Statistics » Money/Finishes » Percentage potential money won

Percentage potential money won

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 3.15

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % OFFICIAL MONEY WON POTENTIAL MONEY
1 1 Luke List 4 100.00 108,000 108,000
2 2 Joseph Bramlett 8 35.42 76,500 216,000
3 3 Chris Kirk 10 23.93 112,000 468,000
4 4 Will Zalatoris 64 19.99 403,978 2,020,500
5 5 Stephan Jaeger 112 16.26 614,678 3,780,000
6 6 Mito Pereira 110 15.54 586,885 3,775,500
7 7 Brandon Wu 82 14.58 404,250 2,772,000
8 9 Cameron Young 74 13.69 395,028 2,884,500
9 8 Peter Uihlein 58 13.45 248,119 1,845,000
10 10 Kevin Yu 22 12.04 80,178 666,000
11 11 Greyson Sigg 114 12.02 442,335 3,681,000
12 12 Kris Ventura 16 11.99 60,409 504,000
13 19 Taylor Moore 124 11.10 458,516 4,131,000
14 15 David Lipsky 95 11.05 367,425 3,325,500
15 14 Chad Ramey 146 11.02 489,813 4,446,000
16 13 Davis Riley 115 11.00 425,643 3,870,000
17 16 Taylor Pendrith 126 10.32 411,293 3,987,000
18 T17 Austin Eckroat 12 10.31 35,248 342,000
19 T17 Lee Hodges 128 10.09 403,227 3,996,000
20 20 Paul Barjon 104 9.47 357,964 3,780,000
21 23 Kevin Chappell 4 8.61 10,463 121,500
22 21 Adam Svensson 134 8.57 368,091 4,297,500
23 25 Max McGreevy 110 8.32 351,848 4,230,000
24 Hayden Springer 6 8.28 17,880 216,000
25 24 Jared Wolfe 120 8.27 348,446 4,212,000
26 26 Nick Hardy 134 8.02 338,458 4,221,000
27 27 Daniel Summerhays 14 8.00 51,108 639,000
28 22 Jamie Lovemark 36 7.91 96,417 1,219,500
29 29 Harry Hall 78 7.81 215,319 2,758,500
30 30 Seth Reeves 114 7.79 329,449 4,230,000
31 54 Dylan Wu 126 7.73 352,250 4,554,000
32 28 Andrew Novak 112 7.71 333,845 4,329,000
33 34 Paul Haley II 106 7.30 277,378 3,798,000
34 32 Aaron Baddeley 16 7.24 32,246 445,500
35 31 Ben Kohles 128 7.22 304,226 4,212,000
36 33 Roberto Díaz 114 7.11 299,983 4,221,000
37 35 Justin Lower 108 6.94 278,506 4,014,000
38 36 Carl Yuan 106 6.89 252,736 3,667,500
39 44 Austin Smotherman 114 6.84 283,591 4,149,000
40 38 Brett Drewitt 119 6.72 312,828 4,653,000
41 37 Curtis Thompson 134 6.70 304,692 4,545,000
42 42 Josh Hart 6 6.59 14,230 216,000
43 43 Ben Martin 28 6.53 65,809 1,008,000
44 41 Erik Barnes 116 6.52 253,330 3,883,500
45 40 Taylor Montgomery 106 6.49 251,617 3,879,000
46 39 Curtis Luck 73 6.48 210,397 3,249,000
47 46 Dan McCarthy 122 6.28 265,788 4,230,000
48 45 Hayden Buckley 96 6.26 222,185 3,550,500
49 48 Ollie Schniederjans 94 6.21 233,748 3,762,000
50 47 Trey Mullinax 88 6.06 186,964 3,087,000
51 49 Rafael Campos 10 5.95 19,801 333,000
52 50 Jeremy Gandon 8 5.88 13,501 229,500
53 51 Tommy Gainey 97 5.70 213,410 3,744,000
54 53 Camilo Villegas 22 5.51 44,608 810,000
55 T55 Wes Roach 42 5.47 78,740 1,440,000
56 57 Zecheng Dou 110 5.44 204,012 3,753,000
57 52 David Kocher 128 5.42 246,815 4,554,000
58 58 Luke Schniederjans 6 5.40 11,670 216,000
59 T55 Tyson Alexander 103 5.39 226,437 4,203,000
60 59 Vince India 124 5.36 232,145 4,329,000
61 T60 Brandon Harkins 123 5.12 221,081 4,320,000
