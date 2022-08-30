-
Power Rankings: Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
August 30, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Joseph Bramlett finished T6 last week in Columbus to secure his return to the PGA TOUR. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Now that we've come to the end of the road, the 26th and final event of the Korn Ferry Tour season will determine the 50 players advancing to the 2022-23 PGA TOUR campaign.
The Finals 25 cards will be earned and exemptions are still alive. The No. 1 player from the Finals Eligibility Points List will be fully exempt for 2022-23 and will receive an invitation to THE PLAYERS in March of next year.
The No. 1 player from The 25 (Regular Season plus Finals) will receive all of the benefits listed above PLUS a spot in the 2023 U.S. Open.
Priority Ranking for next season is also on the line.
There will be no playoff.
No extra holes.
No emergency nine.
The first 36 holes will determine who is alive for the weekend.
The final 36 holes will set the rankings for next season, change lives or crush dreams.
Heavy. Lifting.
Defending champion Joseph Bramlett returns to lead the field of 142. He posted 20-under 268 last year to cruise home by four shots. Past event champions on this course entered this week include Jose de Jesus Rodriguez (2018) and Ben Martin (2013).
The Finals brings an elevated prize purse of $1 million, with the winner enjoying $180,000 plus 1,000 Korn Ferry Tour points, and none of that changes this week.
Victoria National
Yards (per official scorecard): 7,265 (since 2020) Par: 72 (36-36). Architect: Tom Fazio (1998). Greens: L93 Bentgrass; 7,200 square feet on average. Stimpmeter: Tournament speed. Rough: Kentucky Bluegrass and Fescue at 4 inches. Bunkers/Water Penalty Areas 51/17. Defending Champion: Joseph Bramlett (-20; 268). 72 Hole Tournament Record (course): Tom Lewis (not entered; 2019). Course Record (last): 63 - Multiple times; Trey Mullinax (Round 1, 2021).
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 13 Jared WolfeA local hero around these parts, he's hungry for a PGA TOUR return to apply lessons learned in his rookie 2021-22 campaign. Carded two rounds of 65 or better last week in Ohio, showing a knack for going low.A local hero around these parts, he's hungry for a PGA TOUR return to apply lessons learned in his rookie 2021-22 campaign. Carded two rounds of 65 or better last week in Ohio, showing a knack for going low. 12 Pierceson CoodyPressure is on! After T4 and WIN in his second and third starts he cashed only twice in his final five starts and ended up No. 32. T32-MC in the KFT Finals hasn't inspired but he's faced big spots before. Pedigree should prevail.Pressure is on! After T4 and WIN in his second and third starts he cashed only twice in his final five starts and ended up No. 32. T32-MC in the KFT Finals hasn't inspired but he's faced big spots before. Pedigree should prevail. 11 Matti SchmidLast time he was in this part of the world he sat 22-under after 54 holes in Kentucky at the Barbasol. Final round 77 knocked him to T8 but didn't hinder his progress. 2019 and 2020 European Amateur champ opened the Finals T37 before bouncing to T9 last week. Former University of Louisville player should be comfortable again this week.Last time he was in this part of the world he sat 22-under after 54 holes in Kentucky at the Barbasol. Final round 77 knocked him to T8 but didn't hinder his progress. 2019 and 2020 European Amateur champ opened the Finals T37 before bouncing to T9 last week. Former University of Louisville player should be comfortable again this week. 10 Henrik NorlanderOne of my last cuts last week, I'm not making this mistake again! Of his last eight rounds in the KFT Finals his worst is 70 (T6-T37). Streak is four straight paydays over both TOURS. Sat top 60 in both Fairways and GIR on PGA TOUR.One of my last cuts last week, I'm not making this mistake again! Of his last eight rounds in the KFT Finals his worst is 70 (T6-T37). Streak is four straight paydays over both TOURS. Sat top 60 in both Fairways and GIR on PGA TOUR. 9 Michael GligicClosed the PGA TOUR season with six paydays from his last seven but fell short of No. 125 at No. 146. Streak is now eight paydays from nine as he added T65 and solo fourth in the KFT Finals. T20 here on debut last season.Closed the PGA TOUR season with six paydays from his last seven but fell short of No. 125 at No. 146. Streak is now eight paydays from nine as he added T65 and solo fourth in the KFT Finals. T20 here on debut last season. 8 Min Woo LeeGoing to see if the Masters/Fazio connection reestablishes this week. Opened the Finals with 63-69 (T28) but MC in Columbus. I can't get my head around that he cashed T14 at the Masters, T21 Open Championship and T27 at U.S. Open. Can't fake that!Going to see if the Masters/Fazio connection reestablishes this week. Opened the Finals with 63-69 (T28) but MC in Columbus. I can't get my head around that he cashed T14 at the Masters, T21 Open Championship and T27 at U.S. Open. Can't fake that! 7 Paul Haley IIThe leader of the pack entering the week has plenty to play for (keep reading) this week. Sits No. 1 in the combined points after a regular season win plus solo second last week in event No. 2 of the Finals. Led the field in GIR last week.The leader of the pack entering the week has plenty to play for (keep reading) this week. Sits No. 1 in the combined points after a regular season win plus solo second last week in event No. 2 of the Finals. Led the field in GIR last week. 6 Zecheng DouSolo third last week suggests he's not satisfied with his automatic promotion from the regular season. Wonderfully up and down year mocks his past successes at Victoria National. MC last year followed T9 in 2020 after T26 in 2019. Hasn't backed up a top 10 since the first month of the season but he wasn't playing for a trip to the U.S. Open in January. Played from the final group last week.Solo third last week suggests he's not satisfied with his automatic promotion from the regular season. Wonderfully up and down year mocks his past successes at Victoria National. MC last year followed T9 in 2020 after T26 in 2019. Hasn't backed up a top 10 since the first month of the season but he wasn't playing for a trip to the U.S. Open in January. Played from the final group last week. 5 Nick HardyUneven season has a chance to become an excellent one with another big performance this week. T15-T28 start has him at No. 21. Cracked the code here with 66 in his final round last season for T27 to back up his T24 from 2020.Uneven season has a chance to become an excellent one with another big performance this week. T15-T28 start has him at No. 21. Cracked the code here with 66 in his final round last season for T27 to back up his T24 from 2020. 