 2
84 81 David Kocher 8.38 1072.215 12800.000 1 2
85 82 Brad Hopfinger 8.35 834.540 10000.000 0 4
86 83 Spencer Levin 8.34 166.813 2000.000 0 1
87 87 Tom Whitney 8.12 722.999 8900.000 0 4
88 88 Chandler Blanchet 8.07 484.398 6000.000 0 2
89 89 Zecheng Dou 8.06 962.773 11950.000 0 4
90 90 Alex Chiarella 8.05 470.935 5850.000 0 3
91 91 Callum Tarren 7.97 1000.449 12550.000 0 5
92 84 José de Jesús Rodríguez 7.87 629.383 8000.000 0 2
93 93 Aaron Baddeley 7.81 156.225 2000.000 0 1
94 199 Alex Kang 7.79 194.700 2500.000 0 1
95 94 Vince India 7.74 1005.685 13000.000 0 6
96 86 Tag Ridings 7.73 707.416 9150.000 1 1
T97 T95 Wes Roach 7.72 366.525 4750.000 0 2
T97 T95 Anders Albertson 7.72 706.223 9150.000 0 4
99 97 Joseph Winslow 7.63 76.250 1000.000 0 0
100 98 Sean O'Hair 7.62 190.450 2500.000 0 1
101 T101 Stuart Macdonald 7.56 782.399 10350.000 0 4
102 99 Ethan Tracy 7.48 74.750 1000.000 0 0
103 T101 Daniel Sutton 7.43 170.851 2300.000 0 1
104 100 Dawie van der Walt 7.35 1010.341 13750.000 0 4
105 103 Whee Kim 7.30 566.006 7750.000 0 2
106 85 John Oda 7.19 287.713 4000.000 0 1
107 104 Scott Gutschewski 7.18 789.707 11000.000 0 4
108 105 Stephen Franken 7.15 754.600 10550.000 0 4
109 106 Corbin Mills 7.14 35.714 500.000 0 0
110 107 Max Rottluff 7.11 213.206 3000.000 0 1
111 108 Ryan Ruffels 7.05 461.927 6550.000 0 1
112 110 Sebastián Vázquez 6.82 136.433 2000.000 0 0
113 111 Braden Thornberry 6.79 807.739 11900.000 0 4
114 112 Kevin Roy 6.78 864.361 12750.000 0 4
115 T114 Nicholas Lindheim 6.59 724.908 11000.000 0 2
116 116 Joey Garber 6.58 711.022 10800.000 0 3
117 117 Paul Peterson 6.51 97.667 1500.000 0 0
118 118 Jeremy Gandon 6.50 65.000 1000.000 0 0
119 113 John VanDerLaan 6.45 832.669 12900.000 0 3
120 119 J.T. Griffin 6.44 569.593 8850.000 0 4
121 120 Camilo Villegas 6.36 181.183 2850.000 0 1
122 121 Kevin Dougherty 6.35 619.367 9750.000 0 2
123 T114 Ryan McCormick 6.31 694.494 11000.000 0 3
124 123 Harrison Endycott 6.23 591.954 9500.000 0 3
125 124 Garrett Osborn 6.20 31.000 500.000 0 0
126 127 Kyle Reifers 6.11 662.881 10850.000 0 3
127 125 OJ Farrell 6.05 30.250 500.000 0 0
128 126 Greg Yates 6.04 347.020 5750.000 0 2
129 129 Jim Knous 5.92 148.000 2500.000 0 1
130 130 Richard Johnson 5.91 59.050 1000.000 0 0
131 181 Nicholas Thompson 5.90 212.449 3600.000 0 2
132 132 Nelson Ledesma 5.86 117.100 2000.000 0 0
133 122 Derek Ernst 5.85 321.566 5500.000 0 2
134 133 Augusto Núñez 5.79 689.125 11900.000 0 1
135 134 Sahith Theegala 5.76 172.675 3000.000 0 1
136 131 Joshua Creel 5.75 724.448 12600.000 0 1
137 135 Rhein Gibson 5.71 57.142 1000.000 0 0
138 137 Zack Sucher 5.66 141.500 2500.000 0 1
T139 T138 Nicolas Echavarria 5.60 573.826 10250.000 0 3
T139 T138 Ross Miller 5.60 28.000 500.000 0 0
141 136 Grant Hirschman 5.55 602.363 10850.000 0 2
