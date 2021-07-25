×
Statistics » Off the Tee » Good Drive Percentage

Good Drive Percentage

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 74.56

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL ATTEMPTS
1 1 Brandon Wu 82 88.31 1,129
2 2 Hayden Buckley 96 86.85 1,323
3 3 Rico Hoey 84 85.76 1,159
4 5 Chandler Blanchet 90 84.50 1,245
5 6 Chase Johnson 78 83.38 1,077
6 8 Brian Campbell 106 83.23 1,461
7 7 Brett Coletta 74 83.09 1,017
8 9 Ryan McCormick 112 82.89 1,549
9 10 Cameron Young 74 82.13 1,013
10 11 Max Rottluff 56 81.47 777
11 12 Peter Uihlein 58 81.28 796
12 14 Nicholas Lindheim 101 81.16 1,396
13 15 KK Limbhasut 108 81.07 1,495
14 13 Anders Albertson 99 81.03 1,365
15 16 Harry Hall 78 80.71 1,073
16 17 Tommy Gainey 97 80.67 1,335
17 18 Blayne Barber 84 80.45 1,161
18 19 Paul Haley II 106 80.36 1,461
19 21 Chad Ramey 146 80.33 2,013
20 20 James Nicholas 88 80.28 1,217
21 22 Taylor Moore 124 79.65 1,715
22 T24 Nicholas Thompson 78 79.48 1,082
23 28 Brett Stegmaier 93 78.94 1,287
24 23 David Lipsky 95 78.88 1,302
25 27 Nick Voke 80 78.77 1,102
26 T24 Zecheng Dou 110 78.75 1,515
T27 29 Kyle Reifers 108 78.69 1,497
T27 26 Mito Pereira 110 78.69 1,511
29 T30 Max McGreevy 110 78.51 1,517
30 32 Adam Svensson 134 78.46 1,848
31 34 Jonathan Randolph 112 78.22 1,547
32 T30 Robby Ormand 62 77.93 861
33 37 Steven Alker 80 77.88 1,103
34 33 T.J. Vogel 110 77.84 1,521
35 35 Nick Hardy 134 77.72 1,849
36 36 David Lingmerth 48 77.44 656
37 T40 Callum Tarren 122 77.36 1,683
38 43 Stuart Macdonald 99 77.28 1,373
39 38 Lee Hodges 128 77.23 1,761
40 T40 Eric Cole 88 77.16 1,217
41 39 Kevin Dougherty 106 77.02 1,462
42 42 Andrew Novak 112 76.86 1,543
43 44 Tom Whitney 104 76.79 1,435
44 50 Will Cannon 88 76.75 1,217
45 T47 Brad Hopfinger 105 76.34 1,458
46 52 Michael Miller 113 76.33 1,559
47 51 Brett Drewitt 119 76.32 1,643
48 T47 J.T. Griffin 104 76.27 1,437
49 54 Dawie van der Walt 134 76.20 1,853
50 46 Austen Truslow 59 76.16 818
51 45 Charlie Saxon 110 76.14 1,517
52 53 Curtis Thompson 134 76.12 1,847
53 64 Justin Lower 108 76.06 1,491
54 56 Erik Barnes 116 76.05 1,599
55 49 Vince India 124 76.04 1,711
56 59 Brandon Crick 120 76.01 1,659
57 68 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 75.93 1,242
58 58 Ben Kohles 128 75.89 1,771
T59 60 Trevor Cone 94 75.83 1,299
T59 57 Stephen Franken 116 75.83 1,597
61 61 Steve LeBrun 98 75.72 1,347
62 62 Scott Langley 94 75.71 1,301
63 70 Joshua Creel 119 75.68 1,645
64 55 Rick Lamb 84 75.67 1,163
65 66 Drew Weaver 102 75.66 1,405
66 63 Steve Marino 47 75.46 648
67 65 Trey Mullinax 88 75.43 1,213
68 67 Andy Pope 113 75.24 1,559
69 69 Max Greyserman 107 75.17 1,478
70 72 Scott Gutschewski 108 75.00 1,492
71 74 Tag Ridings 103 74.91 1,427
72 73 Ben Silverman 82 74.89 1,131
73 75 Dan McCarthy 122 74.87 1,679
74 77 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 74.85 1,463
75 78 Austin Smotherman 114 74.79 1,567
76 71 Paul Barjon 104 74.65 1,428
77 80 Brandon Harkins 123 74.60 1,697
78 T83 Billy Kennerly 110 74.46 1,515
79 76 Joey Garber 114 74.31 1,569
