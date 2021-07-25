×
Statistics » Scoring » Reverse Bounce Back

Reverse Bounce Back

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 15.76

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % UNDER THEN OVER PAR TOTAL UNDER THEN OVER PAR UNDER PAR
1 1 Brandon Wu 82 8.82 30 340
2 2 Andrew Novak 112 9.48 44 464
3 3 Derek Ernst 86 10.03 29 289
4 4 Steve Marino 47 10.46 16 153
5 5 Ben Kohles 128 10.56 55 521
6 7 Nick Hardy 134 10.91 61 559
7 12 Dylan Wu 126 11.03 57 517
8 9 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 11.08 45 406
9 11 Greyson Sigg 114 11.21 53 473
10 8 Julián Etulain 111 11.22 47 419
11 6 Dan McCarthy 122 11.36 50 440
12 17 Tommy Gainey 97 11.38 42 369
13 13 Stuart Macdonald 99 11.41 47 412
14 10 Will Zalatoris 64 11.42 33 289
15 16 Seth Reeves 114 11.70 53 453
T16 15 Max McGreevy 110 11.88 53 446
T16 24 Taylor Moore 124 11.88 62 522
18 14 Chad Ramey 146 11.89 75 631
19 23 Brett Drewitt 119 12.02 50 416
T20 19 Lee Hodges 128 12.12 68 561
T20 18 George Cunningham 109 12.12 48 396
22 20 Kevin Roy 132 12.16 62 510
23 27 Taylor Pendrith 126 12.18 66 542
24 26 Justin Lower 108 12.24 53 433
25 25 Stephan Jaeger 112 12.27 60 489
26 21 Brian Campbell 106 12.59 51 405
27 22 Brett Coletta 74 12.68 35 276
28 28 Max Greyserman 107 12.69 58 457
29 32 KK Limbhasut 108 12.73 49 385
30 30 Charlie Saxon 110 12.96 60 463
31 37 Callum Tarren 122 13.08 65 497
32 34 Davis Riley 115 13.15 66 502
33 36 Paul Haley II 106 13.19 57 432
34 35 Brandon Crick 120 13.21 56 424
35 33 Billy Kennerly 110 13.22 55 416
36 40 Erik Barnes 116 13.31 64 481
37 38 David Lipsky 95 13.49 53 393
38 39 Mito Pereira 110 13.51 62 459
39 31 Conrad Shindler 92 13.58 41 302
40 42 Joshua Creel 119 13.60 62 456
41 41 Zecheng Dou 110 13.67 63 461
42 46 Ryan McCormick 112 13.82 63 456
43 43 Peter Uihlein 58 13.90 36 259
44 56 Roberto Díaz 114 14.00 64 457
45 44 J.T. Griffin 104 14.10 55 390
46 T53 Will Cannon 88 14.15 46 325
47 48 Austen Truslow 59 14.16 32 226
48 49 Whee Kim 105 14.25 55 386
49 63 Kyle Reifers 108 14.32 66 461
50 T50 Scott Langley 94 14.38 42 292
T51 45 Tag Ridings 103 14.40 55 382
T51 57 Taylor Dickson 92 14.40 53 368
53 64 Lorens Chan 56 14.44 26 180
54 55 Curtis Thompson 134 14.47 77 532
55 T50 Ollie Schniederjans 94 14.49 60 414
56 T53 Steve Lewton 68 14.53 34 234
57 61 Steve LeBrun 98 14.57 44 302
58 T50 Dawson Armstrong 114 14.62 63 431
T59 59 Hayden Buckley 96 14.75 54 366
T59 47 Mark Blakefield 93 14.75 45 305
61 62 Scott Gutschewski 108 14.86 63 424
62 68 Stephen Franken 116 15.04 71 472
63 60 Taylor Montgomery 106 15.14 68 449
64 65 Carl Yuan 106 15.23 67 440
65 99 Steven Alker 80 15.24 41 269
66 T70 Anders Albertson 99 15.25 63 413
T67 58 Nicholas Lindheim 101 15.28 59 386
T67 77 Grant Hirschman 118 15.28 68 445
69 67 Jared Wolfe 120 15.46 79 511
70 69 Sebastián Vázquez 55 15.47 28 181
71 T70 Vince India 124 15.48 76 491
72 73 Ryan Ruffels 89 15.53 50 322
73 66 Shad Tuten 98 15.58 60 385
T74 74 Jimmy Stanger 108 15.60 68 436
T74 82 Brett Stegmaier 93 15.60 51 327
76 T90 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 15.61 54 346