142 142 Scott Stevens 5.54 83.050 1500.000 0 0
143 143 Austin Squires 5.45 27.250 500.000 0 0
144 128 Steve Lewton 5.41 270.517 5000.000 0 1
145 140 Patrick Fishburn 5.37 568.928 10600.000 0 2
146 145 Chandler Phillips 5.36 133.983 2500.000 0 1
T147 T146 Justin Hueber 5.30 230.643 4350.000 0 0
T147 T146 Seung-Yul Noh 5.30 26.500 500.000 0 0
149 148 Jack Maguire 5.28 422.151 8000.000 0 2
150 149 Mike Weir 5.25 52.500 1000.000 0 0
151 141 Luke Guthrie 5.19 181.575 3500.000 0 1
152 151 T.J. Vogel 5.17 496.155 9600.000 0 1
153 152 Ben Silverman 5.16 288.697 5600.000 0 0
T154 164 KK Limbhasut 5.01 486.230 9700.000 0 2
T154 153 Isidro Benitez 5.01 25.071 500.000 0 0
T156 150 Zach Wright 5.00 432.628 8650.000 0 2
T156 154 Kyler Dunkle 5.00 25.000 500.000 0 0
158 155 Rick Lamb 4.98 325.869 6550.000 0 1
159 T156 Josh Teater 4.96 124.000 2500.000 0 0
160 161 Eric Cole 4.91 385.544 7850.000 0 1
161 158 Sangmoon Bae 4.88 309.673 6350.000 0 1
162 159 Chris Naegel 4.87 73.056 1500.000 0 0
163 T156 Chip McDaniel 4.82 361.512 7500.000 0 0
164 160 Jonathan Randolph 4.76 468.960 9850.000 0 1
165 T200 Brady Schnell 4.72 287.694 6100.000 0 1
166 162 Grayson Murray 4.69 46.850 1000.000 0 0
167 163 Dominic Bozzelli 4.63 23.125 500.000 0 0
T168 T165 Trevor Cone 4.60 257.765 5600.000 0 1
T168 T165 James Driscoll 4.60 46.000 1000.000 0 0
170 144 Kevin Lucas 4.57 137.103 3000.000 0 1
171 167 Brian Campbell 4.54 460.979 10150.000 0 1
T172 168 Mickey DeMorat 4.51 295.198 6550.000 0 0
T172 169 Cameron Percy 4.51 22.556 500.000 0 0
174 170 Julián Etulain 4.50 391.459 8700.000 0 1
175 171 Robert Garrigus 4.42 110.450 2500.000 0 0
176 T172 Will Wilcox 4.32 155.383 3600.000 0 0
T177 T174 Brandon Crick 4.30 492.258 11450.000 0 1
T177 T174 Shawn Stefani 4.30 107.476 2500.000 0 0
179 194 James Nicholas 4.28 344.871 8050.000 0 0
T180 176 Bryson Nimmer 4.23 63.460 1500.000 0 0
T180 186 Brett Stegmaier 4.23 321.615 7600.000 0 0
182 T197 Jake Knapp 4.19 320.197 7650.000 0 1
T183 T177 Bobby Bai 4.13 268.706 6500.000 0 1
T183 T177 Daniel Miernicki 4.13 165.380 4000.000 0 0
T185 T172 Jamie Arnold 4.12 373.214 9050.000 0 0
T185 T179 Hayden Shieh 4.12 20.583 500.000 0 0
187 182 Andy Pope 4.07 402.753 9900.000 0 0
188 183 Michael Miller 4.02 397.710 9900.000 0 2
189 184 William McGirt 4.00 20.000 500.000 0 0
190 187 David Lingmerth 3.96 138.500 3500.000 0 0
191 T197 Chase Wright 3.92 278.121 7100.000 0 0
192 188 Michael Arnaud 3.87 158.521 4100.000 0 1
193 T217 Steven Alker 3.84 251.777 6550.000 0 0
194 189 Ryan Blaum 3.82 76.400 2000.000 0 0
T195 T190 Mark Baldwin 3.81 241.709 6350.000 0 1
T195 T190 Rico Hoey 3.81 288.000 7550.000 0 1
197 192 Garett Reband 3.80 19.000 500.000 0 0
198 193 Wesley Bryan 3.78 37.759 1000.000 0 0
199 185 Mark Blakefield 3.77 273.662 7250.000 0 2
