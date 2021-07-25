×
Percentage of Available Purse Won

Percentage of Available Purse Won

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average .71

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % OFFICIAL MONEY WON TOTAL PURSE AVAILABLE
1 1 Luke List 4 18.00 108,000 600,000
2 2 Joseph Bramlett 8 6.38 76,500 1,200,000
3 3 Chris Kirk 10 4.31 112,000 2,600,000
4 4 Will Zalatoris 64 3.60 403,978 11,225,000
5 5 Stephan Jaeger 112 2.93 614,678 21,000,000
6 6 Mito Pereira 110 2.80 586,885 20,975,000
7 7 Brandon Wu 82 2.63 404,250 15,400,000
8 9 Cameron Young 74 2.47 395,028 16,025,000
9 8 Peter Uihlein 58 2.42 248,119 10,250,000
10 10 Kevin Yu 22 2.17 80,178 3,700,000
T11 11 Greyson Sigg 114 2.16 442,335 20,450,000
T11 12 Kris Ventura 16 2.16 60,409 2,800,000
13 19 Taylor Moore 124 2.00 458,516 22,950,000
14 15 David Lipsky 95 1.99 367,425 18,475,000
T15 14 Chad Ramey 146 1.98 489,813 24,700,000
T15 13 Davis Riley 115 1.98 425,643 21,500,000
T17 16 Taylor Pendrith 126 1.86 411,293 22,150,000
T17 17 Austin Eckroat 12 1.86 35,248 1,900,000
19 18 Lee Hodges 128 1.82 403,227 22,200,000
20 20 Paul Barjon 104 1.70 357,964 21,000,000
21 23 Kevin Chappell 4 1.55 10,463 675,000
22 21 Adam Svensson 134 1.54 368,091 23,875,000
23 25 Max McGreevy 110 1.50 351,848 23,500,000
T24 Hayden Springer 6 1.49 17,880 1,200,000
T24 24 Jared Wolfe 120 1.49 348,446 23,400,000
T26 T26 Nick Hardy 134 1.44 338,458 23,450,000
T26 T26 Daniel Summerhays 14 1.44 51,108 3,550,000
28 22 Jamie Lovemark 36 1.42 96,417 6,775,000
29 29 Harry Hall 78 1.41 215,319 15,325,000
30 30 Seth Reeves 114 1.40 329,449 23,500,000
T31 28 Andrew Novak 112 1.39 333,845 24,050,000
T31 T53 Dylan Wu 126 1.39 352,250 25,300,000
33 34 Paul Haley II 106 1.31 277,378 21,100,000
T34 31 Ben Kohles 128 1.30 304,226 23,400,000
T34 32 Aaron Baddeley 16 1.30 32,246 2,475,000
36 33 Roberto Díaz 114 1.28 299,983 23,450,000
37 35 Justin Lower 108 1.25 278,506 22,300,000
38 36 Carl Yuan 106 1.24 252,736 20,375,000
39 T44 Austin Smotherman 114 1.23 283,591 23,050,000
T40 T38 Brett Drewitt 119 1.21 312,828 25,850,000
T40 37 Curtis Thompson 134 1.21 304,692 25,250,000
42 42 Josh Hart 6 1.19 14,230 1,200,000
43 43 Ben Martin 28 1.18 65,809 5,600,000
T44 T40 Erik Barnes 116 1.17 253,330 21,575,000
T44 T38 Curtis Luck 73 1.17 210,397 18,050,000
T44 T40 Taylor Montgomery 106 1.17 251,617 21,550,000
T47 T44 Hayden Buckley 96 1.13 222,185 19,725,000
T47 T44 Dan McCarthy 122 1.13 265,788 23,500,000