80 82 George Cunningham 109 74.27 1,508
81 79 Carl Yuan 106 74.16 1,459
82 81 Harrison Endycott 99 74.14 1,365
83 85 Shad Tuten 98 74.00 1,350
T84 86 John Chin 110 73.83 1,517
T84 89 Tyson Alexander 103 73.83 1,429
86 T83 Sangmoon Bae 71 73.82 974
87 90 Patrick Fishburn 114 73.68 1,577
88 93 Brady Schnell 98 73.62 1,357
89 88 Brad Brunner 66 73.61 917
90 91 Erik Compton 85 73.45 1,175
91 94 Stephan Jaeger 112 73.43 1,543
92 87 Kevin Roy 132 73.37 1,821
93 100 Chip McDaniel 104 73.27 1,433
94 92 David Kocher 128 73.14 1,761
95 95 Wade Binfield 102 73.13 1,407
96 97 Jamie Arnold 108 73.07 1,489
97 96 Bobby Bai 86 73.05 1,191
98 104 Jake Knapp 98 72.81 1,357
99 102 David Skinns 94 72.75 1,299
100 101 Taylor Pendrith 126 72.67 1,738
101 98 Kyle Jones 80 72.57 1,101
102 107 Daniel Miernicki 75 72.54 1,038
103 105 Curtis Luck 73 72.48 1,003
104 99 Justin Hueber 56 72.42 776
105 103 Andres Gonzales 88 72.36 1,223
106 108 Roberto Díaz 114 72.25 1,575
107 113 Dylan Wu 126 72.17 1,739
108 106 Braden Thornberry 122 72.07 1,683
109 109 Mark Baldwin 96 71.90 1,331
110 T110 Whee Kim 105 71.87 1,454
111 T110 Jared Wolfe 120 71.85 1,659
112 114 John VanDerLaan 128 71.80 1,773
T113 112 Greyson Sigg 114 71.65 1,573
T113 116 Grant Hirschman 118 71.65 1,633
115 115 Davis Riley 115 71.36 1,585
116 121 Conrad Shindler 92 71.26 1,277
117 118 Greg Yates 96 71.09 1,325
118 T127 Steve Lewton 68 71.05 943
119 119 Augusto Núñez 128 70.98 1,771
120 117 Alex Chiarella 89 70.97 1,223
121 T122 Seth Reeves 114 70.89 1,577
122 120 Jimmy Stanger 108 70.85 1,489
123 T127 Zach Wright 106 70.65 1,465
124 T122 Matt Atkins 98 70.61 1,361
125 132 Taylor Dickson 92 70.60 1,279
126 131 Kevin Lucas 62 70.47 860
127 125 Nicolas Echavarria 118 70.29 1,629
128 130 Dawson Armstrong 114 70.27 1,571
129 136 Brent Grant 96 70.24 1,324
130 124 Ollie Schniederjans 94 70.21 1,299
131 134 Brian Richey 66 70.14 921
132 126 Evan Harmeling 94 70.08 1,297
133 129 Ryan Ruffels 89 70.01 1,227
134 133 Alex Prugh 96 69.80 1,331
135 135 Julián Etulain 111 69.60 1,533
136 141 Chase Wright 104 69.38 1,437
137 137 Theo Humphrey 98 69.11 1,353
138 139 Jack Maguire 107 68.92 1,477
139 138 Matt Ryan 56 68.77 775
140 143 Marcelo Rozo 98 68.61 1,357
141 145 Derek Ernst 86 68.57 1,190
142 140 Martin Piller 108 68.54 1,497
143 142 Will Zalatoris 64 68.36 888
144 146 Mickey DeMorat 98 68.04 1,361
145 144 Taylor Montgomery 106 67.95 1,457
146 T148 Mark Blakefield 93 66.98 1,287
147 T148 Shane Smith 60 66.71 832
148 147 Sebastián Vázquez 55 66.14 762
149 151 Zach Cabra 56 65.94 781
150 150 Michael Arnaud 68 65.93 945
151 154 John Oda 74 64.91 1,026
152 152 Will Wilcox 58 63.92 801
153 153 John Somers 44 63.78 613
154 157 Lorens Chan 56 63.54 779
155 155 Robert Garrigus 50 62.97 686
156 158 Luke Guthrie 86 61.75 1,187
157 159 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 59.77 696
158 160 Cyril Bouniol 54 58.99 751

The percent of time a player hit a good drive. On Par 4 and Par 5's, the number of fairways hit, + the # of Greens or fringe in regulation when the drive was not in the fairway on the tee shot. / by the number of par 4 and par 5's played. (2438)