200 195 Vincent Whaley 3.73 56.000 1500.000 0 0
201 196 Martin Piller 3.71 300.226 8100.000 0 1
T202 T200 Matt Every 3.60 18.000 500.000 0 0
T202 T200 Juan Carlos Benitez 3.60 18.000 500.000 0 0
T204 T204 Matt Atkins 3.53 234.772 6650.000 0 1
T204 T204 Ryan Brehm 3.53 72.439 2050.000 0 0
T204 T179 Jonathan Hodge 3.53 88.255 2500.000 0 0
207 206 Jonathan Garrick 3.50 17.500 500.000 0 0
208 203 Will Cannon 3.49 282.323 8100.000 0 1
209 207 Erik Compton 3.43 239.942 7000.000 0 0
T210 T209 Sam Saunders 3.39 67.750 2000.000 0 0
T210 T209 Steve Marino 3.39 140.602 4150.000 0 0
212 211 Brad Brunner 3.34 150.300 4500.000 0 1
213 212 Preston Stanley 3.30 16.500 500.000 0 0
214 213 Rob Oppenheim 3.26 32.600 1000.000 0 0
215 208 Drew Weaver 3.23 246.868 7650.000 0 1
216 214 Sean Kelly 3.21 32.050 1000.000 0 0
217 215 Robby Ormand 3.19 130.617 4100.000 0 0
218 T217 Lorens Chan 3.15 125.983 4000.000 0 0
219 219 Andre Metzger 3.14 109.900 3500.000 0 0
220 220 Kent Bulle 3.11 62.100 2000.000 0 0
221 221 Matthew Campbell 3.10 15.500 500.000 0 0
222 216 Conrad Shindler 3.08 201.989 6550.000 0 0
223 T224 Tyrone Van Aswegen 3.07 248.751 8100.000 0 0
224 222 Blayne Barber 3.01 165.350 5500.000 0 1
225 223 Dru Love 3.00 15.000 500.000 0 0
226 T224 Scott Langley 2.99 197.648 6600.000 0 0
227 226 Derek Lamely 2.96 44.333 1500.000 0 0
228 227 Alex Prugh 2.95 222.429 7550.000 0 0
229 228 Eric Axley 2.94 29.400 1000.000 0 0
230 Dalton Ward 2.90 14.500 500.000 0 0
T231 T229 Yuwa Kosaihira 2.88 86.275 3000.000 0 0
T231 T229 John Somers 2.88 43.129 1500.000 0 0
233 231 Andrew Dorn 2.75 27.500 1000.000 0 0
234 232 Chase Koepka 2.71 27.083 1000.000 0 0
235 234 Xinjun Zhang 2.53 25.306 1000.000 0 0
236 233 Brian Richey 2.45 134.629 5500.000 0 0
237 235 Wade Binfield 2.44 184.297 7550.000 0 0
238 236 Chris Baker 2.26 33.933 1500.000 0 0
239 237 Andres Gonzales 2.22 133.000 6000.000 0 0
240 238 Marcelo Rozo 2.21 132.531 6000.000 0 0
241 239 Steve LeBrun 2.20 164.983 7500.000 0 0
242 240 Chris Thompson 2.18 10.875 500.000 0 0
243 241 Cooper Musselman 2.15 21.500 1000.000 0 0
244 242 Mark Hensby 2.14 42.885 2000.000 0 0
245 243 Billy Tom Sargent 2.11 31.650 1500.000 0 0
246 244 Luke Kwon 2.09 62.767 3000.000 0 0
247 245 Byron Meth 2.04 20.400 1000.000 0 0
T248 T246 Matt Gilchrest 1.99 19.875 1000.000 0 0
T248 T246 Mikel Martinson 1.99 29.900 1500.000 0 0
250 248 Jordan Hahn 1.95 9.750 500.000 0 0
251 249 Hank Lebioda 1.94 19.350 1000.000 0 0
252 250 Jason Millard 1.92 57.630 3000.000 0 0
T253 T251 Cyril Bouniol 1.90 57.050 3000.000 0 0
T253 T251 Robert Streb 1.90 18.950 1000.000 0 0
T255 T253 Chase Seiffert 1.85 9.250 500.000 0 0
T255 T253 Jared du Toit 1.85 9.250 500.000 0 0
T255 T253 Lukas Euler 1.85 9.250 500.000 0 0
258 256 Seth Fair 1.75 8.750 500.000 0 0