4 Ben Martin2013 winner turned heads with his 63 in Round 2 last week before slipping to T28 after closing with 75. Never MC in five previous visits including the last three KFT Championships. Sits No. 21 entering the week as he cashed T15 in Boise.2013 winner turned heads with his 63 in Round 2 last week before slipping to T28 after closing with 75. Never MC in five previous visits including the last three KFT Championships. Sits No. 21 entering the week as he cashed T15 in Boise. 3 Justin SuhEvery. Single. Week. Picked up his fourth top 10 in his last five starts in Columbus. Sits second on KFT in scoring and first in the All-Around. Looking for his first KFT victory.Every. Single. Week. Picked up his fourth top 10 in his last five starts in Columbus. Sits second on KFT in scoring and first in the All-Around. Looking for his first KFT victory. 2 Taylor MontgomeryFirst name on my team sheet each week and he's done nothing to change my mind entering the Finals final. Similar to Suh he just keeps producing regardless of course, event or pressure. The pain of No. 26 on BOTH KFT lists last season has driven him forward. Enters on seven of eight in the top 10 including four straight. Like Suh, only BIG W is missing. Tied the course record (63) with Martin last week.First name on my team sheet each week and he's done nothing to change my mind entering the Finals final. Similar to Suh he just keeps producing regardless of course, event or pressure. The pain of No. 26 on BOTH KFT lists last season has driven him forward. Enters on seven of eight in the top 10 including four straight. Like Suh, only BIG W is missing. Tied the course record (63) with Martin last week. 1 Joseph BramlettFound his best form at the best time this summer as he backed up T18 in Boise with T6 last week in Columbus to secure his return to the PGA TOUR. Defending champion closed 65-65 here last year with a double bogey in Round 3! Four visits here resulted in WIN-T11-T26-T14.Found his best form at the best time this summer as he backed up T18 in Boise with T6 last week in Columbus to secure his return to the PGA TOUR. Defending champion closed 65-65 here last year with a double bogey in Round 3! Four visits here resulted in WIN-T11-T26-T14.
The Finals final is the third event after stops in Boise and Columbus, Ohio. As was the case with the previous two stops, Victoria National will provide a proven test as host of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Tom Fazio designed the layout in 1998 and it will be hosting for the 11th consecutive year. The par-72 plays to 7,265 yards since the 2020 edition and this will be the fourth consecutive season the course will be used to determine PGA TOUR status moving forward.
A Korn Ferry Tour stop since 2012 as the United Leasing and Finance Championship, the event record was just 12-under set by Seamus Power in 2016. Played in April or May, the blustery conditions would present a massive challenge to the field. The first five events produced an average winning score of around 10-under par.
The final two regular season events crowned champions at 6-under par!
The evolution to hosting the Korn Ferry Tour Championship came with a late-summer date, but the scoring as a whole hasn't entirely gone upside down.
Tom Lewis set the course tournament record in 2019 when he posted 23-under 265 and circled 29 birdies, five more than any other player. Not bad for his first Korn Ferry Tour event! The group at T4 were 13-under, in the neighborhood of the average winning score to date. As with any great course, fantastic play will get rewarded.
The 2020 edition saw the top 23 post 10-under or better with only two rounds of 73 littering those players.
Last season, Bramlett posted 20-under to win by four and the top 14 hit double figures.
There's no question having a deeper field for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship has helped scoring. I'll argue the warmth of summer had the same impact.
With four par-5 holes, scoring chances increase especially if the wind doesn't blow. Fazio's above-average greens sizes give plenty of chances for recovery shots that miss generous fairways. The perfect L-93 on the surfaces again this week will have putts tracking online and that also helps scoring. Water is everywhere and so are nerves on the biggest Korn Ferry Tour stage.
Summertime weather greets the final field of the season as temperatures will hover around 90 most of the Labor Day weekend. It appears Mother Nature is on holiday as well as the best chance for rain is less than 20 percent all four tournament days and the wind won't blow more than 10 mph. Absolutely perfect conditions to determine a champion plus The Finals 25!
Last Week: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
No. 13 - Scott Gutschewski - MC
No. 12 - Kevin Roy - T14
No. 11 - Ben Martin - T28 after Round 2 63
No. 10 - Sam Stevens - T28 closed with 66
No. 9 - Vincent Norrman - MC
No. 8 - Nicholas Lindheim - MC
No. 7 - Thomas Detry - MC
No. 6 - Justin Suh - T9
No. 5- Michael Kim - T34
No. 4 - Will Gordon - T46
No. 3 - MJ Daffue - T53
No. 2 - Taylor Montgomery - T9
No. 1 - Dean Burmester - T46
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out through Twitter or email me mikeglasscott@gmail.com.