49 48 Ollie Schniederjans 94 1.12 233,748 20,900,000
50 47 Trey Mullinax 88 1.09 186,964 17,150,000
51 49 Rafael Campos 10 1.07 19,801 1,850,000
52 50 Jeremy Gandon 8 1.06 13,501 1,275,000
53 51 Tommy Gainey 97 1.03 213,410 20,800,000
54 T53 Camilo Villegas 22 .99 44,608 4,500,000
T55 T55 Zecheng Dou 110 .98 204,012 20,850,000
T55 T55 Wes Roach 42 .98 78,740 8,000,000
T55 52 David Kocher 128 .98 246,815 25,300,000
T58 T58 Vince India 124 .97 232,145 24,050,000
T58 T55 Tyson Alexander 103 .97 226,437 23,350,000
T58 T58 Luke Schniederjans 6 .97 11,670 1,200,000
61 T60 Brandon Harkins 123 .92 221,081 24,000,000
62 T60 Max Greyserman 107 .91 194,607 21,475,000
63 63 Mark Anderson 8 .90 16,608 1,850,000
64 62 Billy Kennerly 110 .89 193,944 21,725,000
T65 T67 David Skinns 94 .86 173,366 20,050,000
T65 T64 Callum Tarren 122 .86 201,981 23,375,000
T65 T67 Stuart Macdonald 99 .86 170,581 19,800,000
68 66 Kyle Jones 80 .85 162,267 19,175,000
T69 T67 Austen Truslow 59 .84 115,549 13,675,000
T69 T64 Jimmy Stanger 108 .84 201,414 23,975,000
71 72 Sean O'Hair 26 .83 41,454 5,000,000
72 T67 Brad Hopfinger 105 .82 181,750 22,150,000
T73 74 Sahith Theegala 26 .81 34,153 4,200,000
T73 T67 Nicholas Lindheim 101 .81 164,935 20,275,000
75 73 Scott Gutschewski 108 .80 171,159 21,425,000
76 T75 Dawie van der Walt 134 .79 209,906 26,500,000
T77 T79 Garrett Osborn 4 .78 4,660 600,000
T77 T75 John Chin 110 .78 180,823 23,325,000
T77 T75 Theo Humphrey 98 .78 187,293 24,025,000
T80 T75 Anders Albertson 99 .77 158,229 20,500,000
T80 T79 Tag Ridings 103 .77 168,542 21,900,000
82 T82 OJ Farrell 4 .76 5,329 700,000
T83 84 Myles Creighton 6 .75 9,013 1,200,000
T83 81 Charlie Saxon 110 .75 181,231 24,100,000
T85 85 Vincent Whaley 12 .74 13,278 1,800,000
T85 T82 Evan Harmeling 94 .74 161,085 21,900,000
87 T86 Josh McCarthy 6 .73 8,700 1,200,000
88 T86 Ryan McCormick 112 .72 163,657 22,725,000
89 T88 José de Jesús Rodríguez 90 .71 139,045 19,550,000
T90 T88 Dawson Armstrong 114 .70 172,356 24,650,000
T90 90 John VanDerLaan 128 .70 176,420 25,250,000
T90 T91 Austin Squires 4 .70 4,391 625,000
T90 T91 Daniel Sutton 22 .70 40,050 5,725,000
T94 T105 Brent Grant 96 .69 143,890 20,800,000
T94 T91 Kevin Roy 132 .69 181,964 26,500,000
T94 T95 Albin Choi 6 .69 9,033 1,300,000
T94 T95 Seung-Yul Noh 4 .69 4,149 600,000
T98 T98 Joshua Creel 119 .68 151,693 22,450,000
T98 T95 Tom Whitney 104 .68 153,960 22,800,000
T98 T98 Kramer Hickok 6 .68 8,470 1,250,000
T98 T91 Braden Thornberry 122 .68 167,407 24,625,000
T98 T98 Kyler Dunkle 4 .68 4,565 675,000