62 T60 Max Greyserman 107 5.03 194,607 3,865,500
63 63 Mark Anderson 8 4.99 16,608 333,000
64 62 Billy Kennerly 110 4.96 193,944 3,910,500
T65 69 David Skinns 94 4.80 173,366 3,609,000
T65 65 Callum Tarren 122 4.80 201,981 4,207,500
67 T70 Stuart Macdonald 99 4.79 170,581 3,564,000
68 66 Kyle Jones 80 4.70 162,267 3,451,500
69 T67 Austen Truslow 59 4.69 115,549 2,461,500
70 64 Jimmy Stanger 108 4.67 201,414 4,315,500
71 72 Sean O'Hair 26 4.61 41,454 900,000
72 T67 Brad Hopfinger 105 4.56 181,750 3,987,000
T73 74 Sahith Theegala 26 4.52 34,153 756,000
T73 T70 Nicholas Lindheim 101 4.52 164,935 3,649,500
75 73 Scott Gutschewski 108 4.44 171,159 3,856,500
76 T76 Dawie van der Walt 134 4.40 209,906 4,770,000
77 75 Theo Humphrey 98 4.33 187,293 4,324,500
T78 80 Garrett Osborn 4 4.31 4,660 108,000
T78 T76 John Chin 110 4.31 180,823 4,198,500
80 T76 Anders Albertson 99 4.29 158,229 3,690,000
81 79 Tag Ridings 103 4.28 168,542 3,942,000
82 82 OJ Farrell 4 4.23 5,329 126,000
83 81 Charlie Saxon 110 4.18 181,231 4,338,000
84 84 Myles Creighton 6 4.17 9,013 216,000
85 85 Vincent Whaley 12 4.10 13,278 324,000
86 83 Evan Harmeling 94 4.09 161,085 3,942,000
87 87 Josh McCarthy 6 4.03 8,700 216,000
88 86 Ryan McCormick 112 4.00 163,657 4,090,500
89 88 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 3.95 139,045 3,519,000
90 T91 Austin Squires 4 3.90 4,391 112,500
91 93 Daniel Sutton 22 3.89 40,050 1,030,500
T92 89 Dawson Armstrong 114 3.88 172,356 4,437,000
T92 90 John VanDerLaan 128 3.88 176,420 4,545,000
94 95 Albin Choi 6 3.86 9,033 234,000
T95 97 Seung-Yul Noh 4 3.84 4,149 108,000
T95 105 Brent Grant 96 3.84 143,890 3,744,000
97 T91 Kevin Roy 132 3.81 181,964 4,770,000
98 94 Braden Thornberry 122 3.78 167,407 4,432,500
T99 T100 Kramer Hickok 6 3.76 8,470 225,000
T99 T100 Kyler Dunkle 4 3.76 4,565 121,500
T101 126 Taylor Dickson 92 3.75 139,269 3,717,000
T101 99 Joshua Creel 119 3.75 151,693 4,041,000
T101 96 Tom Whitney 104 3.75 153,960 4,104,000
T104 103 Isidro Benitez 4 3.71 4,341 117,000
T104 98 Stephen Franken 116 3.71 159,781 4,311,000
106 104 Thomas Forster 8 3.70 12,484 337,500
T107 107 Joey Garber 114 3.63 153,143 4,221,000
T107 106 Patrick Flavin 32 3.63 44,218 1,219,500
T107 102 George Cunningham 109 3.63 168,689 4,644,000
110 109 Kyle Reifers 108 3.61 140,527 3,892,500
111 108 Shad Tuten 98 3.54 145,019 4,099,500
112 110 Bryson Nimmer 12 3.49 11,323 324,000
113 111 Cameron Percy 4 3.48 4,066 117,000
114 112 Harrison Endycott 99 3.31 129,181 3,906,000
T115 113 Kevin Dougherty 106 3.28 130,930 3,987,000
T115 T225 Alex Kang 32 3.28 39,943 1,219,500
T115 129 Nick Voke 80 3.28 106,693 3,253,500
118 114 Josh Teater 22 3.21 21,097 657,000
119 115 Brett Coletta 74 3.10 105,842 3,411,000
120 T116 Grant Hirschman 118 3.07 136,403 4,437,000
T121 T119 Juan Carlos Benitez 4 3.04 3,556 117,000
T121 T119 Zack Sucher 26 3.04 29,801 981,000
123 T116 Augusto Núñez 128 3.01 143,805 4,770,000
124 121 Peyton White 14 2.98 16,070 540,000
125 118 J.T. Griffin 104 2.97 121,867 4,099,500
