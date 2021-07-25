×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Birdie to Bogey Ratio

Birdie to Bogey Ratio

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 1.40

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS BIRDIE TO BOGEY RATIO TOTAL BIRDIES AND BETTER TOTAL BOGEYS AND WORSE
1 1 Will Zalatoris 64 2.53 309 122
2 2 Chad Ramey 146 2.22 664 299
3 3 Greyson Sigg 114 2.15 504 234
4 6 Taylor Moore 124 2.08 563 271
T5 4 Nick Hardy 134 2.07 594 287
T5 5 Ben Kohles 128 2.07 550 266
7 9 Taylor Pendrith 126 2.01 583 290
T8 8 Brandon Wu 82 2.00 364 182
T8 7 Peter Uihlein 58 2.00 274 137
T10 T12 Stephan Jaeger 112 1.95 527 270
T10 10 Mito Pereira 110 1.95 485 249
12 T12 Lee Hodges 128 1.93 591 306
13 11 Andrew Novak 112 1.91 491 257
14 14 Paul Haley II 106 1.90 459 241
15 T16 Adam Svensson 134 1.85 590 319
16 15 Davis Riley 115 1.84 536 291
17 T18 Max McGreevy 110 1.82 477 262
T18 T21 Callum Tarren 122 1.80 526 292
T18 T16 Max Greyserman 107 1.80 490 272
T20 T18 Ollie Schniederjans 94 1.78 440 247
T20 T21 Brandon Harkins 123 1.78 559 314
T20 T18 David Lipsky 95 1.78 414 232
T23 T24 Erik Barnes 116 1.77 505 285
T23 T28 Dylan Wu 126 1.77 546 309
25 26 Justin Lower 108 1.76 469 267
T26 T30 Stuart Macdonald 99 1.74 436 251
T26 T24 Zecheng Dou 110 1.74 495 284
T26 T28 Kyle Reifers 108 1.74 486 280
29 T21 Taylor Montgomery 106 1.73 470 271
T30 T32 Dan McCarthy 122 1.69 476 281
T30 27 Nicholas Lindheim 101 1.69 410 242
T32 T36 Curtis Thompson 134 1.68 570 339
T32 T30 Harry Hall 78 1.68 338 201
T34 T38 Billy Kennerly 110 1.67 443 266
T34 T32 Kevin Roy 132 1.67 542 324
T36 T34 Braden Thornberry 122 1.66 519 312
T36 T34 Carl Yuan 106 1.66 468 282
T38 40 Hayden Buckley 96 1.65 392 238
T38 T36 Scott Gutschewski 108 1.65 452 274
40 T38 Vince India 124 1.64 523 318
41 T48 Roberto Díaz 114 1.61 486 302
T42 T41 Anders Albertson 99 1.60 437 273
T42 T52 Austin Smotherman 114 1.60 484 302
T42 T41 Joey Garber 114 1.60 500 313
T45 T45 Ryan McCormick 112 1.59 482 304
T45 T52 Brett Drewitt 119 1.59 446 280
T45 T57 David Skinns 94 1.59 398 251
T45 T45 Stephen Franken 116 1.59 502 316
T45 T43 Cameron Young 74 1.59 330 207
50 T45 Austen Truslow 59 1.58 242 153
T51 T54 Dawie van der Walt 134 1.56 587 377
T51 T50 John VanDerLaan 128 1.56 550 352
T53 T48 Harrison Endycott 99 1.54 397 257
T53 T63 Seth Reeves 114 1.54 483 314
T53 T50 Charlie Saxon 110 1.54 486 316
T56 T54 David Kocher 128 1.53 515 336
T56 T54 Trey Mullinax 88 1.53 373 244
T58 T57 Jared Wolfe 120 1.51 541 359
T58 T57 Brad Hopfinger 105 1.51 426 282
T58 65 Joshua Creel 119 1.51 486 321
T58 62 Brandon Crick 120 1.51 449 297
T58 T57 Paul Barjon 104 1.51 442 293
T63 T70 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 1.50 368 246
T63 T68 Grant Hirschman 118 1.50 465 311
T63 T57 Chandler Blanchet 90 1.50 376 250
T66 T63 Brian Campbell 106 1.49 428 287
T66 T68 Jonathan Randolph 112 1.49 483 325
T68 T77 Tommy Gainey 97 1.48 391 264
T68 T66 Kevin Dougherty 106 1.48 432 292
70 T66 Jimmy Stanger 108 1.47 460 313
T71 T70 Patrick Fishburn 114 1.46 483 331
T71 T70 Dawson Armstrong 114 1.46 462 317
T71 T75 Shad Tuten 98 1.46 405 277
T71 T81 Brent Grant 96 1.46 442 302
T71 T75 T.J. Vogel 110 1.46 448 307
T76 T70 Rick Lamb 84 1.45 355 244