T103 T98 Stephen Franken 116 .67 159,781 23,950,000
T103 T102 Thomas Forster 8 .67 12,484 1,875,000
T103 126 Taylor Dickson 92 .67 139,269 20,650,000
T103 T102 Isidro Benitez 4 .67 4,341 650,000
T107 107 Joey Garber 114 .65 153,143 23,450,000
T107 T105 Patrick Flavin 32 .65 44,218 6,775,000
T107 T102 George Cunningham 109 .65 168,689 25,800,000
T107 T108 Kyle Reifers 108 .65 140,527 21,625,000
111 T108 Shad Tuten 98 .64 145,019 22,775,000
T112 T110 Cameron Percy 4 .63 4,066 650,000
T112 T110 Bryson Nimmer 12 .63 11,323 1,800,000
114 T112 Harrison Endycott 99 .60 129,181 21,700,000
T115 T112 Kevin Dougherty 106 .59 130,930 22,150,000
T115 T225 Alex Kang 32 .59 39,943 6,775,000
T115 T127 Nick Voke 80 .59 106,693 18,075,000
118 T114 Josh Teater 22 .58 21,097 3,650,000
119 T114 Brett Coletta 74 .56 105,842 18,950,000
T120 T117 Juan Carlos Benitez 4 .55 3,556 650,000
T120 T117 Grant Hirschman 118 .55 136,403 24,650,000
T120 T117 Zack Sucher 26 .55 29,801 5,450,000
T123 T117 J.T. Griffin 104 .54 121,867 22,775,000
T123 116 Augusto Núñez 128 .54 143,805 26,500,000
T123 121 Peyton White 14 .54 16,070 3,000,000
T126 T122 Patrick Fishburn 114 .53 123,087 23,375,000
T126 T122 Preston Stanley 4 .53 3,165 600,000
T126 T122 Michael Gellerman 16 .53 19,583 3,725,000
T126 T122 Scott Stevens 16 .53 16,202 3,075,000
130 T127 Dru Love 4 .51 3,039 600,000
T131 T127 Brian Campbell 106 .50 104,967 21,125,000
T131 131 Andrew Dorn 8 .50 5,940 1,200,000
T131 T127 Nicolas Echavarria 118 .50 125,545 25,250,000
T134 T142 KK Limbhasut 108 .48 109,775 22,875,000
T134 T132 Xinjun Zhang 8 .48 5,773 1,200,000
T136 T136 Sangmoon Bae 71 .46 74,731 16,250,000
T136 T132 Whee Kim 105 .46 113,885 24,575,000
T136 T136 Zach Wright 106 .46 105,422 23,100,000
T136 T132 Alex Chiarella 89 .46 106,203 22,850,000
T136 135 Chandler Blanchet 90 .46 97,846 21,475,000
T136 T142 Eric Cole 88 .46 87,433 19,025,000
T142 T140 Hank Lebioda 8 .45 5,459 1,200,000
T142 T136 Brandon Crick 120 .45 111,332 24,650,000
T142 T140 Robert Streb 8 .45 5,435 1,200,000
T145 T142 Joseph Winslow 14 .44 13,391 3,025,000
T145 T142 Seth Fair 4 .44 2,625 600,000
T145 T142 Ryan Ruffels 89 .44 93,109 20,925,000
T148 T142 T.J. Vogel 110 .43 99,379 23,250,000
T148 T153 Jonathan Randolph 112 .43 101,140 23,600,000
T148 T148 Bo Hoag 4 .43 2,586 600,000
T148 T148 Seamus Power 12 .43 12,986 3,050,000
T148 T148 Steve Lewton 68 .43 63,696 14,800,000
T148 T148 Arjun Atwal 4 .43 2,792 650,000
T148 T148 Quade Cummins 4 .43 2,550 600,000
T155 T185 James Nicholas 88 .42 75,446 18,125,000
T155 T153 Tim Wilkinson 8 .42 5,010 1,200,000
