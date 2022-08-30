Power Rankings: Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

Now that we've come to the end of the road, the 26th and final event of the Korn Ferry Tour season will determine the 50 players advancing to the 2022-23 PGA TOUR campaign.

The Finals 25 cards will be earned and exemptions are still alive. The No. 1 player from the Finals Eligibility Points List will be fully exempt for 2022-23 and will receive an invitation to THE PLAYERS in March of next year.

The No. 1 player from The 25 (Regular Season plus Finals) will receive all of the benefits listed above PLUS a spot in the 2023 U.S. Open.

Priority Ranking for next season is also on the line.

There will be no playoff.

No extra holes.

No emergency nine.

The first 36 holes will determine who is alive for the weekend.

The final 36 holes will set the rankings for next season, change lives or crush dreams.

Heavy. Lifting.

Defending champion Joseph Bramlett returns to lead the field of 142. He posted 20-under 268 last year to cruise home by four shots. Past event champions on this course entered this week include Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (2018) and Ben Martin (2013).

The Finals brings an elevated prize purse of $1 million, with the winner enjoying $180,000 plus 1,000 Korn Ferry Tour points, and none of that changes this week.

Victoria National