259 257 Matt Ryan 1.71 68.383 4000.000 0 0
260 258 Johnson Wagner 1.70 16.963 1000.000 0 0
T261 T259 Andrew Svoboda 1.69 16.900 1000.000 0 0
T261 T259 Fabián Gómez 1.69 42.240 2500.000 0 0
263 261 Bo Hoag 1.60 8.000 500.000 0 0
264 262 Arjun Atwal 1.55 7.750 500.000 0 0
265 263 Rodrigo Lee 1.48 37.000 2500.000 0 0
266 264 Alex Cejka 1.47 22.100 1500.000 0 0
267 265 Zach Cabra 1.46 36.583 2500.000 0 0
T268 T266 Matt Oshrine 1.42 21.300 1500.000 0 0
T268 T266 Danny Guise 1.42 7.100 500.000 0 0
270 268 Quade Cummins 1.41 7.043 500.000 0 0
T271 T269 Alistair Docherty 1.21 6.050 500.000 0 0
T271 T269 Kelly Kraft 1.21 6.050 500.000 0 0
273 271 Broc Everett 1.20 5.975 500.000 0 0
274 272 Tim Wilkinson 1.16 11.575 1000.000 0 0
275 273 Michael Johnson 1.15 5.750 500.000 0 0
T276 T274 Kevin Stadler 1.14 5.700 500.000 0 0
T276 T274 Oscar Fraustro 1.14 11.400 1000.000 0 0
T276 T274 Zach Caldwell 1.14 5.700 500.000 0 0
T279 T277 George Kneiser 1.02 5.100 500.000 0 0
T279 T277 Charlie Wi 1.02 5.100 500.000 0 0
T279 T277 James Hahn 1.02 5.100 500.000 0 0
T282 T280 Dan Woltman 1.01 10.050 1000.000 0 0
T282 T280 Blake Trimble 1.01 10.100 1000.000 0 0
T284 T282 Jaime Lopez Rivarola .98 4.900 500.000 0 0
T284 T282 Jordan Niebrugge .98 19.600 2000.000 0 0
286 284 Martin Flores .96 4.800 500.000 0 0
287 285 Ryan Sullivan .94 4.700 500.000 0 0
T288 T286 Justin Suh .92 4.600 500.000 0 0
T288 T286 Trevor Sluman .92 9.200 1000.000 0 0
T288 T286 Chandler Eaton .92 9.225 1000.000 0 0
291 289 Erik Flores .88 4.400 500.000 0 0
292 290 Zach Zaback .84 21.050 2500.000 0 0
T293 T291 Willie Mack III .82 4.100 500.000 0 0
T293 T291 Doug Ghim .82 4.100 500.000 0 0
295 293 Martin Laird .80 4.000 500.000 0 0
296 294 Matt Hutchins .78 3.900 500.000 0 0
297 295 Gregor Main .74 3.700 500.000 0 0
298 296 Ryan Siegler .73 7.300 1000.000 0 0
T299 T297 Michael Gligic .72 3.600 500.000 0 0
T299 T297 Bhavik Patel .72 7.200 1000.000 0 0
T299 T297 D.H. Lee .72 3.600 500.000 0 0
302 300 Danny Walker .68 3.400 500.000 0 0
303 301 Ben Taylor .67 6.700 1000.000 0 0
T304 T302 Carson Young .66 3.317 500.000 0 0
T304 T302 Brad Fritsch .66 3.317 500.000 0 0
T304 T302 David Vanegas .66 3.300 500.000 0 0
307 305 Chris Gilman .64 3.200 500.000 0 0
308 306 Charlie Holland .60 3.000 500.000 0 0
309 307 Jonas Blixt .59 2.950 500.000 0 0
310 308 Ethan Marcus .54 2.700 500.000 0 0
T311 T309 Hayden Foster .53 2.650 500.000 0 0
T311 Davis Thompson .53 2.650 500.000 0 0
T311 T309 MJ Daffue .53 2.650 500.000 0 0
314 311 Nathan Stamey .51 2.550 500.000 0 0
315 312 Nick Arman .46 2.300 500.000 0 0
316 313 Richy Werenski .44 2.200 500.000 0 0
317 314 Alvaro Ortiz .30 1.500 500.000 0 0

Percentage of 1st Place points won for all regular season events the player played in (Points earned/1st place points) (2686)