T155 T153 Michael Johnson 4 .42 2,502 600,000
T155 T153 Kelly Kraft 4 .42 2,514 600,000
T155 T153 Chase Johnson 78 .42 82,395 19,550,000
T160 T160 Justin Suh 4 .41 2,436 600,000
T160 T160 Ryan Sullivan 4 .41 2,442 600,000
T160 T160 Paul Peterson 17 .41 19,027 4,650,000
T160 T160 Rhein Gibson 14 .41 12,884 3,125,000
T160 T160 James Hahn 4 .41 2,466 600,000
T165 T165 Martin Laird 4 .40 2,400 600,000
T165 T165 Gregor Main 4 .40 2,382 600,000
T165 T165 Erik Flores 4 .40 2,424 600,000
T165 T165 Doug Ghim 4 .40 2,607 650,000
T165 T165 Chris Naegel 16 .40 12,339 3,100,000
T170 T170 Chris Gilman 4 .39 2,352 600,000
T170 T170 Michael Miller 113 .39 96,774 24,700,000
T170 T170 Wesley Bryan 10 .39 7,225 1,875,000
T170 T170 David Vanegas 4 .39 2,751 700,000
T170 T153 Spencer Levin 36 .39 33,898 8,625,000
T170 T170 Brad Fritsch 4 .39 2,555 650,000
T170 Davis Thompson 4 .39 2,310 600,000
T177 T153 Chandler Phillips 36 .38 30,815 8,025,000
T177 T176 Hayden Foster 4 .38 2,298 600,000
T177 T176 Mike Weir 14 .38 11,568 3,075,000
T177 T176 Nathan Stamey 4 .38 2,298 600,000
T177 T170 Jack Maguire 107 .38 93,039 24,250,000
T177 T176 MJ Daffue 4 .38 2,394 625,000
T177 T176 Justin Hueber 56 .38 51,902 13,550,000
T177 T176 Chip McDaniel 104 .38 93,382 24,625,000
T177 T176 Will Cannon 88 .38 68,680 18,175,000
T186 184 Richy Werenski 4 .37 2,244 600,000
T186 T176 Julián Etulain 111 .37 96,752 25,850,000
T188 T185 Rob Oppenheim 10 .36 6,450 1,800,000
T188 T185 Shawn Stefani 32 .36 23,822 6,700,000
T188 T185 Jamie Arnold 108 .36 82,326 23,025,000
T191 T190 David Lingmerth 48 .35 35,745 10,300,000
T191 T190 Andy Pope 113 .35 85,549 24,700,000
T191 T190 Nelson Ledesma 30 .35 23,956 6,850,000
T191 T190 Jim Knous 40 .35 32,233 9,100,000
T191 T190 Ryan Blaum 21 .35 14,821 4,250,000
T191 T185 Rick Lamb 84 .35 66,681 19,200,000
T191 T190 Rico Hoey 84 .35 63,308 17,925,000
198 T213 Steven Alker 80 .34 59,017 17,175,000
T199 T201 Mark Blakefield 93 .33 70,584 21,600,000
T199 T196 Ryan Brehm 24 .33 16,642 5,050,000
T199 T209 Brett Stegmaier 93 .33 68,113 20,825,000
T199 T196 Derek Ernst 86 .33 71,560 21,550,000
T199 T213 Jake Knapp 98 .33 72,229 22,150,000
T199 T196 Max Rottluff 56 .33 44,571 13,675,000
T205 T196 Greg Yates 96 .32 76,249 24,050,000
T205 T196 Ben Silverman 82 .32 63,265 19,750,000
T205 T201 John Oda 74 .32 63,374 19,675,000
T205 T201 Grayson Murray 10 .32 9,920 3,125,000
T209 T136 Corbin Mills 8 .31 5,570 1,800,000
T209 T204 James Driscoll 14 .31 9,480 3,100,000
T209 T204 Bobby Bai 86 .31 60,546 19,850,000