T126 122 Patrick Fishburn 114 2.93 123,087 4,207,500
T126 T123 Preston Stanley 4 2.93 3,165 108,000
T126 T123 Scott Stevens 16 2.93 16,202 553,500
129 125 Michael Gellerman 16 2.92 19,583 670,500
130 130 Dru Love 4 2.81 3,039 108,000
T131 127 Brian Campbell 106 2.76 104,967 3,802,500
T131 128 Nicolas Echavarria 118 2.76 125,545 4,545,000
133 131 Andrew Dorn 8 2.75 5,940 216,000
T134 T146 KK Limbhasut 108 2.67 109,775 4,117,500
T134 132 Xinjun Zhang 8 2.67 5,773 216,000
136 133 Alex Chiarella 89 2.58 106,203 4,113,000
137 134 Whee Kim 105 2.57 113,885 4,423,500
T138 138 Sangmoon Bae 71 2.55 74,731 2,925,000
T138 T144 Eric Cole 88 2.55 87,433 3,424,500
140 139 Zach Wright 106 2.54 105,422 4,158,000
T141 140 Hank Lebioda 8 2.53 5,459 216,000
T141 135 Chandler Blanchet 90 2.53 97,846 3,865,500
143 141 Robert Streb 8 2.52 5,435 216,000
144 137 Brandon Crick 120 2.51 111,332 4,437,000
145 142 Ryan Ruffels 89 2.47 93,109 3,766,500
146 143 Joseph Winslow 14 2.46 13,391 544,500
147 T146 Seth Fair 4 2.43 2,625 108,000
T148 T149 Bo Hoag 4 2.39 2,586 108,000
T148 148 Steve Lewton 68 2.39 63,696 2,664,000
T148 T149 Arjun Atwal 4 2.39 2,792 117,000
151 T152 Jonathan Randolph 112 2.38 101,140 4,248,000
T152 151 Seamus Power 12 2.37 12,986 549,000
T152 T144 T.J. Vogel 110 2.37 99,379 4,185,000
154 T152 Quade Cummins 4 2.36 2,550 108,000
155 155 Chase Johnson 78 2.34 82,395 3,519,000
156 156 Kelly Kraft 4 2.33 2,514 108,000
T157 T157 Michael Johnson 4 2.32 2,502 108,000
T157 T157 Tim Wilkinson 8 2.32 5,010 216,000
159 185 James Nicholas 88 2.31 75,446 3,262,500
160 160 Rhein Gibson 14 2.29 12,884 562,500
161 161 James Hahn 4 2.28 2,466 108,000
162 162 Paul Peterson 17 2.27 19,027 837,000
T163 T163 Ryan Sullivan 4 2.26 2,442 108,000
T163 T163 Justin Suh 4 2.26 2,436 108,000
165 165 Erik Flores 4 2.24 2,424 108,000
166 166 Doug Ghim 4 2.23 2,607 117,000
167 167 Martin Laird 4 2.22 2,400 108,000
T168 T168 Gregor Main 4 2.21 2,382 108,000
T168 T168 Chris Naegel 16 2.21 12,339 558,000
T170 T171 Chris Gilman 4 2.18 2,352 108,000
T170 174 Michael Miller 113 2.18 96,774 4,446,000
T170 T171 David Vanegas 4 2.18 2,751 126,000
T170 154 Spencer Levin 36 2.18 33,898 1,552,500
T170 T171 Brad Fritsch 4 2.18 2,555 117,000
T175 175 Wesley Bryan 10 2.14 7,225 337,500
T175 Davis Thompson 4 2.14 2,310 108,000
T177 159 Chandler Phillips 36 2.13 30,815 1,444,500
T177 T176 Hayden Foster 4 2.13 2,298 108,000
T177 170 Jack Maguire 107 2.13 93,039 4,365,000
T177 T176 MJ Daffue 4 2.13 2,394 112,500
T177 T176 Justin Hueber 56 2.13 51,902 2,439,000
T177 T176 Nathan Stamey 4 2.13 2,298 108,000
183 T181 Chip McDaniel 104 2.11 93,382 4,432,500
184 T181 Will Cannon 88 2.10 68,680 3,271,500
185 T181 Mike Weir 14 2.09 11,568 553,500
T186 T176 Julián Etulain 111 2.08 96,752 4,653,000
T186 184 Richy Werenski 4 2.08 2,244 108,000
T188 T186 Rob Oppenheim 10 1.99 6,450 324,000
T188 T188 Jamie Arnold 108 1.99 82,326 4,144,500
190 T188 Shawn Stefani 32 1.98 23,822 1,206,000
191 T190 Jim Knous 40 1.97 32,233 1,638,000