77 72 David Kocher 128 15.63 75 480
78 81 Chip McDaniel 104 15.64 56 358
79 78 Tyson Alexander 103 15.67 63 402
80 88 John Chin 110 15.71 63 401
81 87 Andy Pope 113 15.74 65 413
82 75 John VanDerLaan 128 15.80 82 519
83 T83 Dawie van der Walt 134 15.91 88 553
84 T83 Tom Whitney 104 15.97 65 407
85 85 Harry Hall 78 15.99 51 319
86 89 Cameron Young 74 16.00 48 300
T87 T92 Braden Thornberry 122 16.04 77 480
T87 98 Adam Svensson 134 16.04 89 555
T87 86 Augusto Núñez 128 16.04 73 455
90 94 Chandler Blanchet 90 16.06 57 355
91 T79 Brad Hopfinger 105 16.09 65 404
92 T90 Joey Garber 114 16.16 75 464
93 116 Jake Knapp 98 16.26 60 369
94 101 Jamie Arnold 108 16.28 64 393
95 T102 Zach Wright 106 16.38 67 409
96 100 Kyle Jones 80 16.44 49 298
T97 T92 Martin Piller 108 16.45 62 377
T97 T79 Andres Gonzales 88 16.45 50 304
99 95 Harrison Endycott 99 16.49 61 370
100 T96 David Skinns 94 16.58 62 374
101 T102 Curtis Luck 73 16.61 45 271
102 T96 Kevin Dougherty 106 16.71 69 413
103 107 Jonathan Randolph 112 16.74 76 454
104 105 David Lingmerth 48 16.76 29 173
105 115 Eric Cole 88 16.77 56 334
T106 108 Max Rottluff 56 17.07 35 205
T106 114 Blayne Barber 84 17.07 56 328
108 112 Evan Harmeling 94 17.09 60 351
109 109 Justin Hueber 56 17.13 37 216
110 T102 Paul Barjon 104 17.15 71 414
111 111 Ben Silverman 82 17.17 51 297
112 120 Michael Miller 113 17.26 73 423
113 126 Austin Smotherman 114 17.29 79 457
114 122 James Nicholas 88 17.33 61 352
115 119 Jack Maguire 107 17.38 69 397
116 113 Alex Chiarella 89 17.40 63 362
117 123 Brady Schnell 98 17.43 61 350
T118 118 Sangmoon Bae 71 17.44 49 281
T118 125 Trevor Cone 94 17.44 60 344
120 106 Brad Brunner 66 17.48 43 246
T121 110 Trey Mullinax 88 17.53 61 348
T121 121 Brandon Harkins 123 17.53 91 519
123 117 Nicolas Echavarria 118 17.66 83 470
124 127 Patrick Fishburn 114 17.83 82 460
125 128 T.J. Vogel 110 18.03 75 416
126 131 Alex Prugh 96 18.33 57 311
127 130 Erik Compton 85 18.38 59 321
128 124 Brian Richey 66 18.58 47 253
129 141 Brent Grant 96 18.78 77 410
130 T135 Rico Hoey 84 18.79 56 298
131 133 Wade Binfield 102 18.80 69 367
132 134 Greg Yates 96 18.84 62 329
133 129 Mark Baldwin 96 18.90 62 328
134 140 Rick Lamb 84 18.98 63 332
135 137 Kevin Lucas 62 19.00 38 200
136 T144 Nicholas Thompson 78 19.03 47 247
T137 138 Daniel Miernicki 75 19.12 48 251
T137 T135 Bobby Bai 86 19.12 61 319
139 139 Matt Atkins 98 19.25 72 374
140 143 Drew Weaver 102 19.49 69 354
T141 142 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 19.79 37 187
T141 149 Zach Cabra 56 19.79 38 192
143 147 Mickey DeMorat 98 20.05 73 364
144 T144 Robby Ormand 62 20.18 44 218
145 146 Marcelo Rozo 98 20.29 71 350
146 148 Cyril Bouniol 54 20.42 39 191
147 153 Theo Humphrey 98 20.51 72 351
148 152 Shane Smith 60 20.62 40 194
149 151 Michael Arnaud 68 20.64 45 218
150 154 Matt Ryan 56 21.05 40 190
151 155 John Somers 44 21.09 31 147
152 157 Luke Guthrie 86 21.33 61 286
153 156 John Oda 74 21.52 51 237
154 160 Nick Voke 80 21.57 66 306
155 159 Chase Wright 104 21.71 84 387
156 161 Chase Johnson 78 21.95 63 287
157 158 Robert Garrigus 50 22.09 38 172
158 162 Will Wilcox 58 23.71 46 194

Percentage of time a player is under par and then over par on the next hole. (2416)