T209 T204 Cooper Musselman 10 .31 5,522 1,800,000
T213 T209 Steve Marino 47 .30 34,608 11,425,000
T213 T204 Martin Piller 108 .30 74,270 24,625,000
T213 T209 Hayden Shieh 6 .30 3,570 1,200,000
T216 T204 Andre Metzger 42 .29 25,239 8,625,000
T216 T235 Brady Schnell 98 .29 66,999 23,300,000
T218 T217 Brian Richey 66 .28 38,734 13,900,000
T218 T213 Blake Trimble 10 .28 5,133 1,850,000
T218 T213 Matt Atkins 98 .28 65,063 23,450,000
T221 212 Lorens Chan 56 .27 34,414 12,650,000
T221 T217 Drew Weaver 102 .27 63,248 23,450,000
T221 T217 Fabián Gómez 26 .27 13,296 4,850,000
T224 T217 Erik Compton 85 .26 50,986 19,275,000
T224 T217 Trevor Cone 94 .26 60,760 23,450,000
T224 T217 Brad Brunner 66 .26 38,430 14,800,000
T227 T225 Mickey DeMorat 98 .25 58,337 23,100,000
T227 T273 Nicholas Thompson 78 .25 51,840 20,650,000
T227 T223 Alex Prugh 96 .25 55,145 21,650,000
T227 T223 Mark Baldwin 96 .25 60,959 24,100,000
T227 T229 Jonathan Hodge 40 .25 23,184 9,400,000
T227 T229 Chase Wright 104 .25 61,076 24,650,000
233 T225 Chris Baker 17 .24 8,640 3,600,000
T234 T229 Michael Arnaud 68 .23 39,682 16,975,000
T234 T229 Will Wilcox 58 .23 36,394 16,100,000
T234 T225 Blayne Barber 84 .23 44,000 18,800,000
T234 T235 Tyrone Van Aswegen 106 .23 55,437 23,650,000
T234 T229 Chris Thompson 6 .23 2,998 1,325,000
T239 T235 Johnson Wagner 12 .22 5,304 2,450,000
T239 T235 William McGirt 8 .22 4,084 1,875,000
T239 T229 Scott Langley 94 .22 49,263 22,125,000
T239 T235 Lukas Euler 6 .22 2,655 1,200,000
T239 T235 Jared du Toit 6 .22 2,655 1,200,000
T239 T235 Willie Mack III 6 .22 2,807 1,300,000
T239 T244 Kevin Lucas 62 .22 36,812 17,025,000
T239 T235 Chase Seiffert 6 .22 2,655 1,200,000
T247 T244 Conrad Shindler 92 .21 46,375 21,700,000
T247 T244 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 6 .21 2,466 1,200,000
T247 T244 Ethan Tracy 26 .21 14,570 7,025,000
T247 T244 Danny Guise 6 .21 2,554 1,200,000
T247 T244 Luke Kwon 40 .21 17,863 8,700,000
T247 T244 Matt Oshrine 18 .21 7,626 3,675,000
T247 T244 Sam Saunders 35 .21 16,796 7,875,000
T247 T244 Kevin Stadler 6 .21 2,502 1,200,000
T247 T244 Zach Caldwell 6 .21 2,502 1,200,000
T256 T257 George Kneiser 6 .20 2,466 1,250,000
T256 T244 Steve LeBrun 98 .20 43,482 21,400,000
T256 T244 Robby Ormand 62 .20 29,904 15,075,000
T256 T257 Kent Bulle 30 .20 13,739 6,900,000
T256 T257 Bhavik Patel 12 .20 4,952 2,450,000
T256 T257 Matt Hutchins 6 .20 2,394 1,200,000
T256 T257 Chase Koepka 14 .20 6,432 3,175,000
T256 T257 Charlie Holland 6 .20 2,346 1,200,000
T256 T235 Jason Millard 40 .20 17,362 8,575,000
T256 T244 Wade Binfield 102 .20 46,357 23,050,000