192 192 Rico Hoey 84 1.96 63,308 3,226,500
T193 T193 Nelson Ledesma 30 1.94 23,956 1,233,000
T193 T193 Ryan Blaum 21 1.94 14,821 765,000
T195 195 David Lingmerth 48 1.93 35,745 1,854,000
T195 T186 Rick Lamb 84 1.93 66,681 3,456,000
197 T190 Andy Pope 113 1.92 85,549 4,446,000
198 214 Steven Alker 80 1.91 59,017 3,091,500
199 T197 Derek Ernst 86 1.84 71,560 3,879,000
200 T197 Ryan Brehm 24 1.83 16,642 909,000
T201 209 Brett Stegmaier 93 1.82 68,113 3,748,500
T201 201 Mark Blakefield 93 1.82 70,584 3,888,000
T203 T215 Jake Knapp 98 1.81 72,229 3,987,000
T203 T199 Max Rottluff 56 1.81 44,571 2,461,500
205 202 John Oda 74 1.79 63,374 3,541,500
206 196 Ben Silverman 82 1.78 63,265 3,555,000
T207 T199 Greg Yates 96 1.76 76,249 4,329,000
T207 203 Grayson Murray 10 1.76 9,920 562,500
209 136 Corbin Mills 8 1.72 5,570 324,000
T210 T207 James Driscoll 14 1.70 9,480 558,000
T210 T207 Cooper Musselman 10 1.70 5,522 324,000
212 T204 Bobby Bai 86 1.69 60,546 3,573,000
T213 210 Steve Marino 47 1.68 34,608 2,056,500
T213 206 Martin Piller 108 1.68 74,270 4,432,500
215 211 Hayden Shieh 6 1.65 3,570 216,000
216 T204 Andre Metzger 42 1.63 25,239 1,552,500
217 T241 Brady Schnell 98 1.60 66,999 4,194,000
218 T217 Brian Richey 66 1.55 38,734 2,502,000
T219 T215 Blake Trimble 10 1.54 5,133 333,000
T219 213 Matt Atkins 98 1.54 65,063 4,221,000
221 T217 Fabián Gómez 26 1.52 13,296 873,000
222 212 Lorens Chan 56 1.51 34,414 2,277,000
223 T221 Drew Weaver 102 1.50 63,248 4,221,000
224 T217 Erik Compton 85 1.47 50,986 3,469,500
T225 T221 Trevor Cone 94 1.44 60,760 4,221,000
T225 220 Brad Brunner 66 1.44 38,430 2,664,000
227 223 Alex Prugh 96 1.42 55,145 3,897,000
228 224 Mark Baldwin 96 1.41 60,959 4,338,000
229 T225 Mickey DeMorat 98 1.40 58,337 4,158,000
230 T274 Nicholas Thompson 78 1.39 51,840 3,717,000
231 T232 Chase Wright 104 1.38 61,076 4,437,000
232 T229 Jonathan Hodge 40 1.37 23,184 1,692,000
233 228 Chris Baker 17 1.33 8,640 648,000
T234 T229 Michael Arnaud 68 1.30 39,682 3,055,500
T234 227 Blayne Barber 84 1.30 44,000 3,384,000
T234 235 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 1.30 55,437 4,257,000
T237 T232 Chris Thompson 6 1.26 2,998 238,500
T237 T232 Will Wilcox 58 1.26 36,394 2,898,000
239 231 Scott Langley 94 1.24 49,263 3,982,500
T240 T236 Lukas Euler 6 1.23 2,655 216,000
T240 T236 Jared du Toit 6 1.23 2,655 216,000
T240 T236 Chase Seiffert 6 1.23 2,655 216,000
243 T239 William McGirt 8 1.21 4,084 337,500
T244 T241 Johnson Wagner 12 1.20 5,304 441,000
T244 246 Kevin Lucas 62 1.20 36,812 3,064,500
T244 T241 Willie Mack III 6 1.20 2,807 234,000
247 T250 Conrad Shindler 92 1.19 46,375 3,906,000
T248 T244 Danny Guise 6 1.18 2,554 216,000
T248 T244 Sam Saunders 35 1.18 16,796 1,417,500
T250 T247 Kevin Stadler 6 1.16 2,502 216,000
T250 T247 Zach Caldwell 6 1.16 2,502 216,000
T252 T250 Matt Oshrine 18 1.15 7,626 661,500
T252 T250 Ethan Tracy 26 1.15 14,570 1,264,500
T254 T255 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 6 1.14 2,466 216,000