T76 T85 Eric Cole 88 1.45 357 246
T76 T77 Tyson Alexander 103 1.45 435 299
T76 T70 J.T. Griffin 104 1.45 414 286
T80 T77 Augusto Núñez 128 1.44 497 346
T80 T88 James Nicholas 88 1.44 372 258
T82 T81 Julián Etulain 111 1.43 443 309
T82 T91 Brett Stegmaier 93 1.43 350 244
T82 T77 Justin Hueber 56 1.43 231 161
T85 T88 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 1.42 427 301
T85 T83 John Chin 110 1.42 434 306
T85 T83 George Cunningham 109 1.42 424 298
T88 T102 KK Limbhasut 108 1.41 412 293
T88 T105 Taylor Dickson 92 1.41 383 272
T90 87 Nicolas Echavarria 118 1.40 501 359
T90 T91 Brian Richey 66 1.40 268 192
T90 T85 Andy Pope 113 1.40 435 310
93 T97 Will Cannon 88 1.39 342 246
T94 T110 Nick Voke 80 1.38 328 238
T94 T91 Jamie Arnold 108 1.38 413 299
T94 T88 Sangmoon Bae 71 1.38 292 212
97 T102 Derek Ernst 86 1.37 319 233
T98 T97 Whee Kim 105 1.36 412 303
T98 T94 Rico Hoey 84 1.36 322 236
T98 T97 Alex Chiarella 89 1.36 391 288
T101 T97 Tom Whitney 104 1.35 428 316
T101 T105 Zach Wright 106 1.35 443 327
T101 T94 Erik Compton 85 1.35 340 251
T104 T119 Steven Alker 80 1.34 282 211
T104 109 Tag Ridings 103 1.34 406 302
T104 T102 David Lingmerth 48 1.34 185 138
T104 T105 Blayne Barber 84 1.34 348 260
T104 T94 Brad Brunner 66 1.34 256 191
T104 T97 Brett Coletta 74 1.34 297 221
T104 T110 Michael Miller 113 1.34 456 340
T111 T114 Jake Knapp 98 1.33 387 290
T111 T105 Max Rottluff 56 1.33 218 164
113 T112 Ben Silverman 82 1.32 312 237
114 T114 Steve Lewton 68 1.31 249 190
T115 T112 Curtis Luck 73 1.30 294 226
T115 T119 Chip McDaniel 104 1.30 382 294
117 T119 Mark Blakefield 93 1.29 329 255
T118 T126 Brady Schnell 98 1.28 378 296
T118 T114 Theo Humphrey 98 1.28 370 288
T120 T114 Steve Marino 47 1.27 163 128
T120 T114 Trevor Cone 94 1.27 363 285
T122 T119 Jack Maguire 107 1.26 422 335
T122 T119 Wade Binfield 102 1.26 395 313
T122 T119 Ryan Ruffels 89 1.26 344 273
125 T130 Conrad Shindler 92 1.25 319 256
126 129 Mickey DeMorat 98 1.24 390 314
127 125 Kyle Jones 80 1.23 322 261
T128 T137 Chase Wright 104 1.22 419 343
T128 T126 Andres Gonzales 88 1.22 318 261
T130 T130 Daniel Miernicki 75 1.20 272 226
T130 T135 Lorens Chan 56 1.20 189 157
T130 128 Evan Harmeling 94 1.20 370 309
T133 T130 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 1.19 203 170
T133 T135 Steve LeBrun 98 1.19 319 269
T133 T130 Matt Atkins 98 1.19 395 332
T133 T140 Chase Johnson 78 1.19 309 260
T137 T130 Bobby Bai 86 1.18 337 285
T137 T137 Mark Baldwin 96 1.18 353 299
T139 T137 Martin Piller 108 1.15 398 345
T139 143 Scott Langley 94 1.15 311 271
141 T140 Alex Prugh 96 1.13 330 291
142 T140 Robby Ormand 62 1.12 228 203
T143 T145 Drew Weaver 102 1.10 374 339
T143 T145 Marcelo Rozo 98 1.10 368 334
T143 144 Greg Yates 96 1.10 355 322
T146 T147 Matt Ryan 56 1.07 197 184
T146 T147 Sebastián Vázquez 55 1.07 190 177
T146 150 Nicholas Thompson 78 1.07 260 242
T149 T151 Luke Guthrie 86 1.05 297 284
T149 149 Cyril Bouniol 54 1.05 196 186
151 T153 Zach Cabra 56 1.00 205 206
T152 T153 Kevin Lucas 62 .99 214 217
T152 T151 Will Wilcox 58 .99 210 212
154 155 Michael Arnaud 68 .97 234 241
155 158 John Oda 74 .94 247 263
156 157 John Somers 44 .93 158 169
T157 T160 Robert Garrigus 50 .88 182 207
T157 T160 Shane Smith 60 .88 204 231

Ratio of the total number of birdies or better divided by the total number of bogeys or worst. (2415)