T266 T263 Nick Arman 6 .19 2,256 1,200,000
T266 T263 Robert Garrigus 50 .19 25,016 13,150,000
T266 T263 Ethan Marcus 6 .19 2,304 1,200,000
T266 T263 Billy Tom Sargent 20 .19 8,387 4,375,000
T270 T267 Yuwa Kosaihira 50 .18 22,227 12,275,000
T270 T267 Daniel Miernicki 75 .18 34,394 19,275,000
T270 T267 Sebastián Vázquez 55 .18 28,888 16,075,000
T270 T267 Matt Gilchrest 14 .18 5,639 3,125,000
T270 T267 Alvaro Ortiz 6 .18 2,353 1,300,000
T275 T273 Derek Lamely 26 .17 10,571 6,200,000
T275 T273 Oscar Fraustro 14 .17 5,367 3,175,000
T275 T267 Andres Gonzales 88 .17 35,880 20,650,000
T278 T276 Richard Johnson 20 .16 9,288 5,875,000
T278 T278 Luke Guthrie 86 .16 36,742 23,050,000
T278 T276 Matt Ryan 56 .16 22,158 13,650,000
T278 Dalton Ward 8 .16 3,000 1,850,000
282 T278 Marcelo Rozo 98 .15 35,018 23,300,000
T283 T280 Michael Gligic 8 .13 2,376 1,800,000
T283 T280 Mark Hensby 37 .13 12,349 9,225,000
T283 T280 Alex Cejka 26 .13 7,778 6,050,000
T283 T280 Ben Taylor 16 .13 4,710 3,600,000
T283 T280 Cyril Bouniol 54 .13 17,539 13,250,000
T283 T280 Rodrigo Lee 42 .13 13,193 10,000,000
T283 T280 Sean Kelly 22 .13 7,014 5,550,000
T283 T280 Zach Zaback 42 .13 12,532 9,825,000
T283 T280 Carson Young 8 .13 2,555 1,950,000
T283 T280 Chandler Eaton 16 .13 4,854 3,725,000
T293 T290 Jordan Hahn 10 .11 2,690 2,475,000
T293 T290 Ryan Siegler 20 .11 5,335 5,025,000
T293 T290 Byron Meth 20 .11 5,721 5,100,000
T296 T294 Eric Axley 23 .10 6,573 6,400,000
T296 T294 Danny Walker 10 .10 2,376 2,450,000
T296 T294 Broc Everett 10 .10 2,514 2,450,000
T296 T294 Jonathan Garrick 12 .10 3,240 3,100,000
T300 T294 Zach Cabra 56 .09 13,170 14,250,000
T300 T299 John Somers 44 .09 11,671 12,400,000
T300 T299 Jordan Niebrugge 42 .09 9,828 10,600,000
T300 T299 Mikel Martinson 36 .09 8,813 9,300,000
T300 T299 Shane Smith 60 .09 16,018 18,800,000
T300 T299 Matt Every 12 .09 3,310 3,675,000
T300 T290 Garett Reband 14 .09 3,399 3,700,000
T307 T304 Jonas Blixt 12 .08 2,334 3,000,000
T307 T304 Ross Miller 20 .08 4,284 5,575,000
T307 T304 Trevor Sluman 24 .08 5,297 6,300,000
T310 T307 Alistair Docherty 14 .07 2,514 3,650,000
T310 T307 Matthew Campbell 15 .07 3,326 4,475,000
T312 T309 Dominic Bozzelli 21 .06 3,814 6,650,000
T312 T309 Andrew Svoboda 34 .06 5,304 9,250,000
T312 T309 Dan Woltman 32 .06 5,024 8,675,000
T315 T312 Martin Flores 18 .05 2,652 4,975,000
T315 T312 D.H. Lee 14 .05 2,388 4,425,000
317 T312 Charlie Wi 22 .04 2,466 6,075,000

For official events, the player's total money won as a percentage of the total purse available. (2337)