T254 T255 Luke Kwon 40 1.14 17,863 1,566,000
T256 257 Chase Koepka 14 1.13 6,432 571,500
T256 T247 Steve LeBrun 98 1.13 43,482 3,852,000
T258 258 Bhavik Patel 12 1.12 4,952 441,000
T258 T239 Jason Millard 40 1.12 17,362 1,543,500
T258 T250 Wade Binfield 102 1.12 46,357 4,149,000
T261 T259 Matt Hutchins 6 1.11 2,394 216,000
T261 T259 Kent Bulle 30 1.11 13,739 1,242,000
T263 T250 Robby Ormand 62 1.10 29,904 2,713,500
T263 261 George Kneiser 6 1.10 2,466 225,000
265 262 Charlie Holland 6 1.09 2,346 216,000
266 263 Ethan Marcus 6 1.07 2,304 216,000
T267 T264 Billy Tom Sargent 20 1.06 8,387 787,500
T267 T264 Robert Garrigus 50 1.06 25,016 2,367,000
269 266 Nick Arman 6 1.04 2,256 216,000
T270 T268 Alvaro Ortiz 6 1.01 2,353 234,000
T270 T268 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 1.01 22,227 2,209,500
T272 T270 Sebastián Vázquez 55 1.00 28,888 2,893,500
T272 T270 Matt Gilchrest 14 1.00 5,639 562,500
274 267 Daniel Miernicki 75 .99 34,394 3,469,500
275 272 Andres Gonzales 88 .97 35,880 3,717,000
276 273 Derek Lamely 26 .95 10,571 1,116,000
277 T274 Oscar Fraustro 14 .94 5,367 571,500
T278 276 Matt Ryan 56 .90 22,158 2,457,000
T278 Dalton Ward 8 .90 3,000 333,000
280 279 Luke Guthrie 86 .89 36,742 4,149,000
281 277 Richard Johnson 20 .88 9,288 1,057,500
282 278 Marcelo Rozo 98 .83 35,018 4,194,000
T283 T280 Mark Hensby 37 .74 12,349 1,660,500
T283 T280 Cyril Bouniol 54 .74 17,539 2,385,000
T285 T282 Rodrigo Lee 42 .73 13,193 1,800,000
T285 T282 Ben Taylor 16 .73 4,710 648,000
T285 T282 Carson Young 8 .73 2,555 351,000
T285 T282 Michael Gligic 8 .73 2,376 324,000
289 286 Chandler Eaton 16 .72 4,854 670,500
T290 T287 Alex Cejka 26 .71 7,778 1,089,000
T290 T287 Zach Zaback 42 .71 12,532 1,768,500
292 289 Sean Kelly 22 .70 7,014 999,000
293 290 Byron Meth 20 .62 5,721 918,000
294 292 Jordan Hahn 10 .60 2,690 445,500
295 293 Ryan Siegler 20 .59 5,335 904,500
296 294 Jonathan Garrick 12 .58 3,240 558,000
T297 T295 Broc Everett 10 .57 2,514 441,000
T297 T295 Eric Axley 23 .57 6,573 1,152,000
299 T297 Danny Walker 10 .54 2,376 441,000
300 299 Mikel Martinson 36 .53 8,813 1,674,000
T301 T300 Jordan Niebrugge 42 .52 9,828 1,908,000
T301 T300 John Somers 44 .52 11,671 2,232,000
T303 T297 Zach Cabra 56 .51 13,170 2,565,000
T303 291 Garett Reband 14 .51 3,399 666,000
305 302 Matt Every 12 .50 3,310 661,500
T306 304 Trevor Sluman 24 .47 5,297 1,134,000
T306 303 Shane Smith 60 .47 16,018 3,384,000
T308 T305 Ross Miller 20 .43 4,284 1,003,500
T308 T305 Jonas Blixt 12 .43 2,334 540,000
310 307 Matthew Campbell 15 .41 3,326 805,500
311 308 Alistair Docherty 14 .38 2,514 657,000
T312 T310 Dominic Bozzelli 21 .32 3,814 1,197,000
T312 309 Andrew Svoboda 34 .32 5,304 1,665,000
T312 T310 Dan Woltman 32 .32 5,024 1,561,500
T315 T312 Martin Flores 18 .30 2,652 895,500
T315 T312 D.H. Lee 14 .30 2,388 796,500
317 314 Charlie Wi 22 .23 2,466 1,093,500

Percentage of 1st Place Prize Money won for all official events the player played in (Money Won/1st place money for all events played) (2447)